Prey

1700 Post Oak Blvd

Houston, TX 77056

Order Again

Appetizers

Stuffed Shrimp

$18.00

LUMP CRAB GARLIC & FINE CHEESES

Crispy Cajun Roll

$18.00

SPINACH CRAWFISH AND CRAB IN A CRISPY SPRING ROLL

Fancy Crawfish Foundue

$18.00

CREAMY CRAWFISH & SHRIMP SERVED WITH HOMEMADE CHIPS

Prey Nachos

$20.00

FRIED OYSTERS ON CRAWFISH AND CRAB STUFFED WITH SMOKED GUADA MOZZARELLA AND CREAM CHEESE SERVED WITH HOMEMADE TORTILLAS

Seafood Gumbo

$12.00

SHRIMP, CRAB & SAUSAGE GUMBO SERVED WITH RICE *PROTEIN SERVINGS MAY VARY

Oxtail Empanada

$15.00

CRISPY FRIED EMPANADA SHELL STUFFED WITH OXTAIL MEAT

Sides

Corn Brulee

$14.00

SAVORY & CREAMY WITH HARDEND TURBINADO

Truffle Mash

$14.00

Red Potatoes; Truffle Cream & Chives

Sweet Yam

$14.00

SWEET SOUTHERN YAMS ,CRUSHED GRAMS, & PRALINES TOPPED WITH MARSHMELLOW

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

FRESH SPROUTS WITH BACON JAM

Land

Lamb Chops

$42.00

MARINATED IN CAJUN JERK SEASONING OVER BED OF FRIED RICE

Cajun Flamiato

$30.00

BLACKENED CHICKEN BREAST SERVED OVER A BED OF BOUDIN AND PEPPER JACK SEAFOOD BASE +5

Oxtail Surf & Turf

$45.00

JAMAICAN ROASTED OXTAILS & SHRIMP TOPPED WITH CAJUN CREAM

The Filet King

$65.00

CAJUN SEARD SCALLOPS & SHRIMP WITH BUTTER POACHED CRAB & SIGNATURE PREY SAUCE ON TOP OF RIBEYE

Chicken of The Sea Pasta

$45.00

BROILED CHICKEN BREAST STUFFED WITH SHRIMP, CRAB, ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE AND CRAWFISH OVER CREAMY PENNE PASTA

Sea

Stuffed Cajun Salmon

$35.00

FRESH BAKED CAJUN SALMON TOPPED WITH CRAWFISH IMPERIAL over homestyle mash and spinach

Lazy Cat

$35.00

BAKED OR FRIED FISH OVER CREAMY SPINACH BACON TOPPED WITH LEMON BUTTER POACHED LUMP CRAB

Lobsta Pasta

$45.00

GRILLED WARM WATER LOBSTER SERVED OVER ANGEL HAIR GARLIC PASTA

King Cat

$42.00

FRIED CATFISH FILLET SERVED OVER BED OF BOUDIN RICE TOPPED WITH SIGNATURE CRAWFISH SAUCE AND FRIED SHRIMP

Cajun Tuscan Salmon

$35.00

FRESH BAKED SALMON OVER TUSCAN CREAM SAUCE MADE WITH SUN-DRIED TOMATOES & MIXED VEGETABLES SERVED WIITH RICE AND SAUTÉED ASPARAGUS

Brunch Mains

Pound Cake French Toast

$22.00

Pound cake French toast topped with signature cream and fresh berries

Acadian Shrimp & Grits

$30.00

Creamy Crawfish Sauce & Sausage Over Southern Style Grits Topped With Friend Shrimp

Watermelon Chicken & Waffles

$25.00

Signature Prey Waffle Topped with watermelon creme & Crispy Fried Chicken

Crab Trap "Hash"

$16.00

Crispy Hash Brown With Crab And Mixed Vegetables

Fish & Grits

$25.00

Fried Fish & Southern Style Grits

Oxtails & Grits

$35.00

Signature roasted oxtails over creamy grits

Suya Lamnchops

$42.00

A LA CARTE

TWO EGGS

$6.00

Bacon

$8.00

sausage

$8.00

fried wings

$14.00

SIDE GRITS

$8.00

Signature Dessert

White Lava Bread Brudding (single)

$13.00

FRESHLY BAKED BREAD PUDDING WITH CARAMEL DRIZZLE TOPPED WITH FRESH BERRIES

Caramel Brownie

$12.00

Cheesecake

$13.00

Custom Cakes

Party Custom Cake

$80.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

1700 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056

