Prezzo PGA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
Prezzo, an Italian trattoria located in PGA commons in Palm Beach Gardens, is known for its soulful preparations and imaginative interpretations of the Italian classics since its inception in Boca Raton in 2017. The talented chef team at Prezzo offers an array of dishes sure to please regulars and newcomers alike.
4520 PGA Blvd #100, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
