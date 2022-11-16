Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Prezzo PGA

review star

No reviews yet

4520 PGA Blvd #100

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Popular Items

Insalata Di Casa
Prosciutto Di Parma
Spaghetti & Meatballs

Family Style Options

Family Style Menu

$50.00

Antipasti

Pear Pasta

Pear Pasta

$15.00

Asiago fonduta, candied walnuts

Mediterranean Octopus

Mediterranean Octopus

$21.00

Salsa verde, butter beans, marinated olives, charred lemon vinaigrettte

Eggplant Caprese Stack

Eggplant Caprese Stack

$17.00

Pan fried eggplant, sliced beefsteak tomato, fresh sliced mozzarella, balsamic and basil pesto

Smoked Burrata

Smoked Burrata

$20.00

Baby arugula, heirloom tomato, basil pesto, lemon zest

Meatballs

$14.00

Pomodoro, ricotta cheese

Mussels Moretti

$17.00

Moretti beer, creamy shrimp stock, basil oil

Calamari Fritto Misto

$18.00

Zucchini, Peppers, green goddess

Oven Roasted Chicken Wings

$17.00

toasted garlic, shaved red onion, chilies, parmesan, green goddess

Clams Campania

$16.00

middle neck clams, toasted gremolata, roasted cherry tomatoes, white wine, roasted garlic

Zuppa & Insalata

Pasta E Fagioli Soup

$9.00

Ground fennel sausage, ditalini pasta, natural chicken stock

Lobster Bisque

$15.00
Insalata Di Casa

Insalata Di Casa

$11.00

Romaine, radicchio, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, cannellini beans Italian vinaigrette

Strawberry Salad

Strawberry Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, strawberries, candied pecans, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar

$12.00

Hearts of romaine, house made croutons, shaved parmesan

Quinoa & Squash

$14.00

Arugula, dried cranberries, roasted butternut squash & zucchini, pumpkin seeds, balsamic vinagrette

Pear Salad

$15.00

Pizza

Arrabbiata

$19.00

Calabrian chili pomodoro, pepperoni, mozzarella, fresh basil, basil infused EVOO

Pizza Bianco

$19.00

Spinach ricotta, artichokes, broccoli, cherry tomatoes, mozarrella, aged balsamic, crispy brussels sprouts

Prosciutto Di Parma

$20.00

Ricotta cream sauce, roasted cherry tomatoes, mozarrella, prosciutto, arugula, shaved parmesan

Margherita

$17.00

Pomodoro, house-pulled mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO

Italian Sausage Pizza

$19.00

Garlic Ricotta Cream, Cremini Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Olive Oil, Italian Sausage

Truffled Mushroom Pizza

$21.00

Garlic Ricotta Cream, Roasted Cremini Mushrooms (Olive Oil, Rosemary, Thyme, Parsley), Parmesan, Mozzarella, Truffle Oil

Pasta

Burrata Pasta

$20.00

EVOO, garlic, cherry tomatoes, crushed red pepper, local burrata

Cavatappi Vegetariana

$23.00

Roasted eggplant, roased bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, capers, broccolie, zucchini, pomodoro

Rigatoni Bolognese

$23.00

Beef & pork ragu, parmesan

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$22.00

Classic Italian meatballs, pomodoro, ricotta

Penne Alla Vodka

$21.00

Creamy vodka sauce, parmesan

Pumpkin Ravioli

$28.00

8 raviolis, finished with brown butter, sage, and pine nuts

Linguni with Clams

$28.00

Middleneck Florida clams, choppd baby clams, toasted garlic

Prezzo Classics

Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

Spaghetti pomodoro

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$26.00

Tri-colored salad, ricotta salata, cherry tomatoes

Chicken Marsala

$28.00

Mushrooms, yukon gold potatoes, sauteed spinach

Caprese Chicken

$29.00
Veal Chop Parmesan

Veal Chop Parmesan

$49.00

Spaghetti pomodoro

Veal Chop Milanese

Veal Chop Milanese

$49.00

Tri-colored salad, ricotta salata, cherry tomatoes

Grilled Veal Chop

$49.00

Mushrooms, yukon gold potatoes, sauteed spinach

Lasagna

Lasagna

$24.00Out of stock

Bolognese, ricotta, mozzarella, pomodoro

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$20.00

Spaghetti pomodoro, mozzarella & parmesan

Land & Sea

Pan-Seared Salmon

$32.00

Heirloom tomato salsa, Sautéed zucchini noodles, balsamic glaze

Shrimp Francese

Shrimp Francese

$34.00

Jumbo shrimp (4), lemon, roasted garlic, sauteed spinach

Snapper Oreganata

Snapper Oreganata

$38.00

Roasted garlic sauteed spinach, roasted yukon gold potato

Pan seared Branzino

$34.00

roasted red pepper sumo, herb whipped potatoes, blistered baby heirloom tomatoes

Lobster Oreganata

$39.00

5oz cold water tail, toasted gremolata, Italian herbs, Spaghetti al limone

Roasted Half Chicken

$29.00

Chicken Scarpariello

$27.00

Antibiotic free, bone-in chicken, pepperoncini, sausage, olives, mushrooms, onions, blasamic jus

Prezzo Skirt Steak

$36.00

Chairman's reserve skirt steak, Parmesan truffle fries, Salsa verde, fresh greens

Garlic Herb-Crusted Lamb Chops

$44.00

Double-cut New Zealand lamb chops, signature herb crust, red wine lamb demi, whipped potatoes

Frutti Di Mare

$34.00

jumbo shrimp, calamari, mussels, clams, linguine, tomato seafood broth

Contorni

Sauteed Broccoli

$10.00

Roasted Potatoes

$10.00

Whipped Potatoes

$10.00

Tri-Color Carrots

$10.00

Sauteed Spinach

$10.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$12.00

Sautéed Zucchini Noodles

$10.00

Side Pasta Pomodoro

$9.00

Dessert

Ricotta Cheescake

$10.00

Almond Amaretto Cookies (4)

$10.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$14.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Triple-Layer Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Cannoli

$10.00

Wood Oven-Baked Apple Tart

$10.00

Gelato 3 Scoop

$9.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Prezzo, an Italian trattoria located in PGA commons in Palm Beach Gardens, is known for its soulful preparations and imaginative interpretations of the Italian classics since its inception in Boca Raton in 2017. The talented chef team at Prezzo offers an array of dishes sure to please regulars and newcomers alike.

Location

4520 PGA Blvd #100, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

