Prickly's Cafe N/A
2151 Arizona Highway 92
Sierra Vista, AZ 85635
Hot Coffees
Prickly's Premium Coffee
It’s our premium house blend with creamy hints of caramel and hazelnut making it a rich flavorful blend.
Prickly's Decaf Coffee
No, really! It’s decaffeinated coffee.
Prickly's Dark Roast Coffee
This roast brings out a deeper, chocolatey sweetness in the beans delivering a rich, complex cup.
Hot Lattes
Apple Cider Latte
Caramel Pumpkin Pie Latte
Nutty Irishman Latte
Hot Latte
Espresso mixed with steamed milk latter with a light layer of foam. Served with 2 shots in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz.
Hot Caramel Latte
A steamed latte only flavored with chocolate and caramel giving it a smooth, rich, and creamy taste that people adore! Served with 2 shots in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz.
Hot Vanilla Latte
A steamed latte only flavored with chocolate and white chocolate that will have you chocolate wasted! Served with 2 shots in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz.
Hot White Chocolate Latte
Only difference between this and a latte is the steamed half-and-half instead of milk. Bravo breve! Served with 2 shots in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz.
Hot Dirty Chai Latte
Hot Pumpkin Latte
Hot Macchiatos
Hot Macchiato
A Macchiato is made like an upside down latte. Business on the bottom, party on top. Served with 2 shots in the 16oz and 2 shots in the 20oz.
Hot Traditional Macchiato
Macchiato means stained in Italy. Traditionally, it’s an espresso stained with a drop of foam. Served with however many espresso shots you desire.
Hot Caramel Macchiato
At the bigger chain coffee shops, a caramel macchiato consists of vanilla flavored steamed milk layered with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle. Served with 1 shot in the 12oz, 2 shots in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, and 3 shots in the 24oz.
Hot Vanilla Macchiato
Is straight up delicious(ness). A Neapolitan macchiato consists of strawberry milk layered with espresso and topped with a chocolate drizzle. Served with 2 shots in the 16oz and 2 shots in the 20oz.
Hot Mochas
Hot Mocha
Only difference between this and a latte is the creamy, delicious mocha flavoring! Served with 2 shots in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz.
Hot White Mocha
It’s a mocha but made with our rich and buttery white chocolate flavoring! Served with 1 shot in the 12oz, 2 shots in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, and 3 shots in the 24oz.
Hot Caramel Mocha
Hot Cappuccinos
Hot Espresso
Hot Ristretto
A fancy word for espresso. Our signature espresso has a smooth flavor and is at the very heart of all we do. Served with 4 shots in our 16oz cup only.
Hot Americano
Espresso shots diluted with hot water, giving it a similar strength but a different delicate flavor. Served with 2 espresso shots in both the 16oz and 20oz, but you can add espresso shots to each size for an additional charge.
Hot Red Eye
Hot Teas
Hot Chai Tea Latte
An exotic blend of black tea, honey, steeped with cinnamon and steamed milk. A rich creamy taste sensation. Try it (DIRTY!) with espresso shots!
Hot Chai Tea
An exotic blend of black tea, honey, steeped with cinnamon and steamed water. Even without milk, its still very rich and creamy.
Hot Matcha Tea Latte
Real japanese matcha blended with steamed milk giving a distinctively grainy undertone with creamy vanilla.
Hot Matcha Tea
Hot London Fog Tea
A steamed black tea with lavender and topped with our vanilla sweet cream.
Hot Southern Black Tea
A nilgiri whole leaf black tea. That’s it.
Hot Desert Blossom Tea
A nilgiri whole leaf black tea with hints of apricot, rose hip, hibiscus and lavender.
Hot Green Tea
Our green tea is pieced together with ginger, orange and peach.
Hot Misc Drinks
Hot Chocolate Premium
A premium from our hot chocolate made with our fan-favorite chocolate powder giving it a creamier consistency.
Hot White Choco Prem
A premium from our hot white chocolate made with our white chocolate powder giving it a creamier consistency.
Whip Cream With 2Espresso Ontop
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bacon Egg & Cheese Bagel
Our Bacon, Egg, Cheese & Garlic Aioli breakfast sandwiches are made fresh daily on a toasted bagel. Its a full meal that's made hot and fresh every morning.
Sausage Egg & Cheese Bagel
Our Sausage, Egg, Cheese & Garlic Aioli breakfast sandwiches are made fresh daily on a toasted bagel. Its a full meal that's made hot and fresh every morning.
Turkey Egg & Cheese Bagel
Our Turkey, Egg, Cheese & Garlic Aioli breakfast sandwiches are made fresh daily on a toasted bagel. Its a full meal that's made hot and fresh every morning.
Hash Brown, Egg & Cheese Bagel
Pancake Sausage Egg & Cheese
Pancake Bacon Egg & Cheese
Meatless Egg Cheese Bagel
Gluten Free Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Gluten Free Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Gluten Free Hash Brown Egg Cheese & Hash Brown
Bag of Chips
Cookies
Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie
Frosted Sugar Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Maple Walnut Pecan Cookie
Reeses Peanut Butter Cookie
Biscoff White Chocolate Cookie
Chocolate Toffee Cookie
Lemon Cookie
Raspberry Poptart Cookie
Pumpkin Spice Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Salted Caramel Cookie
Apple Spice Cookie
Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal White Chocolate
Pecan Pie Cookie
Fresh Pies
Muffins
Cakes & Cinnamon Rolls
Scones
Coffee Cake Scone
Blueberry Lemon Scone
Maple Oatmeal Scones
Cranberry Orange Scone
Chocolate Chip Scone
Maple Walnut Scone
Pumpkin Scone
Cranberry White Chocolate
Cinnamon Chip Scone
Cinnamon Chip Pumpkin
Strawberry Shortcake
French Toast Sticks
Greek Yogurt Parfait
Hash Brown
Chips (Select at purchase)
Frappes
Caramel Pumpkin Pie Frappe
Apple Cider Frappe
Build Your Own Frappe
Salted Caramel Frappe
Our salted caramel frappe is a rich caramel with subtle hints of salt for a perfect blended ice beverage.
Vanilla Bean Frappe
A velvety vanilla and sweet cream with flecks of Madagascar bourbon vanilla beans blended together to create a delish frappe.
Mocha Java Frappe
This is our fan-favorite choice: just chocolate, chocolate, and more chocolate.
White Mocha Frappe
A blended ice rich and buttery white chocolate, delicious as is! Try a raspberry white mocha frappe!
Horchata Frappe
Blended mexican horchata: a creamy, sweet treat of simmered rice, cinnamon bark and a touch of vanilla.
Toffee Frappe
A blend of creaminess chock-full of toffee bits for an indulgent treat.
Snickers Frappe
When you’re not feeling like yourself, get yourself a snickers. A blend of chocolate, caramel, and peanuts makes a snickers frappe!
Turtle Frappe
A blend of goodness! Chocolate and caramel makes a turtle frappe.
Classic Latte (Java) Frappe
Such a classic! This blend is a bold Colombian Arabica coffee with a hint of vanilla.
Pumpkin Spice Frappe
This blend is a Fall classic with warming spices and a hint of coffee.
Chai Tea Frappe
An exotic blended black tea, honey, steeped with cinnamon and milk blended with ice makes for a refreshing beverage.
Matcha Frappe
Blended real japanese matcha with milk giving a distinctively grain undertone with creamy vanilla.
Reduced Sugar Vanilla Frappe
It’s a vanilla cream frappe with reduced sugar.
White Caramel Frappe
This buttery, sweet perfection is a mixture of our white chocolate and salted caramel blended in a frappe form.
Mocha Frappe
Chocolate Mint Frappe
Almond Joy
Neapolitan Frappe
Smoothies
Pineapple Ham Protein Smoothie
Build Your Own Smoothie
Build your own smoothie! You can choose up to 2 of our smoothies. Try it with a redbull, monster, or a scoop of protein!
Strawberry Smoothie
Sweet strawberries of summer for year- round smoothies.
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Juicy strawberries blended with creamy banana.
Pineapple Smoothie
Sun-kissed golden pineapple balanced with sweet banana and a hint of coconut flavor.
Mango Smoothie
Vibrant, ripe mango with notes of pineapple and banana.
Peach Pear Apricot Smoothie
Velvety peaches, tart apricot and juicy pears create a refreshing blend.
Red Bull Sunrise Smoothie
Slushy
Iced Expresso
Iced Ristretto
A fancy word for iced espresso. Our signature espresso has a smooth and sweet flavor and is at the very heart of all we do. Served with however many espresso shots you desire.
Iced Americano
Espresso shots diluted with iced water, giving it a similar strength but a different delicate flavor. Served with however many espresso shots you desire.
Cold Brew
Caramel Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew
Apple Cider Cold Brew
Nutty Irishman Cold Brew
Iced Black Cold Brew
Our slow-steeped house blend is a deep full body made in house. This is the most caffeinated drink. Cold brew is brewed for 24hrs and has a nice smoothness every sip you take.
Iced Mocha Java Cold Brew
Iced Salted Caramel Cold Brew
Iced Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew
Our house made cold brew mixed with vanilla syrup and topped with our house made vanilla sweet cream.
Iced White Chocolate Cold Brew
Iced Coffees
Iced Teas
Iced Chai Tea Latte
An exotic blend of black tea, honey, steeped with cinnamon and cold milk. Try it with espresso shots.
Iced Chai Tea
An exotic blend of black tea, honey, steeped with cinnamon and iced water.
Iced Matcha Tea Latte
Real japanese matcha blended with cold milk giving a distinctively grain undertone with creamy vanilla.
Iced Matcha Tea
Real japanese matcha blended with iced water giving a distinctively grain undertone with creamy vanilla.
Iced Desert Blossom Tea
A nilgiri whole leaf black tea with hints of apricot, rose hip, hibiscus and lavender poured over ice. Your choice of sweet or unsweet.
Iced Green Tea
Our green tea is pieced together with ginger, orange and peach poured over ice. Your choice of sweet or unsweet and other flavors also available.
Iced Arnold Palmer
Lemonade mixed with your choice of sweet or unsweet southern black tea.
Iced London Fog
Iced Black Tea
Stingers & Lemonades
Iced Cappuccinos
Iced Lattes
Apple Cider Latte
Nutty Irishman Latte
Yoda Latte
Iced Latte
Espresso mixed with cold frothed milk poured over ice. Served with 1 shot in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, 2 shots in the 24oz, and 3 shots in the 32oz.
Iced Turtle Latte
An iced latte only flavored with chocolate and caramel giving it a smooth, rich, and creamy taste that people adore! Served with 1 shot in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, 2 shots in the 24oz, and 3 shots in the 32oz.
Iced Dirty Chai Latte
An iced latte only flavored with chocolate and white chocolate that will have you chocolate wasted! Served with 1 shot in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, 2 shots in the 24oz, and 3 shots in the 32oz.
Iced Breve
Only difference between this and an iced latte is the iced half-and-half instead of milk. Bravo breve! Served with 1 shot in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, 2 shots in the 24oz, and 3 shots in the 32oz.
Pumpkin Pie Chai
Iced Black Cat Latte
Witches Brew Iced Latte
Iced Prince Velaryon Latte
Iced Macchiatos
Iced Macchiato
At the bigger chain coffee shops, a Macchiato is made like an upside down latte with our milk at the bottom and shots at the top. Business on the bottom, party on top, with your choice of flavor and milk. Served with 1 shot in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, 2 shots in the 24oz, and 3 shots in the 32oz.
Iced Caramel Macchiato
At the bigger chain coffee shops, a caramel macchiato consists of vanilla flavored cold milk layered with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle. Served with 1 shot in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, 2 shots in the 24oz, and 3 shots in the 32oz.
Iced Neapolitan Macchiato
Is straight up delicious(ness). An iced neapolitan macchiato consists of cold strawberry milk layered with espresso and topped with a chocolate drizzle. Served with 1 shot in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, 2 shots in the 24oz, and 3 shots in the 32oz.
Iced Mochas
Iced Mocha
Only difference between this and an iced latte is the chocolate flavoring! A mixture of our rich and creamy mocha powder, espresso, and your choice of milk poured over ice. Served with 1 shot in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, 2 shots in the 24oz, and 3 shots in the 32oz.
Iced White Mocha
Only difference between this and an iced mocha is the rich and buttery white chocolate! A mixture of our white chocolate powder, espresso, and your choice of milk poured over ice. Served with 1 shot in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, 2 shots in the 24oz, and 3 shots in the 32oz.
Iced Red Eye
Italian Sodas
Build Your Own Italian Soda
Italian soda with your choice of flavor topped with whipped cream.
Vanilla Italian Soda
Blue raspberry Italian Soda
Mango Italian Soda
Peach Italian Soda
Raspberry Italian Soda
Strawberry Italian Soda
Watermelon Italian Soda
Coconut Italian Soda
Lavender Italian Soda
Pineapple Italian Soda
Mint Italian Soda
Cane Sugar Italian Soda
Sugar Free Raspberry Italian Soda
Sugar Free Peach Italian Soda
Sugar Free Strawberry Italian Soda
Blueberry Soda
Rootbeer Soda
Green Apple
Cold Milks
Energy Drink Cans
Little Prickly's Drinks
Little Prickly's Breakfast
Little Prickly's Lunch
Hats
1.5 Gallon of Hot Coffee
.5 Gallon of Ice Tea
French Press 34 oz
Loose Leaf Tea Mason Jar
1 pound of Whole Bean Coffee
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 4:45 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 4:45 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 4:45 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 4:45 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 4:45 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 4:45 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 4:45 pm
