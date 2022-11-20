Prickly's Cafe N/A

Main picView gallery

2151 Arizona Highway 92

Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Popular Items

Sausage Egg & Cheese Bagel
Bacon Egg & Cheese Bagel
Hot Latte

Hot Coffees

Our Coffee is a premium blend that is roasted right here in AZ. Its meticulously blended and roasted so it always gives the exact same rich flavor. We offer our regular blend, decaf, and rotate through dark roasts.

Prickly's Premium Coffee

It’s our premium house blend with creamy hints of caramel and hazelnut making it a rich flavorful blend.

Prickly's Decaf Coffee

No, really! It’s decaffeinated coffee.

Prickly's Dark Roast Coffee

This roast brings out a deeper, chocolatey sweetness in the beans delivering a rich, complex cup.

Hot Lattes

Our lattes are made with our premium espresso beans, Your choice of steamed dairy, & if you choose your favorite flavor or cream. Always made hot & fresh to order.

Apple Cider Latte

$1.00

Caramel Pumpkin Pie Latte

$1.00

Nutty Irishman Latte

$1.00

Hot Latte

Espresso mixed with steamed milk latter with a light layer of foam. Served with 2 shots in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz.

Hot Caramel Latte

$1.00

A steamed latte only flavored with chocolate and caramel giving it a smooth, rich, and creamy taste that people adore! Served with 2 shots in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz.

Hot Vanilla Latte

$1.00

A steamed latte only flavored with chocolate and white chocolate that will have you chocolate wasted! Served with 2 shots in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz.

Hot White Chocolate Latte

$1.00

Only difference between this and a latte is the steamed half-and-half instead of milk. Bravo breve! Served with 2 shots in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz.

Hot Dirty Chai Latte

$1.00

Hot Pumpkin Latte

$1.00

Hot Macchiatos

Our delicious macchiatos are made with our premium espresso beans, Your choice of steamed dairy, & if you choose your favorite flavor or cream. Always made hot & fresh to order.

Hot Macchiato

$1.00

A Macchiato is made like an upside down latte. Business on the bottom, party on top. Served with 2 shots in the 16oz and 2 shots in the 20oz.

Hot Traditional Macchiato

$1.00

Macchiato means stained in Italy. Traditionally, it’s an espresso stained with a drop of foam. Served with however many espresso shots you desire.

Hot Caramel Macchiato

$1.50

At the bigger chain coffee shops, a caramel macchiato consists of vanilla flavored steamed milk layered with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle. Served with 1 shot in the 12oz, 2 shots in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, and 3 shots in the 24oz.

Hot Vanilla Macchiato

$1.50

Is straight up delicious(ness). A Neapolitan macchiato consists of strawberry milk layered with espresso and topped with a chocolate drizzle. Served with 2 shots in the 16oz and 2 shots in the 20oz.

Hot Mochas

Our hot mochas are made with our premium espresso beans, Your choice of Mocha Flavor with steamed dairy. Always made hot & fresh to order.

Hot Mocha

$0.50

Only difference between this and a latte is the creamy, delicious mocha flavoring! Served with 2 shots in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz.

Hot White Mocha

$0.50

It’s a mocha but made with our rich and buttery white chocolate flavoring! Served with 1 shot in the 12oz, 2 shots in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, and 3 shots in the 24oz.

Hot Caramel Mocha

$0.50

Hot Cappuccinos

Our hot delicious cappuccino are made with our premium espresso beans, Your choice of steamed dairy, & if you choose your favorite flavor or cream. Always made hot & fresh to order.

Hot Cappuccino

Espresso tucked underneath a blanket of frothed hot milk. Served with 1 shot in the 12oz, 2 shots in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, and 3 shots in the 24oz.

Hot Espresso

Our hot espressos are made with our premium espresso beans, Your choice of steamed dairy (if called for), & if you choose your favorite flavor or cream. Always made hot & fresh to order.

Hot Ristretto

-$4.00

A fancy word for espresso. Our signature espresso has a smooth flavor and is at the very heart of all we do. Served with 4 shots in our 16oz cup only.

Hot Americano

-$2.00

Espresso shots diluted with hot water, giving it a similar strength but a different delicate flavor. Served with 2 espresso shots in both the 16oz and 20oz, but you can add espresso shots to each size for an additional charge.

Hot Red Eye

Our Red EYE is made from both our premium espresso beans and fresh hot coffee. Its a wake up call that's sure to start your morning just right.

Hot Red Eye

The best of both worlds. Our freshly brewed house coffee paired with an espresso shot(s). Make it a black eye by adding an additional shot. Served with 2 shots in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz.

Hot Teas

Our hot teas are made with our hand selected tea leaves that come from all over the world. Each tea offering a very different and delicious taste to your tongue. We also offer several fruit sweeteners, cane sugar, & many sugar substitutes to make our tea yours.

Hot Chai Tea Latte

$1.50

An exotic blend of black tea, honey, steeped with cinnamon and steamed milk. A rich creamy taste sensation. Try it (DIRTY!) with espresso shots!

Hot Chai Tea

$0.75

An exotic blend of black tea, honey, steeped with cinnamon and steamed water. Even without milk, its still very rich and creamy.

Hot Matcha Tea Latte

$2.00

Real japanese matcha blended with steamed milk giving a distinctively grainy undertone with creamy vanilla.

Hot Matcha Tea

$0.75

Hot London Fog Tea

$0.50

A steamed black tea with lavender and topped with our vanilla sweet cream.

Hot Southern Black Tea

A nilgiri whole leaf black tea. That’s it.

Hot Desert Blossom Tea

A nilgiri whole leaf black tea with hints of apricot, rose hip, hibiscus and lavender.

Hot Green Tea

Our green tea is pieced together with ginger, orange and peach.

Hot Misc Drinks

Hot Chocolate Premium

$1.00

A premium from our hot chocolate made with our fan-favorite chocolate powder giving it a creamier consistency.

Hot White Choco Prem

$1.00

A premium from our hot white chocolate made with our white chocolate powder giving it a creamier consistency.

Whip Cream With 2Espresso Ontop

$1.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

All breakfast sandwiches are made fresh daily with real eggs, Toasted bagel, Cheddar cheese, and a roasted garlic aioli. Available daily until 10:30a.m.

Bacon Egg & Cheese Bagel

$6.00

Our Bacon, Egg, Cheese & Garlic Aioli breakfast sandwiches are made fresh daily on a toasted bagel. Its a full meal that's made hot and fresh every morning.

Sausage Egg & Cheese Bagel

$6.00

Our Sausage, Egg, Cheese & Garlic Aioli breakfast sandwiches are made fresh daily on a toasted bagel. Its a full meal that's made hot and fresh every morning.

Turkey Egg & Cheese Bagel

$6.00

Our Turkey, Egg, Cheese & Garlic Aioli breakfast sandwiches are made fresh daily on a toasted bagel. Its a full meal that's made hot and fresh every morning.

Hash Brown, Egg & Cheese Bagel

$6.00

Pancake Sausage Egg & Cheese

$6.00

Pancake Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.00

Meatless Egg Cheese Bagel

$6.00

Gluten Free Sausage Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Gluten Free Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Gluten Free Hash Brown Egg Cheese & Hash Brown

$7.00

Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Cookies

Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Frosted Sugar Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Maple Walnut Pecan Cookie

$5.00

Reeses Peanut Butter Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Biscoff White Chocolate Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Toffee Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Lemon Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Raspberry Poptart Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Spice Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$5.00

Salted Caramel Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Spice Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Cranberry Pecan Oatmeal White Chocolate

$5.00

Pecan Pie Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh Pies

Carrot Cake Custard Pie

$5.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$5.00

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Pineapple Pecan Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cream

$5.00

Blueberry Basil Goat Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Espresso Chocolate Pecan Cake (NOT PIE)

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Muffins

Apple Cinnamon Crumb Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Raspberry

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pecan Choc Chip

$5.00Out of stock

Brown Sugar Cranberry Oatmeal Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Banana Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Caramel Toffee Cupcake

$5.00Out of stock

Cakes & Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Roll

$5.50Out of stock

Kim's Maple Pecan Coffee Cake

$6.00

Carrot Cake Slice

$7.00Out of stock

Scones

Coffee Cake Scone

$5.50Out of stock

Blueberry Lemon Scone

$5.50Out of stock

Maple Oatmeal Scones

$5.50Out of stock

Cranberry Orange Scone

$5.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Scone

$5.50Out of stock

Maple Walnut Scone

$5.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Scone

$5.50Out of stock

Cranberry White Chocolate

$5.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Chip Scone

$5.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Chip Pumpkin

$5.50Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake w/ Whip Cream

$4.00

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$7.00Out of stock

Avocado Toast w/Double Avocado

$8.00Out of stock

Bagel

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.00

Bagel & Butter

$3.00

Plain Bagel

$3.00

French Toast Sticks

French Toast Cinnamon Sticks with Syrup

$3.50

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Strawberry, Yogurt, & Granola Parfait

$4.00

Strawberry Chocolate, Yogurt, & Granola Parfait

$4.00Out of stock

Prickly Pear, Yogurt, & Granola Parfait

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry Parfait

$4.00Out of stock

Raspberry, Yogurt, & Granola

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Parfait

$4.00

Hash Brown

Hash Brown

$1.50

Chips (Select at purchase)

Chips ( Selection varies)

$1.50

Frappes

Caramel Pumpkin Pie Frappe

$1.00

Apple Cider Frappe

$1.00

Build Your Own Frappe

Salted Caramel Frappe

Our salted caramel frappe is a rich caramel with subtle hints of salt for a perfect blended ice beverage.

Vanilla Bean Frappe

A velvety vanilla and sweet cream with flecks of Madagascar bourbon vanilla beans blended together to create a delish frappe.

Mocha Java Frappe

This is our fan-favorite choice: just chocolate, chocolate, and more chocolate.

White Mocha Frappe

A blended ice rich and buttery white chocolate, delicious as is! Try a raspberry white mocha frappe!

Horchata Frappe

Blended mexican horchata: a creamy, sweet treat of simmered rice, cinnamon bark and a touch of vanilla.

Toffee Frappe

A blend of creaminess chock-full of toffee bits for an indulgent treat.

Snickers Frappe

When you’re not feeling like yourself, get yourself a snickers. A blend of chocolate, caramel, and peanuts makes a snickers frappe!

Turtle Frappe

A blend of goodness! Chocolate and caramel makes a turtle frappe.

Classic Latte (Java) Frappe

Such a classic! This blend is a bold Colombian Arabica coffee with a hint of vanilla.

Pumpkin Spice Frappe

This blend is a Fall classic with warming spices and a hint of coffee.

Chai Tea Frappe

An exotic blended black tea, honey, steeped with cinnamon and milk blended with ice makes for a refreshing beverage.

Matcha Frappe

Blended real japanese matcha with milk giving a distinctively grain undertone with creamy vanilla.

Reduced Sugar Vanilla Frappe

It’s a vanilla cream frappe with reduced sugar.

White Caramel Frappe

This buttery, sweet perfection is a mixture of our white chocolate and salted caramel blended in a frappe form.

Mocha Frappe

Chocolate Mint Frappe

Almond Joy

$1.00

Neapolitan Frappe

$1.00

Smoothies

Pineapple Ham Protein Smoothie

$1.50

Build Your Own Smoothie

Build your own smoothie! You can choose up to 2 of our smoothies. Try it with a redbull, monster, or a scoop of protein!

Strawberry Smoothie

Sweet strawberries of summer for year- round smoothies.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Juicy strawberries blended with creamy banana.

Pineapple Smoothie

Sun-kissed golden pineapple balanced with sweet banana and a hint of coconut flavor.

Mango Smoothie

Vibrant, ripe mango with notes of pineapple and banana.

Peach Pear Apricot Smoothie

Velvety peaches, tart apricot and juicy pears create a refreshing blend.

Red Bull Sunrise Smoothie

$2.50

Slushy

Strawberry Slushy

Mango Slushy

Out of stock

Watermelon Slushy

Raspberry Lemon

Charlie Brown / Green Apple slushy

Iced Expresso

Iced Ristretto

A fancy word for iced espresso. Our signature espresso has a smooth and sweet flavor and is at the very heart of all we do. Served with however many espresso shots you desire.

Iced Americano

Espresso shots diluted with iced water, giving it a similar strength but a different delicate flavor. Served with however many espresso shots you desire.

Cold Brew

Caramel Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew

$1.00

Apple Cider Cold Brew

$1.00

Nutty Irishman Cold Brew

$1.00

Iced Black Cold Brew

Our slow-steeped house blend is a deep full body made in house. This is the most caffeinated drink. Cold brew is brewed for 24hrs and has a nice smoothness every sip you take.

Iced Mocha Java Cold Brew

$1.00

Iced Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$1.00

Iced Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$1.00

Our house made cold brew mixed with vanilla syrup and topped with our house made vanilla sweet cream.

Iced White Chocolate Cold Brew

$1.00

Iced Coffees

Iced Coffee

Our house blend is a creamery with hints of caramel and hazelnut making it flavorful.

Iced Decaf

No, really! It’s iced decaffeinated coffee.

Iced Teas

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$1.50

An exotic blend of black tea, honey, steeped with cinnamon and cold milk. Try it with espresso shots.

Iced Chai Tea

$1.50

An exotic blend of black tea, honey, steeped with cinnamon and iced water.

Iced Matcha Tea Latte

$2.00

Real japanese matcha blended with cold milk giving a distinctively grain undertone with creamy vanilla.

Iced Matcha Tea

$2.00

Real japanese matcha blended with iced water giving a distinctively grain undertone with creamy vanilla.

Iced Desert Blossom Tea

A nilgiri whole leaf black tea with hints of apricot, rose hip, hibiscus and lavender poured over ice. Your choice of sweet or unsweet.

Iced Green Tea

Our green tea is pieced together with ginger, orange and peach poured over ice. Your choice of sweet or unsweet and other flavors also available.

Iced Arnold Palmer

Lemonade mixed with your choice of sweet or unsweet southern black tea.

Iced London Fog

$1.50

Iced Black Tea

Stingers & Lemonades

Our Stingers have a sting of caffeine in them. Our Lemonade is an all natural organic lemonade. Both choices can be flavored in many excited ways.

Stingers

Lemonade

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Freshly squeezed lemons make for a deliciously sweet and tart classy lemonade. Make it fun by adding some flavors to it!

Arnold Palmer

Fall Punch Stinger

$1.00

Iced Cappuccinos

Iced Cappuccino

Espresso poured over ice tucked underneath a thick blanket of frothed cold milk. Served with 1 shot in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, 2 shots in the 24oz, and 3 shots in the 32oz.

Iced Lattes

Apple Cider Latte

$1.00

Nutty Irishman Latte

$1.00

Yoda Latte

$1.00

Iced Latte

Espresso mixed with cold frothed milk poured over ice. Served with 1 shot in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, 2 shots in the 24oz, and 3 shots in the 32oz.

Iced Turtle Latte

$0.50

An iced latte only flavored with chocolate and caramel giving it a smooth, rich, and creamy taste that people adore! Served with 1 shot in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, 2 shots in the 24oz, and 3 shots in the 32oz.

Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$1.00

An iced latte only flavored with chocolate and white chocolate that will have you chocolate wasted! Served with 1 shot in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, 2 shots in the 24oz, and 3 shots in the 32oz.

Iced Breve

Only difference between this and an iced latte is the iced half-and-half instead of milk. Bravo breve! Served with 1 shot in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, 2 shots in the 24oz, and 3 shots in the 32oz.

Pumpkin Pie Chai

Iced Black Cat Latte

$1.00

Witches Brew Iced Latte

$1.00

Iced Prince Velaryon Latte

$1.00

Iced Macchiatos

Iced Macchiato

At the bigger chain coffee shops, a Macchiato is made like an upside down latte with our milk at the bottom and shots at the top. Business on the bottom, party on top, with your choice of flavor and milk. Served with 1 shot in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, 2 shots in the 24oz, and 3 shots in the 32oz.

Iced Caramel Macchiato

At the bigger chain coffee shops, a caramel macchiato consists of vanilla flavored cold milk layered with espresso and topped with a caramel drizzle. Served with 1 shot in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, 2 shots in the 24oz, and 3 shots in the 32oz.

Iced Neapolitan Macchiato

$0.75

Is straight up delicious(ness). An iced neapolitan macchiato consists of cold strawberry milk layered with espresso and topped with a chocolate drizzle. Served with 1 shot in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, 2 shots in the 24oz, and 3 shots in the 32oz.

Iced Mochas

Iced Mocha

$0.50

Only difference between this and an iced latte is the chocolate flavoring! A mixture of our rich and creamy mocha powder, espresso, and your choice of milk poured over ice. Served with 1 shot in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, 2 shots in the 24oz, and 3 shots in the 32oz.

Iced White Mocha

$0.50

Only difference between this and an iced mocha is the rich and buttery white chocolate! A mixture of our white chocolate powder, espresso, and your choice of milk poured over ice. Served with 1 shot in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, 2 shots in the 24oz, and 3 shots in the 32oz.

Iced Red Eye

Iced Red Eye

The best of both worlds. Our house iced coffee paired with espresso shot(s) poured over ice. Make it a black eye by adding an additional shot. Served with 1 shot in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, 2 shots in the 24oz, and 3 shots in the 32oz.

Italian Sodas

Build Your Own Italian Soda

Italian soda with your choice of flavor topped with whipped cream.

Vanilla Italian Soda

Blue raspberry Italian Soda

Mango Italian Soda

Peach Italian Soda

Raspberry Italian Soda

Strawberry Italian Soda

Watermelon Italian Soda

Coconut Italian Soda

Lavender Italian Soda

Pineapple Italian Soda

Mint Italian Soda

Cane Sugar Italian Soda

Sugar Free Raspberry Italian Soda

Sugar Free Peach Italian Soda

Sugar Free Strawberry Italian Soda

Blueberry Soda

Rootbeer Soda

Green Apple

Cold Milks

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$0.50

Energy Drink Cans

Red Bull Can

$2.75

Red Bull Diet Can

$3.25

Water

Filtered Iced Water

Just a cup of Ice

Bottled Water

$1.50Out of stock

Little Prickly's Drinks

Kids Juice

$1.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Kids Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Little Prickly's Breakfast

Little Prickly's Half Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$3.00

Little Prickly's Half Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$3.00

Little Prickly's Lunch

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Little Prickly's Cheese Sandwhich

$3.00

Little Prickly's Turkey Sandwhich

$3.00

Little Prickly's Chicken Sandwhich

$3.00

Shirts

STICKERS :)

$2.00

Small Shirt

$25.00

Medium Shirt

$25.00

Large Shirt

$25.00

XL Shirt

$25.00

Espresso Beans

Espresso Beans Chocolate covered

$6.00

Full Bag of Coffee ( ORANGE BAG)

$60.00

Hats

Hat

$25.00

Hoodies

Small Hoodies

$50.00

Medium Hoodies

$50.00

Large Hoodies

$50.00

XL Hoodies

$50.00Out of stock

1.5 Gallon of Hot Coffee

1.5 Gallons of Hot Coffee to go w/ 16 sm cups

$25.00

1.5 Gallons of Iced Coffee to go w/ 16 sm cups

$25.00

.5 Gallon of Ice Tea

Half Gallon of tea

$6.00

Gallon of tea

$12.00

French Press 34 oz

French Press Copper

$30.00

French Press Metallic

$30.00

Loose Leaf Tea Mason Jar

Loose Leaf Desert Blossom Tea Mason Jar

$7.00

Loose Leaf Green Tea Mason Jar

$7.00

Loose Leaf Nigerian Black Tea Mason Jar

$7.00

1 pound of Whole Bean Coffee

1lb Coffee Beans

$20.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 4:45 pm
Monday5:00 am - 4:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 4:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:45 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 4:45 pm
Friday5:00 am - 4:45 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 4:45 pm
Restaurant info

Cafe

Location

2151 Arizona Highway 92, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

