Prickly's Cafe N/A

Iced Macchiato

At the bigger chain coffee shops, a Macchiato is made like an upside down latte with our milk at the bottom and shots at the top. Business on the bottom, party on top, with your choice of flavor and milk. Served with 1 shot in the 16oz, 2 shots in the 20oz, 2 shots in the 24oz, and 3 shots in the 32oz.