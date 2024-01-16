- Home
Priest Station Cafe
16756 Old Priest Grade Box 455
Big Oak Flat, CA 95305
Lunch/Dinner
Burgers
- Priest au Poivre$19.00
Whiskey peppercorn sauce, brie and spinach. With Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$18.00
With bacon and your choice of cheese. Garnish of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and special sauce.
- Black Bean Crimini$18.00
Spicy black bean patty topped with Crimini mushrooms caramelized onions, grilled tomato & avocado on toasted ciabatta.
- Blue Burger$18.00
Blue cheese & caramelized onions. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and special sauce.
- Brie Burger$18.00
Creamy Brie & grilled tomato. Lettuce, onion, pickle, special sauce.
- California Burger$18.00
Sliced avocado & jack cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce.
- Cheese Burger$17.00
With your choice of cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce.
- Cowboy Burger$19.00
With onion rings, bacon, BBQ sauce & Jack cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.
- Hamburger$16.00
With lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce.
- Hot & Spicy Burger$18.00
Burger with salsa, jalapeno peppers & pepper jack cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle.
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$18.00
With Sautéed Crimini mushrooms & Swiss cheese. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce.
- Spinch & Feta Burger$16.00
Sautéed spinach & Feta. Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce.
- Vegan Supreme$18.00
Beyond brand vegan patty topped with Crimini mushrooms, sautéed spinach, caramelized onions & avocado on toasted Ciabatta. Add vegan Mozzarella +1
- Hangover Burger$19.00
Angus burger with cheddar, bacon, and grilled onions topped with a fried egg.
Sandwiches
- BLAT Or BLEAT$16.00
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato & mayo on toasted honey wheat. Add Fried Egg For a BLEAT
- Chicken Club$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted Ciabatta roll.
- Smoked Beef Brisket$18.00
House smoked brisket with red cabbage, Swiss cheese & honey mustard sauce on toasted Ciabatta.
- Bratwurst Sandwich$17.00
German sausage with homemade sauerkraut & grilled tomato on toasted ciabatta roll.
- Falafel Sandwich$18.00
Spicy fried chickpea on a pita with Tzatziki sauce. Topped with cucumber and avocado. Served with a Greek salad.
- Farm Fresh Vegan Sandwich$17.00
Sautéed Crimini mushrooms, spinach, caramelized onions and avocado with fresh balsamic vinaigrette on toasted Ciabatta. add vegan Mozzarella.
- Pulled Barbeque Pork Sandwich$17.00
Slow roasted pork in barbecue sauce topped with cole slaw on an oil top bun.
- Stuffed Portobello$18.00
Grilled Portobello mushrooms seasoned with garlic & herbs. Filled with more mushrooms, spinach, onions & goat cheese. Topped with avocado, sprouts, tomatoes & cucumbers. No bun.
- Grilled Salmon Filet Sandwich$18.00
Atlantic salmon filet with tartar & lemon on toasted Ciabatta. add avocado option.
- Adult grilled cheese$12.00
Your choice of cheese and bread.
- 1/2 BLAT$10.00
1/2 sandwich of Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato & mayo on toasted honey wheat.
Dinners
- German Bratwurst Plate$22.00
2 grilled sausages with home made sauerkraut and traditional slow cooked red cabbage, With fresh soup or salad.
- Rib Eye Steak Dinner$35.00
12 ounce USDA Choice Angus, grilled to perfection. Soup or salad to start, served with fries. Add caramelized onions Add Whiskey peppercorn sauce
Salads & Soup
- Cobb Salad$18.00
Chopped salad greens with tomato, crisp bacon, grilled chicken breast, egg, avacado, blue cheese and balsamic vinaigrette. Comes with warm roll and butter.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$17.00
Grilled chicken with croutons and parmesan tossed in romaine lettuce. Comes with warm roll and butter.
- Bobby's Salad$18.00
Grilled chicken breast tossed in mixed spring greens with cranberries, candied walnuts and ranch dressing. Warm roll with butter.
- Goat Cheese Salad$17.00
Sautéed goat cheese with apple and walnuts on spring greens with balsamic vinaigrette. Comes with warm roll and butter.
- Garden Salad$15.00
Fresh romaine, mixed greens, celery, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, carrots & avocado. Add grilled chicken breast or grilled salmon filet.
- Greek Salad$15.00
Spring salad, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions tossed in our house made vinaigrette and topped with Feta cheese and Kalamata olives. Served with Pita bread.
- Falafel Salad$18.00
Fresh cooked falafel on a cucumber, tomato, red onion and feta salad. Topped with Tzatziki and hot sauce. Served with Pita.
- Spinach Salad$15.00
Fresh tossed spinach in balsamic vinaigrette with egg, bacon & parmesan. Comes with warm roll and butter. Add chicken or salmon.
- Side Salad$6.00
Side salad with spring greens, carrot, tomato, cucumber.
- Soup & Salad$13.00
Bowl of soup of the day, salad and roll with butter.
- Cup Soup$5.00
Cup of the soup of the day with crackers.
- Bowl Soup$9.00
Bowl of our soup of the day with warm roll and butter.
- 1/2 Bobby Salad$12.00
1/2 of our our Grilled chicken breast tossed in mixed spring greens with cranberries, candied walnuts and ranch dressing.
- 1/2 Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
1/2 of our grilled chicken with croutons and parmesan tossed in romaine lettuce. Served with a warm roll and butter.
Snacks
- Basket of French Fries$7.00
Large basket of our golden french fries.
- Basket of Chips$7.00
Large basket of our house fried to order potato chips.
- Basket of Onion Rings$9.00
Large basket of our golden crisp onion rings.
- Basket of Sweet Potato Fries$9.00
Large basket of our delicious sweet potato fries
- Chicken Strips and Fries$13.00
Crispy chicken strips.
- Bowl of Fruit$7.00
Large bowl of fresh fruit.
Sides
Kids
Drinks
Sodas
Shakes/Floats
Juice
16756 Old Priest Grade Box 455, Big Oak Flat, CA 95305