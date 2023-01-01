Food - Primal

BBQ

Baby Back Ribs

$24.00

1/2 rack

Baby Back Ribs

$40.00

Brisket

$16.00

1/2 lb

Chicken

$8.00

1/2 lb.

Pork Belly

$18.00Out of stock

1/2 lb.

Portobello Mushroom

$15.00

1/4 lb.

Pulled Pork

$12.00

1/2 lb.

Salmon

$14.00Out of stock

1/2 lb.

Sausage

$8.00

ea.

Smoked Tofu

$8.00

1/4 lb.

Tri-Tip

$18.00Out of stock

1/2 lb.

Turkey

$8.00Out of stock

1/2 lb.

Combos

Double Combo

$32.00

Two each: BBQ, Sauce, Side

Triple Combo

$45.00

Three each: BBQ, Sauce, Side

Sides

Baked Beans

$5.00

Elote

$5.00

Frito Pie

$8.00

Pickles

$3.00

Potato Salad

$4.50

Slaw

$4.50

Rice

$4.50

Sauces

Smokey BBQ 3 oz

$1.00

Hot Smokey BBQ 3oz

$1.00

Tangy BBQ 3oz

$1.00

White BBQ 3oz

$1.50

Vinegar BBQ 3oz

$1.50

Gold BBQ 3 oz

$1.00

Bowls

Choice of chicken, pulled pork, sausage, portobello mushroom, tofu, or extra veggies. +$2 for brisket or ribs

Southwest

$14.00

mixed greens or rice, cabbage, corn, black beans, tomato, honey lime vinaigrette, tortilla strips, ranch crema, lime wedge

Banh Mi

$14.00

mixed greens or rice, cabbage, carrot, cucumber, Champagne vinaigrette, coconut peanut crema, mint

Asian

$14.00

mixed greens or rice, cabbage, snow peas, radish, mixed peppers, ginger sesame vinaigrette, cashew, roasted garlic crema, sesame seeds

Kids

$9.00

rice and choice of meat

Bottleshop Primal

Beer Bottle Shop Primal

450 North Purple Jelly

$6.50

Athletic NA

$2.50

Bale Breaker Raging Ditch Blonde

$3.50

Black Raven Pilsner

$2.75

Black Raven Trickster 19.2

$3.50

Boneyard RPM 19.2

$3.50

Breakside Wanderlust

$3.75

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Deschutes Fresh Squeezed 19.2

$3.50

Founder All Day IPA 19.2

$3.50

Fremont Sky Kraken

$3.50

Great Notion Van Beer

$5.00

Hamms

$2.50

Hop Valley Bubble Stash 19.2

$4.00

Iron Horse Irish Death

$3.50

Lumberbeard Flavor Nugget

$4.00

Montucky Lager Pride

$2.50

Old German Premium Lager

$2.00

Oskar Blues Dale's Pale Ale 19.2

$3.25

Pabst

$3.00

Pelican Kiwanda Cream Ale 19.2

$3.25

Pfriem Mexican Lager

$3.00

PNW Northwest Beer

$3.00

Red Stripe

$3.00

Reuben's PNW Crush Hazy

$3.75

Sam Adams Just The Haze

$2.50

Tecate

$2.50

Wine Bottleshop Primal

CSM Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

Flybird

$5.00

House Wine

$10.00

Imagery Cabernet

$15.00

Imagery Chardonnay

$15.00

Cider other Bottle Shop Primal

2 Towns Cider

$6.50

Avid 19.2

$6.50

Craftwell Bottle

$18.00

Craftwell Can

$6.00

Montucky Seltzer

$2.50

Pelican Sparkle Hops

$3.00

Portland 19.2

$6.50

San Juan Seltzer

$5.50

Spindrift Seltzers

$3.00

Tieton 19.2

$6.50

Topo Chico

$5.50

Retail Food - Primal

BBQ Sauces

Smokey

$8.00

Hot Smokey

$8.00

Tangy

$8.00

Vinegar

$8.00

White

$8.00

Gold

$8.00

Bourbon

$19.00

NA Bev Primal

Soda Can

$2.00

Aqua Panna and Pelligrino

$3.50

CBD Can

$3.75

Coco Water

$4.00

Glass Juice

$3.50

Hop Water 16 oz

$3.50

Ice Tea - Cans

$3.00

Iced Teas Bottles

$4.00

Kombuchas

$5.00

Liquid Death

$4.50

Milk

$2.00

Soda Bottles

$4.00

Spin Drift

$3.00

Merch - Primal

T Shirt - Primal

$20.00

Hats - Primal

$30.00