Primal Kitchen South Bend
7130 Heritage Square Dr
Suite 410
Granger, IN 46530
Appetizers
Chicken Wings
Dry rubbed chicken drumette with spicy wing sauce and Primal Kitchen ranch dressing.
Eggplant Meatballs
Meatless eggplant meatball served with a creamy pistachio pesto.
Lamb Meatballs
Ground lamb shoulder meatballs with Mediterranean spices and tzatziki sauce and cucumber with Primal Kitchen mayo.
Pork and Ginger Meatballs
Pork meatballs with ginger and cilantro served with a coconut amino dipping sauce.
Hummus Plate
Seasonal raw vegetables served with cashew hummus and avocado pesto.
Deviled Eggs w Guacamole & Bacon
Chilled poached egg white cups filled with guacamole and garnished with bacon.
Bowls
Aunt Su's Braised Pork
Slow braised pork belly served on top of parsnip mash, sautéed kale, kimchi and coconut amino sauce.
Sea & Shore Malibu
Massaged kale greens with, kale crunch nuts, avocado, grilled shrimp and Primal Kitchen ranch dressing.
Mediterranean Bowl
Cauliflower tabbouleh, shawarma steak and garlic tahini sauce.
Tangy Backyard BBQ
Roasted yams with grilled chicken, raspberry BBQ sauce, caramelized onions and pickled beets.
Breakfast
A La Carte Options
2 free range eggs prepared any style with 2 slices of crispy smoked bacon and 2 house made sausage patties.
Caveman Breakfast
2 free range eggs prepared any style with 2 slices of crispy smoked bacon or1 house made sausage patties.
Chicken and Waffles
Paleo waffle with herb crusted fried chicken. Served with a drizzle of honey cinnamon syrup.
Foraged Omelet
3 local organic eggs with ingredients added to order
Primal Pancakes
Pancakes made with vanilla Primal Fuel protein, coconut flour and almond flour. Toppings added per request.
Shakshuka
Eggs poached in individual cast iron skillets with a tomato based stew with spices.
Short Rib Hash
Slow braised short ribs served over a sweet potato hash with bacon, onions and bell peppers.
Entrees
All American Burger
Classic burger patty with cassava flour bun, tomato, ketchup, mustard and Primal Kitchen mayo. Served with a side of sweet potato fries.
Beef and Pork Ragu
Slow roasted beef and pork ragu’ sauce, with mirepoix vegetables and red wine.
Braised Short Ribs
Slow braised short ribs with raspberry chipotle BBQ sauce.
Chicken and Waffles
Paleo waffle with herb crusted fried chicken. Served with a drizzle of honey cinnamon syrup.
Chimichurri Skirt Steak
Marinated skirt steak served with a charred green onion salsa.
Chipotle Lime Fish Tacos
Grilled seasonal white fish with cassava root flour tortillas and sweet and spicy slaw.
NY Strip Steak
Lean bison tenderloin grilled to order, then served with a red wine reduction sauce.
Pan-Seared Salmon
Asian inspired dish with spice rubbed salmon, soy lime sauce.
Roasted Vegetable Stew
Hearty soup with yams, leeks, parsnips, rutabaga and tomatoes. Slow cooked with a vegetable stock and aromatics.
Tuscan Style Roasted Chicken
Classic Italian dish with fresh tomatoes, vegetables and aromatics.
Kid's Menu
Kid's Beef Sliders
Mini burgers with lettuce, tomato and primal kitchen mayonnaise, served on cassava buns with a side of sweet potato fries.
Kid's Chicken Fingers
Almond and tapioca flour breaded chicken breast, served with a tangy honey mustard sauce.
Kid's Spaghetti Squash
Roasted spaghetti squash and fresh Pomodoro sauce with choice of lamb, pork or eggplant meatballs.
Side Dishes
Bone Marrow Parsnip Mash
Roasted parsnips with bone marrow and ghee.
Cauliflower Rice
Cauliflower style rice with shallots and parsley.
Sauteed Garlic Spinach
Baby spinach leaves sautéed with fresh garlic, olive oil and chile flake.
Seasonal Vegetables
Seasonal vegetables marinated with herbs and grilled to order.
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet potato fries with spices and seasonings.
Soups and Salads
Hearty Bison Chili Bowl
Tomato based chili with bison and optional toppings.
Mark's Big Salad
Roasted Tomato Soup
Butternut squash and red bell soup with lime infused avocado oil.
Thai Coconut Curry Chicken Soup
Thai curry soup with shredded chicken, mushrooms, coconut and Asian spices.
BYO Bowls
Smoothies
Chocolate Coconut S.O.S.- 12oz
Green Chiller- 12oz
Get your greens in & your game on, with this smoothie you’ll be ready to conquer the world. Coconut milk, Orange, Avocado, Sweet potato, Lime juice, Nutmeg, Spinach
Mermaid Madness- 12oz
Bursting with flavor, this energizing smoothie will nourish you from head to toe. Coconut water, Coconut milk, Banana Honey, Strawberries, Blueberries, Spirulina
Not Your Granny's Banana Bread- 12oz
Made from scratch just like grandma’s – minus the grain but includes the love! Almond milk, Orange Zucchini,Honey, Banana Cinnamon,Vanilla,Hemp hearts, Walnuts
Strawberry Mojito- 12oz
Refreshing, light & hydrating to make your skin glow. Water, Lime,Honey,Strawberries,Fresh mint
Chocolate Coconut S.O.S.- 16oz
Chocolate to the rescue! Refill and refuel with this protein-packed recovery smoothie. Almond milk, Avocado,Honey Hemp hearts,Almonds, Chocolate Primal Fuel proteinr
Green Chiller- 16oz
Get your greens in & your game on, with this smoothie you’ll be ready to conquer the world. Coconut milk, Orange, Avocado, Sweet potato, Lime juice, Nutmeg, Spinach
Mermaid Madness- 16oz
Bursting with flavor, this energizing smoothie will nourish you from head to toe. Coconut water, Coconut milk, Banana Honey, Strawberries, Blueberries, Spirulina
Not Your Granny's Banana Bread- 16oz
Made from scratch just like grandma’s – minus the grain but includes the love! Almond milk, Orange Zucchini,Honey, Banana Cinnamon,Vanilla,Hemp hearts, Walnuts
Strawberry Mojito- 16oz
Juices
Green House
Cucumber, celery, parsley, kale, spinach
Mint Sprints
Green apple, cucumber, lemon, mint, spinach
The Daily Apple
Cucumber, pineapple, apple, strawberry
Spice of LIfe
Coconut water, tumeric, ginger, lemon juice
Sweet & Sour
Pineapple, carrots, red bell pepper, ginger, lime
Hot Coffee
12oz Americano - Coffee (H)
Espresso, hot water
12oz Cappuccino - Coffee (H)
espresso, milk
12oz Emerald Rose - COFFEE (H)
Rose Nectar, Espresso, Milk
12oz Latte - Coffee (H)
espresso, milk
12oz London Fog - COFFEE (H)
Lavendar Nectar, Espresso, Milk
12oz Macchiato - Coffee (H)
flavour, milk, espresso
12oz Mocha - Coffee (H)
12oz Primal Ginger Vanilla - COFFEE (H)
Vanilla Nectar, Espresso, Milk
12oz The Lucy - COFFEE (H)
Vanilla Nectar, Grass Fed Ghee, MCT, Espresso, Cardamom, Cinnamon
12oz House Brew- COFFEE (H)
16oz Americano - Coffee (H)
Espresso, hot water
16oz Capuccino - Coffee (H)
espresso, milk
16oz Emerald Rose - Coffee (H)
Rose Nectar, Espresso, Milk
16oz Latte - Coffee (H)
flavour, milk espsresso
16oz London Fog - Coffee (H)
Lavendar Nectar, Espresso, Milk
16oz Macchiato - Coffee (H)
Nectar Flavor, milk, espresso
16oz Mocha - Coffee (H)
16oz Primal Ginger Vanilla - Coffee (H)
Vanilla Nectar, Espresso, Milk
16oz The Lucy - Coffee (H)
Vanilla Nectar, Grass Fed Ghee, MCT, Espresso, Cardamom, Cinnamon
16oz House Brew- Coffee (H)
Espresso- Single
Espresso- Double
Tea Shot- Single
Tea Shot- Double
Iced - Coffee
16oz Americano - Coffee (I)
espresso, water, ice
16oz Emerald Rose - Coffee (I)
Rose Nectar, Espresso, Milk, Ice
16oz Latte - Coffee (I)
espresso, milk, ice
16oz London Fog - Coffee (I)
Lavendar Nectar, Espresso, Milk, Ice
16oz Macchiato - Coffee (I)
Espresso, milk, ice
16oz Mocha - Coffee (I)
16oz Primal Ginger Vanilla - Coffee (I)
Vanilla, Espresso, Milk, Ice
16oz The Lucy - Coffee (I)
Vanilla Nectar, Grass Fed Ghee, MCT, Espresso, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Milk, Ice
16zoz Cold Brew- Coffee
20oz Americano - Coffee (I)
espresso, water, ice
20oz Emerald Fog - Coffee (I)
Rose Nectar, Espresso, Milk, Ice
20oz Latte - Coffee (I)
espresso, milk, ice
20oz London Fog - Coffee (I)
Lavendar Nectar, Espresso, Milk, Ice
20oz Macchiato - Coffee (I)
flavour, espresso, milk, ice
20oz Mocha - Coffee (I)
20oz Primal Ginger Vanilla - Coffee (I)
Vanilla Nectar, Espresso, Milk, Ice
20oz The Lucy - Coffee (I)
Vanilla Nectar, Grass Fed Ghee, MCT, Espresso, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Milk, Ice
20oz Cold Brew- Coffee
Hot Tea
12oz Americano -TEA (H)
teaspressa shot, hot water
12oz Cappuccino -TEA (H)
teaspressa shot, milk
12oz Emerald Rose-TEA (H)
Green Gold Teapsressa Shot, Rose Nectar, Milk
12oz Latte - TEA (H)
hot Teaspressa Shot, milk
12oz London Fog -TEA(H)
Charles Grey Teaspressa Shot, Lavendar Nectar, Milk
12oz Macchiato -TEA (H)
Flavour, milk, teaspressa shot
12oz Mocha - TEA (H)
12oz Primal Ginger-TEA (H)
Ginger Rooibos Teapspressa,Vanilla Nectar, Milk
12oz The Lucy-TEA(H)
Vanilla Nectar, Ghee, MCT, Manhattan Black, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Milk
16oz Americano - Tea (H)
teaspressa shot, hot water
16oz Cappuccino - Tea (H)
teaspressa shot, milk
16oz Emerald Rose (H)
Green Gold Teapsressa Shot, Rose Nectar, Milk
16oz Latte - Tea (H)
Teaspressa Shot, milk
16oz London Fog (H)
Charles Grey Teaspressa Shot, Vanilla Nectar, Milk
16oz Macchiato - Tea (h)
Taspressa shot, Milk
16oz Mocha - Tea (H)
16oz Primal Ginger (H)
Ginger Rooibos Teapspressa Shot, Vanilla Nectar, Milk
16oz The Lucy (H)
Manhattan Black Teaspressa, Vanilla Nectar, Ghee, MCT, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Milk
Iced -Tea
16oz Americano - Tea (I)
teaspressa shot, water, Ice
16oz Emerald Rose - Tea (I)
Rose, hot Green Gold Teapsressa Shot, Milk, Ice
16oz Latte - Tea (I)
Flavour, hot Teaspressa Shot, Milk, Ice
16oz London Fog - Tea (I)
London Fog, Charles Grey Teaspressa Shot, Milk, Ice
16oz Macchiato - Tea (I)
Flavour, milk, teaspressa shot
16oz Mocha - Tea (I)
16oz Primal Ginger - Tea (I)
Vanilla, Ginger Rooibos Teapspressa, Milk, Ice
16oz The Lucy - Tea (I)
Vanilla, Ghee, MCT, hot Teaspressa Tea Shot, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Cold Milk, Ice
20oz Americano - Tea (I)
teaspressa shot, water, Ice
20oz Emerald Rose - Tea (I)
Rose, hot Green Gold Teapsressa Shot, Milk, Ice
20oz Latte - Tea (I)
Flavour, hot Teaspressa Shot, Milk, Ice
20oz London Fog - Tea (I)
London Fog, Charles Grey Teaspressa Shot, Milk, Ice
20oz Macchiato -Tea (I)
Flavour, milk, teaspressa shot
20oz Mocha - Tea (I)
20oz Primal Ginger -Tea (I)
Vanilla, Ginger Rooibos Teapspressa, Milk, Ice
20oz The Lucy - Tea (I)
Vanilla, Ghee, MCT, hot Teaspressa Tea Shot, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Cold Milk, Ice
8oz CYO Chicken Bone Broth
8oz CYO Beef Bone Broth
8oz CYO Turkey Bone Broth
8oz CYO Vegetable Bone Broth
8oz Primal Pick me Up
8oz Cold Buster
8oz Karat Liquid Gold
8oz Kevin's Bone Broth
8oz Gratify your Palette
8oz Warm the Soul
8oz Kevin's Bone Broth
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
At Primal Kitchen, our mission is to bring uncompromisingly delicious, high quality, nutrient-dense foods to cities everywhere, in a way that is environmentally sustainable. We stay true to the clean eating lifestyle and are committed to providing the best tasting food coupled with great customer service and an inviting atmosphere to people who inspire to live awesome!
7130 Heritage Square Dr, Suite 410, Granger, IN 46530