Primary Plant Based

161 West Girard Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19123

Popular Items

The Reluctant Cheese Steak
Yeuben Sandwich
Bitter Greens Caesar Salad

Smaller

Masa Ball Soup-cup

$7.00

corn masa dumplings, mexican chile broth, dill, carrot, hominy, onion, jalapeno, lime

Masa Ball Soup-Bowl

$12.00

corn masa dumplings, mexican chile broth, dill, carrot, hominy, onion, jalapeno, lime

Roasted Garlic Sopes

$15.00

*gluten free* mushroom chorizo, refried beans, lettuce, salsa verde, feta, spicy arbol chile salsa, crema, pickled onions, cilantro (2 per order)

Bitter Greens Caesar Salad

Bitter Greens Caesar Salad

$14.00

caper berries, red onion, sunflower parmesan, togarashi croutons, red miso dressing

Sweet Potato Hummus

$16.00

braised peanuts, jicama, jalapeno sambal, charred corn tortillas, charcoal crackers

Char Siu Seitan Flappers

$16.00

grilled choy sum, steamed rice aioli

Buffalo Style Flappers

$15.00

celery, ranch dressing

Bigger

Maple Glazed Mushrooms

$22.00

baked yam, smokey mustard greens, pipian verde

Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts (gf)

$21.00

*Gluten Free* - Japanese corn rice, preserved rainbow chard, peanuts, chiltepin chile crisp

The Reluctant Cheese Steak

$19.00

seitan, Beyond, smokey wood ear mushrooms, melted onions, mozzarella, cheddar, pickled green tomato ketchup

Yeuben Sandwich

$19.00

pastrami spiced yuba, Ukrainian dressing, melty mozzarella, rainbow chard slaw

Jackfruit Carnitas Medianoche

Jackfruit Carnitas Medianoche

$18.00

plaintain french toast, swiss, roasted cubanelle cream cheese, pickles, guava mustard, coconut sugar, sandwiches served with rotating chef's choice of GF side

Mushroom & Eggplant Umami Burger

Mushroom & Eggplant Umami Burger

$18.00

mushroom chimichurri, chayote pickles, lettuce, gouda, smoked eggplant remoulade, sandwiches served with rotating chef's choice of GF side

Trofie al Pesto

$22.00

roasted pumpkin pesto, fava beans, eggplant caponata, basil crystals, violife parm

Sweets

Maduro Banana Split

$13.00

*Gluten Free* - fried sweet plantains, vanilla ice cream, salted peanuts, cocoa nibs, caramel sauce, whipped cream, maraschino cherries

Vanilla Ice Cream (gf)

$9.00

*Gluten Free* - Made with love by Scoop DeVille.

Chocolate Ice Cream (gf)

$9.00

Salted Caramel & Pretzel Ice Cream

$9.00

Made with love by Scoop DeVille

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream

$9.00

Made with love by Scoop DeVille

Peanut Butter Oreo Ice Cream

$9.00

Made with love by Scoop DeVille

Brownie a la Mode

$14.00

Double chocolate chip brownie with your choice of ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream

Pistachio Ice Cream

$9.00

Drinks

16 Oz Booch

$8.00

Pilot Kombucha (Brooklyn) - 16 oz.

Seek North Kombucha - Elderflower Pineapple

$9.00Out of stock

Galvanina Soda

$5.00

Chlorophyll Water

$8.00

Primary T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Health-forward vegan fare ❤️

161 West Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123

