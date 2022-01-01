Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Steakhouses
Seafood

Prime 29

2,668 Reviews

$$

6545 Orchard Lake Rd

West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322

COLD & HOT APPS

Crispy Calamari

$20.00

$20.00

blistered cherry tomato, fried jalapeño, tomato aioli

Carne Asada

$25.00

house marinade, romaine, pico de gallo, smoked vinaigette

Artisanal Cheese Tray

$24.00

$24.00

imported & domestic cheese, truffle honey, grapes

Crab Cakes

$25.00

$25.00

watercress, apple, jicama-onion-bell pepper slaw

Jumbo Shrimp Sautee

$26.00

pepita-jalapeño crème fraiche, sautéed spinach, tomato-feta sauce

Oyster De Paris

$25.00

spinach, mozzarella, oven baked

Raw Oysters 6 pc

$22.00

$22.00

cucumber mignonette

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

$22.00

housemade cocktail sauce

Crab & Lobster Louie

$30.00

$30.00

avocado, watercress, celery, grape tomato, sriracha honey aioli

Popcorn Rock Shrimp

$19.00

popcorn shrimp, cabbage slaw, sriracha aioli, sesame seed

Tuna Tartare

$22.00

$22.00

ahi tuna, guacamole, pico de gallo

SALAD

Wedge Salad

$15.00

onion, egg, bacon, tomato, chef's special dressing

Mediterranean Chop

$13.00+

$13.00+

romaine, chickpea, feta cheese, pepperoncini, kalamata olive, onion, tomato, cucumber, crispy pita, lemon vinaigrette

Prime Caesar

$12.00+

$12.00+

tomato, pan fried crouton, parmesan garlic dressing

SEA & CUT

Pasta Del Mar

$38.00

$38.00

linguine, jumbo shrimp, chilean sea bass, P.E.I. mussels, baby clam

Pacific Lobster

$85.00

$85.00

cajun-honey butter, lump crab, sautéed peas & carrots, ginger rice

Black Pearl Salmon

$40.00

$40.00

sweet & sour glaze, roasted cauliflower, golden raisin & bok choy wheatberry pilaf, fried leeks

King Crab Gnocchi

$49.00

$49.00

potato dumpling, diced tomato, spinach, shaved parmigiana, sliced truffle, fried oyster mushroom, truffle cream sauce

Chilean Sea Bass

$49.00

$49.00

miso glazed chilean sea bass, sweet corn puree, grilled broccolini

Crab Leg

$100.00

$100.00
Kids Chicken Tenders

$13.00

$13.00
Kids Cheeseburger Slider

$13.00

$13.00
8 oz Filet

$50.00

$50.00
12 oz Filet

$62.00

$62.00
14 oz NY Strip

$55.00

$55.00
16 oz Ribeye

$60.00

$60.00
18oz Bone-In Ribeye

$75.00

$75.00
Tomahawk

$125.00

$125.00

24 oz bone-in wagyu

Halal 8oz Filet

$56.00

$56.00
Halal 12oz Mignon

$70.00

$70.00
Surf & Turf

$85.00

$85.00

8oz filet mignon, twin cold water lobster tail

Bell & Evan's Chicken

$33.00

$33.00

artichoke, capers, spinach, mashed potato, lemon butter

Cajun Chicken Linguini

$32.00

blackened chicken, vodka cream sauce

P29 Burger

$26.00

cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, artisan lettuce, truffle aioli, fries

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Fiery hot breaded chicken breast, house made tomato aioli, cole slaw, pickles, fries

SIDES

Green Beans

$13.00

$13.00

butter, garlic, almonds

Asparagus

$15.00

$15.00

parmigiana

Mushrooms

$15.00

$15.00

rosemary, shallots, garlic butter

Truffle Fries

$14.00

$14.00

white truffle

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

$15.00

Prime29 style

Mashed Potato

$13.00

$13.00

roasted garlic

Sauteed Spinach

$13.00

garlic & evoo

Brussels Sprouts

$14.00

$14.00

truffle honey, bacon

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$27.00

$27.00
Truffle Corn

$16.00

$16.00

DESSERT

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$16.00

$16.00

valhrona dark chocolate, vanilla gelato, pecans

Coconut-Strawberry-Banana Cheesecake

$12.00

$12.00
Fried Oreos

$12.00

$12.00

vanilla gelato, pecans

Spumoni Ice Cream Pie

$13.00

$13.00

pistachio, maraschino cherries

Vanilla Butter Cake

$15.00

vanilla gelato, strawberries, raspberries, vanilla anglaise, warm caramel sauce

Vanilla Cheesecake

$12.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Prime29 features USDA cuts aged 29 days & jet-fresh seafood straight from the water to your table. We're proud to support local partners and are thankful to be your next contemporary dining experience.

Location

6545 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322

Search similar restaurants

