Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Prime 7 at Seven Bridges 16701 CABERNET DRIVE

review star

No reviews yet

16701 CABERNET DRIVE

Delray Beach, FL 33446

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

HALLOWEEN 10/31

HALLOWEEN KIDS

$15.75

HALLOWEEN 10/29

HALLOWEEN ADULT

$19.68

THRU THE DECADES EVENT

Thru The Decades Adult

$55.12
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

16701 CABERNET DRIVE, Delray Beach, FL 33446

Directions

Gallery
Prime 7 at Seven Bridges image
Prime 7 at Seven Bridges image
Prime 7 at Seven Bridges image

Similar restaurants in your area

In Good Taste Cafe and Catering
orange star4.5 • 9
1445 N Congress Ave Delray Beach, FL 33445
View restaurantnext
Douglas K. Catering
orange starNo Reviews
3601 W. Commercial #29 Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
View restaurantnext
Jet Runway Cafe Express - West Palm Beach
orange starNo Reviews
6612 Georgia Ave West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
D'Best Sandwich Shop
orange star4.3 • 666
5201 N Dixie Hwy Boca Raton, FL 33487
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Delray Beach

Sundy House
orange star4.3 • 5,407
106 S Swinton Ave. Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Dada
orange star4.5 • 3,262
52 N. Swinton Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray - 130 S Congress Ave
orange star4.4 • 1,413
130 S Congress Ave Delray Beach, FL 33445
View restaurantnext
Ramen Lab Eatery Delray
orange star4.5 • 909
25 NE 2nd Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Delray Beach
orange star4.6 • 829
640 Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurantnext
Brule Bistro
orange star4.4 • 713
200 NE 2nd Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Delray Beach
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston