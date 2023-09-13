Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! The classic Clubhouse Restaurant offering the highest quality foods and the utmost professional service. Please do not add additional items as a special request that may require additional funds. Once an order has been sent, we do not have the ability to add any additional items that require additional funds. If there are specific dietary restrictions or severe allergy concerns, please let us know or call us to keep us informed. Our number is 561-403-5772.