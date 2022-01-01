Prime 82
No reviews yet
181 West Town St.
Norwich, CT 06360
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fried Calamari
Tender rings of calamari, Lightly breaded and tossed with banana peppers. Served with our house made sauce.
Prime garlic bread
Served with bleu cheese fondue
Buffulo Chicken Wings
Golden fried wings (10), coated with our house buffalo sauce,served with blue cheese dressing, celery, & carrots
Potato Skins
Stuffed with chopped bacon and cheddar chhese, served with sour cream
Scallop & Bacon Kabobs
Sea scallops wrapped in bacon, cooked until golden brown. Served with lemon and cocktail sauce
Seafood Bruschetta
Grilled ciabatta bread topped with sauteed shrimp,sea scallops,lobster meat, tossed in a gorgonzola sauce, topped with citrus bread crumbs.garnished with a roasted red pepper aoili
Stuffed Mushrooms
White button mushrooms stuffed with our housemade seafood stuffing,baked with white wine & butter, served with lemon wedge
Clams Casino
Littlenecks baked with casino butter, roasted red peppers, bacon, and bread crumbs and baked with white wine until golden brown
Mozzarella Wedge
Breaded mozzarella, lightly fried until golden brown
Nachos
Nacho chips layered with diced onion, green peppers, tomatoes, sliced jalapenos and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa
1/2 Order Nachos
Soup
Signature Flatbreads
Margherita Flatbread
Freash mozzarella,garlic,tomato,drizzled with a balsamic reduction
Fire roasted chicken Flatbread
with garlic,and roasted red peppers, and fire roasted chicken
Buffulo Chicken Flatbread
grilled chicken flipped in our house made buffulo sauce,and mozzarella,served with a side of blue cheese dressing
Pastas
Chicken & Broccli Alfredo
All time favorite of sauteed chicken and broccoli tossed in a thick, creamy alfredo sauce
Linguini with clam sauce (red)
littleneck clams sauteed with shallots in a tradtional italian seasoned red sauce
Linguini with clam sauce (white)
littleneck clams sauteed with shallots in a tradtional italian seasoned white wine sauce
Rigatoni Vodka
Rigatoni pasta tossed in our signature vodka sauce, finished with gorgonzola cheese
Veal Parmesan
italian breaded veal, cooked until golden brown, topped with our house made marinara sauce and mozzarella
Chicken Parmesan
An old favorite, italian breaded chicken breast, cooked until golden brown, topped with our house made sauce and mozzarella
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed shrimp, roasted garlic, spinach, sundried tomatoes,with a white wine and butter sauce. Served over linguini
Seafood
Cod 8 oz
Tender flaky cod topped with white wine,citrus bread crumbs and baked until golden brown,served with your choice of starch & vegetable of the day
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with our housemade seafood stuffing, served with drawn butter your choice of starch and vegetable of the day
Salmon 8 oz
Baked 8oz salmon finished with a maple mustard glaze served with your choice of starch and vegetable of the day
Seafood Prime Pie
Medley of pan seared shrimp,scallops,cod,and lobster meat, mixed in a gorgonzola cream sauce, topped with garlic mashed potatoes, then baked until golden brown
Fish & Chips
8oz fillet pf cod, battered and cooked until golden brown, served with french fries, lemon, & tarter sauce
Seafood Platter
broiled cod,shrimp,sea scallops,topped with white wine,butter, and citrus bread crumbs. Served with choice of starch and vegetable of the day
Specialty Burgers
The Burger
Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger, Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle
The Prime Burger
Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger,cheddar,bacon,portobello mushroom,topped with prime steak sauce. Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle
BLT Burger
Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger,topped with extra bacon Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle
Surf & Turf Burger
Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger,topped with Lobster and cheddar cheese, Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle
Blue Burger
Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger,topped with blue cheese, grilled onions, and balsamic reduction, Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle
Southwest Burger
Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger,spiced up with cajun, topped with salsa,pepperjack cheese, and chipotle aioli, Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle
Smokehouse Burger
Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger,topped with grilled onions,mushroom,green peepers,then tossed with smoky bbq sauce and swiss cheese, Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle
Steaks & Chops
Porterhouse 22oz
Combines the rich flavor of a strip with the the tenderness of a filet,grilled to perfection,served with choice of starch, and vegetable of the day
New York Sirloin
Hand trimmed strip steak seasoned and grilled the way you like it, finished with a sweet onion sauce,served with choice of starch, and vegetable of the day
Filet Mignon 8oz
Hand cut Filet topped with grilled mushrooms,and finished with a peppercorn cream sauce, served with choice of starch, and vegetable of the day
Delmonico 16oz
Handcut ribeye grilled to your liking,served witha side of horseradish cream sauce, choice of starch, and vegetable of the day
Veal Marsala
A veal dish with perfectly sauteed mushrooms and roasted garlic, finished with a sweet marsala sauce, served with choice of starch, and vegetable of the day
Porterhouse Porkchop (16 oz )
Salads
Ahi Tuna Salad
Pan seared sesame tuna steak cooked rare,over mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions,and cucumbers. Finished with orange honey ginger dressing
Southwest Chicken Salad
Spicy grilled chicken with diced onions,tomatoes,green peppers, fried tortilla strips and cheddar cheese. served with chipotle ranch dressing
Prime Salad
Grilled sirloin with roasted red peppers strips, red onion, and grilled portabella mushroom on baby spinach. served with balsamic vinaigrette
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzeralla, basil, sliced tomatoes drizzled balsamic reduction
Greek Salad
Marinated artichokes hearts, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes,red onion,kalamata olives, and feta. served with balsamic vinaigrette
Ceasar salad
A classic favorite crisp romaine lettuce tossed with a creamy ceasar dressing topped with croutons and parmesan cheese
Chicken
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed chicken breast with perfectly sauteed mushroomsand roasted garlic, covered in a sweet marsala wine sauce, served with your choice of starch and vegetable of the day
Chicken Francese
Sauteed chicken breast in a light butter and lemon sauce,served with your choice of starch and vegetable of the day
Chicken Martini
Our egg washed chicken breast encrusted with parmesan, sauteed in a white wine butter sauce, artichokes and aspargus, served with rissito
Chicken Giovanni
Sauteed chicken breast with broccoli, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, finsihed with a white wine roasted garlic sauce, served with your choice of starch and vegetable of the day
Chicken Cacciatore
Sauteed chicken breast with sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms in a spicy marinara sauce, served with your choice of starch and vegetable of the day
Chicken Milanese
Desserts
Sides
Baked Potato
French Fries
Loaded Baked Potato
Loaded Mashed Potato
Mashed Potato
Side Asparagus
Side Broccoli
Side Fettuccine
Side Linguini
Side of risotto
Side of Spinach
Side Rigatoni
Small Ceasar Salad
Small Garden Salad
Surf Scallops
Surf Shrimp (3)
Gorgonzola sauce (small)
Gorgonzola Sauce (large)
Bread for one
Bread for two
Bread for three
Bread for four
Salads
Ahi Tuna Salad
Pan seared sesame tuna steak cooked rare,over mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions,and cucumbers. Finished with orange honey ginger dressing
Southwest chicken Salad
Spicy grilled chicken with diced onions,tomatoes,green peppers, fried tortilla strips and cheddar cheese. served with chipotle ranch dressing
Prime Salad
Grilled sirloin with roasted red peppers strips, red onion, and grilled portabella mushroom on baby spinach. served with balsamic vinaigrette
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzeralla, basil, sliced tomatoes drizzled balsamic reduction
Greek Salad
Marinated artichokes hearts, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes,red onion,kalamata olives, and feta. served with balsamic vinaigrette
Ceasar Salad
A classic favorite crisp romaine lettuce tossed with a creamy ceasar dressing topped with croutons and parmesan cheese
Chopped Salad
Crispy chicken breast, feta cheese,lettuce,tomato,and oregano , chopped all together then tossed in a lemon vinaigrette
Specialty Sandwiches
Chicken Prime
Grilled chicken breast with portabello mushroom, swiss cheese,on a chibiatta bread dressed with chipotile ranch dressing
Fried Fish Sandwich
Lightly fried cod, lettuce, tomato, and tarter sauce on a roll, served with french fries and a pickle
Prime Ciabatta Beef
Sliced prime rib, pepper jack cheese, grilled mushrooms topped with chipotle aioli, served with french fries and a pickle
Chicken Caprese
Grilled chicken breast with fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil and balsamic reduction, served with french fries and a pickle
BLT Wrap
Buffulo Chicken Wrap
Chicken Caesar wrap
Burgers
The Burger
Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger, Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle
The Prime Burger
Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger,cheddar,bacon,portobello mushroom,topped with prime steak sauce. Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle
BLT Burger
Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger,topped with extra bacon Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle
Surf & Turf burger
Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger,topped with Lobster and cheddar cheese, Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle
Blue Burger
Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger,topped with blue cheese, grilled onions, and balsamic reduction, Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle
Southwest Burger
Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger,spiced up with cajun, topped with salsa,pepperjack cheese, and chipotle aioli, Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle
Smokehouse Burger
Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger,topped with grilled onions,mushroom,green peepers,then tossed with smoky bbq sauce and swiss cheese, Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle
Entrees
Stuffed Cod
Tender flaky cod stuufed with our seafood stuffing, served with choice of starch and vegetable
Baked Cod
Tender flaky cod topped with white wine,citrus bread crumbs and baked until golden brown,served with your choice of starch & vegetable of the day
Chicken Parmesan
An old favorite, italian breaded chicken breast, cooked until golden brown, topped with our house made sauce and mozzarella
Rigatoni Vodka
Rigatoni pasta tossed in our signature vodka sauce, finished with gorgonzola cheese
Stuffed Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with our housemade seafood stuffing, served with drawn butter your choice of starch and vegetable of the day
Fish & Chips
8oz fillet pf cod, battered and cooked until golden brown, served with french fries, lemon, & tarter sauce
Filet Mignon
Hand cut Filet topped with grilled mushrooms,and finished with a peppercorn cream sauce, served with choice of starch, and vegetable of the day
Sides
Liquor
44 north HB
44 north nect
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Grapefruit
Absolut Juice
Absolut pear
Absolut vannila
Amesterdam PL
Amsterdam Apple
Amsterdam Citron
Amsterdam orange
Amsterdam peach
Amsterdam Razz
Belvedere
Effen
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Grey Goose Peach
Grey Goose Pear
Grey Goose straw
ketel one
New Amsterdam
Reyka
Stoli
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli orange
Stoli Razz
Stoli vannila
Titos
Well Vodka
Truly Vodka
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Graywhale
Hendricks
Nolets
Plymouth
Tanqueray
Well Gin
Well Rum
Pyrat rum
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Gosling'S
Meyers
Malibu
Stolen smoked rum
Sailor Jerry
1800 Reposado
CinCoro
CinCoro Anejo
CinCoro blanco
Don julio 1942
Gran Patron smoked
Jose Cuervo gold
Jose Cuervo silver
Patron Anejo
Patron Burdeos
Patron Café
Patron Gran Platinum
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Tres agaves silver
Well Tequila
Casamigos Anejo
Breckenridge
Bushmills
Candian Club
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Gentlemen jacks
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Jameson
Screwball
Seagrams seven
seagrams VO
Southern Comfort
Well Whiskey
1-7-9-2
Angels Envy
Balvenie 12yr
Basil Hayden
Bib&tucker
Bookers
Buchananis 12 yr
Chivas Regal
Chivas Regal 18Yr
Dalmore 15 yr
Dalmore Cigar
Dewars
Dewars 12Yr
Drambui
Glenfidich
Glenfidich IPA
Glenglass revival
Glenglass torfa
Glenlivet 12yr
Glenlivet 18yr
Haig
J & B
Jim Beam
Jim Fire
Jim Honey
Jim Rye
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Jonnie Walker Blue
Jura 18yr
Knob creek
Laphroaig 10yr
Machallen 12
Makers mark
Russels Rye
Well Scotch
Widow jane
Woodford Reserve
Amaretto Disaronno
Baileys
Brandy
Chambord
Courvoisier
Creme de Menthe
Frangelico
Gran Marnier
Hennesy
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Midori
Peppermint Schnaps
Rumchatta
Sambuca Black
White Sambuca
Cocktails
All American mule
Apple Cinnamon Margarita
Apple Manhatten Martini
Bloodorange Cosmo Martin
Carbomb
Carribean Mule
Chocolate martini
Dark & Stormy
Espresso Martini
Fiero Spritz
French Martini
French Mule
Huckleberry Ginger Martini
Icelandic Passion Martini
Irish coffee
Irish Mule
Lemon Martini
Long Island
Mexican Mule
Moscow Mule
Mr black cold brew old
Passion fruit Margarita
Passion Fruit Mule
Peach Martini
Peanut Butter martini
Perfect Cosmo Martini
Perfect Pear Martini
Pistachio Martini
Prime Perft Margita
Prime Punch
Pumpkin martini
Razzberri Cosmo Martini
Sunny Slope Margarita
Tiramasu Martini
Tom Collins
White Sangria
Red Sangria
Beer
Shipyard
Bluemoon
Elysian Space Dust
Whalers Rise
Captians Daughter dft
EB dft
Gooseland IPA
Guiness
Longtrail
Revival/Xtra thirsty
Sam Adam Draft
Sam Seasonal Draft
Shocktop
Stella
These guys brewery
Victory dft
Yuengling
Amstel light
Bud
Bud light
Coors light
Corona
Corona Light
Heinken
Mich Ultra
Miller Lite
MGD
Odouls
Sam Adams Bottled
Sam Seasonal Bottled
Yuiengling Light
Truly
Blush Rose
Wine
1/2 Bottle Harken Chardonnay
Harken Chardonnay Glass
Alamos Malbec
Apothic Red Blend
Be Human Merlot
Belle Glos Dairyman Pinot Noir (reserve list)
Cernyth Red Blend ( Resserve List)
Charles Krug
Ck Mondavi Cabernet
CK Mondavi Merlot
Dixie and Bass Blend
Drunken Goose Chianti
Elouan Pinot Noir ( half btl)
Francis Ford Coppala Clares (Reserve list)
Freakshow Cabernet
Hands Cabernet
J Lohr Cabernet
J Lohr Pinot Noir
J vineyards Pinot Noir
Jamseed Pinot Noir ( Reserve list)
Josh Cellars Cabernet (half btl)
Louis M. Martini Cabernet
Louis M. Martini Cabernet-Napa (reserve list)
Montes Purple Angel Red Blend (Reserve list)
Murphy Goode Pinot noir
Orin swift Abstract (reserve list)
Quilt Cabernet
Rodney Strong Symmetry (reserve list)
GLS Alamos Malbec
GLS Apothic Red Blend
GLS Be Human Merlot
GLS Ck Mondavi Cabernet
GLS CK Mondavi Merlot
GLS Dixie and Bass Blend
GLS Drunken Goose Chianti
GLS Freakshow Cabernet
GLS 14 Hands Cabernet
GLS J Lohr Cabernet
GLS J Lohr Pinot Noir
GLS J vineyards Pinot Noir
GLS Louis M. Martini Cabernet
GLS Murphy Goode Pinot noir
GLS Quilt Cabernet
Anterra PG
Ck Mondavi Chardonnay
Cupcake Moscato
Cupcake Sauvignon Blanc
Elouan Chardonnay
Francis Ford Coppala PG
J Lohr Chardonnay (half btle)
Kendal Jackson Chardonnay
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
King estate Pinot Gris
Seaglass Riesling
Terra D'Oro Moscato
Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc ( half btl)
William Hill Chardonnay
GLS Anterra PG
GLS Ck Mondavi Chardonnay
GLS Cupcake Moscato
GLS Cupcake Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Elouan Chardonnay
GLS Francis Ford Coppala PG
GLS Kendal Jackson Chardonnay
GLS Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
GLS King estate Pinot Gris
GLS Seaglass Riesling
GLS Terra D'Oro Moscato
GLS William Hill Chardonnay
Berinnger Rose
Yes Way Rose
Lagaria PG Rose
GLS Berinnger Rose
GLS Yes Way Rose
GLS Lagaria PG Rose
La Marca Prosecco
Josh Prosecco Rose
J Vineyards
Moet Champagne
Veuve Clicquot
Dom Perignon
Crystal
GLS La Marca Prosecco
NA Beverages
Bottled Sparkling Large
Bottled Sparkling small
Chocolate milk
Club Soda
Club Soda/ Refill
Coffee
Coke
Coke/ Refill
Cosmo
Cranberry juice
Diet Coke
Diet coke / Refill
Double Espresso
Espresso
Giner Ale/ Refill
Ginger Ale
Grapefruit Juice
Hot tea
Milk
Orange Juice
Shirley Tempel
Sprite
Sprite/ Refill
Tonic
Unsweet Tea
Unsweet Tea/ Refill
W/Tonic
Water
Lemonade
Pineapple Juice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
American classic cuisine specialising in Steaks and seafood
181 West Town St., Norwich, CT 06360