Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Tender rings of calamari, Lightly breaded and tossed with banana peppers. Served with our house made sauce.

Prime garlic bread

$13.00

Served with bleu cheese fondue

Buffulo Chicken Wings

$12.00

Golden fried wings (10), coated with our house buffalo sauce,served with blue cheese dressing, celery, & carrots

Potato Skins

$12.00

Stuffed with chopped bacon and cheddar chhese, served with sour cream

Scallop & Bacon Kabobs

$15.00

Sea scallops wrapped in bacon, cooked until golden brown. Served with lemon and cocktail sauce

Seafood Bruschetta

$20.00

Grilled ciabatta bread topped with sauteed shrimp,sea scallops,lobster meat, tossed in a gorgonzola sauce, topped with citrus bread crumbs.garnished with a roasted red pepper aoili

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

White button mushrooms stuffed with our housemade seafood stuffing,baked with white wine & butter, served with lemon wedge

Clams Casino

$14.00

Littlenecks baked with casino butter, roasted red peppers, bacon, and bread crumbs and baked with white wine until golden brown

Mozzarella Wedge

$14.00

Breaded mozzarella, lightly fried until golden brown

Nachos

$12.00

Nacho chips layered with diced onion, green peppers, tomatoes, sliced jalapenos and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa

1/2 Order Nachos

$6.00

Soup

Clam Chowder

$8.00

A thick chowder made from clams, potatoes, onions, salted pork,and cream

French Onion

$10.00

Beef stock soup with carmalized onions, with crouton and melted cheese

Soup of the day

$8.00

Daily soup changes please call

Signature Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Freash mozzarella,garlic,tomato,drizzled with a balsamic reduction

Fire roasted chicken Flatbread

$15.00

with garlic,and roasted red peppers, and fire roasted chicken

Buffulo Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

grilled chicken flipped in our house made buffulo sauce,and mozzarella,served with a side of blue cheese dressing

Pastas

Chicken & Broccli Alfredo

$24.00

All time favorite of sauteed chicken and broccoli tossed in a thick, creamy alfredo sauce

Linguini with clam sauce (red)

$26.00

littleneck clams sauteed with shallots in a tradtional italian seasoned red sauce

Linguini with clam sauce (white)

$26.00

littleneck clams sauteed with shallots in a tradtional italian seasoned white wine sauce

Rigatoni Vodka

$20.00

Rigatoni pasta tossed in our signature vodka sauce, finished with gorgonzola cheese

Veal Parmesan

$28.00

italian breaded veal, cooked until golden brown, topped with our house made marinara sauce and mozzarella

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

An old favorite, italian breaded chicken breast, cooked until golden brown, topped with our house made sauce and mozzarella

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Sauteed shrimp, roasted garlic, spinach, sundried tomatoes,with a white wine and butter sauce. Served over linguini

Seafood

Cod 8 oz

$22.00

Tender flaky cod topped with white wine,citrus bread crumbs and baked until golden brown,served with your choice of starch & vegetable of the day

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$27.00

Jumbo shrimp stuffed with our housemade seafood stuffing, served with drawn butter your choice of starch and vegetable of the day

Salmon 8 oz

$25.00

Baked 8oz salmon finished with a maple mustard glaze served with your choice of starch and vegetable of the day

Seafood Prime Pie

$30.00

Medley of pan seared shrimp,scallops,cod,and lobster meat, mixed in a gorgonzola cream sauce, topped with garlic mashed potatoes, then baked until golden brown

Fish & Chips

$22.00

8oz fillet pf cod, battered and cooked until golden brown, served with french fries, lemon, & tarter sauce

Seafood Platter

$32.00

broiled cod,shrimp,sea scallops,topped with white wine,butter, and citrus bread crumbs. Served with choice of starch and vegetable of the day

Specialty Burgers

The Burger

$14.00

Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger, Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle

The Prime Burger

$18.00

Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger,cheddar,bacon,portobello mushroom,topped with prime steak sauce. Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle

BLT Burger

$16.00

Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger,topped with extra bacon Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle

Surf & Turf Burger

$26.00

Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger,topped with Lobster and cheddar cheese, Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle

Blue Burger

$17.00

Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger,topped with blue cheese, grilled onions, and balsamic reduction, Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle

Southwest Burger

$16.00

Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger,spiced up with cajun, topped with salsa,pepperjack cheese, and chipotle aioli, Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle

Smokehouse Burger

$16.00

Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger,topped with grilled onions,mushroom,green peepers,then tossed with smoky bbq sauce and swiss cheese, Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle

Steaks & Chops

Porterhouse 22oz

$50.00

Combines the rich flavor of a strip with the the tenderness of a filet,grilled to perfection,served with choice of starch, and vegetable of the day

New York Sirloin

$30.00

Hand trimmed strip steak seasoned and grilled the way you like it, finished with a sweet onion sauce,served with choice of starch, and vegetable of the day

Filet Mignon 8oz

$36.00

Hand cut Filet topped with grilled mushrooms,and finished with a peppercorn cream sauce, served with choice of starch, and vegetable of the day

Delmonico 16oz

$38.00

Handcut ribeye grilled to your liking,served witha side of horseradish cream sauce, choice of starch, and vegetable of the day

Veal Marsala

$28.00

A veal dish with perfectly sauteed mushrooms and roasted garlic, finished with a sweet marsala sauce, served with choice of starch, and vegetable of the day

Porterhouse Porkchop (16 oz )

$26.00

Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.00

Pan seared sesame tuna steak cooked rare,over mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions,and cucumbers. Finished with orange honey ginger dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.00

Spicy grilled chicken with diced onions,tomatoes,green peppers, fried tortilla strips and cheddar cheese. served with chipotle ranch dressing

Prime Salad

$18.00

Grilled sirloin with roasted red peppers strips, red onion, and grilled portabella mushroom on baby spinach. served with balsamic vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$16.00

Fresh mozzeralla, basil, sliced tomatoes drizzled balsamic reduction

Greek Salad

$16.00

Marinated artichokes hearts, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes,red onion,kalamata olives, and feta. served with balsamic vinaigrette

Ceasar salad

$14.00

A classic favorite crisp romaine lettuce tossed with a creamy ceasar dressing topped with croutons and parmesan cheese

Chicken

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Sauteed chicken breast with perfectly sauteed mushroomsand roasted garlic, covered in a sweet marsala wine sauce, served with your choice of starch and vegetable of the day

Chicken Francese

$24.00

Sauteed chicken breast in a light butter and lemon sauce,served with your choice of starch and vegetable of the day

Chicken Martini

$24.00

Our egg washed chicken breast encrusted with parmesan, sauteed in a white wine butter sauce, artichokes and aspargus, served with rissito

Chicken Giovanni

$28.00

Sauteed chicken breast with broccoli, artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, finsihed with a white wine roasted garlic sauce, served with your choice of starch and vegetable of the day

Chicken Cacciatore

$24.00

Sauteed chicken breast with sauteed onions, green peppers, and mushrooms in a spicy marinara sauce, served with your choice of starch and vegetable of the day

Chicken Milanese

$28.00

Desserts

Dessert of the Day

$12.00

Cannolis

$6.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Lemoncello

$12.00

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Boston Cream Cheesecake

$12.00

New York Cheesecake

$12.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.00

Loaded Mashed Potato

$10.00

Mashed Potato

$8.00

Side Asparagus

$8.00

Side Broccoli

$8.00

Side Fettuccine

$12.00

Side Linguini

$12.00

Side of risotto

$10.00

Side of Spinach

$8.00

Side Rigatoni

$12.00

Small Ceasar Salad

$8.00

Small Garden Salad

$8.00

Surf Scallops

$18.00

Surf Shrimp (3)

$12.00

Gorgonzola sauce (small)

$3.00

Gorgonzola Sauce (large)

$7.00

Bread for one

Bread for two

Bread for three

Bread for four

Specials

Roast beef

Stuffed cod

Stuffed chicken

Holidays

Jumbo Stuffed Shrimp

$27.00

New York Strip

$30.00

Baked Salmon

$25.00

Filet Mignon

$36.00

Rack of Lamb

$32.00

Chicken parm

$22.00

Rigatoni Vodka

$22.00

Porterhouse Porkchop (16 oz )

$26.00

Stuffed Cod

$24.00

Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.00

Pan seared sesame tuna steak cooked rare,over mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions,and cucumbers. Finished with orange honey ginger dressing

Southwest chicken Salad

$15.00

Spicy grilled chicken with diced onions,tomatoes,green peppers, fried tortilla strips and cheddar cheese. served with chipotle ranch dressing

Prime Salad

$18.00

Grilled sirloin with roasted red peppers strips, red onion, and grilled portabella mushroom on baby spinach. served with balsamic vinaigrette

Caprese Salad

$16.00

Fresh mozzeralla, basil, sliced tomatoes drizzled balsamic reduction

Greek Salad

$16.00

Marinated artichokes hearts, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes,red onion,kalamata olives, and feta. served with balsamic vinaigrette

Ceasar Salad

$14.00

A classic favorite crisp romaine lettuce tossed with a creamy ceasar dressing topped with croutons and parmesan cheese

Chopped Salad

$16.00

Crispy chicken breast, feta cheese,lettuce,tomato,and oregano , chopped all together then tossed in a lemon vinaigrette

Specialty Sandwiches

Chicken Prime

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast with portabello mushroom, swiss cheese,on a chibiatta bread dressed with chipotile ranch dressing

Fried Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Lightly fried cod, lettuce, tomato, and tarter sauce on a roll, served with french fries and a pickle

Prime Ciabatta Beef

$13.00

Sliced prime rib, pepper jack cheese, grilled mushrooms topped with chipotle aioli, served with french fries and a pickle

Chicken Caprese

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast with fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil and balsamic reduction, served with french fries and a pickle

BLT Wrap

$13.00

Buffulo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Caesar wrap

$13.00

Burgers

The Burger

$14.00

Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger, Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle

The Prime Burger

$18.00

Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger,cheddar,bacon,portobello mushroom,topped with prime steak sauce. Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle

BLT Burger

$16.00

Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger,topped with extra bacon Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle

Surf & Turf burger

$26.00

Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger,topped with Lobster and cheddar cheese, Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle

Blue Burger

$17.00

Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger,topped with blue cheese, grilled onions, and balsamic reduction, Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle

Southwest Burger

$16.00

Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger,spiced up with cajun, topped with salsa,pepperjack cheese, and chipotle aioli, Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle

Smokehouse Burger

$16.00

Handmade 10oz ground chuck burger,topped with grilled onions,mushroom,green peepers,then tossed with smoky bbq sauce and swiss cheese, Served with french fries,lettuce,tomato, and pickle

Entrees

Stuffed Cod

$15.00

Tender flaky cod stuufed with our seafood stuffing, served with choice of starch and vegetable

Baked Cod

$14.00

Tender flaky cod topped with white wine,citrus bread crumbs and baked until golden brown,served with your choice of starch & vegetable of the day

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

An old favorite, italian breaded chicken breast, cooked until golden brown, topped with our house made sauce and mozzarella

Rigatoni Vodka

$12.00

Rigatoni pasta tossed in our signature vodka sauce, finished with gorgonzola cheese

Stuffed Shrimp

$14.00

Jumbo shrimp stuffed with our housemade seafood stuffing, served with drawn butter your choice of starch and vegetable of the day

Fish & Chips

$13.00

8oz fillet pf cod, battered and cooked until golden brown, served with french fries, lemon, & tarter sauce

Filet Mignon

$30.00

Hand cut Filet topped with grilled mushrooms,and finished with a peppercorn cream sauce, served with choice of starch, and vegetable of the day

Sides

Baked Potato

French fries

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.00

Loaded Mashed Potato

$8.00

Mashed Potato

Side Asparagus

$8.00

Side Broccoli

$8.00

Side Fettuccine

$12.00

Side Linguini

$12.00

Side of risotto

$10.00

Side of Spinach

$8.00

Side Rigatoni

$12.00

Small Prime Ceasar salad

$8.00

Small Prime Garden Salad

$8.00

Liquor

44 north HB

$8.00

44 north nect

$8.00

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$8.00

Absolut Juice

$8.00

Absolut pear

$8.00

Absolut vannila

$8.00

Amesterdam PL

$8.00

Amsterdam Apple

$8.00

Amsterdam Citron

$8.00

Amsterdam orange

$8.00

Amsterdam peach

$8.00

Amsterdam Razz

$8.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Effen

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Citron

$10.00

Grey Goose Peach

$10.00

Grey Goose Pear

$10.00

Grey Goose straw

$10.00

ketel one

$10.00

New Amsterdam

$8.00

Reyka

$10.00

Stoli

$8.00

Stoli Blueberry

$8.00

Stoli orange

$8.00

Stoli Razz

$8.00

Stoli vannila

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

Truly Vodka

$9.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Graywhale

$8.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Nolets

$10.00

Plymouth

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Pyrat rum

$12.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Gosling'S

$9.00

Meyers

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Stolen smoked rum

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$13.00

1800 Reposado

$8.00

CinCoro

$30.00

CinCoro Anejo

$30.00

CinCoro blanco

$20.00

Don julio 1942

$20.00

Gran Patron smoked

$35.00

Jose Cuervo gold

$8.00

Jose Cuervo silver

$8.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron Burdeos

$75.00

Patron Café

$10.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$35.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Tres agaves silver

$8.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Breckenridge

$10.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Candian Club

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Gentlemen jacks

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Fire

$8.00

Jack Honey

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Screwball

$8.00

Seagrams seven

$8.00

seagrams VO

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

1-7-9-2

$12.00

Angels Envy

$14.00

Balvenie 12yr

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bib&tucker

$12.00

Bookers

$14.00

Buchananis 12 yr

$14.00

Chivas Regal

$10.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$18.00

Dalmore 15 yr

$18.00

Dalmore Cigar

$25.00

Dewars

$8.00

Dewars 12Yr

$12.00

Drambui

$8.00

Glenfidich

$12.00

Glenfidich IPA

$14.00

Glenglass revival

$14.00

Glenglass torfa

$14.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$12.00

Glenlivet 18yr

$25.00

Haig

$12.00

J & B

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jim Fire

$8.00

Jim Honey

$8.00

Jim Rye

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Jonnie Walker Blue

$45.00

Jura 18yr

$30.00

Knob creek

$10.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$10.00

Machallen 12

$12.00

Makers mark

$10.00

Russels Rye

$12.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

Widow jane

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Amaretto Disaronno

$10.00

Baileys

$9.00

Brandy

$8.00

Chambord

$10.00

Courvoisier

$10.00

Creme de Menthe

$8.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Gran Marnier

$10.00

Hennesy

$10.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lemoncello

$8.00

Midori

$8.00

Peppermint Schnaps

$8.00

Rumchatta

$9.00

Sambuca Black

$10.00

White Sambuca

$10.00

Cocktails

All American mule

$12.00

Apple Cinnamon Margarita

$14.00

Apple Manhatten Martini

$14.00

Bloodorange Cosmo Martin

$14.00

Carbomb

$12.00

Carribean Mule

$12.00

Chocolate martini

$15.00

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Fiero Spritz

$15.00

French Martini

$15.00

French Mule

$12.00

Huckleberry Ginger Martini

$14.00

Icelandic Passion Martini

$14.00

Irish coffee

$12.00

Irish Mule

$12.00

Lemon Martini

$14.00

Long Island

$14.00

Mexican Mule

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mr black cold brew old

$14.00

Passion fruit Margarita

$14.00

Passion Fruit Mule

$12.00

Peach Martini

$14.00

Peanut Butter martini

$15.00

Perfect Cosmo Martini

$16.00

Perfect Pear Martini

$16.00

Pistachio Martini

$14.00

Prime Perft Margita

$13.00

Prime Punch

$12.00

Pumpkin martini

$14.00

Razzberri Cosmo Martini

$14.00

Sunny Slope Margarita

$14.00

Tiramasu Martini

$14.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

White Sangria

$14.00

Red Sangria

$14.00

Beer

Shipyard

$7.00

Bluemoon

$7.00

Elysian Space Dust

$9.00

Whalers Rise

$8.00

Captians Daughter dft

$8.00

EB dft

$8.00

Gooseland IPA

$8.00

Guiness

$7.00

Longtrail

$6.00

Revival/Xtra thirsty

$7.00

Sam Adam Draft

$6.00

Sam Seasonal Draft

$7.00

Shocktop

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

These guys brewery

$6.00

Victory dft

$8.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Amstel light

$6.00

Bud

$5.00

Bud light

$5.00

Coors light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Heinken

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

MGD

$5.00

Odouls

$5.00

Sam Adams Bottled

$6.00

Sam Seasonal Bottled

$6.00

Yuiengling Light

$5.00

Truly

$6.00

Blush Rose

$8.00

Wine

1/2 Bottle Harken Chardonnay

$18.00

Harken Chardonnay Glass

$9.00

Alamos Malbec

$30.00

Apothic Red Blend

$30.00

Be Human Merlot

$32.00

Belle Glos Dairyman Pinot Noir (reserve list)

$100.00

Cernyth Red Blend ( Resserve List)

$75.00

Charles Krug

$55.00

Ck Mondavi Cabernet

$21.00

CK Mondavi Merlot

$21.00

Dixie and Bass Blend

$36.00

Drunken Goose Chianti

$24.00

Elouan Pinot Noir ( half btl)

$18.00

Francis Ford Coppala Clares (Reserve list)

$45.00

Freakshow Cabernet

$44.00

Hands Cabernet

$32.00

J Lohr Cabernet

$36.00

J Lohr Pinot Noir

$36.00

J vineyards Pinot Noir

$36.00

Jamseed Pinot Noir ( Reserve list)

$65.00

Josh Cellars Cabernet (half btl)

$18.00

Louis M. Martini Cabernet

$36.00

Louis M. Martini Cabernet-Napa (reserve list)

$50.00

Montes Purple Angel Red Blend (Reserve list)

$75.00

Murphy Goode Pinot noir

$30.00

Orin swift Abstract (reserve list)

$45.00

Quilt Cabernet

$50.00

Rodney Strong Symmetry (reserve list)

$70.00

GLS Alamos Malbec

$8.00

GLS Apothic Red Blend

$8.00

GLS Be Human Merlot

$9.00

GLS Ck Mondavi Cabernet

$6.50

GLS CK Mondavi Merlot

$6.50

GLS Dixie and Bass Blend

$10.00

GLS Drunken Goose Chianti

$7.00

GLS Freakshow Cabernet

$12.00

GLS 14 Hands Cabernet

$9.00

GLS J Lohr Cabernet

$10.00

GLS J Lohr Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS J vineyards Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Louis M. Martini Cabernet

$10.00

GLS Murphy Goode Pinot noir

$8.50

GLS Quilt Cabernet

$15.00

Anterra PG

$21.00

Ck Mondavi Chardonnay

$21.00

Cupcake Moscato

$24.00

Cupcake Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Elouan Chardonnay

$36.00

Francis Ford Coppala PG

$30.00

J Lohr Chardonnay (half btle)

$18.00

Kendal Jackson Chardonnay

$32.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

King estate Pinot Gris

$30.00

Seaglass Riesling

$24.00

Terra D'Oro Moscato

$32.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc ( half btl)

$18.00

William Hill Chardonnay

$30.00

GLS Anterra PG

$6.50

GLS Ck Mondavi Chardonnay

$6.50

GLS Cupcake Moscato

$7.00

GLS Cupcake Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

GLS Elouan Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Francis Ford Coppala PG

$8.00

GLS Kendal Jackson Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GLS King estate Pinot Gris

$8.00

GLS Seaglass Riesling

$7.00

GLS Terra D'Oro Moscato

$9.00

GLS William Hill Chardonnay

$8.00

Berinnger Rose

$24.00

Yes Way Rose

$30.00

Lagaria PG Rose

$24.00

GLS Berinnger Rose

$7.00

GLS Yes Way Rose

$8.00

GLS Lagaria PG Rose

$7.00

La Marca Prosecco

$21.00

Josh Prosecco Rose

$36.00

J Vineyards

$45.00

Moet Champagne

$125.00

Veuve Clicquot

$125.00

Dom Perignon

$300.00

Crystal

$600.00

GLS La Marca Prosecco

$10.00

NA Beverages

Bottled Sparkling Large

$10.00

Bottled Sparkling small

$6.00

Chocolate milk

$5.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Club Soda/ Refill

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke/ Refill

Cosmo

Cranberry juice

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Diet coke / Refill

Double Espresso

$8.00

Espresso

$5.00

Giner Ale/ Refill

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Shirley Tempel

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite/ Refill

Tonic

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea/ Refill

W/Tonic

Water

Lemonade

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

American classic cuisine specialising in Steaks and seafood

Location

181 West Town St., Norwich, CT 06360

Directions

Gallery
Prime 82 image
Prime 82 image
Prime 82 image

