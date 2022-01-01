Prime 88 Steakhouse
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Upscale & contemporary serving "fine steaks and wine". Land & Sea selections. Craft cocktails. Lively bar and patio overlooking our plush landscaping and fountain. Private dining and special events.
Location
15407 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34613
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bigun’s Bar B.Q. - 7280 Sunshine Grove Road
No Reviews
7280 Sunshine Grove Road Brooksville, FL 34613
View restaurant
Beef 'O' Brady's - Brooksville FL (Horse Lake) #200
4.2 • 968
7601 Horse Lake Rd Brooksville, FL 34601
View restaurant
Beef 'O' Brady's - Spring Hill FL (Barclay) FSC #473
4.5 • 326
14387 Spring Hill Dr Spring Hill, FL 34609
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Brooksville
Beef 'O' Brady's - Brooksville FL (Horse Lake) #200
4.2 • 968
7601 Horse Lake Rd Brooksville, FL 34601
View restaurant