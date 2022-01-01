Restaurant header imageView gallery

Prime 88 Steakhouse

review star

No reviews yet

15407 Cortez Blvd.

Brooksville, FL 34613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

NON-ALC

CAPPACINO

$7.00

COFFEE REGULAR

$4.00

COKE

$3.50

CRANBERRY

$3.50

DE-CAFE REGULAR

$4.00

DIET COKE

$3.50

DR PEPPER

$3.50

ESPRESSO

$7.00+

Flavored Tea

$3.50

FRENCH PRESS DE-CAF

$7.00

FRENCH PRESS REGULAR

$7.00

GINGERALE

$3.50

GRAPEFRUIT

$3.50

HOT TEA

$4.00

ICED TEA

$3.50

ICED TEA SWEET

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

MINT MOCKTAIL

$6.00

Oj

$3.50

PINEAPPLE

$3.50

SPARKLING WATER

$6.00

SPRITE

$3.50

STILL WATER

$6.00

TAP WATER

TONIC

$3.50

REDBULL

$4.50

ADDITIONS

ADD SALMON

$20.00

BEARNAISE

$3.00

BLUE CHEESE CRUST

$4.00

BORDELAISE

$3.00

CRABCAKE ADD

$24.00

DIANE

$5.00

GRILLED CHX

$6.00

HOLLANDAISE

$3.00

LOBSTER TAIL

$55.00

MAINE ADD

$16.00

MIXED GRILL ADD

$20.00

NAN BREAD RE-ORDER

$2.00

OCEANO ADD

$26.00

OSCAR ADD

$18.00

PARMESAN CRUST

$4.00

SEARED SHRIMP

$8.00

Vegan

$19.00

APPS

AHI TUNA

$18.00

CALAMARI

$18.00

CHARCUTERIE PLATTER

$24.00

CHEESE PLATTER

$16.00

CRAB CAKE APP

$24.00

ESCARGOT

$18.00

FRIED GREEN TOMATO

$12.00

OYSTERS

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$21.00

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$14.00

WHIPPED FETA

$17.00

BEEF

CHATEUBRIAND for 2

$129.00

COWBOY

$69.00

FILET 8oz

$46.00

MIXED GRILL

$66.00

NY STRIP

$48.00

OCEANO

$72.00

PORTERHOUSE

$89.00

RIBEYE

$55.00

CHOPS

PORK CHOP

$34.00

DESSERTS

A LA MODE

$3.00

BANANAS FOSTERS

$12.00

BDAY CHOC CAKE

$5.00

BDAY CREME BRULEE

$8.00

CHOC CAKE

$10.00

FRESH BERRIES

$8.00

ICE CREAM

$6.00

KEY LIME

$8.00

PEANUT BUTTER CUP

$10.00

PREMIUM SORBET

$6.00

PRIME SAMPLER

$29.00

POULTRY

CHICKEN FLORENTINE

$31.00

CHICKEN LIMONE

$31.00

Kids Tenders And Fries

$10.00

SALADS

A+++++

$12.00

BURRATA

$15.00Out of stock

CAESAR

$9.00

HOUSE

$7.00

WEDGE

$12.00

SEAFOOD

GROUPER

$43.00

KING CRAB LEGS

$140.00

SALMON

$37.00

YELLOW FIN TUNA

$44.00

SIDES

ASPARAGUS

$11.00

BAKED POTATO

$10.00

BROCCOLI

$10.00

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$13.00

CAULIFLOWER AU GRATIN

$14.00

CREAMED SPINACH

$10.00

FRIES

$8.00

GARLIC MASHED

$10.00

Loaf Of Bread

$4.00

LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE

$18.00

LOBSTER MASHED POTATO

$18.00

MAC N CHEESE

$10.00

MUSHROOMS

$10.00

ONION RINGS

$8.00

PARMESAN TRUFFLE FRIES

$10.00

SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

$14.00

SOUPS

FRENCH ONION

$10.00

LOBSTER BISQUE

$16.00

FEATURES

MEATBALLS

$21.00

PUMPKIN PIE

$10.00Out of stock

RISOTTO

$45.00

Crab Mushroom

$21.00Out of stock

WINE CLUB

WINE CLUB MEMBERSHIP

$35.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Upscale & contemporary serving "fine steaks and wine". Land & Sea selections. Craft cocktails. Lively bar and patio overlooking our plush landscaping and fountain. Private dining and special events.

15407 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville, FL 34613

