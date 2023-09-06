Food

Starters

Wings

$15.00

Arais

$15.00

Carpaccio Eggplant

$13.00

Roasted cauliflower

$12.00

Carpaccio Beef

$15.00

Chicken Cigar

$12.00

Beef cigar

$12.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$13.00

Starter Salad

$25.00+

Grill

Schnitzel

$15.00+

Shwarma

$16.00+

Chicken thigh

$16.00+

Lamb Kabob Skewer

$16.00+

Rib eye Skewer

$20.00+

Hot Mergerz

$17.00+

Jerusalem Mix

$28.00

Lamb kabob

$22.00

Lamb chops 7oz

$35.00

Rib eye 8oz

$29.00

Hamburger

$16.00

Portobello Burger

$16.00

Hala schnitzel with fries

$18.00

Tomahk steak

$69.99

Hummus

Hummus complete

$9.00

Hummus mushrooms

$15.00

Hummus shawarma

$15.00

Kids Meal

Kids Chicken Schnitzel

$10.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Rice

$5.00

Israeli Salad

$4.00

Baked patetos

$5.00

Mashed sweet Potatos

$5.00

Grilled Vegetables

$5.00

Lafa

$3.00

Pita

$2.00

N/A Beverages

N/A Beverage

Soda

$4.25

Coca cola

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Peach Iced Tea

$4.00

Schwepps Apple

$4.00

Schwepps Lemonade

$4.00

Schwepps Strawberry Lime

$4.00

Schwepps Grape

$4.00

Nesher Malt

$4.00

Jump grapefruit

$4.00

Strawberry

$4.00

Grape

$4.00

Orange

$4.00

Spring Mango

$4.00

Spring Peach

$4.00

Spring Apple

$4.00

Schwepps Appple

$4.00

Schwepps Peach

$4.00

Grape Tapozine

$4.00

Strawberry Tapozine

$4.00

Cola diet

$3.00

Cola zero

$3.00

Limonana tapozina

$3.00

Bar

Cocktails

Pink rose

$9.00

Oasis

$9.00

Tnt

$9.00

Tropigin

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Mango mojito

$9.00

Classic mojito

$9.00

Passion pineapple

$9.00

Sour Passion

$9.00

Slush Lemonade

$9.00

Sumer crush

$9.00

Wine

Herzog Lineage Chardonnay

$14.00+

BTL Herzog Lineage Chardonnay

$14.00+

Barkan Classic Pinot Noir

$14.00+

Barkan | Vineyard Classic Malbec

$14.00+

Herzog Lineage Sparkling White Wine

$14.00+

Herzog Lineage Red Wine Blend | Clarksburg

$14.00+

Verawang Prosecco

$14.00+

Herzog Lineage | Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00+

Carmel | Private Collection | Dry White Wine

$14.00+

Liquor

Vodka

$8.00+

Gin

$8.00+

Rum

$8.00+

Tequila

$8.00+

Whiskey

$8.00+

Scotch

$8.00+

Liquers/Cordials

$8.00+