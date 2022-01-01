Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Prime Fish 11212 Providence Rd W Unit B

42 Reviews

$$

11212 providence rd w Unit B

Charlotte, NC 28277

Order Again

Popular Items

Osaki
Salmon Belly* N
Prime Salmon*

Tapas

Truffle Edamame

$8.00

Steamed edamame, truffle salt

Crispy Calamari

$10.00

Marinated fried calamari & sweet chilli aioli

Soft Shell Crab

$18.00

Crispy soft shell crab & curry sauce

Crispy Shumai

$9.00

Fried shrimp dumplings, sweet chilly

Beef Carpaccio*

$16.00

Seared filet mignon, truffle salt, ponzu, scallion, olive oil, mircogreen

Tuna Lettuce Wrap*

$16.00Out of stock

Seared Bluefin tuna, oshinko, scallion, wasabi, butter lettuce, chimicurri vinnegrate

Crispy Spicy Tuna

$13.00

Crispy hashbrown, spicy tuna, avocado, spicy aioli, microgreen

Hamachi Pesto*

$16.00

Yellowtail, jalapeno, cilantro, daikon, ponzu vinnegrate, pesto genovese

Black Truffle Salmon*

$17.00

Seared salmon, volcanic salt, shaved black truffle, ponzu sauce, microgreen

Kani Tempura

$12.00

Wagyu Tataki

$30.00

Seared A5 Wagyu, micro green, ponzu sauce

Prime Nigiri

$30.00

2 pcs of chefs signature nigiri

Tuna tataki

$22.00

Crispy Creamy Crouquete

$9.00Out of stock

Snow Crab Rangoon

$10.00

Tropical Ceviche

$20.00Out of stock

Toro tartar

$30.00

Hamachi Kama

$24.00Out of stock

D Soup & Salad

Miso Soup

$5.00

Fish broth, miso, tofu, scallion, seaweed

Ginger Salad

$8.00

Fresh salad, creamy ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Marinated seaweed, fresh salad

Nigiri 2pcs

Bluefun Tuna* N

$10.00

Medium Fatty* N

$15.00

Fatty Tuna* N

$20.00

Ahi Tuna* N

$7.00Out of stock

Yellowtail* N

$9.00

Japan Seabass* N

$12.00Out of stock

Blue Mackerel* N

$9.00Out of stock

Salmon* N

$8.00

Salmon Belly* N

$9.00

Salmon Roe* (2pcs) N

$8.00

Ora King Salmon* N

$12.00Out of stock

Japanese Fluke* N

$9.00

Japanese Snapper* N

$9.00Out of stock

Scallop* N

$9.00

Freshwater Eel N

$9.00

Japan Sea Urchin* N

$25.00

Tamagoyaki N

$6.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon* N

$9.00Out of stock

A5 Wagyu N

$35.00

Horse Mackerel N

$12.00Out of stock

Saltwater Eel

$10.00Out of stock

Cali Uni* N

$25.00

Black Snapper N

$9.00

Young Amberjack* N

$12.00

Stripped Jack N

$18.00Out of stock

Sashimi 3pcs

Bluefun Tuna* S

$10.00

Medium Fatty* S

$15.00

Fatty Tuna* S

$20.00

Ahi Tuna* S

$7.00Out of stock

Yellowtail* S

$9.00

Japanese Seabass S*

$12.00Out of stock

Blue Mackerel* S

$9.00Out of stock

Salmon* S

$8.00

Salmon Belly* S

$9.00

Smoked Salmon* S

$9.00Out of stock

Salmon Roe* (2pcs) S

$9.00

Ora King Salmon* S

$12.00Out of stock

Japanese Fluke* S

$9.00

Japanese Striped Jack* S

$18.00Out of stock

Japanese Snapper* S

$9.00Out of stock

Scallop* S

$9.00

Freshwater Eel S

$9.00

Japan Sea Urchin* S

$25.00Out of stock

Tamagoyaki S

$6.00Out of stock

Horse Mackerel S

$12.00Out of stock

Cali Uni S

$25.00

Black Snapper S

$9.00Out of stock

Young Amberjack*S

$12.00

Rolls

California Roll

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Tuna Roll*

$9.00

Salmon Roll*

$8.00

Yellowtail scallion Roll*

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Roll*

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Roll*

$8.00

Negi toro Roll*

$15.00

Toro Takuan Roll*

$15.00

Spicy Crunchy Kani Roll*

$7.00

Crispy California Roll

$8.00Out of stock

Spider Roll

$10.00

Philly Roll*

$8.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$9.00

Spicy Scallop Roll*

$9.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$9.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Avo and Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Lobster California

$15.00

Ume shiso

$7.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.00

Hand Rolls

California HR

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura HR

$9.00

Avocado HR

$5.00

Tuna HR

$9.00

Salmon HR

$8.00

Yellowtail scallion HR

$8.00

Spicy Tuna HR

$8.00

Spicy Salmon HR

$8.00

Negi Toro HR

$15.00

Toro Takuan HR

$15.00

Spicy crunchy kani HR

$7.00

Crispy California HR

$7.00Out of stock

Spider HR

$10.00

Philly HR

$8.00

Eel Avocado HR

$9.00

Spicy Scallop HR

$9.00

Salmon Skin HR

$7.00

Sweet Potato HR

$7.00

Salmon Avocado HR

$7.00

Tuna Avocado HR

$8.00

Spicy Yellowtail HR

$8.00

Dinner Special Rolls

Rainbow*

$15.00

Crabstick, avocado. Top: Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white fish, avocado, microgreen.

Osaki

$14.00

Crispy shrimp, avocado. Top: Crabstick, spicy aioli.

Squidward*

$12.00

Crispy calamari, avocado, spicy kani, sweet chilly aioli. (10pcs)

Naruto*

$14.00

Salmon, tuna, kani, avocado & cucumber wrap. Top: Microgreen, smoked roe, ponzu.

Prime Salmon*

$15.00

Salmon, avocado. Top: seared salmon, spicy aioli, dill, lemon zest, smoked roe.

Sake Yaki*

$16.00

Eel, avocado. Top: Seared salmon belly, eel sauce, truffle oil, black salt, scallion.

No Name*

$18.00

Crispy shrimp, oshinko. Top: seared filet mignon, demi glace, sweet potato, chives.

Prime Tuna*

$20.00

Seared tuna, jalapeno, avocado. Top: Tuna, honey wasabi, chives, sturgeon caviar.

Royal Lobster*

$22.00

Lobster, mango. Top: avocado, beurre blanc aioli, dill, sturgeon caviar.

B Town*

$25.00

Lobster, asparagus. Top: seared filet mignon, demi glace, truffle salt, microgreen.

Truffle Crab*

$35.00

Crispy crab, asparagus. Top: seared fatty tuna, truffle salt, chives, shaved truffle.

Hamagi

$16.00

Villain

$20.00

Tuna, Mango. Top: Scallop, avocado, beurre blanc aioli, micro cilantro, caviar.

No. 1

$50.00

Hokkaido

$20.00

Mr. Crabby

$14.00

Mad Goblin

$12.00

Dragon

$12.00

Ai Sake

$12.00

Chili Lobster

$24.00

Umami Roll

$14.00

Chef Choice

Nigiri Tasting*

$30.00

Chef choice of 8pcs nigiri (8 Different cut of fishes)

Sashimi Tasting*

$42.00

Chef choice of 16pcs sashimi (8 Different cut of fishes)

Tuna Tasting N

$40.00

Tuna Tasting S

$40.00

Salmon Tasting N

$25.00

Salmon Tasting S

$25.00

Holiday Platter

$150.00Out of stock

Sides

Spicy Mayo 2oz

$0.50

Eel Sauce 2oz

$0.75Out of stock

Ponzu Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Hot Sauce 2oz

$0.50

Sushi Rice

$5.00

Sweet Chilli Aioli 2oz

$0.50

Ginger

$1.00

Wasabi

$1.00

Soy sauce

$0.50

Quail egg

$3.00

Eel Sauce 2oz (Copy)

$1.00

_______________

--------------------

Omakase

Omakase

$250.00Out of stock

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Pink Lemonade

$4.00

Bottled Water

SmartWater

$4.00

San. Pellegrino

$6.00

Gold Peak

Unsweetened Tea

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Sake Collection

Cloudline

$24.00

Flame

$14.00+

1000 Dreams

$22.00

Wander Poet

$33.00

Eight Peak

$30.00Out of stock

Melody

$55.00

Mango Cream

$18.00Out of stock

Silver Otter

$70.00+

Road to Osaka

$40.00

Perfect Snow

$12.00Out of stock

Kurashizuku

$30.00

Kasumi

$25.00Out of stock

Violet

$35.00

Paradise

$60.00

Ice choya plum Noveau

$40.00

Awashizuku

$24.00

Taru

$45.00

Azure

$75.00

Promise

$65.00

Pearl

$75.00

Dassai 23

$150.00Out of stock

Silent Stream

$225.00Out of stock

Mirror of Sake

$150.00Out of stock

Immortal

$70.00

Cowboy

$100.00

Yuho

$70.00

Happy Bride

$55.00

Mirror of Truth

$30.00

TateNyan

$85.00

Pride

$80.00+

Dassai 45 J Daiginjo

$15.00+

Happy Bride

$55.00

Pride of Hida

$100.00Out of stock

Princess love

$20.00

Mirror of truth

$30.00

Asian pear

$28.00

Tozai plum sake

$35.00

Tears of dawn

$75.00

Kaiun

$80.00

Born chogin

$600.00

Dassai beyond

$999.00Out of stock

Choya plum wine

$60.00Out of stock

Kurosawa J kimoto

$30.00

Yuki No Bosha

$35.00

Akashitai

$150.00Out of stock

Kirinzan

$100.00Out of stock

Sichi hon yari

$150.00Out of stock

Miyosakae

$275.00Out of stock

Daishici

$750.00Out of stock

Fukucho

$30.00Out of stock

Watari bune

$35.00

Suiegei

$13.00+

Summer Snow

$55.00Out of stock

Green Ridge

$70.00

Silver Mountain

$60.00

Cherry Bouquet

$70.00

Lady Luck

$100.00

Kubota Manju JDG

$150.00

Heaven Junmai Ginjo

$90.00

Heaven of Tipsy Delight

$150.00

Born Namagenshu

$115.00

Heaven Junmai

$70.00

Dreams Come True

$400.00

Okunomatsu

$250.00

Kirinzan (Flying Dragon)

$150.00

Hansho Silver

$130.00

Blue Hue

$60.00

Emperor Well

$35.00

Mizubatcho Magic Water

$30.00

Sake Cocktail

Sabe

$8.00

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte, NC 28277

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Prime Fish image

Map
