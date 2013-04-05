A map showing the location of Prime Fish #2 2907 providence rdView gallery

Prime Fish #2 2907 providence rd

review star

No reviews yet

2907 providence rd

Charlotte, NC 28277

Order Again

Lunch Special

Chirashi Don

$75.00

Omakase Nigiri Platter

$85.00

Sake

Road to Osaka

$45.00

Violet

$40.00

Dassai 45 Nigori

$75.00

Heaven 12 junmai

$75.00

Silver Mountain

$65.00

Azure

$75.00

The Cat

$90.00

Umelicious

$25.00+

Rhododendron

$90.00

Tenryo

$30.00+

Kubota Manju

$45.00+

Dassai 23

$45.00+

Hansho Blue

$150.00

Hansho Silver

$150.00

Minowamon

$200.00

Sake Fine Collection

Born Chogin

$500.00

Dassai beyond

$900.00

Heaven flower

$750.00

House Sake

Warm Sake

$20.00

Cold Sake

$15.00+

Sparkling Wine

Andreola

$17.00+

Etoile

$30.00+

Moet & Chandon

$60.00+

White Wine

Morgadio

$12.00+

Louis Latour

$25.00+

Reynold Chardonnay Napa Valley

$25.00+

Reynold Cabernet d Blanc

Vincent Giraldin

$25.00+

Delaporte

$25.00+

Gerald

$17.00+

Livio Fullega

$17.00+

Rock Angel

$30.00+

Red Wine

Reynold Cab

$35.00+

Chateau Belle

$35.00+

Hop Kiln

$25.00+

Chamilly

$17.00+

Stags leap

$23.00+

Oublie

$45.00+

Wine Fine Collection

Krug

$400.00

Dom Perignon

$1,000.00

Salon S

$2,000.00

Criots Batard

$1,000.00

Chateau D'yquem

$1,500.00

Chateau Beausejour

$500.00

CH lafite Rothschild

$3,000.00

Screaming Eagle

$8,000.00

Screaming Eagle The Flight

$2,500.00

Screaming Eagle 2nd Flight

$1,500.00

Hundred Acre Wraith

$2,000.00

Caymus Special

$500.00

Reynold Reserve

$300.00

Beer

Sapporo 22oz

$12.00

Asahi 22oz

$12.00

Echigo

$12.00

Non Alcohol Beverages

Bottled Soda

$5.00

Hot Green Tea

$5.00

Pairings

Premium

$100.00

Classic

$60.00

Special

Champagne Delamotte

$57.00

White heart

$44.00

Weinbach

$32.00

Supery

$122.00

Yano

$35.00

Manju

$85.00

Cat

$48.00

Senkin

$62.00

Allegrini

$24.00

Koimari

$54.00

Ceretto 375ml

$14.00

Ceretto 750ml

$24.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2907 providence rd, Charlotte, NC 28277

Directions

