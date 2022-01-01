Prime Philly
171 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
13135 Saticoy St, North Hollywood, CA 91605
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Las Americas Bakery - 12721 Sherman Way,
No Reviews
12721 Sherman Way, North Hollywood, CA 91605
View restaurant
Cluck & Blaze - Sun Valley
No Reviews
8305 Laurel Canyon Blvd Unit A Sun Valley, CA 90802
View restaurant
More near North Hollywood