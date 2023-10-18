Prime Pizza Altadena
No reviews yet
1900 Allen Ave
Altadena, CA 91001
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
VODKA PINK PIE FOR BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH
BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH | PRIME PIZZA VODKA 'PINK' PIE
Food
Family Meal & Packages
Family Meal Combo! Cheese pie served with warm garlic knots and choice of salad.
GAME DAY SPECIAL - serves 15 - 20 people! 4 x cheese pizzas 1 large caesar - croutons, dressing & cheese on the side 30 wings - choice of ranch or blue cheese
18" Round Pizza Pies
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, EVOO
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, house-made sausage
vodka sauce, mozzarella, basil, Parmesan
Fontina, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, garlic, parsley
Grandma sauce, mozzarella, house-made sausage, kale & parmesan
Spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina, red onion & parsley
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, olive, red onion, red pepper
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushroom, garlic, red bell pepper, kale, & radicchio
Square Pizza Pies
Our classic Brooklyn square with mozzarella, & grandma sauce
Mozzarella, ricotta, pesto & crushed tomatoes
Mozzarella, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Calabrian Chili, Parmesan
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, red onion, mozzarella, grandma sauce & parsley
Half & Half Pizza Pies
No modifications or substitutions for any Half & Half Specialty pie. *If you are looking for a half cheese/half sausage or pepperoni pie PLEASE use the regular round pie section! Thank you!
No modifications or substitutions for any Half & Half Specialty pie.
Vegan Pies
tomato sauce, 'Follow Your Heart' vegan mozzarella, EVOO
Our classic Brooklyn square with Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, grandma sauce
Our classic grandma pie with garlic tomato sauce, Follow your heart vegan cheese done on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**
Gluten Free Square Pizzas
Our classic grandma pie with garlic tomato sauce, and mozzarella done on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**
Tomato garlic sauce, mozzarella, ricotta and pesto on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**
Spicy tomato sauce,mozzarella, pepperoni, Calabrian chili and parmesan on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**
Salads
Romaine, croutons, parmesan & Caesar dressing
Romaine, radicchio, kale, red bell pepper, cannellini beans, pepperoncini, celery, and Persian cucumber. House-made Italian vinaigrette & Parmesan cheese on the side. *Vegetarian/Vegan friendly* Our salads are packaged in the morning, and modifications and substitutions will be declined.
Sandwiches & Baked Pastas
Sides
Brooklyn style garlic goodness served with marinara sauce (6pc)
Our house made meatballs in marinara sauce, finished with olive oil, basil and parmesan (3pc)
Six fried wings tossed in a medium spicy buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese on the side.
six piece wings with ranch or blue cheese
Sauces
Catering (Please allow 24 hour advance notice)
30 pieces of fried wings your choice of medium spicy buffalo sauce or a dry lemon pepper rub. Along with your choice of ranch or blue cheese on the side and celery sticks. Serves 15-18 people
Brooklyn style garlic goodness served with marinara sauce (30pcs) Serves 15-18 people
Little gem lettuce, croutons, parmesan & Caesar dressing on the side. Serves 15 - 18 people
Romaine, radicchio, kale, red bell pepper, cannellini beans, pepperoncini, celery, and Persian cucumber. House-made Italian vinaigrette & Parmesan cheese on the side. *Vegetarian/Vegan friendly* Serves 15-18 people
Our house made meatballs in marinara sauce, finished with olive oil, basil and parmesan. (15pcs) Serves 15-18 people