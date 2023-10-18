Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
$23.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, EVOO

Pepperoni Pizza
$27.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Garlic Knots
$5.00

Brooklyn style garlic goodness served with marinara sauce (6pc)

VODKA PINK PIE FOR BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH | PRIME PIZZA VODKA 'PINK' PIE

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We're donating a portion of proceeds from all Vodka Pink Pie sales during the month of October to the LA Chapter of the Susan G. Komen Organization.
Vodka Pizza
$28.00

vodka sauce, mozzarella, basil, Parmesan

Food

Family Meal & Packages

Family Meal | Cheese Pizza
$36.00

Family Meal Combo! Cheese pie served with warm garlic knots and choice of salad.

Prime Pizza Football Special
$185.00Out of stock

GAME DAY SPECIAL - serves 15 - 20 people! 4 x cheese pizzas 1 large caesar - croutons, dressing & cheese on the side 30 wings - choice of ranch or blue cheese

18" Round Pizza Pies

Cheese Pizza
$23.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, EVOO

Pepperoni Pizza
$27.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Sausage Pizza
$27.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, house-made sausage

Vodka Pizza
$28.00

vodka sauce, mozzarella, basil, Parmesan

White Pizza
$28.00

Fontina, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, garlic, parsley

Sausage-Kale Pizza
$30.00

Grandma sauce, mozzarella, house-made sausage, kale & parmesan

Arrabbiata Pizza
$28.00

Spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina, red onion & parsley

Supreme Pizza
$30.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, olive, red onion, red pepper

Veggie Pizza
$30.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushroom, garlic, red bell pepper, kale, & radicchio

Square Pizza Pies

Grandma Square Pizza
$30.00

Our classic Brooklyn square with mozzarella, & grandma sauce

Sicilian Square Pizza
$30.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, pesto & crushed tomatoes

Spicy Pepperoni Square Pizza
$32.00

Mozzarella, Spicy Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Calabrian Chili, Parmesan

Meat Lovers Square Pizza
$32.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, red onion, mozzarella, grandma sauce & parsley

Half & Half Pizza Pies

Half & Half Round Pizza
$30.00

No modifications or substitutions for any Half & Half Specialty pie. *If you are looking for a half cheese/half sausage or pepperoni pie PLEASE use the regular round pie section! Thank you!

Half & Half Square Pizza
$33.00

No modifications or substitutions for any Half & Half Specialty pie.

Vegan Pies

Vegan Cheese Pizza
$25.00

tomato sauce, 'Follow Your Heart' vegan mozzarella, EVOO

Vegan Grandma Square Pizza
$32.00

Our classic Brooklyn square with Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, grandma sauce

Gluten Free Vegan Grandma Pizza
$22.00

Our classic grandma pie with garlic tomato sauce, Follow your heart vegan cheese done on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**

Gluten Free Square Pizzas

Gluten Free Grandma Pizza
$20.00

Our classic grandma pie with garlic tomato sauce, and mozzarella done on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**

Gluten Free Sicilian Pizza
$22.00

Tomato garlic sauce, mozzarella, ricotta and pesto on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**

Gluten Free Spicy Pepperoni Pizza
$22.00

Spicy tomato sauce,mozzarella, pepperoni, Calabrian chili and parmesan on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**

Salads

Caesar Salad
$10.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan & Caesar dressing

Chopped Salad
$12.00

Romaine, radicchio, kale, red bell pepper, cannellini beans, pepperoncini, celery, and Persian cucumber. House-made Italian vinaigrette & Parmesan cheese on the side. *Vegetarian/Vegan friendly* Our salads are packaged in the morning, and modifications and substitutions will be declined.

Sandwiches & Baked Pastas

Chicken Parmesan Hoagie
$15.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, marinara, provolone, parmesan on a seeded hoagie sub

Meatball Hoagie
$15.00

Our classic meatballs, marinara, provolone, parmesan on a seeded hoagie roll.

Baked Pasta
Baked Pasta

Rigatoni with provolone, parmesan with choice of vodka or bolognese sauce

Sides

Garlic Knots
$5.00

Brooklyn style garlic goodness served with marinara sauce (6pc)

Meatballs (qty3)
$10.00

Our house made meatballs in marinara sauce, finished with olive oil, basil and parmesan (3pc)

Buffalo Wings
$12.00

Six fried wings tossed in a medium spicy buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese on the side.

Lemon Pepper Wings
$12.00

six piece wings with ranch or blue cheese

Sauces

Homemade Ranch (3oz)
$1.00
Ranch (16oz)
$6.00
Blue Cheese
$1.00
Marinara
$1.00
Italian Dressing
$1.00
Caesar Dressing
$1.00
Buffalo Sauce
$1.00
Side of Pickled Jalapeños
$1.50
Basil Pesto
$3.00
Calabrian Chili 1oz
$1.25

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.50

Catering (Please allow 24 hour advance notice)

please allow 24 hours advance notice for all catering orders.
Wings Catering Tray (30 pcs)
$50.00

30 pieces of fried wings your choice of medium spicy buffalo sauce or a dry lemon pepper rub. Along with your choice of ranch or blue cheese on the side and celery sticks. Serves 15-18 people

Garlic Knots Catering Tray
$20.00

Brooklyn style garlic goodness served with marinara sauce (30pcs) Serves 15-18 people

Caesar Salad Catering Tray
$45.00

Little gem lettuce, croutons, parmesan & Caesar dressing on the side. Serves 15 - 18 people

Chopped Catering Tray
$50.00

Romaine, radicchio, kale, red bell pepper, cannellini beans, pepperoncini, celery, and Persian cucumber. House-made Italian vinaigrette & Parmesan cheese on the side. *Vegetarian/Vegan friendly* Serves 15-18 people

Meatballs Catering Tray
$45.00

Our house made meatballs in marinara sauce, finished with olive oil, basil and parmesan. (15pcs) Serves 15-18 people

Please Request for Condiments

Please request condiments. As of 6/1/22, California prohibits food establishments from providing single-use utensils, as well as single-use condiments unless they are requested by the customer.
Parmesan Cheese

There will be a limit of 2 parmesans per pizza. Thank you

Crushed Red Chili Flakes

There will be a limit of 2 crushed red chilis per pizza. Thank you

Utensils | Fork, Knife, Plate & Napkin

Fork, Knife, Plate & Napkin

Straw

N / A Drinks

N/A Beverage