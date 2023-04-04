Restaurant header imageView gallery

Prime Pizza El Segundo

review star

No reviews yet

150 S Sepulveda Boulevard

Unit A

El Segundo, CA 90245

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Garlic Knots

Lunch Menu

Lunch Special

Available everyday from 11 am - 4pm

2 Slice Combo + Drink

$10.00

Two slices of cheese pizza and a drink! *Available from 11 -4pm daily*

Single Slice + Salad + Drink

$14.00

slice of cheese pizza, choice of salad & a drink! *available from 11 -4pm, daily*

Food

Family Meal & Packages

Family Meal | Cheese Pizza

Family Meal | Cheese Pizza

$36.00

Family Meal Combo! Cheese pie served with warm garlic knots and choice of salad.

Prime Pizza Football Special

Prime Pizza Football Special

$175.00

GAME DAY SPECIAL - serves 15 - 20 people! 4 x cheese pizzas 1 large caesar - croutons, dressing & cheese on the side 30 wings - choice of ranch or blue cheese

18" Round Pizza Pies

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$23.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$27.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$27.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, house-made sausage

Vodka Pizza

Vodka Pizza

$28.00

vodka sauce, mozzarella, basil, Parmesan

White Pizza

White Pizza

$28.00

Fontina, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, garlic, parsley

Sausage-Kale Pizza

Sausage-Kale Pizza

$30.00

Grandma sauce, mozzarella, house-made sausage, kale & parmesan

Arrabbiata Pizza

Arrabbiata Pizza

$28.00

Spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina, red onion & parsley

Supreme Pizza

Supreme Pizza

$30.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, olive, red onion, red pepper & basil

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$30.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushroom, garlic, red bell pepper, kale, radicchio & jalapeño

Vegan Cheese Pizza

Vegan Cheese Pizza

$25.00

Square Pizza Pies

Grandma Square Pizza

Grandma Square Pizza

$30.00

Our classic Brooklyn square with mozzarella & grandma sauce

Sicilian Square Pizza

Sicilian Square Pizza

$30.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, pesto & crushed tomatoes

Spicy Pepperoni Square Pizza

Spicy Pepperoni Square Pizza

$32.00

Mozzarella, spicy tomato sauce, pepperoni, Calabrian chili

Meat Lovers Square Pizza

Meat Lovers Square Pizza

$32.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, red onion, mozzarella, grandma sauce & parsley

Vegan Grandma Square Pizza

Vegan Grandma Square Pizza

$32.00

Our classic Brooklyn square with Follow Your Heart vegan mozzarella, grandma sauce & basil

Half & Half Pizza Pies

Half & Half Round Pizza

Half & Half Round Pizza

$30.00

No modifications or substitutions for any Half & Half Specialty pie. *If you are looking for a half cheese/half sausage or pepperoni pie PLEASE use the regular round pie section! Thank you!

Half & Half Square Pizza

Half & Half Square Pizza

$33.00

No modifications or substitutions for any Half & Half Specialty pie.

Gluten Free Square Pizzas

Gluten Free Grandma Pizza

Gluten Free Grandma Pizza

$20.00

Our classic grandma pie with garlic tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil done on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**

Gluten Free Sicilian Pizza

Gluten Free Sicilian Pizza

$22.00

Tomato garlic sauce, mozzarella, ricotta and pesto on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**

Gluten Free Spicy Pepperoni Pizza

Gluten Free Spicy Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

Spicy tomato sauce,mozzarella, pepperoni, Calabrian chili and parmesan on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**

Gluten Free Vegan Grandma Pizza

Gluten Free Vegan Grandma Pizza

$22.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan & Caesar dressing

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Romaine, radicchio, kale, red bell pepper, cannellini beans, pepperoncini, celery, and Persian cucumber. House-made Italian vinaigrette & Parmesan cheese on the side. *Vegetarian/Vegan friendly* Our salads are packaged in the morning, and modifications and substitutions will be declined.

Sides

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$5.00

Brooklyn style garlic goodness served with marinara sauce (6pc)

Meatballs (qty3)

Meatballs (qty3)

$10.00

Our house made meatballs in marinara sauce, finished with olive oil, basil and parmesan (3pc)

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Six fried wings tossed in a medium spicy buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese on the side.

Lemon Pepper Wings

Lemon Pepper Wings

$12.00

six piece wings with ranch or blue cheese

Chicken Parmesan Hoagie

Chicken Parmesan Hoagie

$17.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, marinara, provolone, parmesan on a hoagie sub

Chicken Parmesan - Entree

Chicken Parmesan - Entree

$17.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, marinara, provolone

Meatball Hoagie

Meatball Hoagie

$16.00

Our classic meatballs, marinara, provolone, parmesan on a hoagie roll.

Baked Pasta

Baked Pasta

Rigatoni with provolone, parmesan with choice of vodka or bolognese sauce

Slices

Cheese Slice

Cheese Slice

$4.00
Pepperoni Slice

Pepperoni Slice

$4.75
Grandma Slice

Grandma Slice

$5.00
Sicilian Slice

Sicilian Slice

$5.00

(pesto contains pinenuts)

Spicy Pepperoni Slice

$5.50

Vodka Slice

$4.50

White Slice

$4.50

Sauces

Homemade Ranch (3oz)

$1.00
Ranch (16oz)

Ranch (16oz)

$6.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Italian Dressing

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Pesto

$3.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side of Pickled Jalapeños

$1.50

Calabrian Chili 1oz

$1.25

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Catering (Please allow 24 hour advance notice)

please allow 24 hours advance notice for all catering orders.
Buffalo Wings Catering Tray

Buffalo Wings Catering Tray

$50.00Out of stock

Fried wings tossed in a medium spicy buffalo sauce with your choice of ranch or blue cheese on the side. Serves 15-18 people

Garlic Knots Catering Tray

Garlic Knots Catering Tray

$20.00Out of stock

Brooklyn style garlic goodness served with marinara sauce (30pcs) Serves 15-18 people

Caesar Salad Catering Tray

Caesar Salad Catering Tray

$45.00

Little gem lettuce, croutons, parmesan & Caesar dressing on the side. Serves 15 - 18 people

Chopped Catering Tray

Chopped Catering Tray

$50.00Out of stock

Romaine, radicchio, kale, red bell pepper, cannellini beans, pepperoncini, celery, and Persian cucumber. House-made Italian vinaigrette & Parmesan cheese on the side. *Vegetarian/Vegan friendly* Serves 15-18 people

Meatballs Catering Tray

Meatballs Catering Tray

$45.00Out of stock

Our house made meatballs in marinara sauce, finished with olive oil, basil and parmesan. (15pcs) Serves 15-18 people

Please Request for Condiments

Please request condiments. As of 6/1/22, California prohibits food establishments from providing single-use utensils, as well as single-use condiments unless they are requested by the customer.

Parmesan Cheese

There will be a limit of 2 parmesans per pizza. Thank you

Crushed Red Chili Flakes

There will be a limit of 2 crushed red chilis per pizza. Thank you

Utensils | Fork, Knife, Plate & Napkin

Fork, Knife, Plate & Napkin

Straw

N / A Drinks

N/A Beverage

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Perrier

$3.00Out of stock

A&W Root beer

$2.50

San Pellegrino Orange

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Sunkist

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Beer

Brouwerij West | Pop Fuji Pils | 16oz

Brouwerij West | Pop Fuji Pils | 16oz

$7.50

San Pedro, CA Popfuji - Unfiltered Pilsner 5% ABV Light, Refreshing, Smooth

El Segundo | Citra Pale Ale | 16 oz

El Segundo | Citra Pale Ale | 16 oz

$7.50

Style: Pale Ale Hops: Citra, Cascade, Chinook ABV: 5.5% A straightforward American Pale Ale. American two-row barley, a touch of Vienna malt. Then, an irresponsible amount of dry-hopping Citra for a unique aromatic experience. Pour vivaciously into your favorite tapered glass to fully enjoy.

MadeWest | Hazy IPA | 16oz

MadeWest | Hazy IPA | 16oz

$6.50

HOPS:Mosaic, Simcoe, Eureka ABV: 7% IBU: 35

Mikkeller | Windy Hill NEIPA | 12oz

Mikkeller | Windy Hill NEIPA | 12oz

$4.50

New England IPA 7% ABV, 70 IBU. Pours a matte golden color - completely opaque and hazy. Smell has notes of lemon, mango, papaya, and lots of lemongrass and grass.

Pizza Port Brewing | CA Honey Blonde Ale | 16oz

Pizza Port Brewing | CA Honey Blonde Ale | 16oz

$5.00

Blonde Ale 4.8% ABV

Thorn Brewing | Barrio Lager | 12oz

Thorn Brewing | Barrio Lager | 12oz

$4.50

Wine

Nomadic White Can

$8.00

Nomadic Sparkling Rose Can

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Prime Pizza opened in 2014 with a very simple goal: to be the best New York style pizza in LA. Specializing in hand stretched pies made with top quality ingredients, Prime separates itself from the rest by never compromising on quality.

Website

Location

150 S Sepulveda Boulevard, Unit A, El Segundo, CA 90245

Directions

