Pizza
Prime Pizza- Fairfax
1,443 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
The best New York style pizza in LA!
Location
446 N Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Los Angeles
101 Asian Kitchen - 7170 Beverly Blvd
4.5 • 4,992
7170 Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurant