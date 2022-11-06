Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Prime Pizza- Fairfax

1,443 Reviews

$

446 N Fairfax Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Chopped Salad

Family Meal & Packages

Family Meal- Cheese

Family Meal- Cheese

$30.00

Cheese pizza with a side of Garlic Knots & a choice of Caesar or Chopped Salad.

Prime Pizza Football Special

Prime Pizza Football Special

$175.00

GAME DAY SPECIAL - serves 15 - 20 people! 4 x cheese pizzas 1 large caesar - croutons, dressing & cheese on the side 36 wings - choice of ranch or blue cheese

18" Round Pizza Pies

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$26.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$26.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, house-made sausage

White Pizza

White Pizza

$28.00

Fontina, mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, garlic, parsley

Sausage-Kale Pizza

Sausage-Kale Pizza

$28.00

Grandma sauce, mozzarella, house-made sausage, kale & parmesan

Arrabbiata Pizza

Arrabbiata Pizza

$28.00

Spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina, red onion & parsley

Supreme Pizza

Supreme Pizza

$28.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, olive, red onion, red pepper & basil

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$28.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushroom, garlic, red bell pepper, kale, radicchio & jalapeño

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$28.00
Vegan Cheese Pizza

Vegan Cheese Pizza

$24.00
Family Meal- Cheese

Family Meal- Cheese

$30.00

Cheese pizza with a side of Garlic Knots & a choice of Caesar or Chopped Salad.

Square Pizza Pies

Grandma Square Pizza

Grandma Square Pizza

$28.00

Our classic Brooklyn square with mozzarella & grandma sauce

Sicilian Square Pizza

Sicilian Square Pizza

$30.00

Mozzarella, ricotta, pesto & crushed tomatoes

Spicy Pepperoni Square Pizza

Spicy Pepperoni Square Pizza

$30.00

Mozzarella, spicy tomato sauce, pepperoni, Calabrian chili

Meat Lovers Square Pizza

Meat Lovers Square Pizza

$31.00

Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, red onion, mozzarella, grandma sauce & parsley

Vegan Grandma Square Pizza

Vegan Grandma Square Pizza

$30.00

Half & Half Pizza Pies

Half & Half Round Pizza

Half & Half Round Pizza

$28.00

No modifications or substitutions for any Half & Half Specialty pie. *If you are looking for a half cheese/half sausage or pepperoni pie PLEASE use the regular round pie section! Thank you!

Half & Half Square Pizza

Half & Half Square Pizza

$33.00

No modifications or substitutions for any Half & Half Specialty pie.

Gluten Free Square Pizza Pies

Gluten Free Grandma Pizza

Gluten Free Grandma Pizza

$16.00

Our classic grandma pie with garlic tomato sauce, mozzarella and basil done on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**

Gluten Free Sicilian Pizza

Gluten Free Sicilian Pizza

$18.00

Tomato garlic sauce, mozzarella, ricotta and pesto on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**

Gluten Free Spicy Pepperoni Pizza

Gluten Free Spicy Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Spicy tomato sauce,mozzarella, pepperoni, Calabrian chili and parmesan on our homemade gluten free dough. 10" square pie with 4 slices. **This product is made in our shop where we use regular flour and is not recommended for those with Celiac disease**

Gluten Free Vegan Grandma Pizza

Gluten Free Vegan Grandma Pizza

$18.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan & Caesar dressing

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$11.00

Romaine, radicchio, kale, red bell pepper, cannellini beans, pepperoncini, celery, Persian cucumbers and house-made Italian vinaigrette. Side of Parmesan cheese. *Vegetarian/Vegan friendly*

Sides

Our house made meatballs in marinara sauce, finished with olive oil, basil and parmesan (3pc)
Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$10.00
Meatballs

Meatballs

$8.00
Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$4.50

Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Sauces

Ranch

$1.00
Ranch (16oz)

Ranch (16oz)

$6.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Italian Dressing

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Pesto

$3.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side of Pickled Jalapeños

$1.50

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Perrier

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.50

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Sunkist Orange

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

The best New York style pizza in LA!

Website

Location

446 N Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Directions

Gallery
Prime Pizza image
Banner pic
Prime Pizza image

