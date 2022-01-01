Main picView gallery

Prime Steakhouse & Whiskey Bar 6326 Yorktown Blvd. Ste 2

6326 Yorktown Blvd. Ste 2

Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Order Again

Water

Water Pitcher Refill

Bottle Aqua Panna

$5.00+

Bottle Pelligrino

$5.00+

Bottle Tehuacan Sparkling

$3.00

Sodas

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coffee, Tea, & Milk

Coffee

$3.00

DeCaf

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Desserts

$ Cake Cutting Fee

$20.00

Blackberry Cobbler

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Carrot Cake

$11.00

Crème Brûlèe

$16.00

Death by Chocolate

$12.00

Dessert Feature

$10.00Out of stock

Side Berries

$3.00

Single Scoop

$2.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Prime Steakhouse & Whiskey Bar is Corpus Christi’s premier location for dining! Whether you crave a USDA Prime Bone-In Ribeye, the freshest daily-sourced seafood, or free-range wild game; our Executive Chef and team of culinary experts are eager to satisfy your every need! In addition, our full-service bar offers a wide variety of bourbons, Scotches, spirits, fine wines, local craft beers, and seasonal cocktails that are sure to please any palate. Join us and let our team of hospitality professionals serve you in a warm and comfortable, ranch-style setting. Come as you please, and we guarantee we will exceed your expectations!

Main pic

