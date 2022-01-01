Prime Steakhouse & Whiskey Bar 6326 Yorktown Blvd. Ste 2

Restaurant info

Prime Steakhouse & Whiskey Bar is Corpus Christi’s premier location for dining! Whether you crave a USDA Prime Bone-In Ribeye, the freshest daily-sourced seafood, or free-range wild game; our Executive Chef and team of culinary experts are eager to satisfy your every need! In addition, our full-service bar offers a wide variety of bourbons, Scotches, spirits, fine wines, local craft beers, and seasonal cocktails that are sure to please any palate. Join us and let our team of hospitality professionals serve you in a warm and comfortable, ranch-style setting. Come as you please, and we guarantee we will exceed your expectations!