Bars & Lounges
Steakhouses
American

Prime Steakhouse

1,385 Reviews

$$

16330 Cleveland St

Redmond, WA 98052

Kids NY Steak
Prime Rip Dip
House-Made Cheesecake

Appetizers

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$13.00

4 Garlic crostinis topped with parsnip puree, cherry tomato, basil olive oil and our basalmic reduction

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$25.00

2 Dungeness crab cakes served with saffron citrus aioli and a baby arugula-shallot-caper salad

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

Topped with rotating accoutrements

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Fried brussels sprouts tossed in our honey basalmic dressing and served with siracha aioli and house made taro chips

Steak Bites

$15.00

Tenderloin steak bites pan seared with house au jus, pearl onions and crimini mushrooms. Served with a side of cabernet herb demi sauce and house made taro chips

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

6 Large prawns served with our house-made cocktail sauce.

Crab & Shiitake Spring Rolls

$15.00

Stuffed wih dungeness crab, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, green onion and served with a side of citrus thai sauce

Filet Mignon Steak Tartar

Filet Mignon Steak Tartar

$19.00

Prime Tenderloin, capers, fresh herbs, truffle oil, stone ground mustard, shallots, served with grilled crostini, and garnished with fleur de sel andtopped with a quail egg.

Ahi Tuna Poke

$15.00

Tobiko caviar, kabayaki, pickled ginger, toasted sesame seeds, wasabi paste, seaweed salad, taro chips.

Spiced Curry Mussels

$18.00

Coconut milk, curry paste, parsley, grilled bread.

Roasted Bone Marrow

$19.00

Arugula/shallot/caper salad, house bacon jam, grilled crostini

Salads/Soup

1/2 Wedge Salad

1/2 Wedge Salad

$8.00

Iceburg wedge dressed with blue cheese dressing, grape tomato, hempler's bacon lardons, egg crumbles, toasted hazelnut, pickled red onion and blue cheese crumbles

Full Wedge Salad

Full Wedge Salad

$15.00

Iceburg wedge dressed with blue cheese dressing, grape tomato, hempler's bacon lardons, egg crumbles, toasted hazelnut, pickled red onion and blue cheese crumbles

1/2 Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romain hearts, house caesar dressing, garlic crouton, shaved pecorino romano cheese and anchovy

Full Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romain hearts, house caesar dressing, garlic crouton, shaved pecorino romano cheese and anchovy

1/2 Baby Greens

1/2 Baby Greens

$7.00

Field Greens, Pomegranate Basil Vinaigrette, Strawberries, Crispy Shallots, Toasted Hazelnuts

Baby Greens

Baby Greens

$14.00

Field Greens, Pomegranate Basil Vinaigrette, Strawberries, Crispy Shallots, Toasted Hazelnuts

1/2 Spinach Salad

$7.00

Maple Bacon Vinaigrette, roasted shiitake mushrooms, candied pecans, marinated mozzarella.

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Maple Bacon Vinaigrette, roasted shiitake mushrooms, candied pecans, marinated mozzarella.

Cup Seafood Chowder

$8.00

House cream based stock, shrimp, scallops, salmon, potato, onion, celery, bacon and carrots

Bowl Seafood Chowder

$15.00

House cream based stock, shrimp, scallops, salmon, potato, onion, celery, bacon and carrots

Sides

Side of French Fries

$6.00
Side of Truffle Fries

Side of Truffle Fries

$9.00

Side of Onion Rings

$8.00

Side Baked Potato

$6.00

Side Loaded Baked Potato(cheese/bacon)

$9.00

Side of Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Loaded Garlic Mashed Potatoes(cheese/bacon)

$9.00

Side Sauteed Wild Mushrooms

$12.00

Side of Asparagus

$10.00

Side of Taro Chips

$3.00

Side of Cheesy Polenta

$8.00

Side of Sauteed Green Beans

$9.00

Side of Mac and Cheese

$13.00

Side of Lobster Mac and Cheese

$20.00

Side of Green Bean Casserole

$11.00

Sauteed green beans topped with our mushroom/truffle sauce and crispy fried shallots.

Sandwiches

Prime Burger

Prime Burger

$17.00

1/2 lb. house ground beef patty, house bacon jam, tillamook white cheddar, tomato, pickled red onion, arugula, roasted garlic aioli served on a Macrina potato bun

Prime Rip Dip

Prime Rip Dip

$16.50

House shaved prime rib, smoked provalone, carmelized onion, horseradish sour cream served on a herbed baquette and a side of house au jus

Open Faced Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Angus NY steak topped with a blue cheese crust, caramelized onion, pepper-demi glaze and crispy shallot served on a thick piece of brioche toast

Impossible Burger

$17.00

1/4 lb. Impossible patty, tomato, pickled red onion, arugula, roasted garlic aioli served on a Macrina potato bun. Cheese available free upon request.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Fried, Free Range Chicken Breast, House Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions, Herb Baguette

Prime BLTA

$14.00

Hempler's thick cut bacon, tomato, avocado, lettuce, roasted garlic aioli, grilled sourdough.

Entrees

Prime Stroganoff

Prime Stroganoff

$32.00

Egg noodles tossed with tenderloin bites, wild mushroom, veal demi, white truffle oil and creme fraiche

Roasted Half Chicken

Roasted Half Chicken

$31.00

Roasted half chicken served with garlic mashed potatoes, asparagus, and an herb butter pan sauce

Braised Short Ribs

Braised Short Ribs

$32.00

10 oz slow braised short rib with and orange/cherry/veal glaze served on a bed of sauteed chard and a creamy white polenta

Apple Cider Braised Lamb Shank

$36.00

Bone-in lamb shank braised with apples, spices, tomatoes, and cider. Served with Sauteed Spinach and parsnip puree.

Neapolitan Eggplant Stack(Vegitarian)

Neapolitan Eggplant Stack(Vegitarian)

$28.00

Panko fried eggplant, roasted portobello, grilled zucchini, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce.

Seared Scallops and Prawns

Seared Scallops and Prawns

$38.00

Spiced brown sugar bourbon glaze, saffron/arugula/fennel slaw, creamy white cheddar polenta.

Prime Steaks

Prime Filet Mignon(12 oz)

$64.00Out of stock

Prime Filet Mignon finished with our house steak butter and served with your choice of garlic mashed potato, baked potato or our house cut fries.

Prime Filet Mignon(8 oz)

Prime Filet Mignon(8 oz)

$54.00Out of stock

Prime Filet Mignon finished with our house steak butter and your choice of garlic mashed potato, baked potato or our house cut fries

Prime Ribeye(16 oz)

Prime Ribeye(16 oz)

$58.00

Prime ribeye topped with our house steak butter and your choice of garlic mashed potato, baked potato or our house cut fries

Prime NY Strip(14 oz)

$57.00

Prime NY strip topped with our house steak butter and your choice of garlic mashed potato, baked potato or our house cut fries

Prime Tomahawk Ribeye(24 oz)

$64.00

24 oz. Prime Tomahawk Bone-in Ribeye served with our Cowboy Rub, a thick cut onion ring, house steak butter and your choice of garlic mashed potato, baked potato or our house cut fries

Prime Sirloin(12 oz)

$39.00Out of stock

Prime baseball cut sirloin topped with our house steak butter and your choice of garlic mashed potato, baked potato or our house cut fries

Contemporary Cuts

9oz Shoulder Tenderloin Trio

$42.00

-Roasted Garlic Mashed Potato, Bordelaise, Garlic Chips -Cheesy Polenta, Peppercorn Demi, Pickled Shallot -Oscar Style, Asparagus, Dungeness Crab, Bearnaise, Chives

Flatiron Steak Frites(8 oz)

$32.00

Flat iron steak and frites served with your choice of peppercorn demi or chimichurri sauce

8oz Tenderloin

$38.00

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potato, Sautéed Spinach, Bordelaise, Garlic Chips

Kids Menu

Your choice of either butter noodles with grated parmesan cheese or marinara. Served with either fries or mixed fruit.

Kids NY Steak

$12.00

6 oz. Choice NY strip served with either fries or mixed fruit.

Kids Burger

$8.50

Served with either fries or mixed fruit.

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Served with either fries or mixed fruit.

Chicken Breast

$9.00

Served with either fries or mixed fruit.

Kids Pasta with Butter

$8.00

Either butter noodles with grated parmesan cheese or noodles in a marinara sauce and served with your choice of fries or mixed fruit.

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Served with either fries or mixed fruit.

Kids Pasta Marinara

$8.00

Dessert

Decadent Flourless Chocolate Cake served with a Bourbon Caramel Sauce and Vanilla Ice Cream

House-Made Cheesecake

$10.00

House-made NY style cheesecake, served with strawberry coulis and fresh strawberries.

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Decadent flourless chocolate cake, bourbon caramel sauce and served with vanilla ice cream.

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Sauces

Pepper Demi Sauce

$8.00

Bordelaise Sauce

$8.00

Mushroom Truffle Sauce

$8.00

Chimichurri Sauce

$8.00

Brunch Items

Steak and Eggs

$26.00

8 oz. Flat iron steak served with 2 eggs, house breakfast potatoes and toast

Biscuits and Gravy

$16.00

2 Biscuits smothered in our house sausage gravy, served with 2 eggs and our house breakfast potatoes.

Chicken Fried Steak

$23.00

Buttermilk marinated 10 oz. New York Strip battered and deep fried then smothered with our house sausage gravy, served with our house breakfast potatoes and a biscuit.

Chicken and Waffles

$22.00

House battered fried chicken served on a Belgian waffle, served with our spiced butter and bourbon maple syrup.

Raspberry Swirl Cakes

$15.00

4 hotcakes swirled with raspberry puree, mascarpone cream sauce, fresh raspberries, and accompanied with our house breakfast potatoes.

Basic Breakfast

$16.00

2 eggs, bacon or sausage, our house breakfast potatoes and toast.

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

Fried egg, candied bacon, arugula and siracha aioli served on a toasted English muffin and accompanied with our house breakfast potatoes.

Brunch Sides

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Sausage

$3.00

One Egg

$2.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

Sausage Gravy

$5.00

Hollandaise Sauce

$6.00

Biscuit

$3.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Belgian Waffle

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're a contemporary twist on the classic steakhouse.

Location

16330 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA 98052

Directions

