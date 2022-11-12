- Home
- Kansas City
- Country Club Plaza
- Sushi & Japanese
- Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st
Prime Sushi Kansas City 4980 main st
1,050 Reviews
$$
4980 main st
kansas city, MO 64112
Order Again
Popular Items
Soft Drink
Bottle Evian Water
Bottle Perrier
Cherry Coke
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Ginger Beer
Hot Green Tea
Kitty Cocktail
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Pibb Xtra
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull Drink
Root Beer
Soda Water
Sprite
Tonic Water
Unsweet Iced Tea
Beer
Wine
Brut Rose
Wycliff Brut, California
Cabernet (Louis Martini)
Louis Martini, California
Cabernet William Hill (Bottle)
William Hill, Napa, California
Chardonnay (Kendall Jackson)
Kendall Jackson, California
Chardonnay (Storypoint)
Storypoint, California
Fleur Rose
Fleur de Mer - France
House Red
Cabernet Sauvignon, Canyon Road
House White
Sauvignon Blanc, Canyon Road
Malbec
Casillero del Diable, Chile
Merlot
Chateau Souverain, California
Pinot Grigio
Maso Canali, Italy
Pinot Noir
Cloudfall, Monterey, California
Pinot Noir Patz & Hall (Bottle)
Patz & Hall, Sonoma Coast, California
Plum Wine (Fu-Ki)
Fu-Ki
Plum Wine (Hakutsuru)
Hakutsuru
Plum Wine (Kikkoman)
Kikkoman
Prosecco
La Marca
Red Blend
Seven Falls, Washington
Riesling
Wente, Monterey, California
Sauv Blanc Blank Stare (Bottle)
Sauvignon Blanc
Whitehaven, New Zealand
Sauvignon Blanc Cloudy Bay (Bottle)
Cloudy Bay, New Zealand
Syrah
Cline, Estate Grown, Sonoma Coast
Tempranillo
Torres Sangre de Toro, Spain
Sake
Black & Gold
Gekkeikan
Hakutsuru Junmai Ginjo
Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori
Hana Awaka Sparkling Sake
Hana Fuji Apple
Hana White Peach
Hot Sake
Ikezo Jelly Sake
Ozeki Dry
Ozeki Karatamba
Ozeki Nigori
Purple Haze
Suzaku Bottle
Ty-Ku Black
Ty-Ku Cucumber
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Amaretto Stone Sour
Aperol Spritz
Apple Martini
Bloody Mary
Blue Bird
Blue Lover
Chocolate Martini
Ciroc Mango-Tini
Cosmo
Dirty Shirley
French 75
Fresh Lime Margarita
Geisha
Green Tea Martini
Green Tea Shot
Icy Pear
Kansas City Ice Tea
Lemon Drop Martini
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island Ice Tea
Lotus Flower
Love Potion
Lychee Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Momo Hana
Moscow Mule
Plum Mojito
Prime Mai Tai
Raspberry Mojito
Red Sangria
Royal Flush
Sake Cosmo
Sake Sangria
Southbay
Spiced Plum Hot Toddy
Stormy Morning
Strawberry Basil Lemonade
Strawberry Margarita
Summer Illusion
Tequila Old Fashioned
Tequila Sunrise
Tokyo Project
Virgin Mojito
White Peach Sangria
White Russian
Zen Cucumber
Hot Appetizer
Baked Green Mussel
Baked with special house sauce; topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and masago
Calamari Tempura (APP)
Deep-fried calamari; served with eel sauce and spicy mayo on the side
Chicken Gyoza
Fried chicken dumplings; served with tempura sauce on the side
Crab Cake
A mixture of crab mix, mozzarella cheese, and jalapeno; deep-fried; topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo and sriracha
Edamame
Steamed Japanese soy bean
Garlic Butter Edamame
Pan-fried steamed edamame with chopped garlic butter
Jalapeno Poppers
Deep-fried jalapeno, stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese; topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch flakes and masago
Japanese Burrito
Crab mix, shrimp tempura, avocado, spring mix; wrapped with soy paper; served with eel sauce and spicy mayo on the side
Mix Tempura (APP)
Deep-fried shrimp (2 pieces) and assorted vegetables (pumpkin, sweet potato, mushroom, zucchini, onion); served with tempura sauce on the side
Oyster Tempura (APP)
Deep-fried oyster; served with eel sauce and spicy mayo on the side
Shrimp Shumai
Deep-fried Japanese shrimp dumplings; served with tempura sauce on the side
Shrimp Tempura (APP)
Deep-fried shrimp; served with tempura sauce on the side
Soft Shell Crab
Deep-fried soft shell crab; served with eel sauce and spicy mayo on the side
Spicy Tuna On Crispy Rice
Spicy tuna, avocado and masago on top of crispy rice; topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo and crunch flakes
Vegetable Egg Roll (4PCS)
Deep-fried egg roll; served with sweet-chilly sauce on the side
Vegetable Gyoza
Fried vegetable dumplings; served with tempura sauce on the side
Vegetable Tempura (APP)
Deep-fried assorted vegetables (pumpkin, sweet potato, mushroom, zucchini, onion); served with tempura sauce on the side
Yellowtail Collar
Deep-fried yellowtail collar; topped with soy mustard sauce, eel sauce and masago
Cold Appetizer
Fantasy Albacore
Albacore; topped with crispy onion and soy mustard sauce
Screaming Tuna
Tuna; topped with masago and soy mustard sauce
Spicy Tuna Tower
Spicy tuna, avocado, and wonton chips on top of spring mix; topped with soy mustard sauce
Tuna Tataki
Tuna; topped with tobiko and ponzu sauce
Yellowtail Carpaccio
Yellowtail, jalapeno, tobiko; with sriracha and ponzu sauce on the top
Salad
Avocado Salad
Avocado on top of spring mix; served with house sauce
Crab Salad
Crab stick on top of spring mix and assorted vegetables; served with house sauce
House Salad
Lettuce and tomato; served with ginger dressing on the side
Mango Avocado Salad
Mango, avocado, asparagus, on top of spring mix; served with house sauce
Salmon Skin Salad
Deep-fried salmon skin on top of spring mix and assorted vegetables; served with house sauce
Sashimi Salad
Assorted diced fish and seaweed salad on top of spring mix; served with house sauce
Seaweed Salad
Seaweed salad; topped with dried lotus pod
Spicy Tuna Salad
Spicy tuna, asparagus, avocado, gobo, fried onions, on top of spring mix; served with house sauce
Squid Salad
Squid, mushroom, and seaweed salad; topped with eel sauce and house sauce
Sunomono (Cucumber Salad)
Sliced cucumber and seaweed salad; served with house sauce
Tuna Poke Salad
Dices of tuna, seaweed salad, cucumber, masago, on top of spring mix; served with house sauce
Classic Rolls
Avocado Roll
In: avocado
California Roll
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado
Crab Roll
In: crab sticks
Cucumber Roll
In: cucumber
Eel & Avocado Roll
In: eel, avocado; Out: eel sauce
Philadelphia Roll
In: smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Salmon Roll
In: fresh salmon, cucumber
Salmon Skin Roll
In: salmon skin
Shrimp Tempura Roll
In: shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber; Out: eel sauce
Spicy Albacore Roll
In: albacore, sriracha, cucumber
Spicy Crab Roll
In: spicy crab mix, avocado
Spicy Salmon Roll
In: salmon, sriracha, cucumber
Spicy Scallop Roll
In: scallop, sriracha, cucumber
Spicy Shrimp Roll
In: cooked shrimp, sriracha, cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll
In: spicy tuna, cucumber
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
In: yellowtail, sriracha, cucumber
Tuna Roll
In: tuna, cucumber
Vegetable Roll
In: avocado, cucumber, beet, oshinko, asparagus
Yam Tempura Roll
In: yam (sweet potato); Out: eel sauce
Yellowtail Roll
In: yellowtail, cucumber
Prime Rolls
Alaskan Roll
In: crab mix, avocado, cucumber; Out: salmon, soy mustard
Amber Roll
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura; Out: spicy crab mix, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch flakes
Baked Lobster Roll
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado; Out: baked lobster, masago, mozzarella cheese, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Baked Salmon Roll
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese; Out: baked salmon, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Baked Scallop Roll
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado; Out: baked scallop, masago, mozzarella cheese, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Black Tiger Roll
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura, cream cheese; Out: crab mix, deep-fried seaweed, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Calamari Tempura Roll
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado; Out: deep-fried calamari, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Caterpillar Roll
In: eel, crab mix, cucumber; Out: avocado, eel sauce
Chicken Teriyaki Roll
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado; Out: teriyaki chicken, eel sauce
Chiefs Roll
In: spicy crab mix, spicy scallop, avocado; Out: spicy tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch flakes
Coconut Gigolo Roll
In: crab mix, avocado, cilantro, mango, shrimp tempura; Out: soy paper wrapped, eel sauce, spicy mayo, coconut flakes
Double Philadelphia Roll
In: smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese; Out: salmon, soy mustard
Dragon Roll
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado; Out: eel, avocado, eel sauce
Dynamite Roll
In: eel, spicy tuna, asparagus; Out: deep-fried, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch flakes
Einstein Roll
In: crab mix, avocado, shrimp tempura, cream cheese; Out: crab stick, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch flakes
Godzilla Roll
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, asparagus; Out: tuna, salmon, albacore, avocado, soy mustard
Hamachi Lover Roll
In: spicy tuna, avocado, shrimp tempura; Out: yellowtail, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha
Hawaiian Roll
In: crab mix, avocado, cucumber; Out: tuna, soy mustard
Hotline Bling Roll
In: crab mix, avocado, cucumber, shrimp tempura; Out: spicy tuna, jalapeno, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha, crunch flakes
Imperial Roll
In: spicy salmon, avocado, asparagus; Out: seared salmon, sriracha, soy mustard
Kangaroo Roll
In: spring mix, avocado, assorted fish; Out: soy paper wrapped, soy mustard
King Kong Roll
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura, cream cheese; Out: spicy tuna, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch flakes
Kiss On Fire Roll
In: spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus; Out: shrimp, eel sauce, spicy mayo, ON FIRE!
Love Love Roll
In: spicy tuna, avocado; Out: tuna wrapped, soy mustard
Mango Cha Cha Roll
In: spicy crab mix, cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura; Out: spicy tuna, mango, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch flakes
Mexican Roll
In: spicy crab mix, cucumber, shrimp tempura; Out: avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha
Oasis Roll
In: tuna, salmon, yellowtail; Out: soy paper wrapped, avocado, sriracha, soy mustard
Orange Flower Roll
In: tuna, salmon, cucumber, avocado; Out: masago
Pink Lady Roll
In: crab mix, avocado; Out: salmon wrapped, soy mustard
Popcorn Lobster Roll
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado; Out: deep-fried lobster, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Prime Spider Roll
In: crab mix, cucumber, shrimp tempura; Out: avocado, deep-fried soft shell crab, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Rainbow Roll
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado; Out: assorted fish, avocado, soy mustard
Red Bull Roll
In: spicy crab mix, avocado, shrimp tempura; Out: filet mignon, jalapeno, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha
Ricky Roll
In: shrimp tempura, cucumber; Out: spicy tuna, avocado, eel sauce
Rock Chalk Roll
In: tuna, salmon, crab mix, avocado; Out: deep-fried, spicy tuna, avocado, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch flakes
Royals Dragon Roll
In: crab mix, cucumber, shrimp tempura; Out: eel, avocado, eel sauce
Salmon Crunch Roll
In: crab mix, avocado, cream cheese; Out: salmon on top, then deep-fried, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch flakes
Salmon Tempura Roll
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado, deep-fried salmon; Out: deep-fried salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch flakes
Sexy Roll
In: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crab mix, avocado; Out: cucumber wrapped, ponzu sauce
Shrimp Crunch Roll
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura; Out: eel sauce, crunch flakes
Snow Fire Roll
In: spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese; Out: white tuna, eel sauce, ON FIRE
Spanish Roll
In: spicy crab mix, cucumber, avocado, cilantro; Out: salmon, jalapeno, sriracha, soy mustard
Spicy Girl Roll
In: spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeno, cream cheese; Out: eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch flakes
Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll
In: spicy tuna, avocado; Out: deep-fried, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch flakes
Spider Roll
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado, deep-fried soft shell crab; Out: deep-fried soft shell crab, eel sauce, crunch flakes
Stonehenge Roll
In: crab mix, avocado, shrimp tempura, cream cheese; Out: deep-fried, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch flakes
Strawberry Fields Roll
In: spicy tuna, avocado, shrimp tempura, cream cheese; Out: soy paper wrapped, crab mix, strawberry, eel sauce
Sunset Roll
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura; Out: tuna, salmon, avocado, soy mustard
Sushi BBQ Roll
In: tuna, salmon, cucumber, avocado; Out: white tuna, jalapeno, sriracha, no sauce. ON FIRE!
Sydney Roll
In: spicy yellowtail, cucumber, avocado; Out: yellowtail, jalapeno, tobiko, soy mustard
Tiger Roll
In: cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura; Out: shrimp, avocado, eel sauce
Ultimate Albacore Roll
In: spicy albacore, cucumber, avocado; Out: albacore, deep-fried garlic, soy mustard
Vegetable Tempura Roll
In: sweet potato; Out: assorted deep-fried vegetables, eel sauce
Yellowtail Killer Roll
In: spicy tuna, cucumber, cilantro; Out: yellowtail, jalapeno, sriracha, soy mustard
Spicy Salmon Tempura Roll
In: spicy tuna, avocado; Out: deep-fried, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch flakes
Nigiri & Sashimi
Albacore (Shiro Maguro)
Baby Scallop (Hotate)
Crab Stick (Kani)
Eel (Unagi)
Egg (Tamago)
Escolar (Ono)
Fatty Tuna (Toro)
Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko)
Jumbo Scallop (Hotategai)
Mackerel (Saba)
Octopus (Tako)
Red Snapper
Salmon (Sake)
Salmon Roe (Ikura)
Sea Urchin
Uni Mexico
Shrimp (Ebi)
Smelt Roe (Masago)
Smoked Salmon
Squid (Ika)
Surf Clam (Hokkigai)
Sweet Shrimp (Ama Ebi)
Tuna (Maguro)
Yellowtail (Hamachi)
Sushi Combo
Combo A
Chef's Choice - 10 pcs Nigiri
Combo B
Chef's Choice - 6 pcs Nigiri, with your choice of a Prime Roll
Combo C
Chef's Choice - 8 pcs Nigiri & 10 pcs Sashimi
Combo D
Chef's Choice - 15 pcs Nigiri & 15 pcs Sashimi; with your choice of any 3 Prime Rolls
Sashimi Mix 15 Pcs
Chef's Choice of 15 pieces sashimi
Sashimi Mix 30pcs
Chef's Choice of 30 pieces sashimi
Chirashi
A bowl of rice with assorted fish on the top
Unagi Don
A bowl of rice with fresh water eel (unagi) on the top
Bento Box
Beef Teriyaki Bento
Served with steamed rice (fried rice + $3.00), miso soup, side salad, mixed tempura, and 6 pcs of California Roll (no substitution)
Bulgogi Bento
Served with steamed rice (fried rice + $3.00), miso soup, side salad, mixed tempura, and 6 pcs of California Roll (no substitution)
Chicken Teriyaki Bento
Served with steamed rice (fried rice + $3.00), miso soup, side salad, mixed tempura, and 6 pcs of California Roll (no substitution)
Orange Chicken Bento
Served with steamed rice (fried rice + $3.00), miso soup, side salad, mixed tempura, and 6 pcs of California Roll (no substitution)
Salmon Teriyaki Bento
Served with steamed rice (fried rice + $3.00), miso soup, side salad, mixed tempura, and 6 pcs of California Roll (no substitution)
Tonkatsu Bento
Served with steamed rice (fried rice + $3.00), miso soup, side salad, mixed tempura, and 6 pcs of California Roll (no substitution)
Adult/Kid Meal
Adult Beef Teriyaki
Served with steamed rice (fried rice +$3.00), vegetable tempura, and 2 pieces of orange
Adult Bulgogi
Served with steamed rice (fried rice +$3.00), vegetable tempura, and 2 pieces of orange
Adult Chicken Teriyaki
Served with steamed rice (fried rice +$3.00), vegetable tempura, and 2 pieces of orange
Adult Orange Chicken
Served with steamed rice (fried rice +$3.00), vegetable tempura, and 2 pieces of orange
Adult Salmon Teriyaki
Served with steamed rice (fried rice +$3.00), vegetable tempura, and 2 pieces of orange
Adult Tonkatsu
Served with steamed rice (fried rice +$3.00), vegetable tempura, and 2 pieces of orange
Kids Beef Teriyaki
Served with steamed rice (fried rice +$3.00), vegetable tempura, and 2 pieces of orange
Kids Chicken Teriyaki
Served with steamed rice (fried rice +$3.00), vegetable tempura, and 2 pieces of orange
Kids Orange Chicken
Served with steamed rice (fried rice +$3.00), vegetable tempura, and 2 pieces of orange
Noodle Soup
Spicy Ramen
Japanese noodles in a spicy broth with assorted vegetables
Udon
Thick wheat-flour noodles in a house broth with assorted vegetables
Seafood Udon
Thick wheat-flour noodles in a house broth with assorted vegetables, green mussel, scallop, octopus, and shrimp
Shrimp Tempura Udon
Thick wheat-flour noodles in a house broth with assorted vegetables; served with shrimp tempura on the side
Stir Fried Noodle
Vegetable Yakisoba
Thin noodles and vegetables in house sauce
Seafood Yakisoba
Thin noodles in house sauce with vegetables, green mussel, scallop, octopus, and shrimp
Vegetable Yaki Udon
Thick wheat-flour noodles and vegetables in house sauce
Seafood Yaki Udon
Thick wheat-flour noodles in house sauce with vegetables, green mussel, scallop, octopus, and shrimp
Fried Rice
Korean Bibimbab
Vegetable Bibimbab
Served with rice, mushroom, carrot, zucchini, and egg in a hot stone bowl with spicy house sauce on the side
Chicken Bibimbab
Served with rice, mushroom, carrot, zucchini, and egg in a hot stone bowl with spicy house sauce on the side
Beef Bibimbab
Served with rice, mushroom, carrot, zucchini, and egg in a hot stone bowl with spicy house sauce on the side
Shrimp Bibimbab
Served with rice, mushroom, carrot, zucchini, and egg in a hot stone bowl with spicy house sauce on the side
On The Side
Eel sauce
Fresh Wasabi
Ginger Dressing
Ginger Dressing (16OZ)
Ginger Dressing (32OZ)
Kizami Wasabi
Miso Soup
Miso Soup (Large)
Ponzu Sauce
Side Broccoli
SIDE Fried Rice
Side Salad
Side/Chicken
Side/Salmon
Soy Mustard Sauce
Spicy Mayo
Sriracha Sauce
Steamed Rice
Sushi Rice
Sweet Sour Chilli Sauce
Tempura Sauce
Teriyaki Sauce
Sunday
2:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday
4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday
4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday
4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday
4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday
Closed
Saturday
2:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4980 main st, kansas city, MO 64112