Prime Sushi Kansas City 4980 main st

Popular Items

California Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll

Soft Drink

Bottle Evian Water

$2.50

Bottle Perrier

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Kitty Cocktail

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pibb Xtra

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull Drink

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Beer

Asahi

Asahi

$5.50

Yoga Pants

$6.00Out of stock

Sapporo

$5.00+

Stella

$5.00

Guinness Draught

$5.00

SA Octoberfest

$5.00

SA Summer Ale

$5.00

Wine

Brut Rose

Brut Rose

$6.00+

Wycliff Brut, California

Cabernet (Louis Martini)

Cabernet (Louis Martini)

$11.00+

Louis Martini, California

Cabernet William Hill (Bottle)

$85.00

William Hill, Napa, California

Chardonnay (Kendall Jackson)

$12.00+

Kendall Jackson, California

Chardonnay (Storypoint)

Chardonnay (Storypoint)

$10.00+

Storypoint, California

Fleur Rose

Fleur Rose

$11.00+

Fleur de Mer - France

House Red

$7.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon, Canyon Road

House White

$7.00+

Sauvignon Blanc, Canyon Road

Malbec

Malbec

$9.00+

Casillero del Diable, Chile

Merlot

Merlot

$10.00+

Chateau Souverain, California

Pinot Grigio

Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

Maso Canali, Italy

Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Cloudfall, Monterey, California

Pinot Noir Patz & Hall (Bottle)

$105.00

Patz & Hall, Sonoma Coast, California

Plum Wine (Fu-Ki)

$9.00+

Fu-Ki

Plum Wine (Hakutsuru)

$9.00+

Hakutsuru

Plum Wine (Kikkoman)

$8.00+

Kikkoman

Prosecco

Prosecco

$10.00+

La Marca

Red Blend

Red Blend

$10.00+

Seven Falls, Washington

Riesling

Riesling

$10.00+

Wente, Monterey, California

Sauv Blanc Blank Stare (Bottle)

$50.00
Sauvignon Blanc

Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00+

Whitehaven, New Zealand

Sauvignon Blanc Cloudy Bay (Bottle)

$78.00

Cloudy Bay, New Zealand

Syrah

$11.00+

Cline, Estate Grown, Sonoma Coast

Tempranillo

Tempranillo

$8.00Out of stock

Torres Sangre de Toro, Spain

Sake

Black & Gold

Black & Gold

$12.00+
Gekkeikan

Gekkeikan

$5.00+
Hakutsuru Junmai Ginjo

Hakutsuru Junmai Ginjo

$12.00+
Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori

$12.00+

Hana Awaka Sparkling Sake

$20.00

Hana Fuji Apple

$20.00
Hana White Peach

Hana White Peach

$20.00

Hot Sake

$6.00+

Ikezo Jelly Sake

$10.00
Ozeki Dry

Ozeki Dry

$5.00+

Ozeki Karatamba

$20.00
Ozeki Nigori

Ozeki Nigori

$20.00

Purple Haze

$7.00+
Suzaku Bottle

Suzaku Bottle

$12.00Out of stock
Ty-Ku Black

Ty-Ku Black

$12.00+

Ty-Ku Cucumber

$11.00+Out of stock

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Amaretto Stone Sour

$9.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Apple Martini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Bird

$11.00

Blue Lover

$11.00
Chocolate Martini

Chocolate Martini

$12.00
Ciroc Mango-Tini

Ciroc Mango-Tini

$11.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Dirty Shirley

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Fresh Lime Margarita

$12.00
Geisha

Geisha

$10.00

Green Tea Martini

$12.00

Green Tea Shot

$5.00
Icy Pear

Icy Pear

$11.00

Kansas City Ice Tea

$11.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Liquid Marijuana

$12.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$10.00

Lotus Flower

$12.00

Love Potion

$10.00
Lychee Martini

Lychee Martini

$9.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$11.00
Momo Hana

Momo Hana

$11.00
Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Plum Mojito

$11.00Out of stock

Prime Mai Tai

$12.00

Raspberry Mojito

$13.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Royal Flush

$12.00

Sake Cosmo

$11.00
Sake Sangria

Sake Sangria

$9.00Out of stock

Southbay

$11.00

Spiced Plum Hot Toddy

$8.00Out of stock
Stormy Morning

Stormy Morning

$12.00

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$11.00

Strawberry Margarita

$12.00
Summer Illusion

Summer Illusion

$11.00

Tequila Old Fashioned

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00
Tokyo Project

Tokyo Project

$11.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

White Peach Sangria

$9.00

White Russian

$10.00
Zen Cucumber

Zen Cucumber

$9.00

Side

Blue Cheese Olive

$1.00

Hot Appetizer

Baked Green Mussel

Baked Green Mussel

$8.50

Baked with special house sauce; topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and masago

Calamari Tempura (APP)

$8.50

Deep-fried calamari; served with eel sauce and spicy mayo on the side

Chicken Gyoza

Chicken Gyoza

$6.95

Fried chicken dumplings; served with tempura sauce on the side

Crab Cake

$8.25

A mixture of crab mix, mozzarella cheese, and jalapeno; deep-fried; topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo and sriracha

Edamame

$6.50

Steamed Japanese soy bean

Garlic Butter Edamame

Garlic Butter Edamame

$9.50

Pan-fried steamed edamame with chopped garlic butter

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.50

Deep-fried jalapeno, stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese; topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch flakes and masago

Japanese Burrito

$9.95

Crab mix, shrimp tempura, avocado, spring mix; wrapped with soy paper; served with eel sauce and spicy mayo on the side

Mix Tempura (APP)

$10.50

Deep-fried shrimp (2 pieces) and assorted vegetables (pumpkin, sweet potato, mushroom, zucchini, onion); served with tempura sauce on the side

Oyster Tempura (APP)

$10.95

Deep-fried oyster; served with eel sauce and spicy mayo on the side

Shrimp Shumai

$6.50

Deep-fried Japanese shrimp dumplings; served with tempura sauce on the side

Shrimp Tempura (APP)

Shrimp Tempura (APP)

$8.95

Deep-fried shrimp; served with tempura sauce on the side

Soft Shell Crab

$12.50

Deep-fried soft shell crab; served with eel sauce and spicy mayo on the side

Spicy Tuna On Crispy Rice

Spicy Tuna On Crispy Rice

$13.50

Spicy tuna, avocado and masago on top of crispy rice; topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo and crunch flakes

Vegetable Egg Roll (4PCS)

Vegetable Egg Roll (4PCS)

$7.50

Deep-fried egg roll; served with sweet-chilly sauce on the side

Vegetable Gyoza

Vegetable Gyoza

$6.95

Fried vegetable dumplings; served with tempura sauce on the side

Vegetable Tempura (APP)

$7.95

Deep-fried assorted vegetables (pumpkin, sweet potato, mushroom, zucchini, onion); served with tempura sauce on the side

Yellowtail Collar

Yellowtail Collar

$12.50

Deep-fried yellowtail collar; topped with soy mustard sauce, eel sauce and masago

Cold Appetizer

Fantasy Albacore

$15.95

Albacore; topped with crispy onion and soy mustard sauce

Screaming Tuna

$16.95

Tuna; topped with masago and soy mustard sauce

Spicy Tuna Tower

Spicy Tuna Tower

$13.50

Spicy tuna, avocado, and wonton chips on top of spring mix; topped with soy mustard sauce

Tuna Tataki

$15.95

Tuna; topped with tobiko and ponzu sauce

Yellowtail Carpaccio

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$16.95

Yellowtail, jalapeno, tobiko; with sriracha and ponzu sauce on the top

Salad

Avocado Salad

$8.50

Avocado on top of spring mix; served with house sauce

Crab Salad

Crab Salad

$8.95

Crab stick on top of spring mix and assorted vegetables; served with house sauce

House Salad

$5.95

Lettuce and tomato; served with ginger dressing on the side

Mango Avocado Salad

$9.95

Mango, avocado, asparagus, on top of spring mix; served with house sauce

Salmon Skin Salad

$8.95

Deep-fried salmon skin on top of spring mix and assorted vegetables; served with house sauce

Sashimi Salad

$13.95

Assorted diced fish and seaweed salad on top of spring mix; served with house sauce

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.50

Seaweed salad; topped with dried lotus pod

Spicy Tuna Salad

$10.95

Spicy tuna, asparagus, avocado, gobo, fried onions, on top of spring mix; served with house sauce

Squid Salad

$7.95

Squid, mushroom, and seaweed salad; topped with eel sauce and house sauce

Sunomono (Cucumber Salad)

$6.95

Sliced cucumber and seaweed salad; served with house sauce

Tuna Poke Salad

Tuna Poke Salad

$12.95

Dices of tuna, seaweed salad, cucumber, masago, on top of spring mix; served with house sauce

Classic Rolls

------------

Avocado Roll

$7.50

In: avocado

California Roll

California Roll

$7.95

In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado

Crab Roll

$6.95

In: crab sticks

Cucumber Roll

$5.95

In: cucumber

Eel & Avocado Roll

$8.95

In: eel, avocado; Out: eel sauce

Philadelphia Roll

$8.95

In: smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Salmon Roll

$8.25

In: fresh salmon, cucumber

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.95

In: salmon skin

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.50

In: shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber; Out: eel sauce

Spicy Albacore Roll

$8.50

In: albacore, sriracha, cucumber

Spicy Crab Roll

Spicy Crab Roll

$8.50

In: spicy crab mix, avocado

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.25

In: salmon, sriracha, cucumber

Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.95

In: scallop, sriracha, cucumber

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$7.95

In: cooked shrimp, sriracha, cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.75

In: spicy tuna, cucumber

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.75

In: yellowtail, sriracha, cucumber

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$8.75

In: tuna, cucumber

Vegetable Roll

$6.95

In: avocado, cucumber, beet, oshinko, asparagus

Yam Tempura Roll

$6.50

In: yam (sweet potato); Out: eel sauce

Yellowtail Roll

$8.50

In: yellowtail, cucumber

Prime Rolls

---------

Alaskan Roll

$14.95

In: crab mix, avocado, cucumber; Out: salmon, soy mustard

Amber Roll

$13.95

In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura; Out: spicy crab mix, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch flakes

Baked Lobster Roll

Baked Lobster Roll

$18.95

In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado; Out: baked lobster, masago, mozzarella cheese, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Baked Salmon Roll

Baked Salmon Roll

$14.95

In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese; Out: baked salmon, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Baked Scallop Roll

$15.95

In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado; Out: baked scallop, masago, mozzarella cheese, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Black Tiger Roll

Black Tiger Roll

$15.95

In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura, cream cheese; Out: crab mix, deep-fried seaweed, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Calamari Tempura Roll

$12.95

In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado; Out: deep-fried calamari, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Caterpillar Roll

$13.95

In: eel, crab mix, cucumber; Out: avocado, eel sauce

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$11.95

In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado; Out: teriyaki chicken, eel sauce

Chiefs Roll

$14.95

In: spicy crab mix, spicy scallop, avocado; Out: spicy tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch flakes

Coconut Gigolo Roll

$14.95

In: crab mix, avocado, cilantro, mango, shrimp tempura; Out: soy paper wrapped, eel sauce, spicy mayo, coconut flakes

Double Philadelphia Roll

$15.95

In: smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese; Out: salmon, soy mustard

Dragon Roll

$13.95

In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado; Out: eel, avocado, eel sauce

Dynamite Roll

$13.95

In: eel, spicy tuna, asparagus; Out: deep-fried, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch flakes

Einstein Roll

$13.95

In: crab mix, avocado, shrimp tempura, cream cheese; Out: crab stick, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch flakes

Godzilla Roll

$15.95

In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, asparagus; Out: tuna, salmon, albacore, avocado, soy mustard

Hamachi Lover Roll

Hamachi Lover Roll

$15.95

In: spicy tuna, avocado, shrimp tempura; Out: yellowtail, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha

Hawaiian Roll

$15.95

In: crab mix, avocado, cucumber; Out: tuna, soy mustard

Hotline Bling Roll

Hotline Bling Roll

$14.95

In: crab mix, avocado, cucumber, shrimp tempura; Out: spicy tuna, jalapeno, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha, crunch flakes

Imperial Roll

$14.95

In: spicy salmon, avocado, asparagus; Out: seared salmon, sriracha, soy mustard

Kangaroo Roll

$14.95Out of stock

In: spring mix, avocado, assorted fish; Out: soy paper wrapped, soy mustard

King Kong Roll

$15.95

In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura, cream cheese; Out: spicy tuna, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch flakes

Kiss On Fire Roll

Kiss On Fire Roll

$15.95

In: spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus; Out: shrimp, eel sauce, spicy mayo, ON FIRE!

Love Love Roll

$16.95

In: spicy tuna, avocado; Out: tuna wrapped, soy mustard

Mango Cha Cha Roll

Mango Cha Cha Roll

$15.95

In: spicy crab mix, cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura; Out: spicy tuna, mango, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch flakes

Mexican Roll

$13.95

In: spicy crab mix, cucumber, shrimp tempura; Out: avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha

Oasis Roll

$16.95

In: tuna, salmon, yellowtail; Out: soy paper wrapped, avocado, sriracha, soy mustard

Orange Flower Roll

Orange Flower Roll

$14.95

In: tuna, salmon, cucumber, avocado; Out: masago

Pink Lady Roll

$15.95

In: crab mix, avocado; Out: salmon wrapped, soy mustard

Popcorn Lobster Roll

$18.95

In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado; Out: deep-fried lobster, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Prime Spider Roll

Prime Spider Roll

$15.95

In: crab mix, cucumber, shrimp tempura; Out: avocado, deep-fried soft shell crab, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Rainbow Roll

$14.95

In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado; Out: assorted fish, avocado, soy mustard

Red Bull Roll

$15.95

In: spicy crab mix, avocado, shrimp tempura; Out: filet mignon, jalapeno, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha

Ricky Roll

$14.95

In: shrimp tempura, cucumber; Out: spicy tuna, avocado, eel sauce

Rock Chalk Roll

$14.95

In: tuna, salmon, crab mix, avocado; Out: deep-fried, spicy tuna, avocado, masago, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch flakes

Royals Dragon Roll

$15.95

In: crab mix, cucumber, shrimp tempura; Out: eel, avocado, eel sauce

Salmon Crunch Roll

$13.95

In: crab mix, avocado, cream cheese; Out: salmon on top, then deep-fried, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch flakes

Salmon Tempura Roll

$11.95

In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado, deep-fried salmon; Out: deep-fried salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch flakes

Sexy Roll

$15.95

In: tuna, salmon, yellowtail, crab mix, avocado; Out: cucumber wrapped, ponzu sauce

Shrimp Crunch Roll

$10.95

In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura; Out: eel sauce, crunch flakes

Snow Fire Roll

Snow Fire Roll

$14.95

In: spicy tuna, avocado, cream cheese; Out: white tuna, eel sauce, ON FIRE

Spanish Roll

$14.95

In: spicy crab mix, cucumber, avocado, cilantro; Out: salmon, jalapeno, sriracha, soy mustard

Spicy Girl Roll

Spicy Girl Roll

$10.95

In: spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeno, cream cheese; Out: eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch flakes

Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

$12.95

In: spicy tuna, avocado; Out: deep-fried, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch flakes

Spider Roll

$12.95

In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado, deep-fried soft shell crab; Out: deep-fried soft shell crab, eel sauce, crunch flakes

Stonehenge Roll

Stonehenge Roll

$13.95

In: crab mix, avocado, shrimp tempura, cream cheese; Out: deep-fried, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch flakes

Strawberry Fields Roll

$15.95

In: spicy tuna, avocado, shrimp tempura, cream cheese; Out: soy paper wrapped, crab mix, strawberry, eel sauce

Sunset Roll

Sunset Roll

$15.95

In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura; Out: tuna, salmon, avocado, soy mustard

Sushi BBQ Roll

Sushi BBQ Roll

$16.95

In: tuna, salmon, cucumber, avocado; Out: white tuna, jalapeno, sriracha, no sauce. ON FIRE!

Sydney Roll

Sydney Roll

$16.95

In: spicy yellowtail, cucumber, avocado; Out: yellowtail, jalapeno, tobiko, soy mustard

Tiger Roll

$13.95

In: cucumber, avocado, shrimp tempura; Out: shrimp, avocado, eel sauce

Ultimate Albacore Roll

$14.95

In: spicy albacore, cucumber, avocado; Out: albacore, deep-fried garlic, soy mustard

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$9.95

In: sweet potato; Out: assorted deep-fried vegetables, eel sauce

Yellowtail Killer Roll

$15.95

In: spicy tuna, cucumber, cilantro; Out: yellowtail, jalapeno, sriracha, soy mustard

Spicy Salmon Tempura Roll

$12.95

In: spicy tuna, avocado; Out: deep-fried, eel sauce, spicy mayo, crunch flakes

Nigiri & Sashimi

Please Be Aware! Sashimi are now 3 pieces per order

-----------

Albacore (Shiro Maguro)

$6.00+
Baby Scallop (Hotate)

Baby Scallop (Hotate)

$6.50+

Crab Stick (Kani)

$4.25+

Eel (Unagi)

$6.50+

Egg (Tamago)

$4.25+

Escolar (Ono)

$5.50+

Fatty Tuna (Toro)

$16.00+Out of stock

Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko)

$6.50+

Jumbo Scallop (Hotategai)

$8.00+

Mackerel (Saba)

$6.00+

Octopus (Tako)

$5.50+

Red Snapper

$6.00+

Salmon (Sake)

$6.00+

Salmon Roe (Ikura)

$7.00+

Sea Urchin

$20.00+

Uni Mexico

Shrimp (Ebi)

$5.00+

Smelt Roe (Masago)

$7.00+

Smoked Salmon

$6.00+

Squid (Ika)

$5.50+

Surf Clam (Hokkigai)

$5.00+

Sweet Shrimp (Ama Ebi)

$9.00+

Tuna (Maguro)

$7.00+

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$6.50+

Sushi Combo

Combo A

Combo A

$28.00

Chef's Choice - 10 pcs Nigiri

Combo B

$30.00

Chef's Choice - 6 pcs Nigiri, with your choice of a Prime Roll

Combo C

Combo C

$38.00

Chef's Choice - 8 pcs Nigiri & 10 pcs Sashimi

Combo D

Combo D

$135.00

Chef's Choice - 15 pcs Nigiri & 15 pcs Sashimi; with your choice of any 3 Prime Rolls

Sashimi Mix 15 Pcs

$35.00

Chef's Choice of 15 pieces sashimi

Sashimi Mix 30pcs

$65.00

Chef's Choice of 30 pieces sashimi

Chirashi

Chirashi

$30.00

A bowl of rice with assorted fish on the top

Unagi Don

$32.00

A bowl of rice with fresh water eel (unagi) on the top

Bento Box

Beef Teriyaki Bento

$26.95

Served with steamed rice (fried rice + $3.00), miso soup, side salad, mixed tempura, and 6 pcs of California Roll (no substitution)

Bulgogi Bento

$26.95

Served with steamed rice (fried rice + $3.00), miso soup, side salad, mixed tempura, and 6 pcs of California Roll (no substitution)

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$24.95

Served with steamed rice (fried rice + $3.00), miso soup, side salad, mixed tempura, and 6 pcs of California Roll (no substitution)

Orange Chicken Bento

$23.95

Served with steamed rice (fried rice + $3.00), miso soup, side salad, mixed tempura, and 6 pcs of California Roll (no substitution)

Salmon Teriyaki Bento

$25.95

Served with steamed rice (fried rice + $3.00), miso soup, side salad, mixed tempura, and 6 pcs of California Roll (no substitution)

Tonkatsu Bento

Tonkatsu Bento

$23.95

Served with steamed rice (fried rice + $3.00), miso soup, side salad, mixed tempura, and 6 pcs of California Roll (no substitution)

Adult/Kid Meal

Adult Beef Teriyaki

$18.95

Served with steamed rice (fried rice +$3.00), vegetable tempura, and 2 pieces of orange

Adult Bulgogi

$18.95

Served with steamed rice (fried rice +$3.00), vegetable tempura, and 2 pieces of orange

Adult Chicken Teriyaki

$16.95

Served with steamed rice (fried rice +$3.00), vegetable tempura, and 2 pieces of orange

Adult Orange Chicken

Adult Orange Chicken

$15.95

Served with steamed rice (fried rice +$3.00), vegetable tempura, and 2 pieces of orange

Adult Salmon Teriyaki

$18.95

Served with steamed rice (fried rice +$3.00), vegetable tempura, and 2 pieces of orange

Adult Tonkatsu

$16.00

Served with steamed rice (fried rice +$3.00), vegetable tempura, and 2 pieces of orange

Kids Beef Teriyaki

$11.00

Served with steamed rice (fried rice +$3.00), vegetable tempura, and 2 pieces of orange

Kids Chicken Teriyaki

Kids Chicken Teriyaki

$10.00

Served with steamed rice (fried rice +$3.00), vegetable tempura, and 2 pieces of orange

Kids Orange Chicken

$9.00

Served with steamed rice (fried rice +$3.00), vegetable tempura, and 2 pieces of orange

Noodle Soup

Spicy Ramen

Spicy Ramen

$13.00

Japanese noodles in a spicy broth with assorted vegetables

Udon

$13.00

Thick wheat-flour noodles in a house broth with assorted vegetables

Seafood Udon

$18.00

Thick wheat-flour noodles in a house broth with assorted vegetables, green mussel, scallop, octopus, and shrimp

Shrimp Tempura Udon

$16.00

Thick wheat-flour noodles in a house broth with assorted vegetables; served with shrimp tempura on the side

Stir Fried Noodle

Vegetable Yakisoba

$12.95

Thin noodles and vegetables in house sauce

Seafood Yakisoba

$18.00

Thin noodles in house sauce with vegetables, green mussel, scallop, octopus, and shrimp

Vegetable Yaki Udon

$12.95

Thick wheat-flour noodles and vegetables in house sauce

Seafood Yaki Udon

$18.00

Thick wheat-flour noodles in house sauce with vegetables, green mussel, scallop, octopus, and shrimp

Fried Rice

Contains onions, peas, carrots, egg

Fried Rice

$12.00

Contains onions, peas, carrots, egg

Korean Bibimbab

Vegetable Bibimbab

$15.00

Served with rice, mushroom, carrot, zucchini, and egg in a hot stone bowl with spicy house sauce on the side

Chicken Bibimbab

$16.50

Served with rice, mushroom, carrot, zucchini, and egg in a hot stone bowl with spicy house sauce on the side

Beef Bibimbab

$20.00

Served with rice, mushroom, carrot, zucchini, and egg in a hot stone bowl with spicy house sauce on the side

Shrimp Bibimbab

$18.00

Served with rice, mushroom, carrot, zucchini, and egg in a hot stone bowl with spicy house sauce on the side

On The Side

Eel sauce

$1.75

Fresh Wasabi

$1.50

Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Ginger Dressing (16OZ)

$9.00

Ginger Dressing (32OZ)

$16.00

Kizami Wasabi

$2.50

Miso Soup

$2.50

Miso Soup (Large)

$8.00

Ponzu Sauce

$1.50

Side Broccoli

$5.00

SIDE Fried Rice

$5.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00

Side/Chicken

$6.00

Side/Salmon

$8.95

Soy Mustard Sauce

$1.50

Spicy Mayo

$1.75

Sriracha Sauce

$1.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Sweet Sour Chilli Sauce

$1.50

Tempura Sauce

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Dessert

Green Tea Tempura Ice Cream

$6.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Choice of Flavor: Green Tea, Red Bean

Mochi Ice Cream

$5.00

Choose up to 2 of these flavors: Green Tea, Mango, Red Bean, Strawberry

Tempura Cheesecake

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday2:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday2:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4980 main st, kansas city, MO 64112

Directions

Gallery
Prime Sushi Kansas City image

Map
