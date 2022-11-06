Prime Taco Grille
11215 S I-35 #120
Austin, TX 78747
Popular Items
Appetizers
Guacamole (Small)
Fresh Guacamole, mixed with diced tomatoes onions and cilantro
Guacamole (Large)
Fresh Guacamole, mixed with diced tomatoes onions and cilantro
Chile Con Queso Compuesto (SM)
Queso topped with ground beef and guacamole
Chile Con Queso Compuesto (LG)
Queso topped with ground beef and guacamole
Prime Nachos
Nachos Topped topped with Refried Beans, Queso & Ground Beef/Picadillo
Prime Nachos Locos
Nachos topped with Refried Beans, Queso, and choice of Carne Asada, Barbacoa, Carne Guisada, Stake Fajita or Chicken Fajita, Onions & Jalapenos on the side
Cheese Quesadilla
14”Flour Tortilla filled w mixed cheese, served w/ a side of guacamole & sour cream
Prime Quesadilla Loca
14" Flour tortilla filled w/Mixed cheese, your choice of Carne Asada, barbacoa, carnitas, picadillo, steak fajita or chicken fajita, accompanied with guacamole and sour cream
Bacon Wrap Shrimp w/Cheese
5 Grilled Shrimp wrapped in bacon with melted cheese
Botanitas Mix
5 Taquito Dorados (Chicken), Mixed Cheese Quesadilla, bean and cheese nachos, small chile con queso
Plain Queso and Chips (Small)
Melted Nacho Cheese
Plain Queso and Chips (Large)
Melted Nacho Cheese
Salsa and Chips Large
Fresh Red Salsa and Chips
Salsa and Chips Small
Fresh Red Salsa and Chips
Loaded Asada Fries
Loaded fries, topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.
Powerade Lemon Lime
Lemon Lime Flavored Powerade Sports Drink
Platos
Enchiladas 3 Combo Plate
Three enchiladas smothered in our delicious ranchero sauce or green tomatillo sauce & melted cheese, served with rice and beans. Choice of Monterrey Jack Cheese, Chicken Fajita, Shredded Chicken, Barbacoa, Shrimp or Carnitas
Ground Beef Crispy 2 Tacos
Ground Beef Tacos topped w/lettuce tomatoes, and shredded cheese
Grilled Shrimp Tacos 2 Combo
Two Shrimp Tacos with Grilled Colossal Shrimp cabbage, cilantro, onions& creamy chipotle salsa
Steak or Chicken Fajita Taco Combo
Two Tacos choice of Fajita Tacos, topped w/lettuce, tomatoes, cheese
Tacos Especial Plate
Two Tacos Choice of Carne Guisada, Picadillo, Barbacoa, Carnitas, Veggies, Al Pastor served with a side of your choice (“al fresco - lettuce, tomatoes, cheese” or “Con Onions & Cilantro”)
Regular 2 Enchilada Combo Plate
Two enchiladas combo served with side salad, rice and beans.
Fajita Combo Plate
Mixed Steak and Chicken Fajita, served with side salad, rice, and beans.
Tejano Combo Plate
One Cheese Enchilada, one Crispy Ground Beef Taco al fresco, One Tamale served w/ rice, beans and small side salad -
Tostadas Combo Plate
One Bean and Cheese Tostada and one shredded chicken Tostada topped with Lettuce and tomatoes w/ Pico de Gallo, served with rice and beans
Spinach Enchiladas
Two Spinach Enchiladas with tomatoes and onions sautéed topped with ranchero or Verde sauce, & Monterey jack cheese, served with rice and beans
Carne Guisada Combo Plate
Carne guisada plate marinated beef tips, served with tortillas, side salad, beans and rice
Cheese Enchilada and Carne Asada Taco Combo
One Cheese Enchilada & One taco de carne asada, served with guacamole, rice and beans.
Steak Fajita and Shrimp Combo
Steak Fajita and Shrimp served with tortillas, rice and beans
Barbacoa Combo
Barbacoa Plate- shredded beef slow cooked until very tender and succulent served with small salad, rice and beans
Flautas Combo
Flautas- Three Crispy Chicken Flautas Served with Sour Cream and Guacamole w/ a small side salad served with rice and beans
Carne Asada (Grilled Angus Sirlon) Combo
Grilled Angus Sirloin Plate- served with nopalitos, served with rice and beans
Nortenos Combo
Two Fajita Nortenos - Tacos include, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers and grilled jalapenos served with rice and beans
Los Piratas Taco Combo
Two Pirata Tacos filled with our famous pirata style carne asada blended with chorizo, bacon and melted cheese, grilled onions served with rice and beans
Tex Mex Combo
One Crispy Taco and two cheese enchiladas, served with rice and beans
Camarones Rancheros Combo
Fajita Style Shrimp smothered in Ranchero Sauce. Served with Rice and Beans, small side salad and Guacamole
Las Migas Combo
Scrambled Eggs with Corn tostadas, and Cheese served with tortillas, served beans and potatoes.
Tamales (3) - Combo Plate
Tacos Famosos
Prime Tacos
Choice Barbacoa (Beef), Carne Guisada (Beef), Carnitas (Pork), Picadillo & Bean, Picadillo & Potato, Chicharron & egg, Beef Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, Al Pastor, w/side of Ranchero Sauce
Breakfast Tacos - 2 Item -
Choose 2 - Egg, Refried Beans, Cheese, Bacon, Potatoes, Chorizo, Sausage, Spice Sausage, Ham, Mushrooms, Nopales
Breakfast Tacos - 3 Item -
Choose 3 - Egg, Refried Beans, Cheese, Bacon, Potatoes, Chorizo, Sausage, Spice Sausage, Ham, Mushrooms, Nopales
Migas Taco
Scrambled Eggs with Corn tostadas, Cheese
Mini Street Tacos Combo (Four)
Choice of Carne Asada, barbaco, carnitas, al pastor, topped with cilantro and onions, served with rice and beans.
One Shrimp Taco
Burritos
Burrito Mojado (Wet)
14" Flour Tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice & refried Beans smothered / topped with salsa Verde (green) or roja (red)
Prime Time Classic Burrito
14" Flour Tortilla filled with your choice of meat, mexican rice, refried beans, cheese.
The Big Cali Burrito
Try Our Delicious Famous 14" tortilla filled with carne asada, beans, french fries, melted cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole
The BIG ATX Burrito
Large Breakfast Burrito, filled with two scrambled eggs, refried beans, melted mixed cheese, choice of breakfast ham, sausage, bacon, chorizo
Burrito Bowl
Your choice of meat served on top of Mexican Rice & Refried Beans smothered / topped with salsa Verde (green) or Roja (red)
Tortas and Hamburgers
Mexico City Style Torta - La Chilanga with fries
Delicious Mexican Loaded Torta - Slightly toasted Bread w/a layer of refried beans, Carne Asada sirloin steak, ham, chorizo, melted cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes
Torta Hawianna with fries
Delicious Mexican Loaded Torta - Slightly toasted Bread w/a layer of refried beans, Carnitas, Ham melted cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes
Traditional Mexican Cheeseburger, with fries
Ham, bacon, prime Angus beef, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, avocado, grilled jalapenos, mayonnaise, ketchup, & mustard
Double Prime Bacon Cheeseburger, with fries
Double thick cut Bacon topping Two prime Angus beef burger patties served with fresh, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, mayonnaise, ketchup, & mustard.
Prime Time Salchicha Cheeseburger, with fries
Mexican Burger loaded Cheese, Chorizo, split sausage, Angus beef, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, mayonnaise, ketchup, & mustard.
Home Style Burger, with fries
Homestyle Burger Cheese Burger, With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup served with fries.
Las Fajitas
Prime Time Fajitas
Choice of Prime Angus Fajitas or Chicken Fajitas, Fajitas are Served with sautéed Onions, bell peppers, Pico de Gallo and a side of rice and beans and a mini side salad and side of Sour Cream, shredded cheese, guacamole) 3 Tortillas corn or flour P. Person
Fajitas in Ranchero Sauce
Fajitas are Served with sautéed Onions, bell peppers, Pico de Gallo and a side of rice and beans and a mini side salad and side of Sour Cream, shredded cheese, guacamole 3 Tortillas corn or flour P.Person
Veggie Fajitas
Bell peppers, grilled onions, mushrooms, squash, zucchini and tomatoes served with guacamole, Pico de Gallo rice and black beans
Shrimp Fajitas
Served with sautéed Onions, bell peppers, Pico de Gallo and a side of rice and beans and a mini side salad and side of Sour Cream, shredded cheese, guacamole
Fajitas For Two Combo
Breakfast Plates
Steak & Eggs
Strip Steak and two eggs any style served w/ Country Potatoes and Refried Beans
Prime Breakfast Plate
Two Eggs your style topped with Ranchero Sauce, Country Potatoes & Refried Beans , and your choice of any of the two following ingredients (Carne Guisada, Carnitas, Chorizo, Bacon, Sausage, Brisket, Fajita - Steak or Chicken)
Grande Breakfast Especial
Two Scrambled eggs, choice of prime meats with potatoes & beans
Pork Chops & Eggs
Two Grilled Pork Chops with Two Eggs, Potatoes and Refried Beans.
Chicharron & Eggs in Ranchero Sauce Plate
Chicharron & Scrambled Eggs in Ranchero Sauce Plate served with Potatoes and Refried Beans.
Huevos A La Mexicana
Two Scrambled Eggs mixed with Sautéed Jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, served with potatoes and refried beans.
Huevos con Chorizo
Two Scrambled Eggs mixed with Chorizo Mexicano, served with Potatoes, and refried beans.
Enchiladas and Eggs
Two eggs your Choice of Two Cheese, Picadillo, or Chicken w/red or green sauce Enchiladas topped with Queso compuesto (Queso con Carne) served with Potatoes and refried beans.
Pancake Breakfast Special
Served with Two Eggs, Two Bacon Strips or Sausage Links, and Two Fluffy Pancakes. Includes Country Potatoes
The BIG ATX Burrito
Large Breakfast Burrito, filled with two scrambled eggs, refried beans, melted mixed cheese, choice of breakfast ham, sausage, bacon, chorizo
Huevos Rancheros
Salsa Ranchero or Salsa Verde and your choice of bacon or sausage. Accompanied with Potatoes and refried Beans
Chilaquiles
Corn Tortillas chips smothered in Salsa roja or verde tomatillo, topped with Crema Mexicana, queso fresco and a side of onions. Served with potatoes and refried beans.
Sirloin Angus Carne Asada Omelette Steak
Carne Asada, wrapped in Omelette served with fajita style onions & bell peppers topped with cheese, served with potatoes & refried beans
Texas Size Custom Omelette (3 Full Eggs)
Create your own omelette with up to 5 of the following ingredients: tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, spinach, jalapenos, green bell peppers, Monterey jack cheese, mixed cheese blended, ham, sausage, bacon. Accompanied with Potatoes & Refried Beans
Breakfast Torta Sandwich
Served on a Torta - Topped with Refried Beans, 2 Fried Eggs, Cheese, your choice of 1 (one) of the following ingredients. (Country Sausage, Sliced Ham, Bacon, Country Sausage)
Las Migas Combo
Scrambled Eggs with Corn tostadas, and Cheese served with tortillas, served beans and potatoes.
Soups & Salads & Wraps
Al Fresco Wrap
Chicken or choice of meat, choice of Flour or Spinach tortilla sautéed peppers& onions, Pico, guac, mixed greens & spinach
Southwest Chicken Chipotle Wrap
Choice of Flour Tortilla or Spinach with Chipotle Sauce Grilled Chicken Fajita, bacon bits, tomatoes, mixed greens & spinach
Prime Taco Salad
Picadillo or shredded chicken in a taco shell accompanied with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and guacamole
Caldo De Res
Beef Stew Served w/Fresh Corn, Carrots, Potatoes, and a side of Mexican Rice
Caldo De Pollo
Chicken Soup Served w/Fresh Corn, Carrots, Potatoes, and a side of Mexican Rice
Tortilla Soup
Chicken, Tortilla strips, monterrey jack cheese, and sliced avocado in chicken broth.
Menudo
Served w/Tortillas, chopped jalapenos, onions/cilantro and lime on the side.
Bundles
Breakfast Taco Bundle (12 Tacos)
12 Tacos - Choice of any 2 ingredients must be at least 6 of the same and 6 may be of Different 2 ingredients of your selection
Fajita Pack (Serves 4)
Fajitas are Served with sautéed Onions, bell peppers, Pico de Gallo and a side of rice and beans and a mini side salad and side of Sour Cream, shredded cheese, guacamole) 3 Tortillas corn or flour P.Person
12 Tamales
A dozen tamales
Add Sides
Add on's
Drinks
24 Oz Agua Fresca Small
32 OZ Aqua Fresca Large
Mexican Coke
Mexican Pepsi
Bottled Water
Arizona Drink
Can Soda
Small Fountian Drink
Large Fountian Drink
Red Bull
Bang
Gatorade/Powerade Sports Drink
Starbucks Coffee Can
Topo Chico
Tropicana
V8 Bottle Juice
Milk
Coffee
Jarritos
Jumex
Nesquick
Kids Juice Box
Mexican Fanta
Jarritos Fruit Punch
Jarritos Guava
Orange Powerade
Grape Flavored Powerade
Lemon Lime Powerade
White Frost Powerade
Red Zero Sugar Powerade
Green Tea Arizona
Iced Coffee Original Flavor Dunkin Doughnuts
Iced Coffee Mocha Flavor Dunkin Doughnuts 13.70 Oz
New Coca Cola with Coffee 12 Oz Can Refresher
12 Oz Coca Cola Can
12 Oz Diet Coca Cola Can
Tropicana Apple Juice
Tropicana Apple Juice
Chocolate Milk Bottle
Kids Juice Kool Aide Jammers Pouch
Apple Juice Box
Arizona Mucho Mango Bottle
Arizona Watermelon Juice Flavor Bottle
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
11215 S I-35 #120, Austin, TX 78747