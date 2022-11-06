Restaurant header imageView gallery

Prime Taco Grille

No reviews yet

11215 S I-35 #120

Austin, TX 78747

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Tacos - 3 Item -
Prime Tacos
Migas Taco

Appetizers

Guacamole (Small)

$5.89

Fresh Guacamole, mixed with diced tomatoes onions and cilantro

Guacamole (Large)

$8.25

Fresh Guacamole, mixed with diced tomatoes onions and cilantro

Chile Con Queso Compuesto (SM)

$5.89

Queso topped with ground beef and guacamole

Chile Con Queso Compuesto (LG)

$8.25

Queso topped with ground beef and guacamole

Prime Nachos

$8.75

Nachos Topped topped with Refried Beans, Queso & Ground Beef/Picadillo

Prime Nachos Locos

$11.95

Nachos topped with Refried Beans, Queso, and choice of Carne Asada, Barbacoa, Carne Guisada, Stake Fajita or Chicken Fajita, Onions & Jalapenos on the side

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.19

14”Flour Tortilla filled w mixed cheese, served w/ a side of guacamole & sour cream

Prime Quesadilla Loca

$11.25

14" Flour tortilla filled w/Mixed cheese, your choice of Carne Asada, barbacoa, carnitas, picadillo, steak fajita or chicken fajita, accompanied with guacamole and sour cream

Bacon Wrap Shrimp w/Cheese

$11.99

5 Grilled Shrimp wrapped in bacon with melted cheese

Botanitas Mix

$13.99

5 Taquito Dorados (Chicken), Mixed Cheese Quesadilla, bean and cheese nachos, small chile con queso

Plain Queso and Chips (Small)

$5.89

Melted Nacho Cheese

Plain Queso and Chips (Large)

$8.99

Melted Nacho Cheese

Salsa and Chips Large

$6.99

Fresh Red Salsa and Chips

Salsa and Chips Small

$4.99

Fresh Red Salsa and Chips

Loaded Asada Fries

$11.99

Loaded fries, topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.

Powerade Lemon Lime

$2.89

Lemon Lime Flavored Powerade Sports Drink

Platos

Enchiladas 3 Combo Plate

$10.99

Three enchiladas smothered in our delicious ranchero sauce or green tomatillo sauce & melted cheese, served with rice and beans. Choice of Monterrey Jack Cheese, Chicken Fajita, Shredded Chicken, Barbacoa, Shrimp or Carnitas

Ground Beef Crispy 2 Tacos

$9.99

Ground Beef Tacos topped w/lettuce tomatoes, and shredded cheese

Grilled Shrimp Tacos 2 Combo

$11.99

Two Shrimp Tacos with Grilled Colossal Shrimp cabbage, cilantro, onions& creamy chipotle salsa

Steak or Chicken Fajita Taco Combo

$11.99

Two Tacos choice of Fajita Tacos, topped w/lettuce, tomatoes, cheese

Tacos Especial Plate

$10.99

Two Tacos Choice of Carne Guisada, Picadillo, Barbacoa, Carnitas, Veggies, Al Pastor served with a side of your choice (“al fresco - lettuce, tomatoes, cheese” or “Con Onions & Cilantro”)

Regular 2 Enchilada Combo Plate

$9.25

Two enchiladas combo served with side salad, rice and beans.

Fajita Combo Plate

$12.99

Mixed Steak and Chicken Fajita, served with side salad, rice, and beans.

Tejano Combo Plate

$10.25

One Cheese Enchilada, one Crispy Ground Beef Taco al fresco, One Tamale served w/ rice, beans and small side salad -

Tostadas Combo Plate

$9.99

One Bean and Cheese Tostada and one shredded chicken Tostada topped with Lettuce and tomatoes w/ Pico de Gallo, served with rice and beans

Spinach Enchiladas

$10.25

Two Spinach Enchiladas with tomatoes and onions sautéed topped with ranchero or Verde sauce, & Monterey jack cheese, served with rice and beans

Carne Guisada Combo Plate

$11.99

Carne guisada plate marinated beef tips, served with tortillas, side salad, beans and rice

Cheese Enchilada and Carne Asada Taco Combo

$10.99

One Cheese Enchilada & One taco de carne asada, served with guacamole, rice and beans.

Steak Fajita and Shrimp Combo

$13.99

Steak Fajita and Shrimp served with tortillas, rice and beans

Barbacoa Combo

$11.99

Barbacoa Plate- shredded beef slow cooked until very tender and succulent served with small salad, rice and beans

Flautas Combo

$10.99

Flautas- Three Crispy Chicken Flautas Served with Sour Cream and Guacamole w/ a small side salad served with rice and beans

Carne Asada (Grilled Angus Sirlon) Combo

$12.99

Grilled Angus Sirloin Plate- served with nopalitos, served with rice and beans

Nortenos Combo

$11.99

Two Fajita Nortenos - Tacos include, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers and grilled jalapenos served with rice and beans

Los Piratas Taco Combo

$11.99

Two Pirata Tacos filled with our famous pirata style carne asada blended with chorizo, bacon and melted cheese, grilled onions served with rice and beans

Tex Mex Combo

$11.99

One Crispy Taco and two cheese enchiladas, served with rice and beans

Camarones Rancheros Combo

$13.99

Fajita Style Shrimp smothered in Ranchero Sauce. Served with Rice and Beans, small side salad and Guacamole

Las Migas Combo

$9.99

Scrambled Eggs with Corn tostadas, and Cheese served with tortillas, served beans and potatoes.

Tamales (3) - Combo Plate

$9.99

Tacos Famosos

Prime Tacos

$3.69

Choice Barbacoa (Beef), Carne Guisada (Beef), Carnitas (Pork), Picadillo & Bean, Picadillo & Potato, Chicharron & egg, Beef Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, Al Pastor, w/side of Ranchero Sauce

Breakfast Tacos - 2 Item -

$2.69

Choose 2 - Egg, Refried Beans, Cheese, Bacon, Potatoes, Chorizo, Sausage, Spice Sausage, Ham, Mushrooms, Nopales

Breakfast Tacos - 3 Item -

$2.99

Choose 3 - Egg, Refried Beans, Cheese, Bacon, Potatoes, Chorizo, Sausage, Spice Sausage, Ham, Mushrooms, Nopales

Migas Taco

$3.25

Scrambled Eggs with Corn tostadas, Cheese

Mini Street Tacos Combo (Four)

$11.49

Choice of Carne Asada, barbaco, carnitas, al pastor, topped with cilantro and onions, served with rice and beans.

One Shrimp Taco

$4.75

Burritos

Burrito Mojado (Wet)

$11.99

14" Flour Tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice & refried Beans smothered / topped with salsa Verde (green) or roja (red)

Prime Time Classic Burrito

$10.99

14" Flour Tortilla filled with your choice of meat, mexican rice, refried beans, cheese.

The Big Cali Burrito

$12.75

Try Our Delicious Famous 14" tortilla filled with carne asada, beans, french fries, melted cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole

The BIG ATX Burrito

$9.89

Large Breakfast Burrito, filled with two scrambled eggs, refried beans, melted mixed cheese, choice of breakfast ham, sausage, bacon, chorizo

Burrito Bowl

$10.75

Your choice of meat served on top of Mexican Rice & Refried Beans smothered / topped with salsa Verde (green) or Roja (red)

Tortas and Hamburgers

Mexico City Style Torta - La Chilanga with fries

$12.75

Delicious Mexican Loaded Torta - Slightly toasted Bread w/a layer of refried beans, Carne Asada sirloin steak, ham, chorizo, melted cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes

Torta Hawianna with fries

$12.50

Delicious Mexican Loaded Torta - Slightly toasted Bread w/a layer of refried beans, Carnitas, Ham melted cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes

Traditional Mexican Cheeseburger, with fries

$11.99

Ham, bacon, prime Angus beef, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, avocado, grilled jalapenos, mayonnaise, ketchup, & mustard

Double Prime Bacon Cheeseburger, with fries

$12.99

Double thick cut Bacon topping Two prime Angus beef burger patties served with fresh, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, mayonnaise, ketchup, & mustard.

Prime Time Salchicha Cheeseburger, with fries

$12.99

Mexican Burger loaded Cheese, Chorizo, split sausage, Angus beef, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions, mayonnaise, ketchup, & mustard.

Home Style Burger, with fries

$9.99

Homestyle Burger Cheese Burger, With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup served with fries.

Las Fajitas

Prime Time Fajitas

$13.99

Choice of Prime Angus Fajitas or Chicken Fajitas, Fajitas are Served with sautéed Onions, bell peppers, Pico de Gallo and a side of rice and beans and a mini side salad and side of Sour Cream, shredded cheese, guacamole) 3 Tortillas corn or flour P. Person

Fajitas in Ranchero Sauce

$14.99

Fajitas are Served with sautéed Onions, bell peppers, Pico de Gallo and a side of rice and beans and a mini side salad and side of Sour Cream, shredded cheese, guacamole 3 Tortillas corn or flour P.Person

Veggie Fajitas

$12.99

Bell peppers, grilled onions, mushrooms, squash, zucchini and tomatoes served with guacamole, Pico de Gallo rice and black beans

Shrimp Fajitas

$14.99

Served with sautéed Onions, bell peppers, Pico de Gallo and a side of rice and beans and a mini side salad and side of Sour Cream, shredded cheese, guacamole

Fajitas For Two Combo

$23.99

Breakfast Plates

Steak & Eggs

$12.99

Strip Steak and two eggs any style served w/ Country Potatoes and Refried Beans

Prime Breakfast Plate

$10.99

Two Eggs your style topped with Ranchero Sauce, Country Potatoes & Refried Beans , and your choice of any of the two following ingredients (Carne Guisada, Carnitas, Chorizo, Bacon, Sausage, Brisket, Fajita - Steak or Chicken)

Grande Breakfast Especial

$11.99

Two Scrambled eggs, choice of prime meats with potatoes & beans

Pork Chops & Eggs

$12.99

Two Grilled Pork Chops with Two Eggs, Potatoes and Refried Beans.

Chicharron & Eggs in Ranchero Sauce Plate

$10.69

Chicharron & Scrambled Eggs in Ranchero Sauce Plate served with Potatoes and Refried Beans.

Huevos A La Mexicana

$10.69

Two Scrambled Eggs mixed with Sautéed Jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, served with potatoes and refried beans.

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.99

Two Scrambled Eggs mixed with Chorizo Mexicano, served with Potatoes, and refried beans.

Enchiladas and Eggs

$10.99

Two eggs your Choice of Two Cheese, Picadillo, or Chicken w/red or green sauce Enchiladas topped with Queso compuesto (Queso con Carne) served with Potatoes and refried beans.

Pancake Breakfast Special

$11.99

Served with Two Eggs, Two Bacon Strips or Sausage Links, and Two Fluffy Pancakes. Includes Country Potatoes

The BIG ATX Burrito

$9.89

Large Breakfast Burrito, filled with two scrambled eggs, refried beans, melted mixed cheese, choice of breakfast ham, sausage, bacon, chorizo

Huevos Rancheros

$10.69

Salsa Ranchero or Salsa Verde and your choice of bacon or sausage. Accompanied with Potatoes and refried Beans

Chilaquiles

$10.69

Corn Tortillas chips smothered in Salsa roja or verde tomatillo, topped with Crema Mexicana, queso fresco and a side of onions. Served with potatoes and refried beans.

Sirloin Angus Carne Asada Omelette Steak

$12.99

Carne Asada, wrapped in Omelette served with fajita style onions & bell peppers topped with cheese, served with potatoes & refried beans

Texas Size Custom Omelette (3 Full Eggs)

$10.99

Create your own omelette with up to 5 of the following ingredients: tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, spinach, jalapenos, green bell peppers, Monterey jack cheese, mixed cheese blended, ham, sausage, bacon. Accompanied with Potatoes & Refried Beans

Breakfast Torta Sandwich

$9.99

Served on a Torta - Topped with Refried Beans, 2 Fried Eggs, Cheese, your choice of 1 (one) of the following ingredients. (Country Sausage, Sliced Ham, Bacon, Country Sausage)

Las Migas Combo

$9.99

Scrambled Eggs with Corn tostadas, and Cheese served with tortillas, served beans and potatoes.

Soups & Salads & Wraps

Al Fresco Wrap

$10.25

Chicken or choice of meat, choice of Flour or Spinach tortilla sautéed peppers& onions, Pico, guac, mixed greens & spinach

Southwest Chicken Chipotle Wrap

$11.99

Choice of Flour Tortilla or Spinach with Chipotle Sauce Grilled Chicken Fajita, bacon bits, tomatoes, mixed greens & spinach

Prime Taco Salad

$10.99

Picadillo or shredded chicken in a taco shell accompanied with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and guacamole

Caldo De Res

$11.99

Beef Stew Served w/Fresh Corn, Carrots, Potatoes, and a side of Mexican Rice

Caldo De Pollo

$10.69

Chicken Soup Served w/Fresh Corn, Carrots, Potatoes, and a side of Mexican Rice

Tortilla Soup

$9.89

Chicken, Tortilla strips, monterrey jack cheese, and sliced avocado in chicken broth.

Menudo

$12.99

Served w/Tortillas, chopped jalapenos, onions/cilantro and lime on the side.

Bundles

Breakfast Taco Bundle (12 Tacos)

$28.99

12 Tacos - Choice of any 2 ingredients must be at least 6 of the same and 6 may be of Different 2 ingredients of your selection

Fajita Pack (Serves 4)

$41.96

Fajitas are Served with sautéed Onions, bell peppers, Pico de Gallo and a side of rice and beans and a mini side salad and side of Sour Cream, shredded cheese, guacamole) 3 Tortillas corn or flour P.Person

12 Tamales

$18.99

A dozen tamales

Add Sides

Small Rice

$2.00

Small Bean

$2.00

Large Rice

$3.00

Large Bean

$3.00

One whole Roasted Jalapeno Chile Toreado

$0.75

Small Side Grilled Onions

$1.00

Extra Side Of Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Exrta Side Of Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Add on's

Meat Add On

Side Add On

Toppings Add on

Create Item For Charge

Cheese Cake

$2.50

Un (1) Tostada , Bean, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes

$2.89

Drinks

24 Oz Agua Fresca Small

$2.89

32 OZ Aqua Fresca Large

$3.89

Mexican Coke

$3.89

Mexican Pepsi

$3.25

Bottled Water

$1.69

Arizona Drink

$2.89

Can Soda

$1.69

Small Fountian Drink

$2.69

Large Fountian Drink

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.69

Bang

$3.69

Gatorade/Powerade Sports Drink

$2.99

Starbucks Coffee Can

$3.89

Topo Chico

$3.50

Tropicana

$2.25

V8 Bottle Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.69

Coffee

$2.29

Jarritos

$2.99

Jumex

$2.59

Nesquick

$2.59

Kids Juice Box

$1.89

Mexican Fanta

$3.89

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.99

Jarritos Guava

$2.99

Orange Powerade

$2.99

Grape Flavored Powerade

$2.99

Lemon Lime Powerade

$2.99

White Frost Powerade

$2.99

Red Zero Sugar Powerade

$3.19

Green Tea Arizona

$3.29

Iced Coffee Original Flavor Dunkin Doughnuts

$3.69

Iced Coffee Mocha Flavor Dunkin Doughnuts 13.70 Oz

$3.69

New Coca Cola with Coffee 12 Oz Can Refresher

$3.89

12 Oz Coca Cola Can

$1.69

12 Oz Diet Coca Cola Can

$1.69

Tropicana Apple Juice

$2.25

Tropicana Apple Juice

$2.25

Chocolate Milk Bottle

$2.89

Kids Juice Kool Aide Jammers Pouch

$1.89

Apple Juice Box

$1.89

Arizona Mucho Mango Bottle

$2.89

Arizona Watermelon Juice Flavor Bottle

$2.89

Margarita

Margarita Dine In

$6.99

Margarita TO GO

$6.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location

11215 S I-35 #120, Austin, TX 78747

Directions

