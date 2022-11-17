- Home
- /
- Bakersfield
- /
- Prime Time BBQ & Butcher Shop - 1927 20th St
Prime Time BBQ & Butcher Shop 1927 20th St
No reviews yet
1927 20th St
Bakersfield, CA 93301
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Lunch Specials
Sandwiches & Burgers
BBQ Tri Tip Sandwich
Toasted bread, thin sliced BBQ Tri Tip & choice of bbq sauce and/or salsa
BBQ Tri Tip Wrap
Tortilla Wrap, thin sliced BBQ Tri TIp, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese & chipotle mayo
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Toasted Pyrenees Sourdough bread, BBQ Boneless & skinless chicken thighs & choice of bbq sauce and/or salsa
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Tortilla Wrap, BBQ boneless & skinless chicken thighs, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, chipotle mayo
BBQ Chicken Club Sandwich
Toasted Pyrenees Sourdough bread, BBQ boneless & skinless chicken thighs, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Deep Pit Sandwich
Toasted Pyrenees Roll, deep bit style shredded beef & choice of bbq sauce and/or salsa
Cali Cheesesteak Sandwich
Toasted Pyrenees roll, thin sliced BBQ Tri TIp, provolone cheese, caramelized bell peppers & onions
Pastrami Sandwich
Toasted Pyrenees roll, thin sliced grilled pastrami, mayo, mustard, pickles & peppers
J-Lo Pastrami
Toasted Pyrenees roll, thin sliced grilled pastrami, fried pickles, pepperjack cheese, chipotle mayo
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Toasted Brioche Bun, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, Fresh Slaw
Hamburger
Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/3lb Brisket/Chuck blend hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Cheeseburger
Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/3lb Brisket/Chuck blend hamburger patty, your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Western Cheeseburger
Toasted brioche bun, 1/3lb brisket/chuck blend hamburger patty, cheese, onion rings, bacon, bbq sauce
Lettuce Wrap Hamburger
Green leaf lettuce wrap, 1/3lb Brisket/Chuck blend hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Al Pastor Burger
Al Pastor patty, grilled pineapple, grilled onion, grilled jalapenos and mayo on a Brioche bun
Bronx Burger
Bun, patty, pastrami, cheese, pickles, mayo, mustard
Impossible Burger
Toasted Brioche Bun, plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle
Mac'n'Cheese Burger
Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/3lb Brisket/Chuck blend hamburger patty, hot link mac n cheese
3 Little Piggies Burger
Toasted Brioche Bun, gound beef and chorizo patty, hot link, bacon, pepperjack cheese, fresh jalapenos, caramelized onions
Prime Time Burger
Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/3lb Brisket/Chuck blend hamburger patty, cheddar cheese, pastrami, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion rings, bacon bbq sauce
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Choice of Pyrenees sliced bread, Columbus smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo & mustard
Ham Sandwich
Choice of Pyrenees sliced bread, BlcknForest Ham, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo & mustard
BLT
Toasted Pyrenees sourdough sliced bread, thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato
Dry Salami Sandwich
Toasted Pyrenees roll, Columbus Italian dry salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard
Hot Link Sandwich
Toasted Pyrenees roll, two mild links, mustard
BBQ Pork Rib Wrap
Spinach tortilla wrap filled with BBQ Pork Rib Meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese and chipotle mayo
BBQ Meats
1lb BBQ Tri Tip
Sliced Tri Tip
1lb Deep Pit Style Shredded Beef
Chuck beef, cooked overnight, shredded
Ribs Full Rack
Spareribs
1lb Pulled Pork
1lb Boneless and Skinless BBQ Chicken Thighs
1/2lb BBQ Tri Tip
Sliced Tri Tip
1/2lb Deep Pit Style Shredded Beef
Chuck beef, cooked overnight, shredded
Ribs Half Rack
Spareribs
1/2lb Pulled Pork
1/2lb Boness and Skinless BBQ Chicken Thighs
Cooked Chicken Diablo
Unseeded jalapeno, filled w/cream cheese, wrapped in chicken and bacon
Mild Link
Fried Sides
French Fries
Onion Rings
Sweet Potato Fries
Fried Pickle Chips
Breaded & Fried
Fried Green Beans
Breaded & Fried
Prime TIme Fries
French fries, mac'n'cheese sauce, chili beans, chopped tri tip & chopped hot link
Avocado Mojos
Breaded & Deep fried avocado wedges
Jalapeno Torriado
fried jalapeno with seasoning
Zucchini Sticks
Fried Pickle Sticks
Sides
Small Garden Salad
Spring Mix, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, Italian or Ranch dressing
Chili Beans 1/2 Pint
Potato Salad 1/2 Pint
Mayo based, eggs, black olives, cavenders seasoning, dijon mustard, sweet relish, green onion, celery
Macaroni Salad 1/2 Pint
Mayo based, eggs, red bell peppers, cavenders seasoning, dijon mustard, sweet relish, cheddar cheese, green onions, celery
Pasta Salad 1/2 Pint
Bow tie pasta, vinagerette base, tomatoes, olives
Large Garden Salad
Spring Mix, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, Italian or Ranch dressing
Pint of Chili Beans
Pint of Potato Salad
Mayo based, eggs, black olives, cavenders seasoning, dijon mustard, sweet relish, green onion, celery
Pint of Macaroni Salad
Mayo based, eggs, red bell peppers, cavenders seasoning, dijon mustard, sweet relish, cheddar cheese, green onions, celery
Pint of Pasta Salad
Bow tie pasta, vinagerette base, tomatoes, olives
Mac'N'Cheese 1/2 Pint
Diced BBQ milk links, cheese, noodles
Salsa 1/2 Pint
BBQ Sauce 1/2 Pint
Diablo Sauce 1/2 Pint
Pint of Mac'N'Cheese
Diced BBQ milk links, cheese, noodles
Chips
Pint of Salsa
Pint of BBQ Sauce
Pint Diablo Sauce
Extra Roll
Brioche Bun
Sandwich Roll
Salad Dressing Pint
Salad Dressing 1/2 Pint
Green Salsa
Butcher Block
Combo Plates
BBQ Combo Plate #1
BBQ Tri Tip & BBQ Chicken, choice of salad, chili beans & a roll
BBQ Combo Plate #2
BBQ Tri Tip & BBQ Spareribs, choice of salad, chili beans & a roll
BBQ Combo Plate #3
BBQ Boneless & Skinless Chicken thighs & BBQ Spareribs, choice of salad, chili beans & a roll
BBQ Combo Plate #4
BBQ Tri Tip Plate
BBQ Tri Tip, choice of salad, chili beans & a roll
BBQ Rib Plate
BBQ Spareribs, choice of salad, chili beans & a roll
BBQ Boneless Chicken Plate
BBQ Boneless & Skinless Chicken thighs, choice of salad, chili beans & a roll
Deep Pit Beef Combo Plate
Merch & Grocery
Eat Local T Shirt
BBQ Tour Shirt
Prime Time Hat
BBQ Beach Shirt
Luigi's Seasoning
Kickin' Ash BBQ Sauce
Porterhouse & Roast Seasoning 14 oz
Porterhouse & Roast Seasoning 3.25 oz
Chulada Sazonador de Pollo Chicken Seasoning
Chulada Sazonador de Carnes Meat Seasoning
Red Baron Barbecue Spice 14 oz
Red Baron Barbecue Spice 3.25 oz
Lemon Roast & Seafood Seasoning 3.25 oz
Fajita Seasoning 3.25 oz
Teriyaki Marinade
Mexican Marinade
Barbecue Marinade
Lindberg Snider Barbecue Sauce
Ruby's Hot Barbecue Sauce
Sweet & Sour Barbecue Sauce
La Banderita Flour Tortillas
Soda & Water
24oz Fountain Drink
Water
Bubly Cherry
Diet Pepsi Can
Pepsi Can
Mt Dew Can
Dr Pepper Can
Diet Dr Pepper Can
Mineragua Sparkling Water
Jarritos Guava
Jarritos Lime
Jarritos Mandarin
Jarritos Mango
Jarritos Pineapple
Jarritos Tamarind
Coca Cola Glass Bottle
Honest-Black
Stubborn Black Cherry Can
Stubborn Root Beer Can
Stubborn Agave Vanilla Can
Evian Water
Prime Time Case of water
Lunch Specials
Sandwiches & Burgers
BBQ Tri Tip Sandwich
Toasted bread, thin sliced BBQ Tri Tip & choice of bbq sauce and/or salsa
BBQ Tri Tip Wrap
Tortilla Wrap, thin sliced BBQ Tri TIp, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese & chipotle mayo
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Toasted Pyrenees Sourdough bread, BBQ Boneless & skinless chicken thighs & choice of bbq sauce and/or salsa
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Tortilla Wrap, BBQ boneless & skinless chicken thighs, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, chipotle mayo
BBQ Chicken Club Sandwich
Toasted Pyrenees Sourdough bread, BBQ boneless & skinless chicken thighs, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Deep Pit Sandwich
Toasted Pyrenees Roll, deep bit style shredded beef & choice of bbq sauce and/or salsa
Cali Cheesesteak Sandwich
Toasted Pyrenees roll, thin sliced BBQ Tri TIp, provolone cheese, caramelized bell peppers & onions
Pastrami Sandwich
Toasted Pyrenees roll, thin sliced grilled pastrami, mayo, mustard, pickles & peppers
J-Lo Pastrami
Toasted Pyrenees roll, thin sliced grilled pastrami, fried pickles, pepperjack cheese, chipotle mayo
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Toasted Brioche Bun, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, Fresh Slaw
Hamburger
Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/3lb Brisket/Chuck blend hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Cheeseburger
Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/3lb Brisket/Chuck blend hamburger patty, your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Western Cheeseburger
Toasted brioche bun, 1/3lb brisket/chuck blend hamburger patty, cheese, onion rings, bacon, bbq sauce
Lettuce Wrap Hamburger
Green leaf lettuce wrap, 1/3lb Brisket/Chuck blend hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Al Pastor Burger
Al Pastor patty, grilled pineapple, grilled onion, grilled jalapenos and mayo on a Brioche bun
Bronx Burger
Bun, patty, pastrami, cheese, pickles, mayo, mustard
Impossible Burger
Toasted Brioche Bun, plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle
Mac'n'Cheese Burger
Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/3lb Brisket/Chuck blend hamburger patty, hot link mac n cheese
3 Little Piggies Burger
Toasted Brioche Bun, gound beef and chorizo patty, hot link, bacon, pepperjack cheese, fresh jalapenos, caramelized onions
Prime Time Burger
Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/3lb Brisket/Chuck blend hamburger patty, cheddar cheese, pastrami, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion rings, bacon bbq sauce
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Choice of Pyrenees sliced bread, Columbus smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo & mustard
Ham Sandwich
Choice of Pyrenees sliced bread, BlcknForest Ham, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo & mustard
BLT
Toasted Pyrenees sourdough sliced bread, thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato
Dry Salami Sandwich
Toasted Pyrenees roll, Columbus Italian dry salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard
Hot Link Sandwich
Toasted Pyrenees roll, two mild links, mustard
BBQ Meats
1lb BBQ Tri Tip
Sliced Tri Tip
1lb Deep Pit Style Shredded Beef
Chuck beef, cooked overnight, shredded
Ribs Full Rack
Spareribs
1lb Pulled Pork
1lb Boneless and Skinless BBQ Chicken Thighs
1/2lb BBQ Tri Tip
Sliced Tri Tip
1/2lb Deep Pit Style Shredded Beef
Chuck beef, cooked overnight, shredded
Ribs Half Rack
Spareribs
1/2lb Pulled Pork
1/2lb Boness and Skinless BBQ Chicken Thighs
Cooked Chicken Diablo
Unseeded jalapeno, filled w/cream cheese, wrapped in chicken and bacon
Mild Link
Fried Sides
French Fries
Onion Rings
Sweet Potato Fries
Fried Pickle Chips
Breaded & Fried
Fried Green Beans
Breaded & Fried
Prime TIme Fries
French fries, mac'n'cheese sauce, chili beans, chopped tri tip & chopped hot link
Avocado Mojos
Breaded & Deep fried avocado wedges
Jalapeno Torriado
fried jalapeno with seasoning
Zucchini Sticks
Sides
Small Garden Salad
Spring Mix, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, Italian or Ranch dressing
Chili Beans 1/2 Pint
Potato Salad 1/2 Pint
Mayo based, eggs, black olives, cavenders seasoning, dijon mustard, sweet relish, green onion, celery
Macaroni Salad 1/2 Pint
Mayo based, eggs, red bell peppers, cavenders seasoning, dijon mustard, sweet relish, cheddar cheese, green onions, celery
Pasta Salad 1/2 Pint
Bow tie pasta, vinagerette base, tomatoes, olives
Large Garden Salad
Spring Mix, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, Italian or Ranch dressing
Pint of Chili Beans
Pint of Potato Salad
Mayo based, eggs, black olives, cavenders seasoning, dijon mustard, sweet relish, green onion, celery
Pint of Macaroni Salad
Mayo based, eggs, red bell peppers, cavenders seasoning, dijon mustard, sweet relish, cheddar cheese, green onions, celery
Pint of Pasta Salad
Bow tie pasta, vinagerette base, tomatoes, olives
Mac'N'Cheese 1/2 Pint
Diced BBQ milk links, cheese, noodles
MAC N CHEESE
Salsa 1/2 Pint
BBQ Sauce 1/2 Pint
Diablo Sauce 1/2 Pint
Pint of Mac'N'Cheese
Diced BBQ milk links, cheese, noodles
Chips
Pint of Salsa
Pint of BBQ Sauce
Pint Diablo Sauce
Extra Roll
Brioche Bun
Sandwich Roll
Combo Plates
BBQ Combo Plate #1
BBQ Tri Tip & BBQ Chicken, choice of salad, chili beans & a roll
BBQ Combo Plate #2
BBQ Tri Tip & BBQ Spareribs, choice of salad, chili beans & a roll
BBQ Combo Plate #3
BBQ Boneless & Skinless Chicken thighs & BBQ Spareribs, choice of salad, chili beans & a roll
BBQ Combo Plate #4
BBQ Tri Tip Plate
BBQ Tri Tip, choice of salad, chili beans & a roll
BBQ Rib Plate
BBQ Spareribs, choice of salad, chili beans & a roll
BBQ Boneless Chicken Plate
BBQ Boneless & Skinless Chicken thighs, choice of salad, chili beans & a roll
Soda & Water
24oz Fountain Drink
Water
Bubly Cherry
Diet Pepsi Can
Pepsi Can
Mt Dew Can
Dr Pepper Can
Diet Dr Pepper Can
Mineragua Sparkling Water
Jarritos Guava
Jarritos Lime
Jarritos Mandarin
Jarritos Mango
Jarritos Pineapple
Jarritos Tamarind
Coca Cola Glass Bottle
Honest-Black
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1927 20th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301