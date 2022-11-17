Restaurant header imageView gallery

Prime Time BBQ & Butcher Shop 1927 20th St

review star

No reviews yet

1927 20th St

Bakersfield, CA 93301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Lunch Specials

PULLED PORK LUNCH SPECIAL TUESDAY

$15.55Out of stock

CALI CHEESESTEAK LUNCH SPECIAL THURSDAY

$15.55

TRI TIP SANDWICH LUNCH SPECIAL FRIDAY

$15.55Out of stock

Sandwiches & Burgers

BBQ Tri Tip Sandwich

$10.95

Toasted bread, thin sliced BBQ Tri Tip & choice of bbq sauce and/or salsa

BBQ Tri Tip Wrap

$11.55

Tortilla Wrap, thin sliced BBQ Tri TIp, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese & chipotle mayo

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Toasted Pyrenees Sourdough bread, BBQ Boneless & skinless chicken thighs & choice of bbq sauce and/or salsa

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.75

Tortilla Wrap, BBQ boneless & skinless chicken thighs, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, chipotle mayo

BBQ Chicken Club Sandwich

$11.55

Toasted Pyrenees Sourdough bread, BBQ boneless & skinless chicken thighs, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Deep Pit Sandwich

$10.75

Toasted Pyrenees Roll, deep bit style shredded beef & choice of bbq sauce and/or salsa

Cali Cheesesteak Sandwich

$11.25

Toasted Pyrenees roll, thin sliced BBQ Tri TIp, provolone cheese, caramelized bell peppers & onions

Pastrami Sandwich

$11.75

Toasted Pyrenees roll, thin sliced grilled pastrami, mayo, mustard, pickles & peppers

J-Lo Pastrami

$12.95

Toasted Pyrenees roll, thin sliced grilled pastrami, fried pickles, pepperjack cheese, chipotle mayo

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.95

Toasted Brioche Bun, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, Fresh Slaw

Hamburger

$9.55

Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/3lb Brisket/Chuck blend hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Cheeseburger

$9.95

Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/3lb Brisket/Chuck blend hamburger patty, your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Western Cheeseburger

$11.95

Toasted brioche bun, 1/3lb brisket/chuck blend hamburger patty, cheese, onion rings, bacon, bbq sauce

Lettuce Wrap Hamburger

$9.25

Green leaf lettuce wrap, 1/3lb Brisket/Chuck blend hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Al Pastor Burger

$9.50

Al Pastor patty, grilled pineapple, grilled onion, grilled jalapenos and mayo on a Brioche bun

Bronx Burger

$14.95

Bun, patty, pastrami, cheese, pickles, mayo, mustard

Impossible Burger

$11.75

Toasted Brioche Bun, plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle

Mac'n'Cheese Burger

$11.50

Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/3lb Brisket/Chuck blend hamburger patty, hot link mac n cheese

3 Little Piggies Burger

$15.95

Toasted Brioche Bun, gound beef and chorizo patty, hot link, bacon, pepperjack cheese, fresh jalapenos, caramelized onions

Prime Time Burger

$17.95

Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/3lb Brisket/Chuck blend hamburger patty, cheddar cheese, pastrami, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion rings, bacon bbq sauce

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Turkey Sandwich

$9.95

Choice of Pyrenees sliced bread, Columbus smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo & mustard

Ham Sandwich

$9.95

Choice of Pyrenees sliced bread, BlcknForest Ham, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo & mustard

BLT

$9.95

Toasted Pyrenees sourdough sliced bread, thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato

Dry Salami Sandwich

$9.50

Toasted Pyrenees roll, Columbus Italian dry salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard

Hot Link Sandwich

$8.75

Toasted Pyrenees roll, two mild links, mustard

BBQ Pork Rib Wrap

$8.95

Spinach tortilla wrap filled with BBQ Pork Rib Meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese and chipotle mayo

BBQ Meats

1lb BBQ Tri Tip

$28.00

Sliced Tri Tip

1lb Deep Pit Style Shredded Beef

$18.00

Chuck beef, cooked overnight, shredded

Ribs Full Rack

$25.00

Spareribs

1lb Pulled Pork

$16.00

1lb Boneless and Skinless BBQ Chicken Thighs

$15.00

1/2lb BBQ Tri Tip

$14.00

Sliced Tri Tip

1/2lb Deep Pit Style Shredded Beef

$9.00

Chuck beef, cooked overnight, shredded

Ribs Half Rack

$12.50

Spareribs

1/2lb Pulled Pork

$8.00

1/2lb Boness and Skinless BBQ Chicken Thighs

$7.50

Cooked Chicken Diablo

$4.25

Unseeded jalapeno, filled w/cream cheese, wrapped in chicken and bacon

Mild Link

$1.75

Fried Sides

French Fries

$3.95

Onion Rings

$5.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Fried Pickle Chips

$5.50

Breaded & Fried

Fried Green Beans

$4.50

Breaded & Fried

Prime TIme Fries

$3.95

French fries, mac'n'cheese sauce, chili beans, chopped tri tip & chopped hot link

Avocado Mojos

$5.00

Breaded & Deep fried avocado wedges

Jalapeno Torriado

$0.75

fried jalapeno with seasoning

Zucchini Sticks

$4.50

Fried Pickle Sticks

$5.50Out of stock

Sides

Small Garden Salad

$4.50

Spring Mix, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, Italian or Ranch dressing

Chili Beans 1/2 Pint

$3.00

Potato Salad 1/2 Pint

$3.00

Mayo based, eggs, black olives, cavenders seasoning, dijon mustard, sweet relish, green onion, celery

Macaroni Salad 1/2 Pint

$3.00

Mayo based, eggs, red bell peppers, cavenders seasoning, dijon mustard, sweet relish, cheddar cheese, green onions, celery

Pasta Salad 1/2 Pint

$3.00Out of stock

Bow tie pasta, vinagerette base, tomatoes, olives

Large Garden Salad

$7.50

Spring Mix, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, Italian or Ranch dressing

Pint of Chili Beans

$6.00

Pint of Potato Salad

$6.00

Mayo based, eggs, black olives, cavenders seasoning, dijon mustard, sweet relish, green onion, celery

Pint of Macaroni Salad

$6.00

Mayo based, eggs, red bell peppers, cavenders seasoning, dijon mustard, sweet relish, cheddar cheese, green onions, celery

Pint of Pasta Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Bow tie pasta, vinagerette base, tomatoes, olives

Mac'N'Cheese 1/2 Pint

$4.00

Diced BBQ milk links, cheese, noodles

Salsa 1/2 Pint

$3.00

BBQ Sauce 1/2 Pint

$3.00

Diablo Sauce 1/2 Pint

$3.00

Pint of Mac'N'Cheese

$8.00

Diced BBQ milk links, cheese, noodles

Chips

$1.50

Pint of Salsa

$6.00

Pint of BBQ Sauce

$6.00

Pint Diablo Sauce

$6.00

Extra Roll

$0.75

Brioche Bun

$1.25

Sandwich Roll

$1.25

Salad Dressing Pint

$6.00

Salad Dressing 1/2 Pint

$3.00

Green Salsa

$6.00

Butcher Block

Memorial Day BBQ Pack

$50.00

Castello Extra Creamy Blue Cheese Wedge

$6.69

SRF Beef Frankfurters

$9.99

Combo Plates

BBQ Combo Plate #1

$22.50

BBQ Tri Tip & BBQ Chicken, choice of salad, chili beans & a roll

BBQ Combo Plate #2

$22.50

BBQ Tri Tip & BBQ Spareribs, choice of salad, chili beans & a roll

BBQ Combo Plate #3

$22.50

BBQ Boneless & Skinless Chicken thighs & BBQ Spareribs, choice of salad, chili beans & a roll

BBQ Combo Plate #4

$24.00

BBQ Tri Tip Plate

$19.50

BBQ Tri Tip, choice of salad, chili beans & a roll

BBQ Rib Plate

$18.50

BBQ Spareribs, choice of salad, chili beans & a roll

BBQ Boneless Chicken Plate

$18.50

BBQ Boneless & Skinless Chicken thighs, choice of salad, chili beans & a roll

Deep Pit Beef Combo Plate

$18.50

Dessert

Peach Cobbler

$3.95

Cheesecake

$4.00

Cornerstone Bakery Cookie

$3.25

Merch & Grocery

Eat Local T Shirt

$20.00

BBQ Tour Shirt

$10.00

Prime Time Hat

$20.00

BBQ Beach Shirt

$20.00

Luigi's Seasoning

$12.99

Kickin' Ash BBQ Sauce

$9.99

Porterhouse & Roast Seasoning 14 oz

$5.99

Porterhouse & Roast Seasoning 3.25 oz

$2.99

Chulada Sazonador de Pollo Chicken Seasoning

$4.99

Chulada Sazonador de Carnes Meat Seasoning

$4.99

Red Baron Barbecue Spice 14 oz

$5.99

Red Baron Barbecue Spice 3.25 oz

$2.99

Lemon Roast & Seafood Seasoning 3.25 oz

$2.99

Fajita Seasoning 3.25 oz

$2.99

Teriyaki Marinade

$3.99

Mexican Marinade

$3.99

Barbecue Marinade

$3.99

Lindberg Snider Barbecue Sauce

$3.99

Ruby's Hot Barbecue Sauce

$3.99

Sweet & Sour Barbecue Sauce

$3.99

La Banderita Flour Tortillas

$2.99

Soda & Water

24oz Fountain Drink

$3.75

Water

$0.50

Bubly Cherry

$1.25

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.25

Pepsi Can

$1.25

Mt Dew Can

$1.25

Dr Pepper Can

$1.25

Diet Dr Pepper Can

$1.25

Mineragua Sparkling Water

$2.00

Jarritos Guava

$2.00

Jarritos Lime

$2.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.00

Jarritos Mango

$2.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.00

Jarritos Tamarind

$2.00

Coca Cola Glass Bottle

$2.75

Honest-Black

$3.00

Stubborn Black Cherry Can

$2.00

Stubborn Root Beer Can

$2.00

Stubborn Agave Vanilla Can

$2.00

Evian Water

$2.75

Prime Time Case of water

$9.99

Customer Mods

CUSTOMER HERE

CUSTOMER ADD ON

ORDER CHANGE

Lunch Specials

PULLED PORK LUNCH SPECIAL TUESDAY

$18.75Out of stock

CALI CHEESESTEAK LUNCH SPECIAL THURSDAY

$18.75

TRI TIP SANDWICH LUNCH SPECIAL FRIDAY

$18.75Out of stock

Sandwiches & Burgers

BBQ Tri Tip Sandwich

$13.13

Toasted bread, thin sliced BBQ Tri Tip & choice of bbq sauce and/or salsa

BBQ Tri Tip Wrap

$13.69

Tortilla Wrap, thin sliced BBQ Tri TIp, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese & chipotle mayo

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.19

Toasted Pyrenees Sourdough bread, BBQ Boneless & skinless chicken thighs & choice of bbq sauce and/or salsa

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$12.81

Tortilla Wrap, BBQ boneless & skinless chicken thighs, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, chipotle mayo

BBQ Chicken Club Sandwich

$13.44

Toasted Pyrenees Sourdough bread, BBQ boneless & skinless chicken thighs, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Deep Pit Sandwich

$12.81

Toasted Pyrenees Roll, deep bit style shredded beef & choice of bbq sauce and/or salsa

Cali Cheesesteak Sandwich

$13.44

Toasted Pyrenees roll, thin sliced BBQ Tri TIp, provolone cheese, caramelized bell peppers & onions

Pastrami Sandwich

$14.06

Toasted Pyrenees roll, thin sliced grilled pastrami, mayo, mustard, pickles & peppers

J-Lo Pastrami

$15.94

Toasted Pyrenees roll, thin sliced grilled pastrami, fried pickles, pepperjack cheese, chipotle mayo

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.88

Toasted Brioche Bun, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, Fresh Slaw

Hamburger

$11.56

Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/3lb Brisket/Chuck blend hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Cheeseburger

$12.19

Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/3lb Brisket/Chuck blend hamburger patty, your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Western Cheeseburger

$14.94

Toasted brioche bun, 1/3lb brisket/chuck blend hamburger patty, cheese, onion rings, bacon, bbq sauce

Lettuce Wrap Hamburger

$11.25

Green leaf lettuce wrap, 1/3lb Brisket/Chuck blend hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Al Pastor Burger

$11.88

Al Pastor patty, grilled pineapple, grilled onion, grilled jalapenos and mayo on a Brioche bun

Bronx Burger

$17.44

Bun, patty, pastrami, cheese, pickles, mayo, mustard

Impossible Burger

$14.38

Toasted Brioche Bun, plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle

Mac'n'Cheese Burger

$14.38

Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/3lb Brisket/Chuck blend hamburger patty, hot link mac n cheese

3 Little Piggies Burger

$19.94

Toasted Brioche Bun, gound beef and chorizo patty, hot link, bacon, pepperjack cheese, fresh jalapenos, caramelized onions

Prime Time Burger

$22.44

Toasted Brioche Bun, 1/3lb Brisket/Chuck blend hamburger patty, cheddar cheese, pastrami, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion rings, bacon bbq sauce

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.13

Turkey Sandwich

$11.88

Choice of Pyrenees sliced bread, Columbus smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo & mustard

Ham Sandwich

$11.88

Choice of Pyrenees sliced bread, BlcknForest Ham, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo & mustard

BLT

$11.88

Toasted Pyrenees sourdough sliced bread, thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato

Dry Salami Sandwich

$11.88

Toasted Pyrenees roll, Columbus Italian dry salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, mustard

Hot Link Sandwich

$10.63

Toasted Pyrenees roll, two mild links, mustard

BBQ Meats

1lb BBQ Tri Tip

$32.50

Sliced Tri Tip

1lb Deep Pit Style Shredded Beef

$22.50

Chuck beef, cooked overnight, shredded

Ribs Full Rack

$30.00

Spareribs

1lb Pulled Pork

$20.00

1lb Boneless and Skinless BBQ Chicken Thighs

$16.25

1/2lb BBQ Tri Tip

$16.25

Sliced Tri Tip

1/2lb Deep Pit Style Shredded Beef

$11.25

Chuck beef, cooked overnight, shredded

Ribs Half Rack

$15.00

Spareribs

1/2lb Pulled Pork

$10.00

1/2lb Boness and Skinless BBQ Chicken Thighs

$8.13

Cooked Chicken Diablo

$4.94

Unseeded jalapeno, filled w/cream cheese, wrapped in chicken and bacon

Mild Link

$1.88

Fried Sides

French Fries

$4.94

Onion Rings

$6.88

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.88

Fried Pickle Chips

$5.63

Breaded & Fried

Fried Green Beans

$6.88

Breaded & Fried

Prime TIme Fries

$4.94

French fries, mac'n'cheese sauce, chili beans, chopped tri tip & chopped hot link

Avocado Mojos

$8.13

Breaded & Deep fried avocado wedges

Jalapeno Torriado

$0.94

fried jalapeno with seasoning

Zucchini Sticks

$5.63

Sides

Small Garden Salad

$5.63

Spring Mix, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, Italian or Ranch dressing

Chili Beans 1/2 Pint

$3.75

Potato Salad 1/2 Pint

$3.75

Mayo based, eggs, black olives, cavenders seasoning, dijon mustard, sweet relish, green onion, celery

Macaroni Salad 1/2 Pint

$3.75

Mayo based, eggs, red bell peppers, cavenders seasoning, dijon mustard, sweet relish, cheddar cheese, green onions, celery

Pasta Salad 1/2 Pint

$3.75Out of stock

Bow tie pasta, vinagerette base, tomatoes, olives

Large Garden Salad

$9.38

Spring Mix, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, Italian or Ranch dressing

Pint of Chili Beans

$7.50

Pint of Potato Salad

$7.50

Mayo based, eggs, black olives, cavenders seasoning, dijon mustard, sweet relish, green onion, celery

Pint of Macaroni Salad

$7.50

Mayo based, eggs, red bell peppers, cavenders seasoning, dijon mustard, sweet relish, cheddar cheese, green onions, celery

Pint of Pasta Salad

$7.50Out of stock

Bow tie pasta, vinagerette base, tomatoes, olives

Mac'N'Cheese 1/2 Pint

$5.00

Diced BBQ milk links, cheese, noodles

MAC N CHEESE

$4.00+

Salsa 1/2 Pint

$3.75

BBQ Sauce 1/2 Pint

$3.75

Diablo Sauce 1/2 Pint

$3.75

Pint of Mac'N'Cheese

$10.00

Diced BBQ milk links, cheese, noodles

Chips

$1.88

Pint of Salsa

$7.50

Pint of BBQ Sauce

$7.50

Pint Diablo Sauce

$7.50

Extra Roll

$0.94

Brioche Bun

$1.56

Sandwich Roll

$1.56

Combo Plates

BBQ Combo Plate #1

$26.88

BBQ Tri Tip & BBQ Chicken, choice of salad, chili beans & a roll

BBQ Combo Plate #2

$26.88

BBQ Tri Tip & BBQ Spareribs, choice of salad, chili beans & a roll

BBQ Combo Plate #3

$26.88

BBQ Boneless & Skinless Chicken thighs & BBQ Spareribs, choice of salad, chili beans & a roll

BBQ Combo Plate #4

$30.00

BBQ Tri Tip Plate

$23.13

BBQ Tri Tip, choice of salad, chili beans & a roll

BBQ Rib Plate

$21.88

BBQ Spareribs, choice of salad, chili beans & a roll

BBQ Boneless Chicken Plate

$21.88

BBQ Boneless & Skinless Chicken thighs, choice of salad, chili beans & a roll

Dessert

Peach Cobbler

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Cornerstone Bakery Cookie

$4.06

Merch

Eat Local T Shirt

$25.00

BBQ Tour Shirt

$12.50

Prime Time Hat

$25.00

BBQ Beach Shirt

$25.00

Soda & Water

24oz Fountain Drink

$4.38

Water

$0.63

Bubly Cherry

$1.56

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.56

Pepsi Can

$1.56

Mt Dew Can

$1.56

Dr Pepper Can

$1.56

Diet Dr Pepper Can

$1.56

Mineragua Sparkling Water

$2.50

Jarritos Guava

$2.50

Jarritos Lime

$2.50

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.50

Jarritos Mango

$2.50

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.50

Jarritos Tamarind

$2.50

Coca Cola Glass Bottle

$3.44

Honest-Black

$3.75

Beer

Corona Premier

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Customer Mods

CUSTOMER HERE

CUSTOMER ADD ON

ORDER CHANGE

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1927 20th St, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Victor's Mexican Grill - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
1901 20th St Suite A Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurantnext
Radio Sandwich
orange starNo Reviews
1229 19TH ST. Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurantnext
The 18hundred
orange star4.4 • 437
1800 Chester Ave Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurantnext
THE PADRE HOTEL - 1702 18th St.
orange starNo Reviews
1702 18th St. Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurantnext
Zama Latin American Cuisine - 1623 19th st suite 100
orange starNo Reviews
1623 19 th st suite 100 bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurantnext
Slice of Italy - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
2543 F St. BAKERSFIELD, CA 93301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bakersfield

Tahoe Joe's
orange star4.2 • 3,047
9000 Ming Avenue Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
Nuestro Mexico Restaurant - 716 21st st. Bakersfield CA 93301
orange star4.6 • 1,285
716 21st st. Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurantnext
Sonder
orange star4.2 • 1,034
9500 Brimhall Road Bakersfield, CA 93312
View restaurantnext
Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar
orange star4.3 • 1,003
10650 Stockdale Highway Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
Bocados Sushi Bar - 1300 Coffee Rd.
orange star4.5 • 817
1300 coffe rd Bakersfield, CA 93308
View restaurantnext
Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar - 9000 Ming Ave
orange star4.0 • 597
9000 Ming Ave Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bakersfield
Tehachapi
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Porterville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Ojai
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Tulare
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Valencia
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Santa Clarita
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Visalia
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Moorpark
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston