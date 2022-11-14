Restaurant header imageView gallery

Prime Time North

review star

No reviews yet

12301 US-41

Evansville, IN 47725

Order Again

Popular Items

Prime Chicken Salad
Pretzel Sticks
Boneless Chicken Wings

Appetizers

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$14.49

Topped with BBQ sauce, blackened chicken, caramelized red onions, white cheddar cheese, and topped with green onions.

Beer Cheese 2oz

$1.49

Our Unique blend of Samual Adams Boston Lager and Aged Cheddar Cheese

Beer Cheese 4oz

Beer Cheese 4oz

$2.49

Our Unique blend of Samual Adams Boston Lager and Aged Cheddar Cheese

Bone In Chicken Wings

Bone In Chicken Wings

$13.49Out of stock

1 lb of fresh never frozen chicken wings with your choice of sauce

Boneless Chicken Wings

Boneless Chicken Wings

$13.49

12 nuggets

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$14.49

Pulled chicken tossed in traditional buffalo sauce topped with onion straws and bleu cheese drizzle

Cheesy Tater Tot Pile

Cheesy Tater Tot Pile

$10.49

A pile of tots dripping with melted cheddar cheese and topped with bacon, green onions, and sour cream.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.49

Our dill pickle spears halved then breaded and fried crisp, served with our smoky ranch

Pork Sliders

Pork Sliders

$14.49

3 wet pulled pork sliders with onion straws. 2oz each

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$11.49

A classic pretzel stick, 4 to a serving. Beer cheese is made with Sam Adams.

Prime Chips

Prime Chips

$2.49

Side order of our house made pub chips

Prime Mini Corndogs

Prime Mini Corndogs

$10.49

An adult sized portion served with our honey mustard dressing for dipping

Prime Pub Chip Nacho

Prime Pub Chip Nacho

$10.49

House made pub chips with our beer cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream drizzle and green onions.

Prime Sliders

Prime Sliders

$14.49

3 of our specialty sliders made with fresh ground beef and ground ribeye, topped with cheddar cheese, prime sauce and onion straws. 2oz each

Prime Sticks

Prime Sticks

$12.49

3 large wedges, cut and breaded in house - we use a panko breading so there is a nice crunch.

Prime's Irresistible Pork Shanks

$23.49

3 pieces

Spicy Italian Flatbread

Spicy Italian Flatbread

$14.49

Topped with Italian seasoned ground beef, marinara, mozzarella cheese and red pepper flakes

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$12.49

Hand breaded beef ravioli with house marinara or alfredo-even St. Louis is jealous!

Soups & Salads

Broccoli Cheese

Broccoli Cheese

$6.49Out of stock

Lots of broccoli, topped with shredded cheddar

Prime's French Onion

Prime's French Onion

$7.49

Not your traditional FOS, served with garlic croutons and melted smoked gouda

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$3.49

romaine, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and red onion

Side Caeser Salad

Side Caeser Salad

$3.49

romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing on side

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$6.49

A fresh bed of romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and caeser dressing on the side.

Prime Chicken Salad

Prime Chicken Salad

$12.49

Romaine lettuce, shredded white cheddar cheese, eggs, roma tomatoes, onion strings and topped with grilled or fried chicken. Pretzel stick and dressing on side.

Prime Rib Steak Salad

Prime Rib Steak Salad

$15.49

Romaine lettuce, chopped prime rib, blue cheese, roma tomatoes, eggs, onion strings, and served a pretzel stick and on the side.

Prime Chef Salad

Prime Chef Salad

$12.49

Chopped romaine lettuce, chopped ham, chopped turkey, bacon, white cheddar cheese, roma tomatoes, eggs, onion strings, and served with smoky ranch dressing on the side.

Side Chili

Side Chili

$6.49

Burgers, Sandwiches & Roll Ups

Black & Bleu

Black & Bleu

$16.49

Half pound prime patty with hickory smoked bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, caramelized onion and bleu cheese dressing.

BLT

BLT

$12.49

Six slices of applewood smoked bacon, roma tomato, chopped romaine with mayo on a toasted sourdough bun

Chicken Ceaser Wrap

Chicken Ceaser Wrap

$10.49

Chopped chicken and romaine with parmesan cheese and garlic breading tossed in caeser dressing.

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Wrapped with chopped chicken, shredded cheddar, caramelized red onion, roma tomato, and chopped romaine with smoky ranch.

Mac Daddy

Mac Daddy

$18.49

Our half pound patty topped with our award winning cheesy mac, bacon, onion straws and a light drizzle of BBQ sauce

Meat the Heat

Meat the Heat

$16.49

Half pound prime patty with bacon, plenty of jalapeño peppers and heat spice to give you the heat you need. Not for the faint of heart of timid of stomach!

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$16.49

Half pound prime patty, grilled sliced portobellos, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and a garlic aioli on a brioche bun

Prima Vera Wrap

Prima Vera Wrap

$9.49

An all veggie grilled wrap featuring yellow squash, zucchini, red onion, roasted red peppers, alfredo sauce and parmesan cheese.

Prime Dip

Prime Dip

$19.49

Thin shaved prime rib with melted smoked gouda and onion straws on garlic toasted baguette and cream horseradish on the side.

Prime Dip with Peppers and Onions

Prime Dip with Peppers and Onions

$20.49

Thin shaved Prime Rib with melted smoked gouda with roasted red peppers and grilled onion on garlic toasted sourdough with au jus and creamy horseradish on the side

Primo Mozzerella Burger

Primo Mozzerella Burger

$16.49

Our half pound patty with a friend mozzarella wedge, house marinara and a touch of parmesan.

The Chicken

The Chicken

$13.49

Grilled blackened chicken with bacon, smoked gouda, roma tomato, and chopped romaine on a garlic toasted baguette.

The Classic

The Classic

$15.49

Half pound prime patty with roma tomatoes, chopped romaine, red onion and mayonnaise.

The Club

The Club

$12.49

Thick sliced ham, turkey and bacon with cheddar cheese, caramelized red onion, roma tomato, chopped romaine and prime sauce served on a baguette.

The Pork

The Pork

$14.49

Pulled pork tossed in BBQ sauce with onion straws on a toasted Brioche bun.

The Prime Burger

The Prime Burger

$19.49

Half pound prime patty with pulled pork, hickory smoked bacon, onion straws, smoked gouda cheese and prime sauce. 8oz patty, 4oz of wet pulled pork, 4 pieces of thick cut bacon

Meatball Sub

$11.49

Prime Rib Available after 4:00 PM

Ruby Cut

$21.49

A smaller cut for lighter appetites. Around 8oz

The Prime Cut

$27.49

Our most popular around 12oz

Meet the Meat Cut

$31.49

A large cut that tips the scale past a pound. Around 16oz

Entrees

Shrimp Dinner

Shrimp Dinner

$17.49

12 tail off shrimp Sautéed. Choose from regular, blackened, or lemon pepper seasoning

Salmon

Salmon

$19.49

Seabass filet, seasoned with blackened pepper or lemon pepper and sautéed.

Ravioli

Ravioli

Jumbo Beef or cheese ravioli topped with marinara or alfredo.

Sirloin 6oz

Sirloin 6oz

$18.49

6 oz prime sirloin with house seasoning

Ribeye 12oz

Ribeye 12oz

$25.49

12 oz hand cut house seasoned ribeye

Filet 8oz

Filet 8oz

$30.49

8oz prime filet with house seasoning

Smothered Chicken

Smothered Chicken

$23.49

2 6oz seasoned and sautéed chicken breasts smothered in roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and cheddar cheese

Entree Cheesy Mac

Entree Cheesy Mac

$15.49

Entree portion of cheddar and smoked gouda cheese and macaroni topped with garlic breadcrumbs and thick cut hickory smoked bacon and green onions

Lighter Fare

Lighter Fare

$15.49

Your choice of grilled chicken, shrimp or burger patty on a bed of chopped romaine with one side veg

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$19.49

Blackened chicken with fettuccini mixed with alfredo sauce and red peppers

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$20.49

Fried chicken breast on top of fettuccini alfredo topped with house marinara

Steak Portobello Alfredo

Steak Portobello Alfredo

$20.49

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$7.49

6 nuggets and a side

Kids Cheese Ravioli Alfredo

$7.49

3 jumbo cheese ravioli topped with alfredo

Kids Cheese Ravioli Marinara

$7.49

3 jumbo cheese ravioli topped with marinara

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$7.49

8 mini corn dogs and a side

Kids Prime Mac & Cheese

$7.49

kid sized cheesy mac

Kids Pizza Flatbread

$7.49

Topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese.

Kids Prime Sliders

$9.49

2 beef sliders with cheese and a side

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$7.49

kid sized portion of fettuccini alfredo

Kids Fettuccine Marinara

$7.49

Kids Beef Ravioli Alfredo

$8.49

3 jumbo beef ravioli with alfredo

Kids Beef Ravioli Marinara

$8.49

3 jumbo beef ravioli with marinara

Sides

$ Chips

$2.00

$ Prime Cheesy Mac

$4.99

White cheddar macaroni, smoked gouda, topped with garlic breadcrumbs, and crumbled thick cut bacon.

$ Mashed Potatoes

$ Mashed Potatoes

$2.99
$ Side French Fries

$ Side French Fries

$2.99

$ Side Tater Tots

$2.99

$ Broccoli

$2.99

$ Seasonal Vegetable

$2.99

Zucchini, squash, red onion, roasted red peppers.

$ Applesauce

$2.99

$ Add House Salad

$1.99

$ Add Caesar Salad

$1.99

No Side

$ Add Chicken

$3.99

$ Add Steak

$3.99

$$ Side House Salad

$2.99

$$ Side Caesar

$2.99

$ Add Extra Alfredo

$0.99

$ Add Extra Marinara

$0.99

$$ Breadstick

$1.99

$ Baked Potato

$2.99

$ Loaded Baked Potato

$4.99

$ Add Prime Rib

$3.99

$ Add Pulled pork 4 oz

$3.99

$ Add Pulled pork 2 oz

$1.99

$ Loaded Mashed Potato

$4.99

$$ Onion Straws side

$1.00

$ Add Shrimp

$3.99

$ Add Bacon

$1.99

$ Add Tomato Basil Soup

$2.99Out of stock

$ Add Broccoli Soup

$2.99Out of stock

$ Add Prime Onion Soup

$3.99

$Misc Toppers

$1.99

$Add Salmon

$8.99

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12301 US-41, Evansville, IN 47725

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

