Prime Time 5023 13 Avenue

Popular Items

SESAME CHICKEN

LEAILL SHISHI / THURSDAY NIGHT

CHULENT

$5.50+
OVERNIGHT POTATO KUGEL

$5.49
THE BEST KISHKA

$2.50+
COMBO - chulent kugel kishkah

$14.99
YERUSHALMI KUGEL

$5.99
SPECIAL 9X13 CHULENT

$39.99

SPECIAL 9X13 CHULENT + 8 SODA CANS

$49.99

SPECIAL 9X13 CHULENT + SODA CANS + 8 EGGROLLS

$74.99
SLICES PICKLES

$3.75+
COLESLAW

$4.25+
PICO DE GALLO

$5.95+

SWEETIME

FRESHLY CUT WATERMELON 12 oz

$4.49
FRESHLY CUT PINEAPPLE 12 oz

$4.99
FRESHLY BAKED CHOCOLATE HALVA RUGALLACH

$5.49
FRESHLY BAKED CHOCOLATE RUGALLACH

$5.49Out of stock

FRESHLY BAKED PEACH COBBLER TARTS

$5.99Out of stock

FRESHLY BAKED CHOCCOLATE SOUFFLES TARTS

$5.99Out of stock

FRESHLY BAKED LEMON MERENGUE TARTS

$5.99Out of stock
FRESHLY BAKED PECAN TARTS

$5.99
CINNAMON BUNS 4 PIECES

$5.99

APPETIZER

CRISPY SWEET BEEF

$14.00

Crispi Beef chips, shredded onion carrots, w. Sweet sauce

CRISPY SWEET CHICKEN

$13.75

Crispi Chicken chips, shredded onion carrots, w. Sweet sauce

3 CORNDOG ~ WITH A SPECIAL HOMADE SAUCE

$14.50
NACHO GUAC

$16.49

Nachos, Chilli Beef and guacomoli

CRUNCHY MINI EGGROLL 10 PC w sweet chili sauce

$11.99
PRIME BEEF FRIES

$16.95+

Fresh made fries topped w. Pulled beef

CHILLI BEEF FRIES

$12.95

Fresh made seasoned fries topped with chilli beef

GARLIC FRIES

$9.95Out of stock

Fresh made, straight cut, Garlic dill fries

CRISPY CHICKEN NUGGETS

$14.95

Chicken cut to shape, breaded, deep fry, w. Side Russian sauce

CRISPY CAULIFLOWER

$12.00

fresh checked cauliflower, chef battered , Golden crums, chef sauce

CRISPY BROCCOLI

$12.00
CRISPY WILD MUSHROOM

$12.00

Wild mushrooms, marineted, breaded, chef sauce

HOME M DUMPLING

$12.00+

Savory ball of dough, ground Chicken filling, steamed to order,

CRISPY ONION RINGS

$9.95

Fresh onion ring, home butterd w. Golden crumbs

BEEF CRUNCHY EGGROLL

$5.00+

Ground beef filling eggroll

PASTRAMI CRUNCY EGGROLL

$5.99+
HOME MADE FRIES

$6.96

Fresh made, straight cut, salty fries

BEEF EMPANADAS

$8.95+

Spicy Mexican style w home made sauce on the side (each aprx 1.3 oz)

PULLED BEEF DUMPLINGS (20 pc)

$10.95

20 pieces (apx each piece 0.5 - 0.75 oz) w home made dumpling sauce

HEIMISH BEEF KREPLACH (10 PC)

$10.00Out of stock

Slow cook pulled beef kreplach 10 pieces (1.6 oz each)

SALADS / BOWLS

CHICKEN SALAD

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Breast , w. lettuce , Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice,

SCHNITZEL SALAD

$19.00

Breadded Chicken fry , w. lettuce , Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice,

STEAK SALAD

$20.95

Chopped RibEye steak, w. lettuce , Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice,

PULLED BEEF SALAD

$24.95

Pulled Brisket w. lettuce , Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice,

BABY CHICKEN SALAD

$20.95

Grilled Baby Chicken, w. lettuce , Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice,

GRILLED PASTRAMI SALAD

$20.95

Grilled slice Pastrami , w. lettuce , Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice,

PRIME BURRITO BOWL

$20.95

Rice Bowl, Choice Of Protein, Pico De Gallo, House made Guac, Shredded Lettuce

BURGERS

CLASSIC BEEF

$17.45

Served w, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice

DOUBLE BEEF

$20.95

Double Patty, Served w, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice

PULLED BRISKET & BEEF

$24.95

Served w, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice

PASTRAMI & BEEF

$18.95

Served w, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice

BEEF & GUAC

$19.95

Serve w, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice

PORTOBELLO & BEEF

$18.95

Chef Bland Patty, Caramelized Portobello & Onion, Serve w, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice

ASIAN KITCHEN

SESAME CHICKEN

$19.00

Coated Chicken cut to shape, wok done with sesame sauce.