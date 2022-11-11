- Home
- /
- Brooklyn
- /
- Park Slope
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Prime Time - 5023 13 Avenue
Prime Time 5023 13 Avenue
No reviews yet
5023 13th Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11219
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
LEAILL SHISHI / THURSDAY NIGHT
SWEETIME
FRESHLY CUT WATERMELON 12 oz
FRESHLY CUT PINEAPPLE 12 oz
FRESHLY BAKED CHOCOLATE HALVA RUGALLACH
FRESHLY BAKED CHOCOLATE RUGALLACH
FRESHLY BAKED PEACH COBBLER TARTS
FRESHLY BAKED CHOCCOLATE SOUFFLES TARTS
FRESHLY BAKED LEMON MERENGUE TARTS
FRESHLY BAKED PECAN TARTS
CINNAMON BUNS 4 PIECES
APPETIZER
CRISPY SWEET BEEF
Crispi Beef chips, shredded onion carrots, w. Sweet sauce
CRISPY SWEET CHICKEN
Crispi Chicken chips, shredded onion carrots, w. Sweet sauce
3 CORNDOG ~ WITH A SPECIAL HOMADE SAUCE
NACHO GUAC
Nachos, Chilli Beef and guacomoli
CRUNCHY MINI EGGROLL 10 PC w sweet chili sauce
PRIME BEEF FRIES
Fresh made fries topped w. Pulled beef
CHILLI BEEF FRIES
Fresh made seasoned fries topped with chilli beef
GARLIC FRIES
Fresh made, straight cut, Garlic dill fries
CRISPY CHICKEN NUGGETS
Chicken cut to shape, breaded, deep fry, w. Side Russian sauce
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER
fresh checked cauliflower, chef battered , Golden crums, chef sauce
CRISPY BROCCOLI
CRISPY WILD MUSHROOM
Wild mushrooms, marineted, breaded, chef sauce
HOME M DUMPLING
Savory ball of dough, ground Chicken filling, steamed to order,
CRISPY ONION RINGS
Fresh onion ring, home butterd w. Golden crumbs
BEEF CRUNCHY EGGROLL
Ground beef filling eggroll
PASTRAMI CRUNCY EGGROLL
HOME MADE FRIES
Fresh made, straight cut, salty fries
BEEF EMPANADAS
Spicy Mexican style w home made sauce on the side (each aprx 1.3 oz)
PULLED BEEF DUMPLINGS (20 pc)
20 pieces (apx each piece 0.5 - 0.75 oz) w home made dumpling sauce
HEIMISH BEEF KREPLACH (10 PC)
Slow cook pulled beef kreplach 10 pieces (1.6 oz each)
SALADS / BOWLS
CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled Chicken Breast , w. lettuce , Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice,
SCHNITZEL SALAD
Breadded Chicken fry , w. lettuce , Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice,
STEAK SALAD
Chopped RibEye steak, w. lettuce , Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice,
PULLED BEEF SALAD
Pulled Brisket w. lettuce , Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice,
BABY CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled Baby Chicken, w. lettuce , Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice,
GRILLED PASTRAMI SALAD
Grilled slice Pastrami , w. lettuce , Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice,
PRIME BURRITO BOWL
Rice Bowl, Choice Of Protein, Pico De Gallo, House made Guac, Shredded Lettuce
BURGERS
CLASSIC BEEF
Served w, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice
DOUBLE BEEF
Double Patty, Served w, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice
PULLED BRISKET & BEEF
Served w, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice
PASTRAMI & BEEF
Served w, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice
BEEF & GUAC
Serve w, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice
PORTOBELLO & BEEF
Chef Bland Patty, Caramelized Portobello & Onion, Serve w, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, Sauce of your choice