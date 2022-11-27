Prime Farm To Table
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
From snout to tail and land to sea, Prime features local and sustainable ingredients for Farm-to-Table cuisine! Offering healthy options perfect for your lifestyle including dishes that are vegan, gluten-free, vegetarian, keto, whole 30, and more!
Location
5810 Long Prairie Rd #200,, Flower Mound,, TX 75028
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Highland Village - 4061 Barton Creek #110
No Reviews
4061 Barton Creek #110 Highland Village, TX 75077
View restaurant
The Brass Tap - Highland Village TX
No Reviews
4151 Waller Creek Highland Village, TX 75077
View restaurant
Zalat Pizza (Flower Mound - Long Prairie)
4.5 • 85
5801 Long Prairie Rd Flower Mound, TX 75028
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Flower Mound,
More near Flower Mound,