  • Home
  • /
  • Eureka
  • /
  • PrimeTime Bar and Grill - 719 7th street
Main picView gallery

PrimeTime Bar and Grill 719 7th street

review star

No reviews yet

719 7th street

Eureka, SD 57437

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Chicken Drummies

$5.49+

Cheese Sticks

$4.99+

Breaded Mushroom

$4.99+

Corn Nuggets

$4.49+

Mini Tacos

$5.49+

Onion Rings

$4.49+

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.49+

Spicy Cheese Balls

$4.99+

Fried Pickles

$4.99+

Cowboy Bites

$4.99+Out of stock

Snake Bites

$5.49+

Cheese Curds

$4.99+

Egg Rolls

$4.99+

Junk Basket

$21.99

Cheese sticks, breaded mushrooms, corn nuggets, Jalapeno poppers, onion rings, mini tacos

Breaded Cauliflower

$8.99+

Fries

$2.99+

Chicken Strips

$7.99

Pickle Fries

$8.99

Fried Cheese

$9.99

Sweet potato fries

$4.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheese Burger

$7.00

Cali Burger

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo

Bacon Cheese Burger

$8.00

Mush Swiss Burger

$8.00

Patty Melt

$8.00

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$9.00

BBQ Burger

$8.00

Cheese tomato, cole slaw onion and BBQ sauce

Club Sandwich

$8.00

Turkey,Ham Bacon lettuce, tomato, lettuce and mayo

Biker Burger

$13.99

Cheese burger, Hashbrowns, bacon, mushrooms, onion, pickled jalapenos and egg.

Crispy Ckn Sandwich

$7.00

Grilled Ckn Sandwich

$7.00

BLT

$6.00

Hamburger

$6.50

Reuben

$8.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Ckn Bacon Ranch Wrap

$7.00

Walleye Burger

$9.00

Pizza

Taco Pizza

$17.99

3-Meat Pizza

$17.99

Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99

Bacon Cheese Burger Pizza

$17.99

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$14.99

Build - A - Pizza

$14.99

Cheese Pizza

$14.99

Supreme

$17.99

Gluten Free

$13.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.99

Slice

$2.50

3 Bread Sticks

$2.99

Box of breadsticks

$8.99

Pizza buffet

$9.99

Rueben Pizza

$17.99

Jalapeño cheese breadsticks

$9.99

Breakfast Pizza

$13.99

Dinners

Sirloin Steak Dinner

$18.99

Ribeye Steak Dinner

$21.99

Sirloin Steak & Shrimp Dinner

$22.99

Ribeye Steak & Shrimp Dinner

$24.99

Prime Rib Dinner

$23.99

HB Steak Dinner

$15.99

Grilled Ckn Breasts Dinner

$13.99

Big Bob Cod Filet Dinner

$14.99

5-Butterfly Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

Baskets

21 Shrimp Bskt

$10.99

Walleye Bskt

$13.99

Adult Ckn Nugget Bskt

$9.99

Soups & Salads

Crispy Ckn Salad

$9.99

Grilled Ckn Salad

$9.99

Taco Salad

$9.99

Chili

$4.00

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Bowl of Soup

$4.00

Kneopla Soup

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.99

Chef Salad

$9.99

Salad Bar (Dinner)

$10.99Out of stock

Salad Bar (Lunch)

$9.99Out of stock

Salad Bar (Kids Under 10)

$6.99Out of stock

Salad Bar (Add to Dinner)

$4.99Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Hashbrowns

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Macaroni Salad

$1.99

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Mushrooms

$1.00

Onions

$1.00

Mushrooms and Onion

$2.00

1/2 Fries

$1.99

Potato Rounds

$3.99

Curly Fries

$3.99

Green Bean Fries

$3.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Kids Menu

Kids Corn Dogs/fries

$7.99

Kids Ckn Nuggets/fries

$7.99

Kids Cheese Tater Tots/fries

$7.99

Kids Fish Sticks/fries

$7.99Out of stock

Kids Ckn Strips/fries

$7.99

Kids Hamburger/fries

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger/fries

$7.99

Kids 1 Egg and Toast

$5.99

Kids 3 Silver Dollar Pancakes and 1 Egg

$5.99

Kids 1 French Toast, 1 Egg and 1 Meat

$6.99

Kids 1 Egg, Choice of Potato and Choice of Meat

$7.99

Kids 1 Pancake, and 1 Egg

$6.99

Kids 2 Scrambled Eggs W/ Cheese Hashbrowns and 1 slice Toast

$6.99

Dinner Specials

Hand Cut Fries

$1.50

10 Boneless Wings

$11.00

10 Traditional Smoked Wings/ hand cut fries

$13.00

15 Boneless

$16.50

15 Traditional Smoked Wings

$19.50

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$14.99

Chicken or Ham Dinner

$14.99

Coconut Shrimp

$10.99

Fish Sand & Fries

$9.99

Garlic Butter Shrimp

$16.99

Lasagna

$10.99

Meat Loaf Dinner

$12.99

Pork Chop Dinner

$15.99Out of stock

Shephard's Pie

$9.99

Sliders

$2.00

Spaghetti

$9.99

Surf & Turf

$23.99

Swedish Meatballs & Noodles

$9.99

Cheese Enchilada Plate

$13.99

Goulash

$9.99

Ham & Steak w/Cheesy Potato

$12.99

Ham Steak with Mashed Potato and Mac and Cheese

$12.99

Pork Loin

$14.99

2 Tacos with Potato Rounds

$7.99

Fried Chicken

$14.99

Walleye filet or fingers Dinner

$14.99

Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

$14.99

Corned Beef Dinner

$13.99

Pork ribeye dinner

$16.99

Country Fried Steak

$14.99

NY Strip with Shrimp

$24.99Out of stock

Big Bob Cod

$14.99

Cheese Button Plate

$9.99

Smoked Chicken

$16.99

Lazy Cheese Buttons

$11.99

Country Haystack

$12.99

(Adult) Taco Bar All You Can Eat

$12.99Out of stock

(Kids) Taco Bar All You Can Eat

$6.99Out of stock

(adult) spaghetti bar all you can eat

$12.99

(Kids) spaghetti bar all you can eat

$6.99

(Adult) Goulash all you can eat

$12.99

(Kids) Goulash all you can eat

$6.99

Street Tacos

$11.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99

Rotisserie chicken

$16.99

Barbecue brisket

$18.99

Star Card Menu

SC Hamburger

SC Chicken Strips

SC Grilled Ham & Cheese

SC Chef Salad

SC Crispy Chicken Salad

SC 1/2 Hot Beef Combo

SC BLT

SC Special of the Day

SC Water

SC Milk

SC OJ

SC Coffee

SC Hashbrowns

SC Side Salad

SC 1 Egg and Toast

SC 1 French Toast, 1 Egg, Choice of Meat

SC 1 Pancake, 1 Egg, Choice of Meat

SC 1 Egg, Hashbrowns Choice of Meat and 1 Toast

SC Biscuit and Gravy, 1 Egg

SC 1 Biscuit and Gravy

SC 2 Eggs and Toast

SC 2 Pancakes

SC 2 French Toast

Desserts

Ice Cream Cone

$1.99

Ice Cream Cup

$2.99

Cheesecake (Salted Carmal)

$2.99

Cheesecake (Blueberry)

$2.99

Chocolate Pudding

$1.99

Sundae

$3.99

Lunch Specials

Hot Beef Combo

$10.99

1/2 Hot Beef Combo

$6.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich with Fries

$8.99

Taco Wrap

$9.99

21 Shrimp

$10.99

BLT with Fries

$9.99

Taco Salad

$9.99

Hot Ham and Swiss and Fries

$9.99

French Dip with Curly Fries

$9.99

2 Tacos with Rice and Beans

$8.99

Nachos

$10.99

Ham Steak with Mashed Potato and Mac and Cheese

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Kneophla Soup & Grilled Ham and Cheese

$9.99

Steak Sandwich with Fries

$9.99

Kneophla Hot Dish

$9.99

Grilled Cheese & Chili

$9.99

Grill Cheese & Tomato Soup

$9.99

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.99

Sloppy Joe with Chips

$8.99

BBQ Pork Sand & Fries

$9.99

BBQ Beef Wrap & Fries

$8.99

Meatloaf Sandwich with Fries

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich with Fries

$8.99

BBQ Rib Sandwich with Fries

$8.99

Crispy chicken bacon Swiss sandwich

$9.99

Philly Cheese Steak Sub and Fries

$9.99

Cheese Button Plate

$10.99Out of stock

Chicken Strips and Gravy with Fries

$9.99

Beef Stew Bread Bowl

$10.99

Fish Sandwich with Fries

$9.99

Chili Bread Bowl

$9.99

Gyro

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Roast Beef Melt

$9.99

Hot Ham and Swiss with Chips

$8.99

Chicken Quesadillas

$8.99

Smoked Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Beef Stroganoff

$9.99

Chili queso burger

$9.99

Country fried chicken bowl

$9.99

Chicken sliders with mac & cheese

$9.99

Totchos

$9.99

Philly Cheese Steak Fries

$10.99

Pork sliders with curly fries

$9.99

Grilled Cheese Brisket

$12.00

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Meatball sub

$9.00

Snacks

M & Ms

$1.99

Snickers

$1.99

Jack Links

$2.99

Peanuts

$0.50

Pistachio

$2.99

Pickled Sausage

$2.99

Chips

$1.99

Beer Nuts

$2.99

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

French

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Sourcream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Avocado Ranch

$0.50

PrimeTime Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Sweet and Sour

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Daily Breakfast

1 Egg and toast

$3.99

2 Eggs and toast

$4.99

2 Eggs, hashbrowns and toast

$7.99

2 Eggs choice of meat, and toast

$7.99

2 Eggs Choice of meat, hashbrowns and toast

$8.99

Eureka Scramble

$8.99

Lumberjack Special

$12.99

Farmers Haystack

$10.99

Steak and Eggs

$17.99

Classic Breakfast Sandwich

$9.99

1 Pancake and 1 Egg

$4.50

2 Pancakes and 2 Eggs

$7.99

2 Pancakes

$5.75

3 Pancakes

$6.75

2 Pancakes with choice of meat

$8.25

2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs with choice meat

$10.25

2 French Toast

$5.75

3 French Toast

$6.75

2 French Toast, 2 Eggs, 2 Sausage links and Toast

$11.99

2 French Toast with choice of Meat

$8.25

1 Pancake or 1 French Toast with 1 Egg and choice of Meat

$7.99

2 Biscuits with Sausage Gravy

$6.99

2 Biscuits with Gravy, 2 Eggs and choice of Potato

$12.99

Deluxe Breakfast Sandwich

$11.99

Ham and cheese omelette

$8.99

Breakfast Buffet

Adult All You Can Eat

$13.99Out of stock

Kids All You Can Eat

$8.99Out of stock

Breakfast Sides

1 Slice Toast

$1.25

2 Slice Toast

$2.50

1 Egg

$1.99

1 Bacon

$1.99

2 Bacon

$3.99

1 Sausage Link

$1.99

2 Sausage Link

$3.99

Hashbrowns

$3.99

Breakfast Potato Rounds

$3.99

1 Extra Biscuit

$2.00

Side of Gravy

$2.99

1 Pancake

$2.99

1 French Toast

$2.99

Strawberry Topping and Whipped Cream

$2.75

N/A Beverage

1919 Root Beer

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Brisk Iced Tea

$1.25

Coffee

$1.25

Coke

$1.25

Crush

$1.25

Diet 7-up

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Diet Mt Dew

$1.25

Diet Pepsi

$1.25

Dole Lemonade

$2.00

Dole Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Mellow Yellow

$1.25

Mt Dew

$1.25

Mug Root Beer

$1.25

Pepsi

$1.25

Pure Leaf Raspberry Tea

$2.00

Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Sprite

$1.25

Squirt

$1.25

Tap Water

6 Pack Pop

$4.00

Tea

$1.25

Orange Juice

$3.99

Kids Orange Juice

$1.25

Milk

$2.29

Liquid Ice

$5.00

Hot Cocoa

$1.50

Glass Tomato Juice

$4.99

Cranberry

$3.99

Cappuccino French Vanillia

$1.50

Cappuccino English Toffee

$1.50

Kids Milk

$1.25

Milk Shake

$4.99

Apple Juice

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.29

Bag of ice

$3.99

Red Bull

$5.00

5.5 Can Tomato juice

$1.50

Lg Orange Juice

$4.99

To Go

To Go

$0.50

Draft

Bud Light (DFT)

$2.25

Michelob Ultra (DFT)

$2.25

Amber Bock (DFT)

$2.75

Big Wave (DFT)

$2.75

Alaskan Amber (DFT)

$2.75

Stella Artois (DFT)

$2.75

Tomato Juice

$0.50

Orange Juice

$0.50

Pitcher Bud Light (DFT)

$10.00

Pitcher Michelob (DFT)

$10.00

Pitcher Big Wave (DFT)

$11.00

Pitcher Amber Bock (DFT)

$11.00

Pitcher Alaskan Amber (DFT)

$11.00

Pitcher Stella Artois (DFT)

$11.00

Bottled

Budweiser (BTL)

$3.50

Bud Light (BTL)

$3.50

Bud Light Lime (BTL)

$3.50

Budweiser Select 55 (BTL)

$3.50

Bud Light Chelada (BTL)

$4.00

Busch Light (BTL)

$3.50

Miller Light (BTL)

$3.50

Michelob Golden Light (BTL)

$3.50

Michelob Ultra (BTL)

$3.50

Coors Banquet (BTL)

$3.50

Coors Light (BTL)

$3.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon (BTL)

$3.50

Grain Belt Premium (BTL)

$3.50

Grain Belt Nordeast (BTL)

$3.50

Bush N/A (BTL)

$3.50

Dos Equis (BTL)

$4.00

Corona Extra (BTL)

$4.00

Blue Moon (BTL)

$4.00

Leinenkugel (BTL)

$4.00

Angry Orchard (BTL)

$4.00

Samual Adams (BTL)

$4.00

Deschutes (BTL)

$4.00

Fat Tire (BTL)

$4.00

Wood Chuck (BTL)

$4.00

Heineken (BTL)

$4.00

Hamms (BTL)

$3.50

Miller Genuine Draft (BTL)

$3.50

Guinness (BTL)

$4.00

Old Milwaukee (BTL)

$3.50

Key Stone (BTL)

$3.50

Budweiser Zero (BTL)

$3.50

Mike's Hard Lemonade (BTL)

$4.00

Bootlegger

$4.00

Canned

Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade

$4.00

Bud Light Seltzer Strawberry

$4.00

Bud Light Seltzer Black Cherry

$4.00

Bud Light Seltzer Peach

$4.00

Corona Seltzer Blackchery Lime

$4.00

Corona Seltzer Mango

$4.00

Corona Seltzer Tropical Lime

$4.00

Corona Seltzer Cherry

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.50

Truly Berry Punch

$4.50

Truly Fruit Punch

$4.50

Truly Citrus Punch

$4.50

Truly Tropical Punch

$4.50

Cut Water

$5.50

Bud Light Seltzer Pumpkin Spice

$4.50

Bud Light Seltzer Maple Pear

$4.50

Bud Light Seltzer Toasted Marshmallow

$4.50

Rebel Hard Coffee

$5.50

Jack Daniels & Cola

$5.50

Malibu Splash

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.50

PBR Tea

$5.00

PBR Hard Coffee

$5.00

Bud Light Next

$3.50

Bud Light Next

$4.50

Blueberry lager Grain belt

$4.00

Jamison Ginger and Lime

$5.50

Malibu Strawberry Daiquiri

$5.50

Carbliss blk Raspberry

$5.50

Nutrl

$5.50

Smirnoff ice

$5.50

White claw

$4.50

To Go Beer

6 Pack To Go

$21.00

12 Pack To Go

$42.00

6 Pack Speciality

$23.00

Brand

Marlboro Reds

$12.00

Marlboro Lights

$12.00

Marlboro Menthol

$12.00

Camel Crush

$12.00

Mystery Shot

Dollar Shot

$1.00

Price

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$15

$15.00

$20

$20.00

$25

$25.00

$30

$30.00

$35

$35.00

$40

$40.00

$45

$45.00

$50

$50.00

$55

$55.00

$60

$60.00

$65

$65.00

$70

$70.00

$75

$75.00

$80

$80.00

$85

$85.00

$90

$90.00

$95

$95.00

$100

$100.00

$125

$125.00

$150

$150.00

$175

$175.00

$200

$200.00

Shot

Shot

$2.00

Shirts

Shirts

$20.00

Hats

Hats

$20.00

Coozies

Coozies

$4.00

Buy A Round for the Kitchen

Buy A Round for the Kitchen

$6.00

Food

Tachos

$9.50

Pulled Pork Basket

$9.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Cheeseburger Basket

$9.50

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Hamburger Basket

$8.50

Hamburger

$7.00

Cheese Curds

$9.50

Pop

$1.50

Chips

$1.50

Grilled Cheese Brisket

$10.50

Grilled Cheese Brisket Basket

$12.00

Taco

$3.00

Walking Taco

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Beer

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

719 7th street, Eureka, SD 57437

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

PrimeTime Bar and Grill Food Truck - 719 7th street
orange starNo Reviews
719 7th street Eureka, SD 57437
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Eureka
Bismarck
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Fargo
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Moorhead
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Minot
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Battle Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
East Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Sioux Falls
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
Rapid City
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston