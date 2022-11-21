PrimeTime Bar and Grill 719 7th street
719 7th street
Eureka, SD 57437
Appetizers
Chicken Drummies
$5.49+
Cheese Sticks
$4.99+
Breaded Mushroom
$4.99+
Corn Nuggets
$4.49+
Mini Tacos
$5.49+
Onion Rings
$4.49+
Jalapeno Poppers
$5.49+
Spicy Cheese Balls
$4.99+
Fried Pickles
$4.99+
Cowboy Bites
$4.99+Out of stock
Snake Bites
$5.49+
Cheese Curds
$4.99+
Egg Rolls
$4.99+
Junk Basket
$21.99
Cheese sticks, breaded mushrooms, corn nuggets, Jalapeno poppers, onion rings, mini tacos
Breaded Cauliflower
$8.99+
Fries
$2.99+
Chicken Strips
$7.99
Pickle Fries
$8.99
Fried Cheese
$9.99
Sweet potato fries
$4.99
Burgers & Sandwiches
Cheese Burger
$7.00
Cali Burger
$8.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo
Bacon Cheese Burger
$8.00
Mush Swiss Burger
$8.00
Patty Melt
$8.00
Jalapeno Popper Burger
$9.00
BBQ Burger
$8.00
Cheese tomato, cole slaw onion and BBQ sauce
Club Sandwich
$8.00
Turkey,Ham Bacon lettuce, tomato, lettuce and mayo
Biker Burger
$13.99
Cheese burger, Hashbrowns, bacon, mushrooms, onion, pickled jalapenos and egg.
Crispy Ckn Sandwich
$7.00
Grilled Ckn Sandwich
$7.00
BLT
$6.00
Hamburger
$6.50
Reuben
$8.00
Grilled Ham & Cheese
$6.00
Grilled Cheese
$5.00
Fish Sandwich
$8.99
Ckn Bacon Ranch Wrap
$7.00
Walleye Burger
$9.00
Pizza
Taco Pizza
$17.99
3-Meat Pizza
$17.99
Hawaiian Pizza
$17.99
Bacon Cheese Burger Pizza
$17.99
BBQ Chicken Pizza
$14.99
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
$14.99
Build - A - Pizza
$14.99
Cheese Pizza
$14.99
Supreme
$17.99
Gluten Free
$13.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
$17.99
Slice
$2.50
3 Bread Sticks
$2.99
Box of breadsticks
$8.99
Pizza buffet
$9.99
Rueben Pizza
$17.99
Jalapeño cheese breadsticks
$9.99
Breakfast Pizza
$13.99
Dinners
Soups & Salads
Crispy Ckn Salad
$9.99
Grilled Ckn Salad
$9.99
Taco Salad
$9.99
Chili
$4.00
Cup of Soup
$3.00
Bowl of Soup
$4.00
Kneopla Soup
$4.00
Side Salad
$3.99
Chef Salad
$9.99
Salad Bar (Dinner)
$10.99Out of stock
Salad Bar (Lunch)
$9.99Out of stock
Salad Bar (Kids Under 10)
$6.99Out of stock
Salad Bar (Add to Dinner)
$4.99Out of stock
Sides
Kids Menu
Kids Corn Dogs/fries
$7.99
Kids Ckn Nuggets/fries
$7.99
Kids Cheese Tater Tots/fries
$7.99
Kids Fish Sticks/fries
$7.99Out of stock
Kids Ckn Strips/fries
$7.99
Kids Hamburger/fries
$7.99
Kids Cheeseburger/fries
$7.99
Kids 1 Egg and Toast
$5.99
Kids 3 Silver Dollar Pancakes and 1 Egg
$5.99
Kids 1 French Toast, 1 Egg and 1 Meat
$6.99
Kids 1 Egg, Choice of Potato and Choice of Meat
$7.99
Kids 1 Pancake, and 1 Egg
$6.99
Kids 2 Scrambled Eggs W/ Cheese Hashbrowns and 1 slice Toast
$6.99
Dinner Specials
Hand Cut Fries
$1.50
10 Boneless Wings
$11.00
10 Traditional Smoked Wings/ hand cut fries
$13.00
15 Boneless
$16.50
15 Traditional Smoked Wings
$19.50
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
$14.99
Chicken or Ham Dinner
$14.99
Coconut Shrimp
$10.99
Fish Sand & Fries
$9.99
Garlic Butter Shrimp
$16.99
Lasagna
$10.99
Meat Loaf Dinner
$12.99
Pork Chop Dinner
$15.99Out of stock
Shephard's Pie
$9.99
Sliders
$2.00
Spaghetti
$9.99
Surf & Turf
$23.99
Swedish Meatballs & Noodles
$9.99
Cheese Enchilada Plate
$13.99
Goulash
$9.99
Ham & Steak w/Cheesy Potato
$12.99
Ham Steak with Mashed Potato and Mac and Cheese
$12.99
Pork Loin
$14.99
2 Tacos with Potato Rounds
$7.99
Fried Chicken
$14.99
Walleye filet or fingers Dinner
$14.99
Stuffed Cabbage Rolls
$14.99
Corned Beef Dinner
$13.99
Pork ribeye dinner
$16.99
Country Fried Steak
$14.99
NY Strip with Shrimp
$24.99Out of stock
Big Bob Cod
$14.99
Cheese Button Plate
$9.99
Smoked Chicken
$16.99
Lazy Cheese Buttons
$11.99
Country Haystack
$12.99
(Adult) Taco Bar All You Can Eat
$12.99Out of stock
(Kids) Taco Bar All You Can Eat
$6.99Out of stock
(adult) spaghetti bar all you can eat
$12.99
(Kids) spaghetti bar all you can eat
$6.99
(Adult) Goulash all you can eat
$12.99
(Kids) Goulash all you can eat
$6.99
Street Tacos
$11.99
Shrimp Alfredo
$16.99
Rotisserie chicken
$16.99
Barbecue brisket
$18.99
Star Card Menu
SC Hamburger
SC Chicken Strips
SC Grilled Ham & Cheese
SC Chef Salad
SC Crispy Chicken Salad
SC 1/2 Hot Beef Combo
SC BLT
SC Special of the Day
SC Water
SC Milk
SC OJ
SC Coffee
SC Hashbrowns
SC Side Salad
SC 1 Egg and Toast
SC 1 French Toast, 1 Egg, Choice of Meat
SC 1 Pancake, 1 Egg, Choice of Meat
SC 1 Egg, Hashbrowns Choice of Meat and 1 Toast
SC Biscuit and Gravy, 1 Egg
SC 1 Biscuit and Gravy
SC 2 Eggs and Toast
SC 2 Pancakes
SC 2 French Toast
Desserts
Lunch Specials
Hot Beef Combo
$10.99
1/2 Hot Beef Combo
$6.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich with Fries
$8.99
Taco Wrap
$9.99
21 Shrimp
$10.99
BLT with Fries
$9.99
Taco Salad
$9.99
Hot Ham and Swiss and Fries
$9.99
French Dip with Curly Fries
$9.99
2 Tacos with Rice and Beans
$8.99
Nachos
$10.99
Ham Steak with Mashed Potato and Mac and Cheese
$10.99
Grilled Chicken Salad
$9.99
Kneophla Soup & Grilled Ham and Cheese
$9.99
Steak Sandwich with Fries
$9.99
Kneophla Hot Dish
$9.99
Grilled Cheese & Chili
$9.99
Grill Cheese & Tomato Soup
$9.99
Chili Cheese Dog
$8.99
Sloppy Joe with Chips
$8.99
BBQ Pork Sand & Fries
$9.99
BBQ Beef Wrap & Fries
$8.99
Meatloaf Sandwich with Fries
$9.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwich with Fries
$8.99
BBQ Rib Sandwich with Fries
$8.99
Crispy chicken bacon Swiss sandwich
$9.99
Philly Cheese Steak Sub and Fries
$9.99
Cheese Button Plate
$10.99Out of stock
Chicken Strips and Gravy with Fries
$9.99
Beef Stew Bread Bowl
$10.99
Fish Sandwich with Fries
$9.99
Chili Bread Bowl
$9.99
Gyro
$9.99
Crispy Chicken Salad
$9.99
Roast Beef Melt
$9.99
Hot Ham and Swiss with Chips
$8.99
Chicken Quesadillas
$8.99
Smoked Pork Sandwich
$9.99
Beef Stroganoff
$9.99
Chili queso burger
$9.99
Country fried chicken bowl
$9.99
Chicken sliders with mac & cheese
$9.99
Totchos
$9.99
Philly Cheese Steak Fries
$10.99
Pork sliders with curly fries
$9.99
Grilled Cheese Brisket
$12.00
Chicken Strips
$8.00
Meatball sub
$9.00
Snacks
Sauces
Daily Breakfast
1 Egg and toast
$3.99
2 Eggs and toast
$4.99
2 Eggs, hashbrowns and toast
$7.99
2 Eggs choice of meat, and toast
$7.99
2 Eggs Choice of meat, hashbrowns and toast
$8.99
Eureka Scramble
$8.99
Lumberjack Special
$12.99
Farmers Haystack
$10.99
Steak and Eggs
$17.99
Classic Breakfast Sandwich
$9.99
1 Pancake and 1 Egg
$4.50
2 Pancakes and 2 Eggs
$7.99
2 Pancakes
$5.75
3 Pancakes
$6.75
2 Pancakes with choice of meat
$8.25
2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs with choice meat
$10.25
2 French Toast
$5.75
3 French Toast
$6.75
2 French Toast, 2 Eggs, 2 Sausage links and Toast
$11.99
2 French Toast with choice of Meat
$8.25
1 Pancake or 1 French Toast with 1 Egg and choice of Meat
$7.99
2 Biscuits with Sausage Gravy
$6.99
2 Biscuits with Gravy, 2 Eggs and choice of Potato
$12.99
Deluxe Breakfast Sandwich
$11.99
Ham and cheese omelette
$8.99
Breakfast Sides
N/A Beverage
1919 Root Beer
$2.00
Bottled Water
$2.00
Brisk Iced Tea
$1.25
Coffee
$1.25
Coke
$1.25
Crush
$1.25
Diet 7-up
$1.25
Diet Coke
$1.25
Diet Mt Dew
$1.25
Diet Pepsi
$1.25
Dole Lemonade
$2.00
Dole Pink Lemonade
$2.00
Dr. Pepper
$1.25
Mellow Yellow
$1.25
Mt Dew
$1.25
Mug Root Beer
$1.25
Pepsi
$1.25
Pure Leaf Raspberry Tea
$2.00
Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea
$2.00
Sprite
$1.25
Squirt
$1.25
Tap Water
6 Pack Pop
$4.00
Tea
$1.25
Orange Juice
$3.99
Kids Orange Juice
$1.25
Milk
$2.29
Liquid Ice
$5.00
Hot Cocoa
$1.50
Glass Tomato Juice
$4.99
Cranberry
$3.99
Cappuccino French Vanillia
$1.50
Cappuccino English Toffee
$1.50
Kids Milk
$1.25
Milk Shake
$4.99
Apple Juice
$3.99
Chocolate Milk
$3.29
Bag of ice
$3.99
Red Bull
$5.00
5.5 Can Tomato juice
$1.50
Lg Orange Juice
$4.99
Draft
Bud Light (DFT)
$2.25
Michelob Ultra (DFT)
$2.25
Amber Bock (DFT)
$2.75
Big Wave (DFT)
$2.75
Alaskan Amber (DFT)
$2.75
Stella Artois (DFT)
$2.75
Tomato Juice
$0.50
Orange Juice
$0.50
Pitcher Bud Light (DFT)
$10.00
Pitcher Michelob (DFT)
$10.00
Pitcher Big Wave (DFT)
$11.00
Pitcher Amber Bock (DFT)
$11.00
Pitcher Alaskan Amber (DFT)
$11.00
Pitcher Stella Artois (DFT)
$11.00
Bottled
Budweiser (BTL)
$3.50
Bud Light (BTL)
$3.50
Bud Light Lime (BTL)
$3.50
Budweiser Select 55 (BTL)
$3.50
Bud Light Chelada (BTL)
$4.00
Busch Light (BTL)
$3.50
Miller Light (BTL)
$3.50
Michelob Golden Light (BTL)
$3.50
Michelob Ultra (BTL)
$3.50
Coors Banquet (BTL)
$3.50
Coors Light (BTL)
$3.50
Pabst Blue Ribbon (BTL)
$3.50
Grain Belt Premium (BTL)
$3.50
Grain Belt Nordeast (BTL)
$3.50
Bush N/A (BTL)
$3.50
Dos Equis (BTL)
$4.00
Corona Extra (BTL)
$4.00
Blue Moon (BTL)
$4.00
Leinenkugel (BTL)
$4.00
Angry Orchard (BTL)
$4.00
Samual Adams (BTL)
$4.00
Deschutes (BTL)
$4.00
Fat Tire (BTL)
$4.00
Wood Chuck (BTL)
$4.00
Heineken (BTL)
$4.00
Hamms (BTL)
$3.50
Miller Genuine Draft (BTL)
$3.50
Guinness (BTL)
$4.00
Old Milwaukee (BTL)
$3.50
Key Stone (BTL)
$3.50
Budweiser Zero (BTL)
$3.50
Mike's Hard Lemonade (BTL)
$4.00
Bootlegger
$4.00
Canned
Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade
$4.00
Bud Light Seltzer Strawberry
$4.00
Bud Light Seltzer Black Cherry
$4.00
Bud Light Seltzer Peach
$4.00
Corona Seltzer Blackchery Lime
$4.00
Corona Seltzer Mango
$4.00
Corona Seltzer Tropical Lime
$4.00
Corona Seltzer Cherry
$4.00
Twisted Tea
$4.50
Truly Berry Punch
$4.50
Truly Fruit Punch
$4.50
Truly Citrus Punch
$4.50
Truly Tropical Punch
$4.50
Cut Water
$5.50
Bud Light Seltzer Pumpkin Spice
$4.50
Bud Light Seltzer Maple Pear
$4.50
Bud Light Seltzer Toasted Marshmallow
$4.50
Rebel Hard Coffee
$5.50
Jack Daniels & Cola
$5.50
Malibu Splash
$5.00
Bacardi
$5.50
PBR Tea
$5.00
PBR Hard Coffee
$5.00
Bud Light Next
$3.50
Bud Light Next
$4.50
Blueberry lager Grain belt
$4.00
Jamison Ginger and Lime
$5.50
Malibu Strawberry Daiquiri
$5.50
Carbliss blk Raspberry
$5.50
Nutrl
$5.50
Smirnoff ice
$5.50
White claw
$4.50
Shirts
Hats
Coozies
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
719 7th street, Eureka, SD 57437
Gallery
