Bars & Lounges
Burgers
American

PrimeTime Grille

216 Reviews

$$

2204 S Princeton Cir Dr

Ottawa, KS 66067

Boneless Chicken Wings
Southwestern Egg Rolls
Braves Burger

Happy Hour Food

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

corn chips with home-made salsa. Add cup of creamy cheese sauce for an additional $2.50

Loaded Fries

$6.99

French Fries topped with creamy white cheese sauce, shredded cheese, chopped bacon and green onions. Add BBQ pulled pork for an additional $1.50

Starters & More

Bone-In Chicken Wings

Bone-In Chicken Wings

$14.99

Bone-in chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with carrots and celery and a side of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Boneless Chicken Wings

Boneless Chicken Wings

$13.99

Boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with carrots and celery and a side of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$8.99

Cauliflower florets, fried until crispy, topped with house seasoning and served with tangy chipotle ranch.

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Button mushrooms, lightly battered and fried, served with ranch.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.49

Housemade fried pickle chips, served with zesty chipotle ranch.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

8 mozzarella sticks, fried until crispy and delicious, served with marinara sauce.

Onion Ring Platter

$8.99

Made-from-scratch onion rings, fried to a crisp.

PrimeTime Nachos

PrimeTime Nachos

$11.49

Yellow corn tortilla chips covered with cheese sauce, black beans, pico de gallo, black olives, jalapeños, and a side of guacamole.

PrimeTime Nachos w/ Beef

PrimeTime Nachos w/ Beef

$13.49

Yellow corn tortilla chips covered with cheese sauce, beef, black beans, pico de gallo, black olives, jalapeños, and a side of guacamole.

PrimeTime Nachos w/ Chicken

PrimeTime Nachos w/ Chicken

$13.49

Yellow corn tortilla chips covered with cheese sauce, chicken, black beans, pico de gallo, black olives, jalapeños, and a side of guacamole.

Soft Pretzels

Soft Pretzels

$8.49

3 soft pretzels, salted and served with mustard sauce and beer cheese sauce.

Southwestern Egg Rolls

Southwestern Egg Rolls

$9.99

Flaky egg rolls filled with tender chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, red peppers, and pepper jack cheese, wrapped up in a crispy tortilla and served with chipotle ranch.

Soups and Salads

Sunflower Salad

Sunflower Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds, and house dressing. Add chicken, shrimp, or salmon.

Cobb Salad

$14.79

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, chopped bacon, eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, and ranch dressing.

Santa Fe Salad

Santa Fe Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, corn salsa, chopped bacon, guacamole, crispy tortilla strips, and chipotle ranch dressing. Add chicken, shrimp, or salmon.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmesan cheese. Add chicken, shrimp, or salmon.

Buddha Bowl

$13.79

Wild rice topped with grilled chicken, avocado, grape tomatoes, mandarin oranges, black beans, corn salsa, and pico de gallo, drizzled with chipotle ranch.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$2.69

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons, and Parmesan cheese.

Side Sunflower Salad

Side Sunflower Salad

$2.69

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, sunflower seeds, and house dressing.

Cup of Soup (seasonal)

$3.25

Bowl of Soup (seasonal)

$4.50

Burgers & Sandwiches

Braves Burger

Braves Burger

$9.99

Burger with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and house sauce, served on a brioche bun.

Cyclone Chicken Sandwich

Cyclone Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Fried or grilled chicken breast with sriracha mayo, leaf lettuce, tomato, and pickles, served on a brioche bun.

Fusion Burger

Fusion Burger

$12.99

Burger with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, bacon, lettuce, and tomato, served on a brioche bun.

Kansas Burger

Kansas Burger

$12.99

Burger with bacon, fried onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and barbecue sauce, served on a brioche bun.

Nacho Burger

Nacho Burger

$12.99

Burger with pepper jack cheese, pico de gallo, fried jalapeños, tortilla strips, and cheese sauce, served on a brioche bun.

Open Range Sandwich

Open Range Sandwich

$13.99

Sliced select ribeye steak topped with provolone cheese and caramelized onions, served on a toasted hoagie with a side of au jus.

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$9.49

Pork tenderloin cutlet, fried and topped with mayo, lettuce, and pickles, served on a brioche bun.

Wildcat Parmesan Patty Melt

$11.99

Burger with Swiss cheese, grilled onions, and house sauce, served on grilled garlic butter and Parmesan cheese crusted sourdough bread.

PTG BYO (Build-Your-Own) Burger

$8.99

Build your own burger, just the way you like it! Add your choice of veggies, extra protein, cheeses, and sauces to make your perfect burger.

Grille Entrées

Sirloin Steak

$18.99

Center-cut sirloin served with housemade garlic butter, seasonal vegetables, and your choice of potato.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.99

Tenderized chicken breast, hand-breaded and fried, served with mashed potatoes, country skillet gravy, and seasonal vegetables.

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.99

Tenderized sirloin steak, hand-breaded and fried, served with mashed potatoes, country skillet gravy, and seasonal vegetables.

Go Fish

Go Fish

$14.59

Hand-battered cod filets served with seasoned fries, tangy coleslaw garnish, and creamy tartar sauce.

KC Strip

$21.59

Flame-grilled strip steak served with seasonal vegetables and your choice of potato.

Panther Mac Attack

Panther Mac Attack

$12.49

Cavatappi pasta tossed in creamy cheese sauce.

Prime Grilled Chicken

Prime Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Grilled chicken topped with Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and crispy onion straws, served with seasonal vegetables and mashed potatoes.

PTG Ribeye

PTG Ribeye

$24.49

Flame-grilled 14-ounce ribeye served with seasonal vegetables and your choice of potato.

Savory Salmon

Savory Salmon

$16.59

Grilled salmon with wild rice and seasonal vegetables.

Skewered Shrimp

Skewered Shrimp

$15.99

Tender grilled shrimp served over wild rice with a side of seasonal vegetables.

Chicken Tender Platter

$10.99

3 fried chicken tenders served with fries, country skillet gravy, and toast.

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$2.69
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.69
Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.69

Brussels Sprouts

$3.69

Baked Potato - after 4pm

$3.69

Baked potato with butter only available after 4pm.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.69

Tater Tots

$2.69

Seasonal Vegetable

$2.69
Smashed Cauliflower

Smashed Cauliflower

$3.69
Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$2.69
Side Sunflower Salad

Side Sunflower Salad

$2.69

Wild Rice

$2.69

Side of Gravy

$0.50

Twiced Baked Potato

$3.69Out of stock

Kids' Menu

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$6.95
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.95
Sliders

Sliders

$6.95

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Grilled Chicken

$6.95

Sweets

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$0.50

Black Bottom Cheesecake

$6.49Out of stock

New York-style cheesecake with chocolate crust and topped with a caramel drizzle.

Blueberry Pie

$5.99
Brownie À La Mode

Brownie À La Mode

$5.49

A warm brownie dusted with powdered sugar, topped with a scoop of ice cream, and drizzled with raspberry sauce.

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.49

Plain New York-style cheesecake drizzled with raspberry sauce.

Cherry Crumb-Top Pie

$5.99

A slice of cherry crumb-top pie.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Whipped Topping Pie

$5.99Out of stock

Chocolate Whipped Topping Pie

$5.99Out of stock

A chocolate whipped topping pie slice.

Dutch Apple Crumb-Top Pie

$5.99

A Dutch apple crumb-top pie slice.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.49

Triple Chocolate Cake

$6.49

A fudgy, three-layer chocolate cake slice.

Apple Cranberry Crumbtop

$5.99Out of stock

Soft Drinks (Menu)

Dr Pepper

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Water

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Juice

$2.50

Monster Energy Drink Can

$3.00

Tomato Juice Can

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Avocado Ranch BLT Wrap

BLT wrap

$10.99

Boneless WINGS

Boneless

$9.99

BONE-IN WINGS

Bone-in Wings

$9.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

PrimeTime Grille is your taste of Kansas cuisine! Come by for friendly service, delicious food, and a fun atmosphere!

Website

Location

2204 S Princeton Cir Dr, Ottawa, KS 66067

Directions

