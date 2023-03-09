  • Home
Prime Time Grille 108 Buckwalter Parkway Suite 2A

No reviews yet

108 Buckwalter Parkway Suite 2A

Bluffton, SC 29910

FOOD

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$13.00

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Loaded Nachos

$11.00

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Wings

PTG Boneless Wings

$13.00

PTG Tradional Wings

$13.00

Burgers

PTG Burger

$15.00

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Fan Favorites

Red-Zone Panini

$15.00

Pitcraft Turkey, Smoked Gouda, roasted peppers, and hot pepper bacon jam

Interception Panini

$15.00

Maple Glaze Honey Coated Ham, Swiss and mayo

Vinnys NY Panini

$15.00

Prosciutto Riserva, Fresh Mozzarella, roasted peppers and balsamic glaze

Touchdown Panini

$16.00

Slow roasted London broil, provolone, sauteed mushroom and sauteed onions

Safety Panini

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil and balsamic glaze

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Fried buffalo chicken, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos buffalo sauce served with ranch

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Everroast chicken, lettuce, romano cheese served with caesar dressing

PTG Wrap

$15.00

Pitcraft turkey, smoked Gouda, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

B-Town Dog

$13.00

Boars Head quarter pound all beef hot dog, sauerkraut, relish and mustard

BLT

$12.00

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, romano cheese,croutons and caesar dressing

G's Greens

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes,onions, Feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis with Greek Dressing

PTG Wedge

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce, peppercorn ranch dressing, bacon crumbles, tomato, onion topped with blue cheese crumbles

Sideline Salad

$6.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato,shredded colby jack and crotons

Kids & Seniors

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

PTG Jr. Burger

$12.00

Grillled Cheese

$12.00

Hot Dog

$12.00

LIQUOR

GIN

Beefeater

$8.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

RUM

Bacardi Superior

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$6.00

Well Rum

$6.00

SCOTCH

Dewars White

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Glenlivet

$13.00

SHOTS/LIQUERS

Amaretto Disaronno

$12.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$13.00

Fireball

$6.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Rumchata

$10.00

Rumple Minze

$6.00

Screwball Peanut Butter

$8.00

TEQUILA

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Hornitos

$7.00

Juarez Silver

$8.00

Milagro Reposado

$8.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

VODKA

Absolute

$9.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Deep Eddy's

$7.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Kettle One

$11.00

Tito's

$8.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

WHISKEY

Angels Envy

$14.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Black Velvet

$6.00

COCKTAILS/MARTINIS

Bloody Mary

$5.50

Gin Martini - Beefeaters

$11.00

Gin Martini - Bombay

$13.00

Gin Martini - Tangueray

$12.00

Gin Martini - Well

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.50

Margarita

$5.50

Martini - Absolute

$13.00

Martini - Belvedere

$15.00

Martini - Deep Eddy

$10.00

Martini - Grey Goose

$15.00

Martini - Kettle One

$14.00

Martini - Tito

$13.00

Martini - Well

$12.00

Red Bull Mixer

$2.00

BEER

16OZ | DRAFT

16oz Angry Orchard

$7.00

16oz Bud Light

$4.00

16oz Coors Lite

$4.00

16oz Edmunds Oast IPA

$7.00

16oz Fat Tire Ale Tenative

$5.00

16oz Guinness

$5.00

16oz Michelob Ultra

$4.00

16oz Modelo

$5.00

16oz Red Fox

$7.00

16oz River Dog IPA

$7.00

16oz Sam Seasonal

$6.00

16oz Shocktop

$5.00

16oz Stella

$6.00

16oz Sweet Water 420

$7.00

16oz Wicked Weed Pernicious

$7.00

16oz Yuengling

$4.00

22OZ | DRAFT

22oz Bud Light

$6.00

22oz Coors Lite

$6.00

22oz Guinness

$7.00

22oz Michelob Ultra

$6.00

22oz Modelo

$7.00

22oz Sam Seasonal

$8.00

22oz Shocktop

$7.00

22oz Stella

$8.00

22oz Yuengling

$6.00

BOTTLES & SELTZERS

BTL Miller Lite

$4.00

BTL Corona

$6.00

BTL Budweiser

$4.00

BTL Corona Light

$6.00

BTL Heiniken

$6.00

BTL Tropicalia

$6.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$5.00

BTL White Claw

$5.00

BTL Truly

$5.00

BTL Wicked Weed Burst

$6.00

BTL Bud Light

$6.00

BTL Neutral Tenative

$6.00

BTL Damn Yankee

$6.00

Finnish Long Drink

$6.00

BTL Heineken Zero

$5.00

WINE

Woodbridge Cabernet

$7.00

Mount Vedeer Cabernet

$10.00

Josh Cabernet

$8.00

Woodbridge Pino Noir

$7.00

Angels Ink Pino Noir

$8.00

Woodbridge Pino Grigio

$7.00

Ruffino Pino Grigio

$9.00

Ferrari Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$7.00

Meomi Chardonnay

$9.00

The Beach Rose

$8.00

Whispering Angel

$10.00

Ruffino Prosecco

$7.00

N/A BEVERAGES

NA BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Club Soda

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Bottled Water

$3.50

Grenadine

$2.00

Pineapple

HAPPY HOUR

HH 16OZ | DRAFT

16oz Bud Light

$3.00

16oz Coors Lite

$3.00

16oz Michelob Ultra

$3.00

16oz Yuengling

$3.00

16oz Guinness

$4.00

16oz Shocktop

$4.00

16oz Sam Seasonal

$5.00

16oz Edmunds Oast IPA

$6.00

16oz Angry Orchard

$6.00

16oz River Dog IPA

$6.00

16oz Modelo

$4.00

16oz Stella

$5.00

16oz Sweet Water 420

$6.00

16oz Fat Tire Ale Tenative

$4.00

16oz Wicked Weed Pernicious

$6.00

HH BOTTLES & SELTZERS

BTL Miller Lite

$3.00

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Budweiser

$3.00

BTL Corona Light

$5.00

BTL Heiniken

$5.00

BTL Tropicalia

$5.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$4.00

BTL White Claw

$4.00

BTL Truly

$4.00

BTL Wicked Weed Burst

$5.00

BTL Neutral Tenative

$5.00

BTL Damn Yankee

$5.00

BTL Bud Light

$3.00

FOOD

Bavarian Pretzel

$11.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Loaded Nachos

$9.00

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Boneless WIngs

$11.00

HOUSE WINE

HH - RED

$4.00

HH - WHITE

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

108 Buckwalter Parkway Suite 2A, Bluffton, SC 29910

Main pic

