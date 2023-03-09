Prime Time Grille 108 Buckwalter Parkway Suite 2A
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
108 Buckwalter Parkway Suite 2A, Bluffton, SC 29910
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kyra Restaurant and Seafood Grille - 149 Riverwalk Blvd Unit 9
No Reviews
149 Riverwalk Blvd Unit 9 Ridgeland, SC 29936
View restaurant
Tio's Latin American Kitchen - Bluffton
No Reviews
7 Venture Dr #106 Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurant