Primo Mercato
No reviews yet
1200 Morris Tpke
Short Hills, NJ 07078
Arugula Prosciutto Burrata Pizza
Tomato Sauce with fresh Arugula, Prosciutto and fresh Burrata.
Avocado Bacon Cheeseburger and Fries
Bacon Cheeseburger, lettuce and tomato with smashed avocado. Grilled to perfection topped with high-quality ingredients.
Spaghetti Alfredo with grilled Shrimp & Broccoli Rabe
Penne Vodka with Chicken and grilled Veggies
Pepperoni Flatbread
Tomato sauce with Mozzarella Cheese and sliced Pepperoni.
Chicken Strips Main - 6 pcs
Classic Chicken tenders (6 pcs.) served with Chilli Mayo. Love at first bite!
Rice Balls
Mini Rice balls stuffed with fresh Mozzarella and Peas.
Chicken Wings
Classic Chicken Wings served with Buffalo sauce. Love at first bite!
Chicken Strips
Classic Chicken tenders served with Chilli Mayo. Love at first bite!
Fried Calamari Appetizer
Mezza Luna Mozzarella - 6 pcs
French Fries
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Tender pieces of grilled Chicken with house made Buffalo sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Pepperoni Flatbread
Tomato sauce with Mozzarella Cheese and sliced Pepperoni.
Margherita Flatbread
Tomato sauce with fresh Mozzarella and fresh Basil.
Grilled Veggie Flatbread
Tomato sauce with mix Veggies and Mozzarella Cheese.
Flatbread Cheese
Tomato sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Arugula Prosciutto Burrata Pizza
Tomato Sauce with fresh Arugula, Prosciutto and fresh Burrata.
Pepperoni Pizza
Tomato sauce with Mozzarella Cheese and sliced Pepperoni.
Chicken Buffalo Pizza
Tender pieces of grilled Chicken with house made Buffalo sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
Grilled Veggie Pizza
Tomato sauce with mix Veggies and Mozzarella Cheese.
Margherita Pizza
Tomato sauce with fresh Mozzarella and fresh Basil.
Cheese Pizza
Tomato sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.
MAKE YOUR OWN PASTA
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Spaghetti with grilled Chicken and Veggies in a Pesto Cream sauce
Spaghetti Alfredo with grilled Shrimp & Broccoli Rabe
Penne with Broccoli Rabe, Sausage in Garlic & oil
Penne Vodka with Chicken and grilled Veggies
Prime Beef Burger and Fries
Our 8 oz. , cheddar cheese, burger is grilled to perfection and topped with lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll.
Avocado Bacon Cheeseburger and Fries
Bacon Cheeseburger, lettuce and tomato with smashed avocado. Grilled to perfection topped with high-quality ingredients.
Chicken BLT and Fries
Fried Chicken, brioche roll, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Fried to perfection topped with high-quality ingredients.
Grilled Salmon Salad Platter
Our traditional house salad with Tomato, Cucumbers, and Olives topped with our grilled 8oz Salmon. Love at first bite!
Grilled Chicken Salad Platter
Our traditional house salad with Tomato, Cucumbers, and Olives topped with our grilled Chicken. Love at first bite!
Caesar Salad
Romaine Salad, Croutons, shaved Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing. Love at first bite!
Avocado House Salad Main
Avocado, Lettuce Salad, Cherry Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumber, Onions. Love at first bite!
Chicken Wings Main - 12 pcs
Classic Chicken Wings (12 pcs.) served with Buffalo sauce. Love at first bite!
Chicken Strips Main - 6 pcs
Classic Chicken tenders (6 pcs.) served with Chilli Mayo. Love at first bite!
Rice Balls Main - 12 pcs
Mini Rice balls (12 pcs.) stuffed with fresh Mozzarella and Peas.
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Still Water
Simply Lemonade
Vitaminwater Zero Sugar
