Primo Mercato

1200 Morris Tpke

Short Hills, NJ 07078

French Fries
MAKE YOUR OWN PASTA
Chicken Strips Main - 6 pcs

Arugula Prosciutto Burrata Pizza

$22.95

Tomato Sauce with fresh Arugula, Prosciutto and fresh Burrata.

Avocado Bacon Cheeseburger and Fries

$20.90

Bacon Cheeseburger, lettuce and tomato with smashed avocado. Grilled to perfection topped with high-quality ingredients.

Spaghetti Alfredo with grilled Shrimp & Broccoli Rabe

$22.95
Penne Vodka with Chicken and grilled Veggies

$22.95
Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.95

Tomato sauce with Mozzarella Cheese and sliced Pepperoni.

Chicken Strips Main - 6 pcs

$15.95

Classic Chicken tenders (6 pcs.) served with Chilli Mayo. Love at first bite!

Rice Balls

$9.95+

Mini Rice balls stuffed with fresh Mozzarella and Peas.

Chicken Wings

$14.95+

Classic Chicken Wings served with Buffalo sauce. Love at first bite!

Chicken Strips

$11.95+

Classic Chicken tenders served with Chilli Mayo. Love at first bite!

Fried Calamari Appetizer

$14.95
Mezza Luna Mozzarella - 6 pcs

$12.95
French Fries

$4.95
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.95

Tender pieces of grilled Chicken with house made Buffalo sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.95

Tomato sauce with Mozzarella Cheese and sliced Pepperoni.

Margherita Flatbread

$11.95

Tomato sauce with fresh Mozzarella and fresh Basil.

Grilled Veggie Flatbread

$12.95

Tomato sauce with mix Veggies and Mozzarella Cheese.

Flatbread Cheese

$10.95

Tomato sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Arugula Prosciutto Burrata Pizza

$22.95

Tomato Sauce with fresh Arugula, Prosciutto and fresh Burrata.

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.95

Tomato sauce with Mozzarella Cheese and sliced Pepperoni.

Chicken Buffalo Pizza

$19.95

Tender pieces of grilled Chicken with house made Buffalo sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

Grilled Veggie Pizza

$19.95

Tomato sauce with mix Veggies and Mozzarella Cheese.

Margherita Pizza

$16.95

Tomato sauce with fresh Mozzarella and fresh Basil.

Cheese Pizza

$15.95

Tomato sauce and Mozzarella Cheese.

MAKE YOUR OWN PASTA

$12.95
Spaghetti with Meatballs

$19.90
Spaghetti with grilled Chicken and Veggies in a Pesto Cream sauce

$22.95
Spaghetti Alfredo with grilled Shrimp & Broccoli Rabe

$22.95
Penne with Broccoli Rabe, Sausage in Garlic & oil

$22.95
Penne Vodka with Chicken and grilled Veggies

$22.95
Prime Beef Burger and Fries

$16.90

Our 8 oz. , cheddar cheese, burger is grilled to perfection and topped with lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll.

Avocado Bacon Cheeseburger and Fries

$20.90

Bacon Cheeseburger, lettuce and tomato with smashed avocado. Grilled to perfection topped with high-quality ingredients.

Chicken BLT and Fries

$18.90

Fried Chicken, brioche roll, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Fried to perfection topped with high-quality ingredients.

Grilled Salmon Salad Platter

$20.95

Our traditional house salad with Tomato, Cucumbers, and Olives topped with our grilled 8oz Salmon. Love at first bite!

Grilled Chicken Salad Platter

$17.95

Our traditional house salad with Tomato, Cucumbers, and Olives topped with our grilled Chicken. Love at first bite!

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Romaine Salad, Croutons, shaved Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing. Love at first bite!

Avocado House Salad Main

$14.95

Avocado, Lettuce Salad, Cherry Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumber, Onions. Love at first bite!

Chicken Wings Main - 12 pcs

$19.95

Classic Chicken Wings (12 pcs.) served with Buffalo sauce. Love at first bite!

Chicken Strips Main - 6 pcs

$15.95

Classic Chicken tenders (6 pcs.) served with Chilli Mayo. Love at first bite!

Rice Balls Main - 12 pcs

$13.95

Mini Rice balls (12 pcs.) stuffed with fresh Mozzarella and Peas.

Coke

$2.90
Diet Coke

$2.90
Sprite

$2.90
Ginger Ale

$2.90Out of stock
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.75
Still Water

$2.50
Simply Lemonade

$4.90
Vitaminwater Zero Sugar

$4.90

Lasagna alla Bolognese

$17.95Out of stock

APPETIZERS*

Appetizers and Starters