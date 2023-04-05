  • Home
Frey Daddy's Pizza and More 2899 Whiteford Rd

No reviews yet

2899 Whiteford Road

York, PA 17402

Slices

Slice Cheese

$3.49

Slice Pepperoni

$3.69

Slice Veggie

$3.99

Slice Meat

$3.99

Slice Supreme

$3.99

Slice White

$3.49

Slice Sicilian

$4.29

Slice Sicilian Pep

$4.79

Slice White Broc

$3.69

Slice Buffalo Chicken

$3.99

Slice after 8

$2.00

Stuffed slice

$5.79

Slice cheeseburger

$3.99

Ham and Pineapple

$3.99

Large Pizza

$14.99

Lrg Meat Boli

$16.99

Pizza after 8

$10.00

Lrg bacon cheeseburger

$15.99

Boli

Meat boli

$6.99

Pep Boli

$5.99

Combo 1 Slice/Side

Slice Pepperoni

$7.99

Slice White

$7.99

Slice Meat

$7.99

Slice Veggie

$7.99

Slice Supreme

$7.99

Slice Cheese

$7.99

Combo 2 Boli/Spaghetti

Pep Boli/ Side

$8.99

Meat Boli/ Side

$8.99

Spaghetti/ Side

$8.99

Combo 3 Ziti/Spaghetti

Baked Ziti/ Side

$10.99

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$10.99

Spaghetti w/ Chicken

$10.99

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$7.99

Spaghetti

$7.99

Baked Ziti w/ Meatballs

$9.99

Baked Ziti w/ Chicken

$9.99

Spaghetti w/ Meatballs

$9.99

Spaghetti w/ Chicken

$9.99

Fountain Soda

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Mug Rootbeer

$1.99

Cherry Pepsi

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Gatorade

Fruit Punch

$1.99

Orange

$1.99

Lemon Lime

$1.99

Juice/Water

Apple Juice

$1.99

Bottle Water

$1.99

Snapple

$2.49

Ice water

$0.25

Can

Coke

$1.29

Sprite

$1.29

Dr. Pepper

$1.29

Mountain Dew

$1.29

Sanpellegrino Blood Orange Soda

$2.49

Red Bull

8 oz Red Bull

$2.59

Sides

Meatball

$1.59

1 Breadstick

$1.29

Ceasar Salad

$3.99

Pasta Salad

$3.99

Cucumber Salad

$3.99

Fruit pizza

$1.99

Sm Potatoes

$4.29

Lrg Potatoes

$6.29

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Chicken Parm

$5.99

Extra dressing

$0.49

4 Pierogies

$4.79

Marshall's

Ziti, Salad Breadstick

$10.00

2 slices

$5.00

Zales

Lrg 1 topping

$13.00

Burgers

Hamburger in sauce

$4.49

Meatball Parm

$6.99

Sausage Pepper and Onion sub

$7.49

Crab

Cup Cream of crab

$5.29

Cup Maryland crab

$5.29

Bowl Cream of Crab

$6.99

Bowl Maryland Crab

$6.99

Vegetable

Cup Broccoli Chedder Soup

$4.29

Bowl Broccoli Chedder Soup

$5.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2899 Whiteford Road, York, PA 17402

Directions

Primo Pizza by Ryan - York image
Primo Pizza by Ryan - York image
