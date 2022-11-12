BG picView gallery
Burgers
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges

Primos Bar and Grill 721 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

721 Main Street

Rochester, IN 46975

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria Taco
Carne Asada Taco
The Roc Burger

Appetizers

Queso + Chips

$10.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Smoked Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

Chips + Guacamole

$9.50

Smoked Chicken Wings

$12.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.00

Carne Asada Fries

$13.00

Calamari

$15.00

Sandwiches

Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Smoked Chicken Club

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Primos Beef

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Salads

Chopped Asian Salad

$13.00

Southwest Cobb

$13.00

Apple Cranberry Walnut

$11.00

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Soups

Tortilla Soup

$5.00+

Poblano Soup

$5.00+

Tomato Basil Soup

$5.00+

Smashburgers

The Roc Burger

$14.00

The Melt

$14.00

Smokehouse Burger

$14.00

P.B.H.J.

$13.00

The Hangover

$16.00

The Average Joe

$12.00

Buster Burger

$14.00

Primos Burger

$15.00

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$13.00

James- two patties med rare, one slice of swiss

$7.00

El Diablo

$16.00

The Oinker

$17.00

Do the Truffle Shuffle

$17.00

Entrees

Chicken Mac

$16.00

Fish n Chips

$16.00

Tacos

Carne Asada Taco

$4.00

Pulled Pork Taco

$4.00

Birria Taco

$4.00

Smoked Cauliflower

$4.00

Smoked Chicken Taco

$4.00

Baja Taco

$4.00

Korean Street Taco

$4.00

El Guero Taco

$4.00

Sides/Sauces

House Fries

$4.00

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Jalapeno-Bacon Mac & Cheese

$6.00

House Side Salad

$4.00

Carolina Slaw

$4.00

Mexican Street Corn

$5.00

Small Queso

$1.00

Medium Queso

$2.50

Small Salsa Roja

$0.50

Small Salsa Verde

$0.50

Medium Green Salsa

$1.00

Medium Red Salsa

$1.00

Mayo

$0.50

Fry Sauce

$0.50

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

House B.B.Q.

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Roc Sauce

$0.50

Avocado Lime Dressing

$0.50

French Dressing

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.50

Large Fry Sauce

$6.00

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Crema

$0.50

Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Carolina Gold Sauce

$0.50

Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Large To Go Red Salsa

$8.00

Large To Go Green Salsa

$8.00

Chips

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Shots

Green Tea Shot

$5.50

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Unsweet tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Kids Drink

Diet Coke

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$1.00

Unsweetened Tea

$1.00

Kids Coke

$1.00

Kids Diet Coke

$1.00

Kids Cherry Coke

$1.00

Kids Ginger Ale

$1.00

Kids Sprite

$1.00

Kids Root Beer

$1.00

Kids Lemonade

$1.00

Kids Unsweetened Tea

$1.00

Kids Milk

$1.00

Hats

Primos Hat

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

~Elevated food, Lifted spirits~

Website

Location

721 Main Street, Rochester, IN 46975

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Dam
orange star4.4 • 334
1305 Ewing Rd Rochester, IN 46975
View restaurantnext
Lake Max Beach Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3000 E Shore Dr Culver, IN 46511
View restaurantnext
Tippy's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
200 N Monticello Winamac, IN 46996
View restaurantnext
Dillys Restaurant and Bar - Akron
orange star5.0 • 292
117 W Rochester Akron, IN 46910
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Rochester

Jarrety's Place - Arlington Public House
orange star4.7 • 836
701 main st Rochester, IN 46975
View restaurantnext
The Dam
orange star4.4 • 334
1305 Ewing Rd Rochester, IN 46975
View restaurantnext
Mikey's Pizza Pit Stop - Rochester, Indiana
orange star4.3 • 265
114 e 7th st Rochester, IN 46975
View restaurantnext
The Flagpole
orange star4.7 • 153
514 E 9th St Rochester, IN 46975
View restaurantnext
Lighthouse Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 67
2123 E St Rd 14 Rochester, IN 46975
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rochester
Warsaw
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
North Webster
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Columbia City
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Kokomo
review star
No reviews yet
Mishawaka
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
South Bend
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Elkhart
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
La Porte
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston