Primos Cafe of Flowood
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Southern food for city folks!
Location
2323 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232-8879
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Super Shakes - Distribution/Flowood
No Reviews
3010 Lakeland cove Suite i8 Flowood, MS 39232
View restaurant
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - JACKSON
No Reviews
200 District Boulevard Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurant