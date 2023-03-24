  • Home
Primos Cafe of Flowood

No reviews yet

2323 Lakeland Dr

Flowood, MS 39232-8879

Popular Items

Catfish Blue Plate
EARLY BIRD PLATTER
CHICKEN STRIP BASKET

Breakfast

Breakfast Plates

EARLY BIRD PLATTER

EARLY BIRD PLATTER

$8.75

Two eggs cooked to order, choice of sausage or bacon, grits or hash browns, toast or biscuit.

BREAKFAST WRAP

BREAKFAST WRAP

$9.85

Scrambled eggs, onions, peppers and cheese wrapped in an herb tortilla with choice of bacon or sausage, grits or hash browns.

EGG WHITE SANDWICH

EGG WHITE SANDWICH

$5.35

Scrambled egg whites with ham and cheese on a toasted whole wheat English muffin or biscuit.

SCRAMBLER

SCRAMBLER

$9.25

Eggs scrambled with bacon or sausage, peppers, green onions, cheddar and hot pepper cheese with choice of grits or hash browns, toast or biscuit.

SUNRISE BOWL

SUNRISE BOWL

$9.25

Grits, hash browns, eggs your way, cheddar, white sausage gravy and choice of bacon or sausage.

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$8.50

Stack of 3 fluffy buttermilk pancakes with choice of sausage or bacon

OMELET

OMELET

$10.25

Extra fluffy omelet made with your choice of (3) ham, tomato, mushrooms, onion, cheese and peppers. Served with grits or hash browns, toast or biscuit. Sub egg whites add 1.40

CHICKEN BISCUIT

CHICKEN BISCUIT

$6.50

Fried chicken, homemade biscuit, drizzled with honey and served with hash browns or grits.

PRIMOS PARFAIT

PRIMOS PARFAIT

$5.85

Homemade granola (oats, pumpkin seeds, flax seed, coconut, dried cranberries, raisins, honey, brown sugar, coconut oil) served with Greek yogurt and fresh strawberries.

OATMEAL WITH FRUIT

OATMEAL WITH FRUIT

$6.40+

Oatmeal, fresh seasonal fruit & brown sugar.

PETE'S OMELET

PETE'S OMELET

$10.25

Three eggs, mushrooms, spinach & hot pepper cheese. Served with turkey sausage, grits or hash browns, toast or biscuit. Sub egg whites add 1.40

BREAKFAST TACOS

BREAKFAST TACOS

$8.95

Breakfast Sides

BACON

BACON

$2.15
SAUSAGE: PORK OR TURKEY

SAUSAGE: PORK OR TURKEY

$2.15

HAM SLICE

$2.15
HASH BROWNS

HASH BROWNS

$2.30
CHEESE GRITS

CHEESE GRITS

$2.15+
PLAIN BISCUIT

PLAIN BISCUIT

$2.25
BISCUIT WITH GRAVY

BISCUIT WITH GRAVY

$3.35
SAUSAGE OR BACON BISCUIT

SAUSAGE OR BACON BISCUIT

$4.15
EGG BISCUIT: WITH SAUSAGE OR BACON

EGG BISCUIT: WITH SAUSAGE OR BACON

$5.15

PANCAKE

$2.50
TOAST

TOAST

$2.25

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$2.25

RAISIN TOAST

$2.25
FRESH FRUIT

FRESH FRUIT

$3.95+

MUFFINS

$2.75

CINNAMON ROLL

$3.85Out of stock

Oatmeal

$2.60+

(1) EGG

$1.65

(1) EGG WHITE

$1.90

SD GRAVY

$1.35
EGG BISCUIT

EGG BISCUIT

$3.85
Omelet Only

Omelet Only

$6.10

Chicken Biscuit Only

$5.05

Chicken Patty

$3.00

Featured

Pecan Pancakes

$9.50

Spinach & Artichoke Omelet

$9.95

Lunch + Dinner

Blue Plate Specials

4 Vegetable Plate

$9.75

5 Vegetable Plate

$10.85
Catfish Blue Plate

Catfish Blue Plate

$12.95

Cornbread/Roll

Entrees

Served with two sides, green salad and roll. Entrée sides include your choice of daily vegetable, daily potato, steamed broccoli, rice or fries. Sweet potato fries, fruit, onion rings or soup may be substituted for an additional charge.
GRILLED TILAPIA

GRILLED TILAPIA

$14.95

Tilapia filet grilled to perfection topped with meuniere sauce

GULF SHRIMP

GULF SHRIMP

$15.50+

8 or 10 butterflied gulf shrimp fried or grilled

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$13.25

Served over rice with gravy

HAMBURGER STEAK

HAMBURGER STEAK

$13.50

Natural Angus hamburger steak cooked to order with mushrooms, onions and gravy

GRILLED REDFISH

GRILLED REDFISH

$18.50

With shrimp Diane sauce, side salad and your choice of side.

Baskets

All baskets served in small or large sizes.
CHICKEN STRIP BASKET

CHICKEN STRIP BASKET

$8.15+

Grilled or fried and served with fries & honey mustard

FRIED POPCORN GULF SHRIMP BASKET

FRIED POPCORN GULF SHRIMP BASKET

$9.60

Served with fries & cocktail sauce

ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$5.00+

Served with Kum-back dressing

FRIES

FRIES

$2.85+
SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.80+

Salads

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$12.00

Romaine lettuce topped with smoked turkey, diced tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon and eggs served with balsamic dressing.

BLACK & BLEU SALAD

BLACK & BLEU SALAD

$11.95Out of stock

Spring lettuce topped with crumbled blue cheese, red and yellow peppers, sliced red onions, broccoli, pecans, tomatoes and grilled beef medallions served with our creamy herb dressing.

CREOLE SEAFOOD SALAD

CREOLE SEAFOOD SALAD

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, eggs, shrimp, tomatoes tossed in a creole dressing topped with feta cheese.

POP'S SHRIMP SALAD

POP'S SHRIMP SALAD

$10.85

Gulf shrimp, shredded lettuce and chopped egg tossed in a creamy olive oil and vinegar dressing topped with feta.

SHRIMP REMOULADE

SHRIMP REMOULADE

$13.25

Gulf shrimp on shredded lettuce with PRIMOS own remoulade dressing served with sliced tomatoes and fresh fruit.

CRUNCHY ROMAINE

CRUNCHY ROMAINE

$9.00

Fresh romaine lettuce with green onions, pecans, toasted noodles and broccoli tossed in a sweet & sour vinaigrette.

CHICKEN TENDER SALAD

CHICKEN TENDER SALAD

$11.00

Iceburg lettuce tossed with tomatoes, bacon, egg, cheese & fried chicken tenders.

CHICKEN SALAD ON LETTUCE

CHICKEN SALAD ON LETTUCE

$11.00

Classic, light chicken salad, served on a bed of lettuce with freshly sliced tomatoes and fruit. A side of creamy herb dressing is an exquisite flavor complement.

SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$4.25

Lrg Green Salad

$5.75

Extra Dressing

$0.40

Sandwiches

Served with a choice of fries, potato salad, daily vegetable, or chips. Sweet potato fries, fruit, onion rings, soup or green salad may be substituted for an additional charge.
REUBEN

REUBEN

$10.50

Thin sliced corned beef, Kum-back dressing, sauerkraut and aged Swiss cheese on toasted rye.

BILOXI PRESS

BILOXI PRESS

$11.75

Fried Gulf shrimp piled high on a toasted po-boy bun with tartar sauce, shredded lettuce and tomato.

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$10.50

Classic, light chicken salad served on toasted croissant with mayo, lettuce & tomatoes.

OLD FASHIONED BURGER

$9.50

Black Angus beef on a toasted bun with mayo and mustard, with lettuce, tomato and pickle on the side.

TUMBLEWEED BURGER

TUMBLEWEED BURGER

$11.50

Black Angus beef topped with crisp bacon, melted jack cheese, shoestring onion rings and served on a toasted bun with herb mayo.

GRILLED CHICKEN

GRILLED CHICKEN

$10.75

Grilled chicken breast with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, herb mayo, lettuce and red onion on a toasted bun.

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.75

Fried chicken breast topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard on a toasted bun.

TIGER WRAP

TIGER WRAP

$10.25

Marinated grilled chicken with onions, peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, sour cream and cheddar cheese on an herb tortilla.

CATFISH TACOS

CATFISH TACOS

$11.00

Grilled or fried Mississippi catfish, cabbage slaw, remoulade dressing and pico de gallo.

SHRIMP TACOS

SHRIMP TACOS

$10.50

Grilled or fried Gulf shrimp, homemade vinegar slaw, remoulade dressing and pico de gallo.

PRIMOS CLUB

PRIMOS CLUB

$10.95

Smoked turkey, Swiss & cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon on toasted white or wheat.

VEGGIE WRAP

$8.75

Broccoli, onions, peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, sour cream and cheddar cheese on an herb tortilla.

Turkey & Swiss Croissant

$10.25

Soups + Sides

SEAFOOD GUMBO

SEAFOOD GUMBO

$5.65+
SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$4.25
VEGETABLE SOUP

VEGETABLE SOUP

$4.50+
FRESH FRUIT

FRESH FRUIT

$3.95+

Daily Vegetables

$2.50

Chips

$1.25

Featured

Cornbread/Roll

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$11.25

Beverages

NA Beverages

PRIMOS ICED TEA

$2.50

SOFT DRINKS

$2.50

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

JUICE

$2.00

COFFEE

$2.50

MILK

$2.00

Desserts

Cakes

Slice of Italian

$4.35

Slice of Red Velvet

$4.35

Slice of Strawberry

$4.35

Slice of German

$4.35

Slice of Caramel

$4.35

Slice of Carrot

$4.35

Kids

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.20

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.15

Fried Catfish

$8.75

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.75

Kids Ham Sandwich

$7.65

Kids Hamburger

$8.25

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$7.65

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$5.85

Happy Cakes

$6.49

Little Birdie

$5.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Southern food for city folks!

2323 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232-8879

