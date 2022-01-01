Restaurant header imageView gallery

Primos Locos Comida Mexicana

review star

No reviews yet

122 S York Road

Elmhurst, IL 60126

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

GUACAMOLE
ENCHILADAS
TACOS AL PASTOR

SPECIAL EVENT

Tequila Dinner

Tequila Dinner

$75.00

October 27th 6:30PM to 8:30PM 3 course Tequila infused meal 4 specialty cocktails

CARRY OUT

Margarita De La Casa (6 servings)

Margarita De La Casa (6 servings)

$28.99

**PICK UP ONLY**Tequila blanco, fresh lime juice, blood orange liquor. MUST SHOW VALID ID TO PURCHASE

Mango Loco/Spicy Margarita (6 Servings)

Mango Loco/Spicy Margarita (6 Servings)

$30.99

**PICK UP ONLY**Habanero infused tequila blanco , fresh lime, mango purée. MUST SHOW VALID ID TO PURCHASE

GIFT MUGS

GIFT MUGS

Choose between our Primos Mug or Catrina (skull) Mug paired with our delicious Abuelita Cocoa Bombs.

FAMILY TO GO SPECIALS

TAMALES 12 PACK

TAMALES 12 PACK

$24.99

12 frozen tamales with heating instructions included. With your choice of pork, chicken, pepper and cheese or mixed.

FAMILY FIESTA FAJITAS

Includes your choice of veggie, chicken or steak, rice and beans, chips and salsa and churros

FAMILY ENCHILADAS

[2] per person. Includes your choice of cheese, chicken or ground beef, rice and beans, chips and salsa and churros

FAMILY TACOS

[2] per person. Includes your choice of carne asada (steak), pollo (chicken), carnitas (braised pork), al pastor (pork), rice and beans, chips and salsa and churros

BOTANAS / APPETIZERS

BLACK BEAN DIP

$6.00
CEVICHE DE CAMARON Y PESCADO

CEVICHE DE CAMARON Y PESCADO

$15.00

Fresh shrimp and white fish marinaded in lime juice and spices, red onion, roasted peppers, corn and avocado

CHEESE DIP

$6.00
ELOTE

ELOTE

$9.00

Roasted corn, garlic, cilantro, mayonnaise and queso fresco

GUACAMOLE

GUACAMOLE

$11.00

Served with onion, tomato, jalapeños and cilantro

NACHOS ESPECIALES

$11.00

Homemade tortilla chips, topped with refried beans, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole

NACHOS ESPECIALES STEAK

$20.00

QUESADILLAS CHEESE

$10.00

QUESADILLAS CHICKEN

$14.00

QUESADILLAS MUSHROOM

$14.00

QUESADILLAS PASTOR

$14.00

QUESADILLAS SHRIMP

$18.00

QUESADILLAS STEAK

$18.00

QUESO FUNDIDO

$12.00

Melted cheese, potato, pea and chorizo, served with your choice of tortillas

SALSA TRIO

$8.00

Salsa Roja - Tomato, garlic, chile de arbol and cumin Salsa Negra - Tomatillo, habanero pepper, cilantro and onion Salsa Loca - Tomatillo, garlic, and chile de arbol

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$15.00

TAQUITOS

$12.00

ENSALADAS / SALADS/ SOUP

ENSALADAS PRIMOS

ENSALADAS PRIMOS

$12.00

Mix greens, roasted corn, tomato, cucumber, red onion, avocado and bleak beans served with a creamy cilantro vinaigrette

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$12.00

A flour tortilla bowl filled with a bed of lettuce, Mexican rice, whole pinto bean, Oaxaca cheese and roasted tomato served with a creamy avocado cilantro vinaigrette

TACOS (Served three per order)

Bean Tacos

$12.00

PRIMOS LOCOS TACOS

$15.00
TACOS POLLO LOCO

TACOS POLLO LOCO

$13.00

Braised chicken, mixed greens, roasted corn, cilantro and chipotle aioli. Corn tortillas unless specified.

TACOS AL PASTOR

TACOS AL PASTOR

$13.00

Pork shoulder marinated with a variety of chiles and roasted on a spinning spit, onion, cilantro and grilled pineapple. Corn tortillas unless specified.

TACOS CAMARONES GRILL

$15.00

Grilled shrimp, cilantro and citrus coleslaw. Corn tortillas unless specified.

TACOS BESTEC

TACOS BESTEC

$15.00

Marinated skirt steak, roasted peppers and avocado creole salsa. Corn tortillas unless specified.

TACOS CARNE LOCA

TACOS CARNE LOCA

$16.00

Marinated skirt steak, chorizo, melted cheese and salsa negra. Corn tortillas unless specified.

TACOS CARNITAS

TACOS CARNITAS

$13.00

Braised pork, pickled onion, cilantro and salsa negra. Corn tortillas unless specified.

TACOS CHORIZO

$12.00

Chorizo, roasted corn, onion, cilantro and salsa negra. Corn tortillas unless specified.

TACOS PESCADO

TACOS PESCADO

$13.00

Panko breaded white fish, purple cabbage, mango and black chili aioli. Corn tortillas unless specified.

TACOS POLLO

TACOS POLLO

$13.00

Braised chicken, roasted tomato, queso fresco, cilantro, basil and Serrano salsa. Corn tortillas unless specified.

TACOS ZUCCHINI FRITA

TACOS ZUCCHINI FRITA

$12.00

Panko breaded zucchini, arugula, roasted peppers and jalapeño salsa. Corn tortillas unless specified.

Veggie Tostadas

$13.00

PLATOS (Served with rice and beans)

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADAS

$16.00

Three corn tortillas rolled and filled with your choice of cheese, chicken or ground beef topped with melted cheese and red or green sauce

CHIMICHANGA

A jumbo flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat (tomato, mixed greens, rice, beans), lightly fried then covered with a homemade cheese sauce

BURRITO

FAJITA BURRITO

CHILAQUILES CON POLLO

$16.00

PLATOS ESPECIALES(Served with your choice of tortillas and two sides )

CARNE ASADA

CARNE ASADA

$32.00

Marinated skirt steak grilled to perfection served with grilled corn and jalapeño peppers

CHIPOTLE SALMON

CHIPOTLE SALMON

$26.00

Fresh Alaskan salmon marinated in a chiles creamy chipotle sauce served with roasted corn

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$22.00

Butterfly shrimp sautéed with garlic butter sauce

CHILE RELLENO

$17.00

Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, breaded with a fluffy egg batter, served with roasted corn

POLLO EN MOLE

POLLO EN MOLE

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast covered with mole sauce served with roasted corn

TORTAS

TORTA MEXICANA

TORTA MEXICANA

A Mexican sandwich served hot with refried beans, mix greens, queso fresco, roasted tomato, sour cream and avocado with your choice of meat

SIDES

ARROZ

ARROZ

$3.00

Mexican rice with carrots and corn

FRIJOLES REFRITOS

FRIJOLES REFRITOS

$4.00

Refried pinto beans topped with queso fresco

FRIJOLES DE LA OLLA

$4.00

Whole pinto beans

FRIJOLES NEGROS

FRIJOLES NEGROS

$4.00

Black beans

BATATA

BATATA

$4.00

Sweet Potato

Side of Grilled Jalapenos

$2.00

Side of Habanero Sauce

$2.00

Side Guacamole

$4.00

1- Chicken Tamale

$4.50

1- Pork Tamale

$4.50

Side Salsa Negra

$2.00

Side Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Chips and Salsa To Go

$4.50

Side French Fries

$3.50

Side Tortillas Corn

$1.50

Side Tortillas Flour

$1.50

Side Of Corn Tortillas

Side Tortillas Flour

Side Salsa Roja

$2.50

Side Corn

Side Corn

$2.00

Side Of Chicken

$7.00

Side Tomatoes

$0.95

Side Avocado

$3.50

Side Ground Beef

$6.00

Green House Salsa

$2.50

Side Of Steak

$8.00

Side Of Chicken

$6.00

Side Chips

$2.50

Side Of Shrip

$12.00

Side Mole Sauce

$3.00

KIDS

1 Kids Taco

$9.99

Choice of chicken, ground beef or steak.

1 Kids Crispy Taco

$9.99

Choice of chicken, ground beef or steak. Corn tortillas only.

1 Kids Enchilada

$9.99

Choice of cheese, chicken or ground beef. Your choice or red or green sauce

1 Kids Quesadilla

$9.99

Choice of cheese, chicken or ground beef.

3 Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Served with french fries.

Open Face Quesadilla (Mexican pizza)

$9.99

Chicken and Churro Waffle

$9.99

Kids Menu Ice Cream

FAJITAS

CHICKEN FAJITAS

$18.00

STEAK FAJITAS

$22.00

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$22.00

CHICKEN & STEAK FAJITAS

$22.00

CHICKEN & SHRIMP FAJITAS

$22.00

STEAK & SHRIMP FAJITAS

$25.00

VEGGIE FAJITAS

$16.00

CHICKEN STEAK & SHRIMP FAJITAS

$27.00

POSTRES

CHURROS WITH ICE CREAM

$8.00

Fresh made churros served with our homemade ice cream

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

VOLCAN

$10.00

A caramel cake filled with hot caramel lava waiting to ooze out topped with fresh mixed berries

Scoop Of Ice cream

$3.00

CHOCOLATE CHURRO SUNDAY

$10.00

PUMPKIN SPICE CHURROS

$8.00

TEQUILA DINNER 10/27

TEQUILA DINNER 10/27

$75.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

enjoy!

Location

122 S York Road, Elmhurst, IL 60126

Directions

Gallery
Primos Locos image
Primos Locos image
Primos Locos image

Similar restaurants in your area

HB Jones
orange star3.8 • 579
551 N York Street Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Elmhurst
orange starNo Reviews
140 Robert Palmer Drive Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
151 Kitchen | Bar
orange star4.5 • 945
151 N York St Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Two Brothers From Italy
orange star4.4 • 690
128 W Park Ave Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Stray Hen - Elmhurst
orange star4.6 • 1,018
105 S York Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Armand's Pizza & Pasta - Elmhurst
orange star3.9 • 206
105 W 1st St Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Elmhurst

Fry the Coop - Elmhurst
orange star4.5 • 3,491
623 W. North Ave Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Nu Crepes
orange star4.7 • 1,514
115 W Schiller Ct Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Zenwich Elmhurst - ELM
orange star4.5 • 1,330
416 B N. York Street Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Stray Hen - Elmhurst
orange star4.6 • 1,018
105 S York Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
151 Kitchen | Bar
orange star4.5 • 945
151 N York St Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Two Brothers From Italy
orange star4.4 • 690
128 W Park Ave Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Elmhurst
Villa Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Stone Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Lombard
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Bensenville
review star
No reviews yet
Melrose Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Oak Brook
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
La Grange Park
review star
No reviews yet
Willowbrook
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston