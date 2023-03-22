Restaurant header imageView gallery

Primos Cafe of Madison Madison NEW

review star

No reviews yet

201 Baptist Dr

Madison, MS 39110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Catfish Blue Plate
CHICKEN STRIP BASKET
EARLY BIRD PLATTER

Breakfast

Breakfast Plates

EARLY BIRD PLATTER

$8.75

Two eggs cooked to order, choice of sausage or bacon, grits or hash browns, toast or biscuit.

BREAKFAST WRAP

$9.85

Scrambled eggs, onions, peppers and cheese wrapped in an herb tortilla with choice of bacon or sausage, grits or hash browns.

EGG WHITE SANDWICH

$5.35

Scrambled egg whites with ham and cheese on a toasted whole wheat English muffin or biscuit.

SCRAMBLER

$9.25

Eggs scrambled with bacon or sausage, peppers, green onions, cheddar and hot pepper cheese with choice of grits or hash browns, toast or biscuit.

SUNRISE BOWL

$9.25

Grits, hash browns, eggs your way, cheddar, white sausage gravy and choice of bacon or sausage.

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$8.50

Stack of 3 fluffy buttermilk pancakes with choice of sausage or bacon

OMELET

$10.25

Extra fluffy omelet made with your choice of (3) ham, tomato, mushrooms, onion, cheese and peppers. Served with grits or hash browns, toast or biscuit. Sub egg whites add 1.40

CHICKEN BISCUIT

$6.50

Fried chicken, homemade biscuit, drizzled with honey and served with hash browns or grits.

PRIMOS PARFAIT

$5.85

Homemade granola (oats, pumpkin seeds, flax seed, coconut, dried cranberries, raisins, honey, brown sugar, coconut oil) served with Greek yogurt and fresh strawberries.

OATMEAL WITH FRUIT

$6.50+

Oatmeal, fresh seasonal fruit & brown sugar.

PETE'S OMELET

$10.25

Three eggs, mushrooms, spinach & hot pepper cheese. Served with turkey sausage, grits or hash browns, toast or biscuit. Sub egg whites add 1.40

OMELET ONLY

$6.10

BREAKFAST TACOS

$8.95

Breakfast Sides

BACON

$2.15

SAUSAGE: PORK OR TURKEY

$2.15

HAM SLICE

$2.05

HASH BROWNS

$2.30

CHEESE GRITS

$2.15+

PLAIN BISCUIT

$2.25

BISCUIT WITH GRAVY

$3.35

SAUSAGE OR BACON BISCUIT

$4.15

EGG BISCUIT: WITH SAUSAGE OR BACON

$5.15

PANCAKE

$2.50

TOAST

$2.25

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$2.25Out of stock

RAISIN TOAST

$2.25

FRESH FRUIT

$3.95+

MUFFINS

$2.75

CINNAMON ROLL

$3.85

Oatmeal

$2.60+

(1) EGG

$1.65

(1) EGG WHITE

$1.90

SD GRAVY

$1.35

EGG BISCUIT

$3.85

Omelet Only

$6.10

Chicken Biscuit Only

$5.05

Featured

Pecan Pancakes

$9.50

Spinach & Artichoke Omelet

$9.95

Blue Plates (Wednesday)

Wednesday

Chicken Supreme

$11.65

Choice of daily entree + 2 vegetables

Meatloaf

$11.65

Choice of daily entree + 2 vegetables

Lunch + Dinner

Blue Plate Specials

4 Vegetable Plate

$9.75

5 Vegetable Plate

$10.80

Catfish Blue Plate

$12.95

Cornbread/Roll

Entrees

Served with two sides, green salad and roll. Entrée sides include your choice of daily vegetable, daily potato, steamed broccoli, rice or fries. Sweet potato fries, fruit, onion rings or soup may be substituted for an additional charge.

GRILLED TILAPIA

$14.95Out of stock

Tilapia filet grilled to perfection topped with meuniere sauce

GULF SHRIMP

$15.50+

8 or 10 butterflied gulf shrimp fried or grilled

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$13.25

Served over rice with gravy

HAMBURGER STEAK

$13.50

Natural Angus hamburger steak cooked to order with mushrooms, onions and gravy

GRILLED REDFISH

$18.50

With shrimp Diane sauce, side salad and your choice of side.

Baskets

All baskets served in small or large sizes.

CHICKEN STRIP BASKET

$8.15+

Grilled or fried and served with fries & honey mustard

FRIED POPCORN GULF SHRIMP BASKET

$9.60

Served with fries & cocktail sauce

ONION RINGS

$5.00+

Served with Kum-back dressing

FRIES

$2.85+

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.85+

Salads

COBB SALAD

$12.00

Romaine lettuce topped with smoked turkey, diced tomatoes, blue cheese, bacon and eggs served with balsamic dressing.

BLACK & BLEU SALAD

$11.95

Spring lettuce topped with crumbled blue cheese, red and yellow peppers, sliced red onions, broccoli, pecans, tomatoes and grilled beef medallions served with our creamy herb dressing.

CREOLE SEAFOOD SALAD

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, eggs, shrimp, tomatoes tossed in a creole dressing topped with feta cheese.

POP'S SHRIMP SALAD

$10.85

Gulf shrimp, shredded lettuce and chopped egg tossed in a creamy olive oil and vinegar dressing topped with feta.

SHRIMP REMOULADE

$13.25

Gulf shrimp on shredded lettuce with PRIMOS own remoulade dressing served with sliced tomatoes and fresh fruit.

CRUNCHY ROMAINE

$9.00

Fresh romaine lettuce with green onions, pecans, toasted noodles and broccoli tossed in a sweet & sour vinaigrette.

CHICKEN TENDER SALAD

$11.00

Iceburg lettuce tossed with tomatoes, bacon, egg, cheese & fried chicken tenders.

CHICKEN SALAD ON LETTUCE

$11.00

Classic, light chicken salad, served on a bed of lettuce with freshly sliced tomatoes and fruit. A side of creamy herb dressing is an exquisite flavor complement.

SIDE SALAD

$4.25

Lrg Green Salad

$5.75

Extra Dressing

$0.40

Sandwiches

Served with a choice of fries, potato salad, daily vegetable, or chips. Sweet potato fries, fruit, onion rings, soup or green salad may be substituted for an additional charge.

REUBEN

$10.50

Thin sliced corned beef, Kum-back dressing, sauerkraut and aged Swiss cheese on toasted rye.

BILOXI PRESS

$11.75

Fried Gulf shrimp piled high on a toasted po-boy bun with tartar sauce, shredded lettuce and tomato.

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWHICH

$10.50

Classic, light chicken salad served on toasted croissant with mayo, lettuce & tomatoes.

OLD FASHIONED BURGER

$9.50

Black Angus beef on a toasted bun with mayo and mustard, with lettuce, tomato and pickle on the side.

TUMBLEWEED BURGER

$11.50

Black Angus beef topped with crisp bacon, melted jack cheese, shoestring onion rings and served on a toasted bun with herb mayo.

GRILLED CHICKEN

$10.75

Grilled chicken breast with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, herb mayo, lettuce and red onion on a toasted bun.

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.75

Fried chicken breast topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard on a toasted bun.

TIGER WRAP

$10.25

Marinated grilled chicken with onions, peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, salsa, sour cream and cheddar cheese on an herb tortilla.

CATFISH TACOS

$11.00

Grilled or fried Mississippi catfish, cabbage slaw, remoulade dressing and pico de gallo.

SHRIMP TACOS

$10.50

Grilled or fried Gulf shrimp, homemade vinegar slaw, remoulade dressing and pico de gallo.

PRIMOS CLUB

$10.95

Smoked turkey, Swiss & cheddar cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, bacon on toasted white or wheat.

BLT

$5.25

Soups + Sides

SEAFOOD GUMBO

$5.65+

SIDE SALAD

$4.25

VEGETABLE SOUP

$4.50+

FRESH FRUIT

$3.95+

Daily Vegetables

$2.50

Chips

$1.25

Featured

Cornbread/Roll

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$11.25

Beverages

NA Beverages

PRIMOS ICED TEA

$2.50

SOFT DRINKS

$2.50

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

JUICE

$2.00

COFFEE

$2.50

MILK

$2.00

Desserts

Cakes

Slice of Italian

$4.35

Slice of Carrot

$4.35

Slice of Red Velvet

$4.35

Slice of Strawberry

$4.35

Slice of German

$4.35

Slice of Caramel

$4.35

Kids

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.20

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.15

Fried Catfish

$8.75

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.75

Kids Ham Sandwich

$7.65

Kids Hamburger

$8.25

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$7.65

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$5.85

Happy Cakes

$6.49

Little Birdie

$5.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern Food for City Folks

Location

201 Baptist Dr, Madison, MS 39110

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Primos Cafe of Madison
orange starNo Reviews
201 Baptist drive Madison, MS 39110
View restaurantnext
Pizza Shack of Madison
orange starNo Reviews
219 E Garden Park Dr madison, MS 39110
View restaurantnext
Cups in Madison
orange starNo Reviews
1903 MAIN ST Madison, MS 39110
View restaurantnext
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - Madison
orange star5.0 • 176
111 Colony Crossing Madison, MS 39110
View restaurantnext
Half Shell Oyster House Madison
orange starNo Reviews
100 Merchant St. Madison, MS 39110
View restaurantnext
Jackson Convention Complex - 105 E Pascagoula Street
orange starNo Reviews
105 E Pascagoula Street Madison, MS 39110
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Madison

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - Madison
orange star5.0 • 176
111 Colony Crossing Madison, MS 39110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Madison
Ridgeland
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Flowood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 3.5 (17 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
No reviews yet
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Starkville
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston