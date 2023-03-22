Primos Cafe of Madison Madison NEW
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Southern Food for City Folks
Location
201 Baptist Dr, Madison, MS 39110
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - Madison
5.0 • 176
111 Colony Crossing Madison, MS 39110
View restaurant