Primo's Italian Cuisine and Catering

Popular Items
Appetizers & Sides
Basket of Garlic Bread
Basket Sampler
An assortment of onion rings, chicken strips, mozzarella sticks, fried mushrooms & fries, served with marinara and ranch
lARGE W/chBreadsticks
SMALL Breadstricks W/ch
Chicken Strips & French Fries
4 breaded chicken strips served with French fries
French fries
Fried Mushrooms
A generous portion of fried mushrooms served with homemade Ranch dressing
Italian Garlic Knots
Fresh dough baked to perfection & brushed with house made garlic butter, sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
6 pieces of fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce
Onion rings
Primo's Italian Nachos
Fried pasta chips layered with sausage and or chicken, pepperoncini peppers, black olives, diced Roma tomatoes and jalapenos, topped with mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, and Alfredo sauce
WINGS
10 Chicken wings served with your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing
Salads
Anit-Pasta Salad
Generous portion of lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, banana pepper, black olives, ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese & croutons
Chef Salad
Generous portion of lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, black olives, cucumber, ham, turkey, mozzarella cheese & croutons
Greek Salad
Generous portion of lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, Kalamata olives, ham, feta cheese, cucumber & croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad
Generous portion of lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, black olives, cucumber, topped with our marinated grilled chicken & croutons
Primo's Salad
Generous portion of lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, black olives, cucumber, mozzarella cheese & croutons
House Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber & croutons
Classic Pasta Dishes
PASTA
Your choice of spaghetti, fettuccini, angel hair, bowtie or penne pasta served with our homemade marinara sauce add meat sauce or meatball for $1.00
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini noodles cooked in our house made creamy Alfredo sauce
Five Meat Pasta
Bowtie pasta sautéed with pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, onion, green pepper & garlic, topped with our house made meat sauce & mozzarella cheese
Meat Lasagna
Our famous house made lasagna topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese & baked to perfection
Oven Baked Pasta Dishes
BAKED PENNE
Penne pasta topped with meat sauce & mozzarella cheese baked to perfection
MANICOTTI
Manicotti stuffed with ricotta cheese in a creamy marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese & baked to perfection
RAVIOLI
Tender ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese, served in a creamy marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese & baked to perfection
TORTELLINI
Cheese tortellini tossed in Alfredo & meat sauces with ricotta & Romano cheeses, topped with mozzarella & parmesan cheese & baked
CHICKEN PARMESAN
Deep fried all white meat chicken topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese & baked to perfection, served with a side of spaghetti marinara
EGGPLANT PARMESAN
Breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese & baked to perfection, served with a side of spaghetti marinara
MEATBALL PARMESAN
Meatballs topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese baked to perfection, served with a side of spaghetti marinara
PRIMO’S SPECIAL Laz/ch Parm /pasta
Our most popular items combined to give you a taste of Italy. House made Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan & Spaghetti Marinara
BAKED SPAGHETTI
Chicken Platters
CHICKEN BOWTIE FESTIVAL
Sliced grilled chicken sautéed with bacon, garlic, red onion & tomato tossed with bowtie pasta in a creamy Asiago cheese sauce
CHICKEN MILANO
Baked chicken layered with ham, provolone, basil & mushrooms, served with fettuccini Alfredo
CHICKEN PENNE GORGONZOLA
Sliced grilled chicken sautéed with mushrooms & garlic tossed with penne pasta in a creamy gorgonzola cheese sauce & garnished with fresh Roma tomatoes
CHICKEN PRIMAVERA
Spaghetti tossed with grilled chicken, fresh vegetables, garlic, red pepper & parmesan cheese
SPICY BOWTIE CHICKEN
Bowtie pasta tossed in a spicy cream sauce with cayenne pepper, chicken, sun dried tomatoes, green onions & mushrooms
CHICKEN PARMESAN
CHICKEN FETTUCCINI
Seafood Platters
SPICY SHRIMP & CHICKEN
Shrimp & chicken with penne pasta tossed in a spicy cream sauce with cayenne pepper, sun dried tomatoes, green onions & mushrooms
SHRIMP SCAMPI
Shrimp & mushrooms sautéed in garlic & tossed with angel hair & fresh basil in lemon butter sauce & garnished with fresh Roma tomatoes.
SHRIMP ALFREDO
Specialty Pizza
BROOKLYN BRIDGE
BROOKLYN BRIDGE
BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
Chicken dipped in hot sauce with mozzarella cheese & sauce
CHEESE LOVERS
Mozzarella, provolone, romano, parmesan & American cheese
CHICKEN PIZZA
Chicken, onions, mozzarella cheese & sauce
GREEK PIZZA
Feta cheese, garlic, tomatoes, black olives, spinach & mozzarella cheese
MANHATTAN BRIDGE
Margherita Pizza
Mozzarella, sliced tomato, fresh basil & olive oil
PHILADELPHIA PIZZA
Grilled steak, onions, green peppers and fresh tomatoes
PRIMO’S SPECIAL PIZZA
Hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, ham & bacon
SPICY ROMANO CHICKEN PIZZA
Chicken, green onions, red peppers, mozzarella cheese & Romano sauce
SUPER SUPREME PIZZA
Hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers & black olives
VEGETARIAN PIZZA
Topped with diced tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, spinach, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese.
Gluten Free Pizza
Cheese Pizza
No Pepperoni
No Sausage
No Beef
No Onions
No Mushrooms
No Green Pepper
No Banana Peppers
No Black Olives
Calzones
CHEESE CALZONE
Filled with mozzarella & ricotta cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce
DELUXE CALZONE
Filled with pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper & mozzarella cheese
HAM CALZONE
Filled with ham & mozzarella cheese
SPINACH & BROCCOLI CALZONE
Filled with spinach, broccoli & mozzarella cheese
STEAK CALZONE
Filled with steak, onion, mushrooms, green pepper & mozzarella cheese
VEGGIE CALZONE
Filled with mushrooms, onion, green pepper, black olives, banana pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, garlic & mozzarella cheese
Primos special calzone
GREEK CALZONE
Pizza Rolls
Sandwiches & Sub
Oven Baked Subs
Kids Menu
Desserts
Soda
Coffee/Tea
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
