Primo's Italian Cuisine and Catering

review star

No reviews yet

100 Rocky Bottom dr Ste 8

Unicoi, TN 37692

Popular Items

Fettuccini Alfredo
BROOKLYN BRIDGE
Cheesecake

Appetizers & Sides

Basket of Garlic Bread

$1.99
Basket Sampler

$11.99

An assortment of onion rings, chicken strips, mozzarella sticks, fried mushrooms & fries, served with marinara and ranch

lARGE W/chBreadsticks

$10.99

SMALL Breadstricks W/ch

$7.99
Chicken Strips & French Fries

$10.99

4 breaded chicken strips served with French fries

French fries

$3.99
Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

A generous portion of fried mushrooms served with homemade Ranch dressing

Italian Garlic Knots

$9.99

Fresh dough baked to perfection & brushed with house made garlic butter, sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

6 pieces of fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce

Onion rings

$3.99
Primo's Italian Nachos

$10.99

Fried pasta chips layered with sausage and or chicken, pepperoncini peppers, black olives, diced Roma tomatoes and jalapenos, topped with mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, and Alfredo sauce

WINGS

$10.99

10 Chicken wings served with your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing

Salads

Anit-Pasta Salad

$11.99+

Generous portion of lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, banana pepper, black olives, ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese & croutons

Chef Salad

$11.99+

Generous portion of lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, black olives, cucumber, ham, turkey, mozzarella cheese & croutons

Greek Salad

$11.99+

Generous portion of lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, Kalamata olives, ham, feta cheese, cucumber & croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99+

Generous portion of lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, black olives, cucumber, topped with our marinated grilled chicken & croutons

Primo's Salad

$10.99+

Generous portion of lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, black olives, cucumber, mozzarella cheese & croutons

House Salad

$8.99+

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber & croutons

Classic Pasta Dishes

PASTA

$10.99

Your choice of spaghetti, fettuccini, angel hair, bowtie or penne pasta served with our homemade marinara sauce add meat sauce or meatball for $1.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.99

Fettuccini noodles cooked in our house made creamy Alfredo sauce

Five Meat Pasta

$14.99

Bowtie pasta sautéed with pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, onion, green pepper & garlic, topped with our house made meat sauce & mozzarella cheese

Meat Lasagna

$13.99

Our famous house made lasagna topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese & baked to perfection

Oven Baked Pasta Dishes

BAKED PENNE

$13.99

Penne pasta topped with meat sauce & mozzarella cheese baked to perfection

MANICOTTI

$11.99

Manicotti stuffed with ricotta cheese in a creamy marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese & baked to perfection

RAVIOLI

$11.99

Tender ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese, served in a creamy marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese & baked to perfection

TORTELLINI

$14.99

Cheese tortellini tossed in Alfredo & meat sauces with ricotta & Romano cheeses, topped with mozzarella & parmesan cheese & baked

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$13.99

Deep fried all white meat chicken topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese & baked to perfection, served with a side of spaghetti marinara

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$14.99

Breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese & baked to perfection, served with a side of spaghetti marinara

MEATBALL PARMESAN

$13.99

Meatballs topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese baked to perfection, served with a side of spaghetti marinara

PRIMO’S SPECIAL Laz/ch Parm /pasta

$20.99

Our most popular items combined to give you a taste of Italy. House made Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan & Spaghetti Marinara

BAKED SPAGHETTI

$12.99

Chicken Platters

CHICKEN BOWTIE FESTIVAL

$13.99

Sliced grilled chicken sautéed with bacon, garlic, red onion & tomato tossed with bowtie pasta in a creamy Asiago cheese sauce

CHICKEN MILANO

$13.99

Baked chicken layered with ham, provolone, basil & mushrooms, served with fettuccini Alfredo

CHICKEN PENNE GORGONZOLA

$13.99

Sliced grilled chicken sautéed with mushrooms & garlic tossed with penne pasta in a creamy gorgonzola cheese sauce & garnished with fresh Roma tomatoes

CHICKEN PRIMAVERA

$14.99

Spaghetti tossed with grilled chicken, fresh vegetables, garlic, red pepper & parmesan cheese

SPICY BOWTIE CHICKEN

$13.99

Bowtie pasta tossed in a spicy cream sauce with cayenne pepper, chicken, sun dried tomatoes, green onions & mushrooms

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$13.99

CHICKEN FETTUCCINI

$13.99

Seafood Platters

SPICY SHRIMP & CHICKEN

$15.99

Shrimp & chicken with penne pasta tossed in a spicy cream sauce with cayenne pepper, sun dried tomatoes, green onions & mushrooms

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$15.99

Shrimp & mushrooms sautéed in garlic & tossed with angel hair & fresh basil in lemon butter sauce & garnished with fresh Roma tomatoes.

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$15.99

Specialty Pizza

BROOKLYN BRIDGE

$10.99+

BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$11.99+

Chicken dipped in hot sauce with mozzarella cheese & sauce

CHEESE LOVERS

$10.99+

Mozzarella, provolone, romano, parmesan & American cheese

CHICKEN PIZZA

$11.99+

Chicken, onions, mozzarella cheese & sauce

GREEK PIZZA

$11.99+

Feta cheese, garlic, tomatoes, black olives, spinach & mozzarella cheese

MANHATTAN BRIDGE

$10.99+

Margherita Pizza

$10.99+

Mozzarella, sliced tomato, fresh basil & olive oil

PHILADELPHIA PIZZA

$13.99+

Grilled steak, onions, green peppers and fresh tomatoes

PRIMO’S SPECIAL PIZZA

$12.99+

Hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, ham & bacon

SPICY ROMANO CHICKEN PIZZA

$11.99+

Chicken, green onions, red peppers, mozzarella cheese & Romano sauce

SUPER SUPREME PIZZA

$12.99+

Hamburger, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers & black olives

VEGETARIAN PIZZA

$12.99+

Topped with diced tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, spinach, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese.

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.99

Cheese Pizza

$7.99+

No Pepperoni

No Sausage

No Beef

No Onions

No Mushrooms

No Green Pepper

No Banana Peppers

No Black Olives

PIZZA (CYO)

Small Pizza

$7.99

Medium Pizza

$10.99

Large Pizza

$12.99

Calzones

A half-moon Italian turnover, All served with marinara sauce, Stuffed with Mozzarella

CHEESE CALZONE

$11.99+

Filled with mozzarella & ricotta cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce

DELUXE CALZONE

$12.99+

Filled with pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, mushrooms, onion, green pepper & mozzarella cheese

HAM CALZONE

$10.99+

Filled with ham & mozzarella cheese

SPINACH & BROCCOLI CALZONE

$11.99+

Filled with spinach, broccoli & mozzarella cheese

STEAK CALZONE

$12.99+

Filled with steak, onion, mushrooms, green pepper & mozzarella cheese

VEGGIE CALZONE

$11.99+

Filled with mushrooms, onion, green pepper, black olives, banana pepper, spinach, broccoli, tomato, garlic & mozzarella cheese

Primos special calzone

$12.99+

GREEK CALZONE

$11.99+

Calzone (CYO)

Small Calzone

$9.99

Medium Calzone

$12.99

Large Calzone

$15.99

Stromboli

Reg STROMBOLI

$11.99+

CHICKEN STROMBOLI

$11.99+

Strombli (CYO)only

Small Stromboli Only

$7.99

Medium Stromboli Only

$10.99

Large Stromboli Only

$12.99

Pizza Rolls

Pepperoni Pizza Roll

$12.99

Chicken Pizza Roll

$12.99

Sausage Pizza Roll

$12.99

Spinach Pizza Roll

$12.99

Sandwiches & Sub

BEEF AND LAMB GYRO

$9.99

CHEESE BURGER

$8.99+

GRILLED CHICKEN SUB

$12.99

HAM & CHEESE SUB

$10.99

ITALIAN SUB

$11.99

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK PLAIN

$10.99

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK – “THE WORKS”

$12.99

PHILLY MEXICAN

$11.99

PHILLY PIZZA STEAK

$11.99

PRIMO’S SUB

$11.99

TURKEY & CHEESE SUB

$10.99

VEGETARIAN SUB

$11.99

Oven Baked Subs

CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB

$12.99

Topped with melted mozzarella, parmesan cheese & marinara sauce

MEATBALL PARMESAN SUB

$12.99

Topped with melted mozzarella, parmesan cheese & marinara sauce

EGGPLANT PARMESAN SUB

$12.99

Topped with melted mozzarella, parmesan cheese & marinara sauce

Soup

Soup of the Day

$5.99

Kids Menu

K-Spaghetti with marinara sauce

$6.99

K-Ravioli with marinara sauce

$6.99

K-1/4lb Hamburger & French Fries

$6.99

K-2 Chicken strips & French Fries

$6.99

K-Pita Pizza

$6.99

K-Fettuccini Alfredo

$6.99

Desserts

Plain Cheesecake

$5.99

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Funnel Cake Bites

$5.99

Carmel Cheesecake

$5.99

Oreo Cheesecake

$5.99

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Cannolis

$5.99

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.99

Tirimusi

$5.99

Lemon Italian Creme Cake

$5.99

Peanut Butter Choc Cheese Cake

$5.99

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Mello Yellow

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Drink With Flavor

$3.50

Water

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.99

Coffee/Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Half & Half Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Water

Gallon Tea

$5.99

Sweet Tea With Lemon

$2.50

CATERING

Lasagna

$60.00+

Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken

$50.00+

Spaghetti

$50.00+

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Welcome to Primo's Italian Cuisine and Catering. Join us for great home-style cooking!

100 Rocky Bottom dr Ste 8, Unicoi, TN 37692

