PA' EMPEZAR (Appetizer)

Guacamole

$10.99

Fresh avocado, pico de gallo (tomato onions & cilantro) lime, with corn chips

Asada Fries

$10.00

french fries, nacho cheese, Monterey cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, jalapenos and your choice of meat (asada, pollo, pastor,

Hot Cheeto Fries

$10.99

french fries, nacho cheese, Monterey cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo, jalapenos and your choice of meat (asada, pollo, pastor, and hot Cheetos

Gorditas

$8.25

homed-made corn Gorditas stuffed with refried beans and monterey cheese, Onion & Cilantro with your choice of meat (Asada, Pollo, Pastor, Carnitas,

Squash empanadas

$9.99

Ceviche Perron

$15.00

White fish, Shrimp, pico de gallo , tapatio and avocado

Guacamole Loco

$15.00

Fresh avocado, pico de gallo (tomato onions & cilantro) lime, salt, with carne asada on top and chips

Street corn (esquite)

$6.00

Saute Street Corn ,topped with chipotle aioli ,queso cotija, chili flakes

Ceviche Canta Y No llores

$18.00

Shrimp, fish octopus, scallops, ketchup, pico de gallo, tapatio and avocado served with toastadas

EL ULTIMO BURRITO

BURRITO ASADA

$13.00

Flour tortilla, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour-cream, Monterey cheese

BURRITO GRILLED CHICKEN

$11.00

Flour tortilla, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour-cream, Monterey cheese

BURRITO PASTOR

$12.00

Flour tortilla, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour-cream, Monterey cheese

BURRITO CAMARON (SHRIMP)

$13.50

Flour tortilla, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour-cream, Monterey cheese

BURRITO DE FAJITAS (VEGGETARIAN)

$11.00

Flour tortilla, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour-cream, Monterey cheese and Vegetables

BURRITO PESCADO (FISH)

$12.00

Flour tortilla, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour-cream, Monterey cheese

BURRITO ASADA Y CAMARON

$15.00

Flour tortilla, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour-cream, Monterey cheese

BURRITO BEEF BARBACOA

$14.00

Flour tortilla, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, sour-cream, Monterey cheese

MUERO POR MIS TACOS

Asada Taco

$2.50

Corn tortilla with cilantro & onions and salsa

Pastor Taco

$3.00

Corn tortilla with cilantro & onions and salsa

Chorizo Taco

$2.50

Corn tortilla with cilantro & onions and salsa

Fish Taco

$3.50

corn tortilla, cabbage, with chipotle cream sauce, cilantro and onions

Shrimp Taco

$3.50

corn tortilla, cabbage, with chipotle cream sauce, cilantro and onions

Chicharron verde

$3.00

Corn tortilla with chicharron en salsa verde cilantro & onions

Beef Barbacoa Taco

$3.00

MIS TACOS COMBO

Tacos combo come with side of rice and beans

3 Carnitas Tacos

$13.00

Roasted pork shoulder, topped with tomatillo green sauce

3 Fish Tacos

$14.00

corn tortilla, cabbage, with chipotle cream sauce, cilantro and onions

3 shrimp Tacos

$14.00

corn tortilla, cabbage, with chipotle cream sauce, cilantro and onions

3 Beef Tacos

$13.50

Beef Barbacoa topped with Green tomatillo sauce

3 Roasted Chicken Tacos

$13.00

roasted chicken topped with Avocado tomatillo cream

3 Chicharron Tacos

$12.50

3 Asada Tacos

$13.50

Asada tacos topped with green tomatillo sauce

3 Quesa Tacos

$12.99

corn tortilla, cheese, beef barbacoa

PA' QUE TE LLENES (Entrees)

Entrees served withy side of rice and Beans

Carnitas Plate

$16.50

Beef Barbaco (Birria)

$17.00

Chile Relleno

$14.50

Steak fajitas

$17.00

Chicken fajitas

$15.50

Shrimp fajitas

$17.00

steak and shrimp fajitas

$19.00

Mole oaxaca

$18.00

Mole Coloradito

$18.00

3 Enchiladas

$13.00

MY TORTUGA (TORTAS)

2 Mexican telera bread filled with mayo, tomato, lettuce, avocado, Monterey cheese, with your choice of meat (asada, pollo, pastor, carnitas, Milanesa

Torta Asada

$11.00

Torta Milanesa (beef)

$13.00

Torta Pastor

$10.00

Torta Chicken

$10.00

Torta Barbacoa

$13.00

MY QUESAVIDA /QUESADILLAS)

Grilled flour tortilla, Mozarella cheese, choice of meat. served with pico de gallo and sour cream

Asada Quesadilla

$11.00

Large flour tortilla with Monterey cheese, sour-cream and pico de gallo

Pastor Quesadilla

$11.00

Large flour tortilla with Monterey cheese, sour-cream and pico de gallo

Chicken Quesdilla

$10.00

Large flour tortilla with Monterey cheese, sour-cream and pico de gallo

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.50

Large flour tortilla with Monterey cheese, sour-cream and pico de gallo

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.50

PA QUE TE REFRESQUES (DRINKS )

Jarritos

$3.00

Fanta bottle

$3.50

Bottle coke

$3.50

Diet coke Can

$1.50

coke can

$1.50

squirt can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

BY TAMALE MAN

Red pork tamale

$3.00

Green chicken Tamale

$3.00

2 Tamales side of rice & beans

$12.50