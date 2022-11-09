Primrose Cafe 677 Broadway

A map showing the location of Primrose Cafe 677 BroadwayView gallery

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$3.00+

Americano

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Cafe Latte

$3.50+

Vanilla Bean Latte

$4.50+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Mocha Milano Latte

$4.50+

Coffee and Teas

Coffee

$2.00+

Iced Coffee

$2.00+

Decaffeinated Coffee

$2.00+

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Steep Tea by Bigelow

$2.00

Chai Latte

$4.75+

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Med. Refresher

$5.00

Large Refresher

$6.50

Soda

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

7up

$2.50

Bottled Water/Seltzer

Essentia Water

$2.95

Saratoga Water

$1.50

Polar Seltzer Red Grapefruit

$1.95

Polar Seltzer Blackberry Lemon

$1.95

Polar Seltzer Plain

$1.95

Kombucha

Dr. Brew Island Mango

$5.40

Dr. Brew Love

$5.40

Dr. Brew Superberry

$5.40

Energy Drinks

Zoa Zero Sugar Wild Orange

$3.95

Zoa Zero Sugar Fruit Punch

$3.95

Zoa Zero Sugar Wild Berry

$3.95

Super Coffee Mocha

$3.75

Super Coffee Caramel

$3.75

C4 Energy Starburst Strawberry

$3.95

C4 Energy Orange Slice

$3.95

C4 Energy Skittles

$3.95

Bottled Juices

Tropicana Orange

$2.00

Tropicana Cranberry

$2.00

Tropicana Apple

$2.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Smokey Bacon, Egg and Cheddar

$5.95

Breakfast Sausage, Egg and Cheddar Cheese

$5.95

Bfast Special: Ham,Egg, Swiss

$5.95

Egg and Cheddar Cheese

$5.95

Special: Smoked Salmon on Bagel

$7.50

Breakfast

Crustless Quiche Bites

$5.50

Fruit, Yogurt and Granola Parfait

$4.95

Plain Bagel

$2.75

Everything Bagel

$2.75

Croissant

$3.25

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.50

Piece of Fruit

$1.00

Special: Spinach and Ricotta Croissant

$3.50

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.00+

Pineapple Paradise Smoothie

$5.00+

Snacks

Chips and Popcorn

$2.25

Kind Bars

$2.75

RX Bars

$3.95

Rx Oats

$4.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Lunch Sandwiches

Chicken, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese

$7.95

Oven Roasted Turkey and Cheddar Cheese

$8.25

Chicken, Cranberry and Walnut Salad

$7.50

Chicken Salad SIDE

$5.25

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.95

Egg Salad Side

$4.95

Bowl of Soup

$5.50

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Lunch Special: Ham & Brie

$8.50

Lunch Special: Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.95Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

$5.95Out of stock

House Salad

$5.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

677 Broadway, Albany, NY 12207

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

