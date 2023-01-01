CAFE

CLASSICS

AMERICANO

$4.25
CAPPUCCINO

$5.25
CORTADO

$4.50
COLD BREW

$5.00

ESPRESSO

$4.25
LATTE

$5.25
MACCHIATO

$4.50

BAR

COCKTAILS

BIG ERN

$14.00

mezcal, luxardo bitter bianco, grapefruit, lemon

LEMONGRASS MULE

$12.00

vodka, lemongrass ginger, lime, ginger beer

MIND ERASER

$11.00

Colonial Lanes classic — vodka, coffe liquor, soda

OLD FASHIONED

$15.00

bourbon, demerara, bitters

PURPLE SOUTHSIDE

$14.00

purple gin, strawberry, lime, mint

WATERMELON MARGARITA

$14.00

tequila, watermelon, lime

MARTINIS

DIRTY

$15.00

vodka, olive brine, dolin dry vermouth

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$15.00

vodka, Robinson espresso, crème de cacao, frangelico, half and half, demerara

PORN STAR

$16.00

vodka, passion fruit, vanilla, lime, bubbles

VESPER

$15.00

vodka, gin, lillet

FRENCH BOWLER

$14.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

AMARETTO SOUR

$15.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$12.00

BEES KNEES

$15.00

BLACK RUSSIAN

$15.00

BLOODY MARY

$14.00

BOBBY BURNS

$17.00

BOULEVARDIER

$16.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$15.00

DAQUIRI

$14.00

DIRTY SHIRLEY

$14.00

FRENCH 75

$14.00

GIMLET

$14.00

GOLD RUSH

$15.00

HEMINGWAY DAQUIRI

$16.00

IRISH COFFEE

$14.00

LAST WORD

$16.00

LEFT HAND

$17.00

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$15.00

MAI TAI

$14.00

MANHATTAN

$16.00

MIMOSA

$14.00

NAKED & FAMOUS

$16.00

PALOMA

$14.00

PAPER PLANE

$16.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$14.00

SPICY MARGARITA

$14.00

TOM COLLINS

$14.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$15.00

WHITE NEGRONI

$15.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$15.00

SHOTS

GREEN TEA

$9.00

LEMON DROP

$8.00

WHITE TEA

$9.00

SPIRITS

WODKA VODKA

$11.00+

TITOS

$12.00+

GREY GOOSE

$13.00+

KETTLE ONE

$13.00+

NEW AMSTERDAM GIN

$11.00+

HENDRICKS

$12.00+

TANQUARAY

$12.00+

FLOR DE CANA WHITE RUM

$11.00+

FLOR DE CANA 12 YR RUM

$16.00+

CAPTAIN MORGAN SPICED RUM

$12.00+

GOSLING BLACK RUM

$12.00+

RUMHAVEN COCONUT RUM

$11.00+

SMITH & CROSS JAMAICAN RUM

$13.00+

RUM FIRE OVER PROOF JAMAICAN RUM

$13.00+

FLOR DE CANA CENTANARIO 18YR

$18.00+

CORAZON

$11.00+

DON JULIO SILVER

$15.00+

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$16.00+

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$14.00+

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$17.00+

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$23.00+

CINCORO REPOSADO

$24.00+

PATRON SILVER

$13.00+

PATRON REPOSADO

$17.00+

TAPATIO BLANCO

$12.00+

LA GRITONIA REPOSADO

$15.00+

DON JULIO 1942

$45.00+

TEQUILA OCHO

$15.00+

ILEGAL JOVEN MEZCAL

$11.00+

ILEGAL REPSOSADO MEZCAL

$15.00+

ILEGAL ANEJO MEZCAL

$18.00+

ARETTE BLANCO

$12.00+

ARETTE REPOSADO

$12.00+

CIMARRON REPOSADO

$13.00+

G4 BLANCO

$15.00+

OLD FORESTER BOURBON

$11.00+

ANGELS ENVY BOURBON

$17.00+

BASIL HAYDEN BOURBON

$15.00+

BUFFALO TRACE BOURBON

$16.00+

CROWN ROYAL CANADIAN WHISKEY

$14.00+

ELIJAH CRAIG RYE

$12.00+

JACK DANIELS TENNESSEE WHISKEY

$13.00+

JAMESON IRISH WHISKEY

$14.00+

KNOB CREEY RYE

$15.00+

MAKERS MARK BOURBON

$14.00+

MICHTERS BOURBON

$19.00+

MICHTERS RYE

$19.00+

OLD FORESTER '1920' PROHIBITION BOURBON

$19.00+

WHISTLE PIG 10 YR RYE

$25.00+

WHISTLE PIG 12YR RYE

$35.00+

WHISTLE PIG "PIGGY BACK" RYE

$12.00+

WHISTLE PIG "FARMSTOCK" RYE

$25.00+

WOODFORD RESERVE BOURBON

$17.00+

MACALLAN 12 YR

$25.00+

JOHNNIE WALKER BLACK

$15.00+

JOHNNIE WALKER BLUE

$79.00

SUNTORY TOKI JAPANESE WHISKY

$15.00+

GLENLIVIT 12 YR

$15.00+

HENNESSY

$15.00+

AMARO MONTENEGRO

$12.00+

NONINO AMARO

$18.00+

FERNET BRANCA

$14.00+

DISARONNO AMARETTO

$13.00+

GRAND MARNIER

$14.00+

BAILEY'S IRISH CREAM

$13.00+

KAHLUA

$12.00+

FRANGELICO

$13.00+

ABSENTHE

$15.00+

CYNAR

$14.00+

WINE

GL - BORGO TESIS 'FANTINEL' PINOT GRIGIO

$12.00
GL - FRENZY SAUVIGNON BLANC

$12.00
GL - HONIG SAUVIGNON BLANC

$15.00
GL - BERNIER CHARDONNAY

$12.00
GL - ALEXANDER VALLEY CHARDONNAY

$13.00
GL - STUDIO BY MIRAVAL ROSÉ

$12.00
BTL - BORGO TESIS 'FANTINEL' PINOT GRIGIO

$48.00
BTL - FRENZY SAUVIGNON BLANC

$48.00
BTL - HONIG SAUVIGNON BLANC

$60.00
BTL - BERNIER CHARDONNAY

$48.00
BTL - ALEXANDER VALLEY CHARDONNAY

$52.00
BTL - STUDIO BY MIRAVAL ROSÉ

$48.00
GL - PATIENT COTTAT 'LE GRAND CAILLOU' PINOT NOIR

$12.00
GL - LYRIC BY ETUDE PINOT NOIR

$15.00
GL -JUGGERNAUT CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$14.00
GL - ÁNIMAL CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$15.00
BTL - PATIENT COTTAT 'LE GRAND CAILLOU' PINOT NOIR

$48.00
BTL - LYRIC BY ETUDE PINOT NOIR

$60.00
BTL - JUGGERNAUT CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$56.00
BTL - ÁNIMAL CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$60.00
BTL - BEAULIEU VINEYARDS CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$110.00
BTL - BERINGER NAPA CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$95.00
BTL - CAYMUS

$160.00
BTL - ORIN SWIFT 8 YRS IN THE DESERT

$120.00
GL - GRANDIAL BRUT SPARKLING

$12.00
GL - MIGUEL TORRES BRUT ROSÉ

$15.00
GL - RAVENTOS I BLANC 'BLANC DE BLANCS' SPARKLING

$15.00

MIMOSA PUNCH

$39.00
BTL - GRANDIAL BRUT SPARKLING

$44.00
BTL - MIGUEL TORRES BRUT ROSÉ

$60.00
BTL - RAVENTOS I BLANC BLANC DE BLANCS SPARKLING

$60.00
BTL - CHAMPAGNE DELAMOTTE BRUT

$139.00

BEER / SELTZER

HIGH NOON PEACH

$7.00
HIGH NOON PINEAPPLE

$7.00
MICHELOB ULTRA LIGHT LAGER

$7.00
STELLA ARTOIS LAGER

$7.00
MODELO ESPECIAL

$7.00
CENTRAL 28 "SUNSHINE GREETINGS" WHEAT ALE

$8.00
GREEN BENCH "POST CARD" PILSNER

$9.00
CROOKED STAVE IPA

$9.00
STELLA ARTOIS 'LIBERTE' ALCOHOL FREE

$7.00

BUCKETS OF 6 (SIX)

$36.00

NA BEVERAGES

COKE

$3.00
DIET COKE

$3.00
SPRITE

$3.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$4.00

ICED TEA

$3.50
RED BULL REGULAR

RED BULL REGULAR

$5.00
RED BULL SUGAR FREE

RED BULL SUGAR FREE

$5.00
FIJI BOTTLED WATER

$5.00
TOPO CHICO SPARKLING WATER

$3.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00

MILK

$3.00

FEVER TREE SODA WATER

$5.00

FEVER TREE GINGER ALE

$5.00

MOCKTAIL

$11.00

VIRGIN MARY

$8.00

LEMONADE

$5.00

BOTTLE SERVICE

BTL - TITOS

$195.00
BTL - GREY GOOSE

$275.00
BTL - ILEGAL MEZCAL REPOSADO

$225.00

BTL - CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$300.00

BTL - CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$350.00

BTL - DON JULIO BLANCO

$225.00

BTL - DON JULIO 1942

$650.00

BTL - DON JULIO 1942 MAGNUM

$1,550.00

BTL - CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$700.00

BTL - WOODFORD RESERVE BOURBON

$250.00

BTL- JAMESON IRISH WHISKEY

$250.00

BTL - CROWN ROYAL CANADIAN WHISKEY

$250.00

BTL - JOHNNIE WALKER "BLACK LABEL" SCOTCH

$300.00

BTL - VEUVE CLICQUOT BRUT

$200.00

BTL- MOET IMPERIAL BRUT

$250.00

BTL - DOM PERIGNON "LUMINOUS"

$600.00

BTL - ACE OF SPADES BRUT "GOLD"

$1,200.00

EXTRAS

SIDE OF COMEBACK SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE OF WHITE BBQ SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE OF SHA-BANG SAUCE

$1.00

SIDE OF DIJONNAISE

$1.00

SIDE OF VINEGAR CHIPS

$1.00

SIDE OF MULTIGRAIN BREAD

$4.00

SIDE OF CRACKERS

$3.00

SIDE OF CEASAR DRESSING

$1.00

SIDE OF TOMATO VINAIGRETTE

$1.00

SIDE OF LEMON VINAIGRETTE

$1.00

SIDE OF BBQ GASTRIQUE

$1.00

SIDE OF GARLIC CREMA

$1.00

SIDE OF OUR RANCH

$1.00

SIDE OF SPICY KETCHUP

$1.00

SIDE OF HORSERADISH

$1.00

SIDE OF JUS

$3.00

PRO SHOP

PRIMROSE

NEWS PAPERS TEE

$35.00
BOWLING TEE

$35.00
BUILDING TEE

$35.00
PRIMROSE CREWNECK

$55.00
COLONIAL LANES HAT

$35.00
TRUCKER HAT

$35.00
CELEBRITY ROOM HAT

$35.00
BUILDING TOTE

$20.00
COLONIAL LANES TOTE

$20.00
PRIMROSE TUMBLR

$35.00
PRIMROSE JUGS

$20.00Out of stock

PRIMROSE SOCKS

$10.00

PRIMROSE BASEBALL CAP

$35.00

HOT DOG SHIRT

$20.00

ROBINSON

ROBI TEE

$45.00
ROBI CREWNECK

$70.00
ROBI HOODIE

$85.00

ROBI SWEATS

$85.00
COFFEE TAMP

$25.00
MUG

$20.00

BOWLING

COLONIAL LANES SHOES

$15.00
COLONIAL LANES BOWLING BALL

$50.00
VINTAGE PINS

$15.00
MISC. BOWLING BALLS

$25.00
PATCHES

$20.00
CUSTOM BOWLING PINS

$90.00
PINS

$15.00
MAGNETS

$10.00
BOWLING GAMES

$15.00Out of stock
COLONIAL LANES BEER CAN GLASS

$20.00

ANTIQUES

BROWNIE CAMERA

$200.00

HAT STRETCHER (WOOD)

$120.00

CARD SHUFFLER

$80.00

RED BOWLING SHIRT

$125.00

BLACK BOWLING SHIRT

$125.00

BABY BLUE BOWLING SHIRT

$125.00

BLUE NIKE BAG

$300.00