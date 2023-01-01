Primrose Lanes* 400 Primrose Dr
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Primrose Lanes - Restaurant and Bowling Club!
Location
400 Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Orlando
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurant
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurant