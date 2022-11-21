Restaurant header imageView gallery

Prince St. Pizza - DTLA 827 E. 3rd St.

827 E. 3rd St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

Spicy Spring Pie
The Naughty Pie
The Original Prince Pizza - 18"

Gluten-Free Sicilian Pizzas

Spicy Spring - Gluten Free

Spicy Spring - Gluten Free

$44.00

Spicy Pepperoni, Fra Diavalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

The Naughty Pie - Gluten Free

The Naughty Pie - Gluten Free

$44.00

Spicy Vodka Sauce (contains meat,) Spicy Pepperoni, Fresh Ricotta, Honey, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

Spicy Vodka Pie - Gluten Free

Spicy Vodka Pie - Gluten Free

$42.50

Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham), Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

The Meat Lovers - Gluten Free

The Meat Lovers - Gluten Free

$44.00

PSP - Spicy Pepperoni, Oven Roasted Sausage, Fra Diavalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

The Sunset Square - Gluten Free

The Sunset Square - Gluten Free

$41.50

Sunset Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Pecorino Morano, Garlic, EVO, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

Four Cheese - Gluten Free

Four Cheese - Gluten Free

$42.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

The Vegan - Gluten Free

The Vegan - Gluten Free

$41.50

Vegan Cheese, Sunset Marinara Sauce, EVO, Fresh Garlic, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

Prince Perfection - Gluten Free

Prince Perfection - Gluten Free

$41.50

Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

The Green Machine - Gluten Free

The Green Machine - Gluten Free

$39.50

Nut-Free Pesto, shredded mozzarella, ricotta, black olives, Prince St. Pizza Vegan Gluten-Free Dough by Real fine Foods. (Serves 3-4) NOTE: Our Gluten-Free products are cooked in facilities where gluten is present, due to this factor we cannot recommend for those with Celiac disease.

The Original SOHO Square - Sicilian Pies

Prince Perfection Pie

Prince Perfection Pie

$36.50

Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, EVO. (Serves 3-4)

Spicy Spring Pie

Spicy Spring Pie

$39.00

Spicy Pepperoni, Fra Diavalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano. (Serves 3-4) (+ $4.00 for Extra Pepperoni)

Spicy Vodka Pie

Spicy Vodka Pie

$37.50

Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham), Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano. *Vegetarian option not available* (Serves 3-4)

The Naughty Pie

The Naughty Pie

$39.00

Spicy Vodka Sauce (contains meat,) Spicy Pepperoni, Fresh Ricotta, Honey. Collaboration pizza w/ @thenaughtyfork. (Serves 3-4)

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$39.00

PSP - Spicy Pepperoni, Oven Roasted Sausage, Fra Diavalo Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic. (Serves 3-4)

The Sunset Square

The Sunset Square

$36.50

House Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Pecorino Morano , Garlic, EVO. (Serves 3-4)

Four Cheese

Four Cheese

$37.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Ricotta, Pecorino Romano, Fresh Garlic. (Serves 3-4)

Little Prince

Little Prince

$33.50

Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella, cheesy crust (Cut into 16 slices) (Serves 3-4)

Mercer Margherita Pie

Mercer Margherita Pie

$33.50

Marinara sauce, fresh garlic, fresh mozzarella, pecorino romano, EVO, topped with fresh basil. (Serves 3-4)

Vegan Pie

Vegan Pie

$36.50

Vegan Cheese, Sunset Marinara Sauce, EVO, Fresh Garlic. Basil. (Serves 3-4)

Neapolitan Style Pizza (Round)

The Original Prince Pizza - 18"

The Original Prince Pizza - 18"

$27.00

Marinara, fresh mozzarella.

The Fancy Prince Pizza - 18"

The Fancy Prince Pizza - 18"

$32.50

Fresh mozzarella, marinara sauce, fresh basil, pecorino romano

Boozey Broome Pizza - 18"

Boozey Broome Pizza - 18"

$34.50

Vodka sauce (contains prosciutto) and fresh mozzarella. *Vegetarian option not available*

Green Machine Pizza - 18"

Green Machine Pizza - 18"

$34.50

Nut-Free Pesto, shredded mozzarella, ricotta and black olives

Veggie Original - 18"

Veggie Original - 18"

$33.00

Original Prince Pizza with onion, bell peppers, olives, and mushroom.

Salads

PSP - Caesar

PSP - Caesar

$10.00

House Greens, PSP Pepperoni, Pecorino Romano, Seasoned Croutons, Fresh Black Pepper, Caesar Dressing.

Sauces

House Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Vodka Sauce (Contains Meat)

$1.00

Spicy Vodka Sauce w/ Prosciutto (cured ham)

Fra Diavolo Sauce (Spicy Marinara)

$1.00

Beverages

Coke - Canned

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Coke - Canned

$2.50Out of stock

Coke Zero - Canned

$2.50Out of stock

Sprite - Canned

$2.50Out of stock

Mexican Coke (Bottled)

$3.75

Dr Pepper

$2.50Out of stock

Water Bottle - Basic

$2.25Out of stock
Manhattan Special (Espresso Soda)

Manhattan Special (Espresso Soda)

$3.75Out of stock
Manhattan Special (SUGAR FREE, Espresso Soda)

Manhattan Special (SUGAR FREE, Espresso Soda)

$3.75

Smart Water

$3.00

San Pelligrino (Glass bottle)

$3.50

Coke - 20oz

$3.50

Diet Coke - 20oz

$3.50

Sprite - 20oz

$3.50

Coke Zero - 20oz

$3.50

Dr Pepper - 20oz

$3.50

Retail

Prince Street T-Shirt

Prince Street T-Shirt

$30.00
Fra Diavola Sauce (Spicy Marinara) 24oz

Fra Diavola Sauce (Spicy Marinara) 24oz

$8.00

24oz size of one of our most popular sauces

Spicy Vodka Sauce 24oz

Spicy Vodka Sauce 24oz

$8.00

24oz size of one of our most popular sauces

House Marinara 24oz

House Marinara 24oz

$8.00

24oz size of one of our most popular sauces

PSP OG HOODIE

$50.00

Personal Pizzas - Pizzetta 10"

Fancy Prince - 10" Pizzetta

Fancy Prince - 10" Pizzetta

$12.00

10" round version of our famous Fancy Prince Margherita Pizza, marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil

Spicy Spring - 10" Pizzetta

Spicy Spring - 10" Pizzetta

$12.00

10" Round version of our famous Spicy Spring Pizza. Spicy Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, PSP Pepperoni

Boozy Broome - 10" Pizzetta

Boozy Broome - 10" Pizzetta

$12.00

10" round version of our famous Vodka Pizza. Vodka Sauce (Contains Pork) Fresh Mozzarella, Pecorino Romano

The Original Prince - 10" Pizzetta

The Original Prince - 10" Pizzetta

$10.00

10" round version of our famous cheese Pizza. Marinara, Shredded Mozzarella

Personal Pizza - Pizzetta Combo

Personal Pizza - Pizzetta Combo

$22.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Our family recipe stemmed from a simple idea “if you can put it on pasta then you can put it on pizza.” Whether you are in the mood for our classic cheese, the Soho Square, Spicy Spring, or even our vegan option – we have something that will surely make your taste buds dance with pure joy. Our Sicilian recipes have been in the family for generations, including our sauces which are handcrafted daily from scratch and paired perfectly with our crisp and fluffy dough. We are committed to consistency and the perfect bite in every pie that is made and served. So, come on in and have a slice!

827 E. 3rd St., Los Angeles, CA 90013

