Prince St. Pizza - DTLA 827 E. 3rd St.

Our family recipe stemmed from a simple idea “if you can put it on pasta then you can put it on pizza.” Whether you are in the mood for our classic cheese, the Soho Square, Spicy Spring, or even our vegan option – we have something that will surely make your taste buds dance with pure joy. Our Sicilian recipes have been in the family for generations, including our sauces which are handcrafted daily from scratch and paired perfectly with our crisp and fluffy dough. We are committed to consistency and the perfect bite in every pie that is made and served. So, come on in and have a slice!