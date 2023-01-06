Main picView gallery

Prince of India

review star

No reviews yet

3614 Fifth Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Popular Items

Naan
Tikka Masala
Biryani

Drinks

Lassi

Lassi

$4.99

Punjabi yogurt-based drink

Chai

$2.99

Spiced milk tea.

12oz Soda Can

$1.99

16oz Soda Bottle

$2.99

12oz Water Bottle

$1.99

Monster Energy

$3.99

Take Out Specials

2 Chicken Dish Special

$35.99

TWO Chicken Entrées with TWO naan and ONE large portion of rice.

2 Dish Chicken & Veggie Special

$34.99

ONE Chicken Entrée & ONE Vegetarian Entrée with TWO naan and ONE large portion of rice.

2 Veggie Dish Special

$33.99

Two Vegetarian Entrées with TWO naan and ONE large portion of rice.

Appetizers

Appetizer Platter

Appetizer Platter

$6.99

One samosa, handful of pakora, and Aloo Tikki or Chicken Tikka

Samosa

Samosa

$5.99

Two Pieces. Deep fried savory pastry stuffed with spiced shredded potatoes and peas.

Aloo Tikki

Aloo Tikki

$5.99

Potatoes stuffed with lentils

Pakora

Pakora

$5.99

Fresh vegetable fritters deep fried

Raita

Raita

$5.49

Yogurt with spices and cucumber.

Chaat

Chaat

$5.99

Popular Indian street food with a base of chick peas.

Papadam

Papadam

$3.99

Baked, thin, crunchy crisps.

Sides

Soup

$5.99

Lentil soup.

Achaar

$2.99

Mixed mango pickle.

Chutney

$2.99

Sauces to accompany your meal.

Pulao Rice

$5.99

Basmati rice with green peas.

Rice

Rice

$2.49

Basmati rice.

Naan & Other Flatbreads

Naan

Naan

$2.99

Leavened Indian flatbread baked in a clay tandoor (oven) with a number of different topping options.

Tandoori Roti

$2.99

Chewy wheat bread

Paratha

$3.99

A flaky layered flatbread

Poori

$2.99

Punjabi-style fried flatbread.

Bhatura

$2.99

Mixed Bread Basket

$9.99

Roti, garlic naan and onion naan.

Entreés with Protein Choice

Tikka Masala

$15.99

Your choice of protein in a creamy tomato based sauce. Comes with a side of rice.

Makhni (Butter)

$15.99

Your choice of protein with a creamy tomato sauce accompanied with crushed mixed nuts. Comes with a side of rice.

Curry

$13.99

Your choice of protein in a curry sauce. Comes with a side of rice.

Biryani

$13.99

Punjabi-style biryani. Rice with your choice of protein. Served with raita (does not come with a side of rice).

Saag

$14.99

Your choice of protein in a creamed spinach. Comes with a side of rice.

Vindaloo

$15.99

Your choice of protein in a vindaloo based sauce. Comes with a side of rice.

Jalfrezy

$13.99

A mixture of tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, ginger, garlic & herbs with your choice of protein. Comes with a side of rice.

Chili

$13.99

Our version of a popular Indo-Chinese Sweet & Sour dish with your choice of protein. Comes with a side of rice.

Do Piaza

$15.99

Your choice of protein + tomatoes, onions, herbs & spices. Comes with a side of rice.

Mango Curry

$13.99

Your choice of protein cooked with mangos, in an onion & tomato based sauce. Comes with a side of rice.

Masala

Masala

$13.99

Your choice of protein cooked with mangos, in an onion & tomato based sauce. Comes with a side of rice.

Korma

$13.99

Your choice of protein cooked with herbs & spices in a cream sauce. Comes with a side of rice.

Specialty Entrées

Urad Tarka Daal (Black Lentils)

$13.99

Punjabi-style black lentils with garlic and ginger. Served with rice.

Daal Makhni (Urad/Black Lentils)

$13.99

Punjabi-style black lentils with cream. Served with rice.

Yellow Daal

$13.99

Punjabi-style yellow lentils. Served with rice.

Aloo Mattar

$13.99

Potato and pea curry. Served with rice.

Matar Paneer

Matar Paneer

$13.99

House-made Indian cheese and peas in tomato sauce. Served with rice.

Aloo Gobhi

Aloo Gobhi

$13.99

Cauliflower and potatoes stir fried with herbs & spices. Served with rice.

Rajmah

$13.99

Kidney beans in a tomato based sauce with herbs & spices. Served with rice.

Malai Kofta

$13.99

Vegetables with mixed nuts in a creamed sauce. Served with rice.

Channa Baaji

$13.99

Punjabi Chicken with Bone

$15.99

Chicken on the bone in a Punjabi curry sauce. Comes with a side of rice.

Shahi Paneer

$13.99

Tandoori Dishes

Tandoori Chicken (Dry - On Bone)

$14.99

Chicken on the bone, marinated in yogurt and spices. Served with rice.

Chicken Tikka (Dry - No Sauce)

$14.99

Marinated boneless chicken. Served with rice.

Seekh Kebab

$15.99

Ground lamb kebab, served with a side of rice.

Prince Platters

Choley Bhaturey

$18.99

Punjabi style. A samosa, chickpea curry and deep fried bread.

Vegetarian Platter

$18.99

A choice of a vegetarian entreè with Rice, Naan Samosa, raita, gulab jamun. No substitutions.

Chicken Platter

$21.99

A choice of a chicken entreè with Rice, Naan, tandoori chicken, Samosa, raita, gulab jamun. No substitutions.

Desserts

Kheer

$4.99

Rich, dairy rice pudding with almonds.

Gulab Jamun

$4.99

The national dessert of India. Deep fried milk solids with flour, soaked in a sugar syrup.

Fruit Custard

$4.99

Fruit & custard

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
North Indian Cuisine

Location

3614 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213

