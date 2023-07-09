Restaurant header imageView gallery

Prince's Hot Chicken - South Shack

5814 Nolensville Pike

110

Nashville, TN 37211

PANS

Chicken Wings

25 Whole Wings

$60.25

50 Whole Wings

$121.00

75 Whole Wings

$181.50

100 Whole Wings

$242.00

Chicken Tenders

25 Tenders

$49.00

50 Tenders

$98.00

75 Tenders

$147.00

100 Tenders

$196.00

Sides

Large Pan Baked Beans

$36.75

Small Pan Baked Beans

$18.40

Large Pan Coleslaw

$30.00

Small Pan Coleslaw

$15.00

Large Pan Potato Salad

$30.00

Small Pan Potato Salad

$15.00

(POSSIBLE FUTURE - ONLINE ONLY)

Chicken Online

Whole Chicken

$33.99

2 breast quarters, 2 leg quarters

1/2 Chicken

$17.51

Breast Quarter

$9.01

Leg Quarter

$7.98

4 Tenders

$9.27

3 Whole Wings

$9.01

Chicken Salad (INCLUDING Chicken)

$8.24

Chicken Salad (NO Chicken)

$5.41

Sides Online

Baked Beans

$2.83

Cole Slaw

$2.06

Potato Salad

$2.06

Pints Online

Pint Baked Beans

$7.57

Pint Coleslaw

$6.18

Pint Potato Salad

$6.18

Extras Online

Side Ranch

$1.03

Side Honey Mustard

$1.03

Side Blue Cheese

$1.03

Cup Pickles

$1.03

Slice Bread

$0.52

Desserts Online

Pie Slice

$3.09

Whole Pie

$15.45
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

In the last few years, the hot chicken trend has caught on like wildfire throughout the South, but Prince’s Hot Chicken is the original and remains the gold standard for hot chicken.

Website

Location

5814 Nolensville Pike , 110, Nashville, TN 37211

Directions

