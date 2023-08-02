#16 Princess Combo (for 2-3 people)

$45.95

The Princess Combo is a royal Middle Eastern feast for 2-3 people. It features succulent Steak, Chicken, and Kofta Kababs on a skewer, accompanied by Chicken and Beef Shawarma, fluffy Rice, creamy Hummus, fresh Garden Salad, and sides of Tahini and Garlic sauce. A delightful and satisfying indulgence!