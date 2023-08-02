FOOD

Entrees

#1 Gyro Entree

$16.99

Succulent slices of shaved beef/lamb served with a garden salad, fragrant rice, creamy hummus, warm pita bread, and a refreshing side of tzatziki sauce.

#2 Chicken Shawarma Entree

$16.99

Tender chicken breast marinated in aromatic spices served with a garden salad, fragrant rice, creamy hummus, warm pita bread, and a side of garlic sauce.

#3 Beef Shawarma Entree

$17.99

Ribeye beef, meticulously sliced and served with a garden salad, fragrant rice, creamy hummus, warm pita bread, and a refreshing side of tahini sauce.

#4 Shawarma Combo

$19.49

Chicken breast and beef ribeye, sliced and served with a garden salad, fragrant rice, creamy hummus, warm pita bread, and a side of tahini sauce.

#5 Chicken Kabab Plate

$16.99

Succulent chunks of chicken breast, marinated in a blend of aromatic spices, skewered, and grilled to perfection. Served with a garden salad, fragrant rice, creamy hummus, warm pita bread, and homemade garlic sauce.

#6 Steak Kabab Entree

$17.99

Chunks of tenderloin, marinated on a skewer, cooked on a fire grill served with a garden salad, fragrant rice, creamy hummus, warm pita bread, and a side of tahini sauce.

#7 Kofta Kabab Entree

$16.99

Ground beef mixed with onions and parsley, cooked on a fire grill. Served with a garden salad, fragrant rice, creamy hummus, warm pita bread, and a side of tahini sauce.

#8 Kabab Combo Entree

$25.95

Indulge in a tantalizing feast of flavors featuring a mouthwatering skewer of steak kabab, a succulent skewer of chicken kabab, and a delectable skewer of kofta kabab. Served with fragrant rice, creamy hummus, crisp garden salad, and soft pita bread.

#9 Falafel Entree

$16.99

Ground fava beans and chickpea mixed with parsley, deep fried, and seasoned w/ sesame seeds. Served with a garden salad, fragrant rice, creamy hummus, warm pita bread, and a refreshing side of tahini sauce.

#10 Veggie Combo

$14.95

3 pieces of dolma, 2 pieces of falafel, served with a garden salad, fragrant rice, creamy hummus, warm pita bread, and a side of tahini sauce.

#11 Salmon FISH Plate

$20.45

A succulent piece of perfectly grilled salmon takes center stage, complemented by fragrant rice, velvety hummus, crisp garden salad, and soft, fluffy pita bread.

#12 Lamb SHANK Plate

$22.99

Melt-off-the-bone imported from New Zealand served with a garden salad, fragrant rice, creamy hummus, and warm pita bread.

#13 Beef Trio

$24.95

A trio of tender steak kabab, a flavorful skewer of kofta kabab, and mouthwatering beef shawarma all expertly seasoned and cooked to perfection. Served with fragrant rice, creamy hummus, fresh garden salad, and warm pita bread.

#14 Chicken Duo

$18.95

Tender chicken kabab and savory chicken shawarma. Served with hummus, rice, a garden salad, and warm pita bread. Plus, a side of garlic sauce.

#15 Grilled Chicken Entree

$16.99

Marinated chicken thighs, cooked on a fire grill, served with a garden salad, fragrant rice, creamy hummus, warm pita bread, and our homemade garlic sauce.

#16 Princess Combo (for 2-3 people)

$45.95

The Princess Combo is a royal Middle Eastern feast for 2-3 people. It features succulent Steak, Chicken, and Kofta Kababs on a skewer, accompanied by Chicken and Beef Shawarma, fluffy Rice, creamy Hummus, fresh Garden Salad, and sides of Tahini and Garlic sauce. A delightful and satisfying indulgence!

Wraps

A flavorful combination of tender gyro meat, accompanied by crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, tangy pickles, and a generous drizzle of creamy tzatziki sauce, all wrapped in warm and soft pita bread, creating a mouthwatering handheld delight.
#17 Gyro Wrap

$10.99
#18 Gyro Deluxe Wrap

$11.99

A mouthwatering blend of gyro, lettuce, tomato, pickles, tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, and onion, all wrapped in a warm greek pita bread.

#19 Falafel Wrap

$10.99

Flavorful falafel, accompanied by lettuce, pickle, our house-made Arabic salad, creamy hummus, and tahini, all wrapped in a scrumptious warm pita!

#20 Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$10.95

Tender chicken shawarma, with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, tahini sauce, and garlic sauce, wrapped in warm and soft pita bread.

#21 Beef Shawarma Wrap

$11.95

Savor the taste of marinated ribeye beef, paired with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, tangy pickles, and onions, and enhanced with tahini sauce and creamy hummus, all wrapped in warm and soft pita bread.

#22 Chicken Kabab Wrap

$10.95

Grilled chicken kabab nestled in a wrap with refreshing lettuce, juicy tomatoes, and tangy pickles, and elevated with the creamy goodness of tahini sauce and the zesty kick of garlic sauce.

#23 Steak Kabab Wrap

$11.95

Marinated, grilled steak is thinly sliced and wrapped in a soft tortilla with crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, tangy pickles, and onions. The wrap is further enhanced with creamy tahini sauce and flavorful hummus, creating a satisfying and savory experience.

#24 Kofta Kabab Wrap

$11.44

Juicy kofta kababs wrapped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and topped with creamy hummus, and warm pita!

#25 Traditional Style Chicken Shawarma

$14.94

Chicken shawarma with pickles and garlic sauce, wrapped in thin pita bread...cut into shareable bites. Served with fries.

#26 Traditional Style BEEF Shawarma

$16.09

Beef shawarma with onions, pickles and tahini sauce, wrapped in thin pita bread...cut into shareable bites. Served with fries.

Appetizers

#27 Mezze Sampler

$11.99
#28 Hummus

$7.99

Creamy blend of chickpeas, tahini, olive oil, garlic, and spices. Served with warm pita bread for a delightful dipping experience.

#29 Hummus Deluxe

$12.59

Creamy hummus topped with your choice of chicken shawarma or beef shawarma, creating a harmonious combination of creamy dip and mouthwatering meat.

#30 Falafel Appetizer

$9.14

Enjoy six delectable, crispy falafel pieces, perfectly seasoned and fried to golden perfection, delivering a delightful blend of flavors in each bite.

#31 Dolma

$5.74

Six delectable grape leaves, stuffed with a flavorful blend of rice, herbs, and spices, offering a delightful bite-sized treat.

#32 Sambusa (VEGGIE)

$7.99
#33 Sambusa (BEEF)

$8.99

#34 Feta Supreme

$8.99

#35 Lebni

$5.99

Creamy and tangy strained yogurt, delicately seasoned, and served as a delectable spread or dip, perfect for enhancing the flavors of your favorite dishes.

#36 Baba Ghannouge

$7.99

A luscious dip made from smoky grilled eggplant, blended with tahini, garlic, lemon juice, and a hint of spices, offering a velvety texture and a delightful burst of flavors.

#37 Kibbi

$8.61

Savory bulgur wheat shells filled with a flavorful mixture of ground meat, onions, and aromatic spices, creating a deliciously crispy and satisfying bite.

#38 Fool Mudammus

$6.99
#39 Chicken Nuggets (12 pcs)

$6.99
#40 Chicken Strips (3 pcs)

$8.99

#41 12pc Wings

$22.99

#42 6pc Wings

$13.99
Spanikopita

$4.49

Salads

#43 Fattoush Salad

$11.49
#44 Tabouleh

$5.74

#45 Arabic Salad

$5.74
#46 Greek Salad

$10.34

Sides

Beef Kabab S/O

$9.20

Beef shawarma S/O

$9.20

Chicken Kabab S/O

$8.05

Chicken Shawarma S/O

$8.05

Fish S/O

$10.00

French Fries

$4.59

Garden Salad

$4.60

Greek Fries

$4.99

Grilled Chicken S/O

$8.00

Gyro S/O

$8.05

Kofta Kabab S/O

$4.50

Lamb Shank S/O

$5.75
Lentil Soup

$6.45

Pita Bread

$1.14

Rice

$4.60

Condiments

Tahini

$1.14

Tzaziki

$1.14

Garlic Sauce

$1.14

Greek Dressing

$1.14

Desserts

Baklava Pistachio (2 pcs)

$4.95

Baklava Cashew (2 pcs)

$4.95
Baklava Walnut (2 pcs)

$4.95

Baklava by Pound

$12.99

Namura

$1.99

Baklava Cheesecake

$4.99

Original Cheesecake

$4.99

Pistachio Cheesecake

$4.99

Turkish Delight by Pound

$12.99

DRINKS

Fountain

Medium

$2.49

Large

$2.99

Juice

Mango

$2.99

Guava

$2.99

Orange

$2.99

Fruit Cocktail

$2.99

Pomegranate

$2.99

Apricot

$2.99

CATERING

Main Proteins

Gyro

$75.00+

Chicken Shawarma

$75.00+

Beef Shawarma

$90.00+

Chicken Kabab

$75.00+

Steak Kabab

$120.00+

Kofta Kabab

$67.50+

Falafel

$15.00+

Grilled Chicken

$75.00+

Lamb

$150.00+

Salads

Greek Salad

$30.00+

Tabouleh

$45.00+

Arabic Salad

$37.50+

Fattoush Salad

$30.00+

Build-Your-Own Pita

Gyro

$12.99

Chicken Shawarma

$12.99

Beef Shawarma

$12.99

Chicken Kabab

$12.99

Steak Kabab

$12.99

Kofta Kabab

$12.99

Falafel

$12.99

Traditional Style Wraps

Traditional Style Chicken Shawarma

$186.75+

Traditional Style Beef Shawarma

$209.25+

Dippings/Sauces

Hummus

$33.75+

Baba Ghanoush

$33.75+

Tzaziki (16 oz)

$7.99

Tahini (16 oz)

$7.99

Garlic Sauce (16 oz)

$7.99

Sides

Beef Sambusa

$37.50+

Dolma

$11.25+

French Fries

$30.00+

Kibbi

$30.00+

Pita Bread

$15.00+

Rice

$27.00+

Veggie Sambusa

$30.00+

Desserts

Baklava Cashew

$25.00+
Baklava Pistachio

$25.00+

Baklava Walnut

$25.00+

Cheesecake

$60.00+