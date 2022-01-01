Restaurant header imageView gallery

Printers Alley 215 W 40th St

review star

No reviews yet

215 W 40th St

New York, NY 10018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$11.00+

Crispy Chicken Wings, Your Choice Of Classic Buffalo, BBQ, or Hoisin & Garlic Sriracha Sauce. (6, 12 or 20 Wings).

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$15.00

Melted Cheddar Cheese, Pinto Beans, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Salsa Verde + Lettuce.

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$14.00

Fried Tender Chicken Breast Bites, Buffalo Aioli.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$14.00

Large Flour Tortilla, Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, Queso Fresco, Sour Cream, Side of Mesa Sauce.

Fries

Fries

$8.00

Crispy French Fries, Ketchup.

Truffle Parmesan Fries

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$10.00

Crispy French Fries, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Truffle Aioli.

FLATBREADS + TACOS

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

BBQ Chicken, Mozzarella + Parmesan Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Tomato Sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken, Mozzarella + Parmesan Cheese, Tomato Sauce, Ranch.

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$15.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Basil, Tomato Sauce, Oregano.

Sweet, Salty, Spicy Flatbread

Sweet, Salty, Spicy Flatbread

$16.00

Prosciutto, Mozzarella + Parmesan Cheese, Garlic + Mike's Hot Honey.

Adobada Pork Tacos

Adobada Pork Tacos

$14.00

Adobado Marinated Pork, Pineapple, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onion, Lime.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Grilled Adobado Marinated Shrimp, Cilantro, Pickled Red Onion, Pico De Gallo, Guajillo Sauce.

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Onion, Cilantro, Guajillo Sauce.

MAINS

Beef Sliders

Beef Sliders

$15.00

Pat La Frieda Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato + Side of Fries.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$16.00

Pat La Frieda Beef, American Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo, Served With Fries or Salad.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Buffalo Marinated Fried Chicken, Cheddar, Applewood Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato On A Toasted Baguette, Served With Fries or Salad.

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$15.00

Buffalo Marinated Fried Chicken, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Served With A Side of Fries.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Pickles, Coleslaw, Spicy Mayo, Served With Fries or Salad.

Fried Chicken Sliders

Fried Chicken Sliders

$15.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Served With A Side of Fries.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Macaroni, Cheddar, Parmesan + Mozzarella Cheese, Truffle Oil, Baked Golden With Breadcrumbs.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Anchovies, Red Onion, Caesar Dressing.

Burrito

Burrito

$15.00

GAMEDAY FOOD

FOOTBALL SLIDERS

$12.00

FOOTBALL NACHOS

$12.00

FOOTBALL GUAC & CHIPS

$12.00

FOOTBALL MAC 'N' CHEESE

$12.00

FOOTBALL WINGS

$9.00

FOOTBALL PIEROGIS

$9.00

GAMEDAY DRINKS

BUCKET 'O' BEER

$25.00

JACK HONEY SHOT

$6.00

JACK FIRE SHOT

$6.00

FOOTBALL WELL DRINKS

$6.00

FOOTBALL PITCHER

$25.00

FOOTBALL PICKLEBACK

$6.00

FOOTBALL FROZEN MARG

$8.00

FOOTBALL FROSE

$8.00

FOOTBALL SPICY MARG

$8.00

FOOTBALL COORS LIGHT PITCHER

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Paying homage to Nashville's famous Printers Alley, join us for all your favorite sports on the big screen and happy hour each day until 7pm.

Location

215 W 40th St, New York, NY 10018

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

