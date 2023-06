Brewer's Tour + Flight

Do you like beer? Do you like to talk about beer? Do you want to learn more about beer? Join us the second Saturday of each month at 12:30 for a tour of the brewery, followed by a flight selected by the brewer. In addition to learning about the brewing process from grain to glass, you'll also get to hear the stories behind the beers as we sample them together. The tour and tasting promote digressive conversations covering a variety of beer-related topics, from style and flavor profiles to recipe development and ingredient selection to the state of the craft industry. Come drink beers with the makers behind them in a low-key environment and get your beer questions answered. The tour with flight is $20 and appropriate for anyone 21 or older who’s interested in learning more about craft beer, from craft beer novices to craft aficionados.