Prision Pals Brewing Co

8302 nw 14 st

doral, FL 33126

Year round beers

Dorada Pampeana

Dorada Pampeana

$12.00+

Blonde Ale Soft, balanced and refreshing, with an amazingly high drinkability. A traditional beer style from Argentina with a subtle citrus fruitiness.

D10S

D10S

$12.00+

Mexican-Style Lager Exceptionally soft, balanced, and super refreshing. The ideal beer for hot days

La Colorada

La Colorada

$12.00+

Amber Lager Inspired by Czech Republic's Amber Lagers, this beer is smooth, malt-focused, very easy drinking, with a subtle caramelly note.

American Pale Ale

American Pale Ale

$12.00+

Beer style: Pale Ale Our Pale Ale has the perfect balance between malts and the best American hops. High drinkability and moderate bitterness.

Lady Bee

Lady Bee

$12.00+Out of stock

Beer style: Honey Beer A soft, blonde easy drinking beer brewed with local farm honey that imparts a sweet character and subtle floral notes.

Seasonal

ORANGE IS THE NEW PORTER

ORANGE IS THE NEW PORTER

$15.00

BALTIC PORTER WITH BERGAMOTE AND CACOS 8.5% ABV

MATADOR

MATADOR

$18.00

PASTRY STOUT WITH ... NOOO ADD ONS 11,2% ABV

MEGA HAZY

MEGA HAZY

$18.00

HAZY IPA DDH AMARILLO, CASHMERE, CITRA CRYO AND GALAXY

SMOOTHIE N2. STRAWBERRY, PEACH, PINEAPPLE AND COCONUT

$18.00

SMOOTHIE n3 PEACH AND ORANGE

$18.00

SMOOTHIE N4. BLUEBERRY BLACKBERRY RASPERRY

$18.00

Kegs

Dorada Pampeana

Dorada Pampeana

$80.00+

Blonde Ale Soft, balanced and refreshing, with an amazingly high drinkability. A traditional beer style from Argentina with a subtle citrus fruitiness

La Colorada

La Colorada

$80.00+

Amber Lager Inspired by Czech Republic's Amber Lagers, this beer is smooth, malt-focused, very easy drinking, with a subtle caramelly note.

AMERICANA

$85.00

Lady BEE

$85.00

MEXICAN STYLE LAGER

$80.00+

Merchandising

Lupulin T-shirt

$30.00+

Casual T-shirt

Prision Trucker Cap

Prision Trucker Cap

$25.00
Keychain

Keychain

$2.00

Lupulin keychain

Prision Pint Glass 16oz

Prision Pint Glass 16oz

$8.00
Faca bottle opener

Faca bottle opener

$3.00

Faca = a type of knife made by the prisoners with what they have at hand

Logo keychain

Logo keychain

$2.00

Pision logo keychain

Appfront items

App order notes

BREWERY TOUR

TOUR

$30.00

boda

deposit

$500.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Taste freedom... Enjoy Prision

Website

Location

8302 nw 14 st, doral, FL 33126

Directions

Gallery
Prision Pals Brewing Co image
Prision Pals Brewing Co image
Prision Pals Brewing Co image

Map
