Private Property

Blackened Pork Chop*

$23.99

Served with Mashed Potatoes & Fried Cream Corn Add a Chop for $7 Made famous by New Orleans Chef Paul Prudhomme, blackening is a cooking technique by which meat is cooked in a cast iron skillet that’s been heated to almost 700 degrees Fahrenheit. It is then finished in the oven until cooked to temperature.