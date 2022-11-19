Restaurant header imageView gallery

Private Property

220 West Main St

Lexington, SC 29072

Order Again

Appetizers*

Cajun Popcorn*

$11.99

Lightly fried Crawfish Tails served with our Sherry Wine Dipping Sauce

Blackened Alligator*

$14.99

Louisiana Alligator Tenderloin, Blackened in a 700 degree Cast Iron Skillet, served with Cajun Coleslaw and our homemade Bayou Dipping Sauce

Cajun Egg Rolls*

$8.99

Our Handmade Egg Rolls are filled with Andouille Sausage, Tasso Ham, and Shrimp, and served with a Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce

Fried Pecan Crusted Pimento Cheese*

$9.99

Homemade Pimento Cheese, breaded with Pecans, then fried. Served with Slices of grilled French Bread

Cajun Crab Cakes*

$12.99

Lump Crab Cakes served with our Bayou Dipping Sauce

Swamp Tacos*

$10.99

Three Corn Tortillas filled with Grilled Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, and Taco Sauce, all topped with Cajun Coleslaw

Magic JuJu Shrimp*

$11.99

Lightly Fried Shrimp, tossed in a Sweet and Spicy Sauce

Soups & Salads*

She-Crab Soup*

$7.99

Chicken & Andouille Gumbo*

$6.99

The Property Starter Salad*

$3.99

Fresh Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Havarti Cheese. (Choice of Dressing served on the side)

Caesar Salad*

$9.99

Fresh Romaine Hearts topped with Parmesan Cheese and choice of grilled Chicken or Shrimp

Seasonal Garden Salad*

$9.99

Fresh Mixed Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Havarti Cheese topped with Grilled Chicken or Shrimp. Choice of Dressing served on the side

Burgers*

Private Property Burger*

$14.99

Classic burger with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Po’Man Sauce. Served with a Side

Big Easy Burger*

$14.99

Creamy Havarti Cheese smothered with Caramelized Onions. Served with a Side

Pimento Cheese Burger*

$14.99

Homemade Pimento Cheese and Jalapenos. Served with a Side

VooDoo Burger*

$14.99

Ghost Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Jalapenos and Bacon. Served with a Side

From the Cast-Iron*

Blackened Redfish*

$27.99

Served with Fried Cream Corn & Sautéed Green Beans Made famous by New Orleans Chef Paul Prudhomme, blackening is a cooking technique by which fish is cooked in a cast iron skillet that’s been heated to almost 700 degrees Fahrenheit. It is then finished in the oven until cooked to temperature.

Blackened Pork Chop*

$23.99

Served with Mashed Potatoes & Fried Cream Corn Add a Chop for $7 Made famous by New Orleans Chef Paul Prudhomme, blackening is a cooking technique by which meat is cooked in a cast iron skillet that’s been heated to almost 700 degrees Fahrenheit. It is then finished in the oven until cooked to temperature.

16 oz. Hand Cut Blackened Ribeye*

$33.99

Served with Sautéed Green Beans & Mashed Potatoes Made famous by New Orleans Chef Paul Prudhomme, blackening is a cooking technique by which meat is cooked in a cast iron skillet that’s been heated to almost 700 degrees Fahrenheit. It is then finished in the oven until cooked to temperature.

8 oz. Center-Cut Blackened Filet*

$38.99

Served with Sautéed Green Beans & Mashed Potatoes Made famous by New Orleans Chef Paul Prudhomme, blackening is a cooking technique by which meat is cooked in a cast iron skillet that’s been heated to almost 700 degrees Fahrenheit. It is then finished in the oven until cooked to temperature.

Entrees*

Mardi Gras Pasta*

$16.99

Shrimp and Tasso Ham sautéed in a Cajun Cream Sauce over Penne Pasta

Shrimp & Grits*

$18.99

Creamy Adluh Stone-Ground White Grits topped with Grilled Shrimp in a Tasso Cream Sauce

Classic Crawfish Etoufee*

$18.99

Louisiana Crawfish simmered in a dark Roux with the Holy Trinity, Garlic, and Seasonings. Served over Rice

Bayou Bounty*

$24.99

Smoked Alligator Sausage, Crawfish and Shrimp smothered in a Tasso Cream Sauce over Penne Pasta

Shrimp Creole*

$16.99

Fresh Tomatoes, the Holy Trinity, Pepper Sauce and Shrimp slow-cooked and served over Rice

Crawfish St. Charles*

$18.99

Creole Country Tasso Ham and Crawfish Tails in a Cajun Cream Sauce over Penne Pasta

Seafood Jambalaya*

$16.99

A Louisiana Classic slow cooked with Andouille Sausage and Jumbo Shrimp

Sides*

Mashed Potatoes*

$3.99

Sauteed Green Beans*

$3.99

Stone-Ground Grits*

$3.99

Fried Cream Corn*

$3.99

Hand Cut French Fries*

$3.99

Pasta Salad*

$3.99

Cajun Coleslaw*

$3.99

Desserts*

Private Property Bread Pudding*

$6.99

Leidenheimer French Bread soaked in a rich Custard and baked, served with sweet, creamy whiskey Sauce

New York Cheesecake*

$6.99

Topped with Raspberry Sauce & Whipped Cream

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
