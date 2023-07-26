Popular Items

XL Soho Packs - 24 Packs/Case

$96.08

(24) 16oz XL soho backs/case

Coconut Water

$24.09

(1) Case - 6, 34 oz Bottles Per Case

Sm Tropical Packs - 40 Packs/Case

$55.40

(40) packs of 8oz of banana, mango, & pineapple


PAPER PRODUCTS

Bag Stickers

$39.20

(1) Roll - 500 Stickers

Clear Round Stickers

$28.05

(1) Roll - 1000 Stickers

Cup 12 oz - Case

$120.00

(1) Case - 1000 Cups, 20 Sleeves/Case, 50 Cups/Sleeve

Dome Lid 2" Hole - 600/Case

$18.00

(1) Case - 600/Case

Dome Lid 32oz 1.75" Hole - 300/Case

$30.00

(1) Case - 300/Case

Dome Lid No Hole - 600/Case

$18.00

(1) Case - 600/Case

Hot Beverage Cups - Case

$40.83

(1) Case - (3) Sleeves of 25/Case

24oz Bowls - Case

$82.10

(1) Case of 500 - 10 Sleeves/Case, 50 Bowls/Sleeve

Ramekin Lid 4 oz - 600/Case

$6.00

(1) Case - 600/Case

Rectangle Stickers

$43.19

(1) Roll - 1000 Stickers

Saying Stickers

$27.71

(1) Roll - 500 Stickers

Taster Spoons - 3000/Case

$20.00

(1) Case - 3000/Case

Chilled Wellness Beverage Labels - 500/Roll

$62.25

500 Labels/Roll

CLEANING SUPPLIES

Diversey Dish Detergent Optifill - 1/2.5L

$70.50

(1) 5 Gallon Jug

Diversey Sink Sanitizer Optifill - 1/2.5L

$67.00

(1) 5 Gallon Jug

DRY GOODS

Honey Jugs - 1 case

$129.16

(4) 6lb bottles of Honey, St Pete can only order this item on Sundays

Light Agave - 5 Gallon

$118.80

(1) 5 gallon jug

OATS ROLLED OLD FASH GF 25# BOB'S REDMILL 1982B25

$55.66

(1) 25lb Bag

Dark Chocolate Quinoa Gems

$32.42

(1) Box - 6, 5oz Packs Per Box

Peanut Gems

$32.42

(1) Box - 6, 5oz Packs Per Box

Chocolate Keto Crunch

$42.04

(1) Box - 6, 9oz Packs Per Box

Goji Flax Granola

$121.80

(1) 14 qt box

Simply Date Granola

$112.00

(1) box with 14qts of granola

Liquid Hemp (CBD)

$23.87

(1) 32oz Bottle

Rainbow Sprinkles - Case

$60.00

(2) 2qt Container

Monk fruit Case - (8) 1lb Bags/Case

$11.34

(8) 1lb Bags/Case

Mint Extract Bottle

$3.70

(1) 2 FL oz Bottle (59ml)

Golden Mylk Powder - Case

$90.00

(2) 2qt Container

Matcha Latte Powder - Case

$90.00

(2) 2qt Containers

Mushroom Mocha Powder - Case

$90.00

(2) 2qt Container

Chocolate Protein - Case

$87.20

(2) 2 qt containers of chocolate protein per case

Funfetti Protein - Case

$93.00

(2) 2 qt containers of funfetti protein per case

Super Green Protein - Case

$86.08

(2) 2 qt containers of super green protein per case

Unflavored Protein - Case

$56.00

(2) 2 qt containers of unflavored protein per case

DRIZZLES

Almond Butter Drizzle - Case

$99.80

(6) bottles per case

Peanut Butter Drizzle - Case

$43.10

(6) 24 fl oz bottles per case

Blue Majic Drizzle - Case

$115.52

(6) 24 fl oz bottles per case

Notella Drizzle - Case

$120.00

(6) 24 fl oz bottles per case

SOHO ITEMS

Almond Butter - Case

$134.52

(4) 2qt Containers

Cashew Butter - Case

$102.36

(2) 2qt Containers

Cocojune Yogurt - 32 oz Containers

$75.67

(1) Case - 6, 32oz Containters

Cocojune Yogurt - 16oz Containers

$63.87

(1) Case - 8, 16oz Containters

Chocolate Chip Wonderdough - 24 Packs/Case

$65.28

(24) Packs Per Case - 4 Pieces Per Pack

Brownie Wonderdough - 24 Packs/Case

$70.08

(24) Packs Per Case - 4 Pieces Per Pack

Funfetti Wonderdough - 24 Packs/Case

$60.48

(24) Packs Per Case - 4 Pieces Per Pack

Topping - Chocolate Chip Wonderdough

$9.60

(1) 1lb Log

Topping - Brownie Wonderdough

$9.58

(1) 1lb Log

Topping - Funfetti Wonderdough

$9.78

(1) 1lb Log

Sea Moss - Retail Jars

$12.50

(1) 12oz Jar

Sea Moss - 2qt Container

$66.65

64 fl oz of sea moss in a 2qt container

Warm Date Butte r- (1) Container

ALTERNATIVE BEVERAGES

Olipop Root Beer

$26.50

(1) Case - 12, 12oz Cans

Olipop Cherry Vanilla

$26.50

(1) Case - 12, 12oz Cans

Olipop Grape

$26.50

(1) Case - 12, 12oz Cans

Clean Cause Blackberry Yerba Mate

$31.58

(1) Case - 12, 16oz Cans

Forage Kombucha Organic Blackberry Grape - Case of 12/12 fl oz cans

$19.57
Pathwater Purified Alkaline - Case of 12/25 fl oz bottles

$33.06
Sparkling Rish Tea & Botanicals Black Lemon - Case of 12/12 fl oz cans

$25.86
Caliwater Cactus Water Ginger & Lime - Case of 12/12 fl oz cans

$23.77
Caliwater Cactus Water Watermelon - Case of 12/12 fl oz cans

$23.77

SOFT SWERVE

Chocolate Soft Swerve

$44.10

(1) Gallon

Vanilla Soft Swerve

$45.18

(1) Gallon

FROZEN PACKS

XL Pitaya Packs - 24 Packs/Case

$81.29

(24) packs of pitaya (16oz/pack)

XL Tropical Packs - 24 Packs/Case

$97.06

24 packs of 16oz of banana, mango, pineapple

Lg Banana Packs- 32 Packs/Case

$47.36

32 packs of 11 oz of banana

Lg Pitaya Packs - 32 Packs/Case

$101.92

Lg Soho Packs - 32 Packs/Case

$106.72

32 packs of 11oz of banana, organic strawberry, organic acai

Lg Tropical Packs - 32 Packs/Case

$61.28

(32) packs of 16oz of banana, mango, & pineapple

Sm Banana Packs - 40 Packs/Case

$52.68

40 packs of 8oz of banana

Sm Pitaya Packs- 40 Packs/Case

$84.18

40 packs of 8oz - banana, mango, pineapple, pitaya

Sm Soho Packs - 40 Packs/Case

$86.98

40 packs of 8oz of banana, strawberry, acai

Sm Tropical Packs - 40 Packs/Case

$55.40

(40) packs of 8oz of banana, mango, & pineapple

Sm Biebs Packs - 40 Packs/Case

$120.00

40 packs of 8oz of banana, strawberry, avocado, aloe