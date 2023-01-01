DINNER FOOD MENU

COLD STARTERS

PRIVEE GARDEN SALAD

$16.00

CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD

$16.00Out of stock

OYSTERS OF THE DAY (6)

$23.00

TUNA TARTARE

$21.00Out of stock

JUMBO SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$20.00

Zesty cocktail sauce

HOT STARTERS

LOBSTER BISQUE

$17.00

SEARED SEA SCALLOPS

$22.00

SOFT SHELL CRAB BUN

$22.00Out of stock

CRISPY CALAMARI

$20.00

ROASTED BONE MARROW

$21.00

STEAK EGG-ROLLS

$21.00

PRIVEE SEAFOOD

KING CRAB LEGS

$120.00

Garlic-brown butter

JERKED TERIYAKI SALMON

$38.00

CRAB & LOBSTER PASTA

$50.00

Tagliatelle, white wine cream sauce, and flavor pearls

FRESH CATCH

$69.00

Whole fish, fish filets of example; Dover sole, branzino, snapper....see the market

SEAFOOD TOWER

$130.00

PRIVEE MEATS

PRIVEE GOLD COWBOY TOMAHAWK

$200.00

36-40 oz

10oz KANSAS CITY STRIP

$59.00

14-16 oz

18oz BONE-IN RIBEYE

$75.00

18-20 oz

LAMB CHOPS

$66.00

Garden herb sauce 20-24's or 24-28's

HERB CRUSTED CHICKEN

$36.00

10 oz airline breast or half bird

SIDES

TRUFFLE CORN

$18.00

LOBSTER MAC

$39.00

CHARRED BROCCOLINI

$17.00Out of stock

MASHED POTATOES

$15.00

PRIVEE FRIED RICE

$15.00

CAJUN FRIES

$10.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$20.00

BABY SPINACH

$15.00

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$15.00

REG MAC & CHEESE

$17.00

ACCOMPANIMENTS

TRUFFLE BUTTER

$9.00

GARLIC CRAB MEAT

$25.00Out of stock

CAVIAR MP

$49.00Out of stock

GARLIC BUTTER

$3.00

VEG OPTIONS

MUSHROOM PASTA

$34.00

ARANCINI

$26.00

SPAGHETTI SQUASH & SPINACH

$32.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE LAVA CAKE

$10.00

GINGER-VANILLA CREME BRULEE

$10.00

TOFFEE BUTTER POUND CAKE

$10.00Out of stock

Drinks

Coke

Diet Coke

Sprite

Lemonade

Iced Tea (Sweet)

Iced Tea (Unsweet)