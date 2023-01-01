Privēe Restaurant + Lounge
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Privēe Restaurant + Lounge aims to provide exceptional customer service to the communities we serve, through a selection of choice dining and lounge experiences. We are missioned to serve by delivering an elite location, featuring a beautiful atmosphere unknown to the Kansas City area.
700 Southwest Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64108
